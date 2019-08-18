Sunday Talks: Larry Kudlow -vs- Chuck Todd…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on NBC with Chuck Todd to debate the issues surrounding current trade and economic policy. While Todd is obviously annoying, Kudlow makes two important points:
- The Q3 CapEx (capital expenditure) spending reflects a domestic energy sector investment pause related to the dropped cost of oil. A fluctuation related to extraction costs and projected finished product price. [Energy companies pause on low price.]
- The Sept. “Next Step” tariff delay relates to pre-contracted prices of holiday goods with the import price attached to lower dollar value at the time of contract. The delay allows the arrival of product without price impact. If products were determined with current valuations the current arrival price would have been lower (offsetting tariffs).
Sounds like Kudlow had a martini or two before breakfast and the interview. Darn close to slurring all his words (was worse with Perrino on Fox Sunday). At least he was coherent and had the talking points down.
Many of these interviews are pre-recorded. Not sure when took place.
Fake Jake echoing Wall Steet TPs.
Fake “studies”.
Compare with Fox News interview last weekend. Makes CNN look Fair and Balanced.
They scrubbed the worst part of that interview.
The rest and worst part of interview. Who treats guests this way? …Vittert @FoxNews.
Sorry,,Disregard above video. Here it is. I couldn’t figure out how to delete above post.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNxsU2MTdIk
Likely they scrubbed the best part, not the worst!
“While Todd is obviously annoying…” Understatement of the year.
First words out of his mouth included “Recession”…. insert vomiting emoji here…
I don’t recall ever seeing anyone else that kept schmuck todd’s mouth shut as well as Kudlow did during this “interview”. A good thing, of course. 😀
And, so much for your quote screen “gotchas” schmuck! All your narrative are belong to us.
Wow! Chuck came loaded with buckshot ready to discredit Kudlow with his own words. He dug up quotes going back to 2007 in an attempt to make Larry look bad only to fall flat. Yes, Kudlow didn’t see the recession coming in December 2007 (along with everyone else) but he was all in two months later. His comments against tariffs were relating to steel not broad based tariffs against a bad player like China. And there was no way Chuckie was going to be allowed to push the idea that Trump gave into China by delaying certain new tariffs until December. Somebody should count the number of times Kudlow said, “Don’t be afraid of optimism”. The Chucks of the media world aren’t afraid of optimism. They are afraid that optimism=4 more years of Trump.
President Trump IS optimism personified.
Sweet! Any guesses on Q3? … 4%? … 4.5%?
Any Sundance perspective on the manufacturing ‘recession’?
I like the eagle holding the dragon with its talons, but shouldn’t the eagle be eating the dragon’s brains?
Fred,
Not YET, but PATIENCE, its coming!
We need to start measuring growth against the population size.
Start off, by measuring economy against population. ONLY 350 mil population, and yet largest economy by far!
Bigger economy than countries with populations in BILLIONS.
HOW is this POSSIBLE? Because unlike all other countries, we have a large, strong and vibrant middle class, largely due to manufacturing.
Just as our enemies have tried to destroy the Constitution (our other inherent source of strength) they have TRIED to decimate our middle class, and manufacturing base.
PDJT, and we Deplorables supporting him, are fighting to restore those to core strengths, cause THATS how we MAGA. With them, NO country can touch us. Without them, we are ruined.
Its a many front war, but we ARE WINNING. Our enemies are losing and desperate, wasting ammunition firing blindly, cause they see their end is nigh.
Kudlow masterpiece, opened and closed with “don’t be afraid of optimism,” then must have kept going a dozen times when Todd tried to interrupt, turned Todd’s research-based criticism aside deftly, and all with the good humor that had even Todd smiling, along with the rest of us.
Fred,
Not YET, but PATIENCE, its coming!
The only question is when.
Talking us into a recession wont work this time. But that wont stop the propaganda arm of the DNC from trying.These frauds that pass themselves off as journalists have shot their wad. Americans dont trust dont like them and dont respect them.
I loved to see Toad handled so well and he couldn’t interrupt. These people make me sick how they want the economy to crash and America to fail. Ain’t going to happen Chuckie.
These troglodytes and their barrage of gaslighting. I haven’t seen a concerted effort like this since… well since the last time the Swamp did this.
I’m waiting for the R branch of the Uniparty to respond. They’re not, meaning they’re in on the gaslighting. We really need to get rid of them. McConnell must be defeated, even if it means voting for the D Uniparty candidate come November 2020.
That was a good interview in the sense Chuckie didn’t talk much and Kudlow talked a lot. But it was no where near as confrontational as the recent interviews on FOX with Chris Wallace and that really really awful attack interview on Navarro with some unknown jerk on Fox. Fox may be cooking its own goose if POTUS team no longer goes there and starts getting better treatment elsewhere.
Hey Chuckie, How’s about next we talk about all the times you’ve been wrong?
Theme of Kudlow’s appearances on “Meet the Press” and “Fox News Sunday”
“Let’s not be afraid of optimism.”
@ 1:20 mark of interview with F Chuck Todd received a chuckle with a “fair enough” response.
@ 4:00 mark of interview with F Chuck Todd received “Gotcha moment” attempt that was trending on twitter
@ 12:40 mark of interview with F Chuck Todd, Kudlow ends the interview “Don’t be afraid of optimism, Chuck”, which recieved the response “Alright, Larry”.
The press wants to use “research and analysis” by think tanks and experts, and ignores the faulty premises and data which they seemingly can generate at will. Just slightly different from outright lies. /s
Why would any sane sober person ever watch that sick excuse for “news”?
