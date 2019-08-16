President Trump is having dinner tonight with Tim Cook, aka “Tim Apple.” This dinner comes on the heels of USTR Lighthizer announcing a postponement of “next step” 10 percent tariffs against Chinese manufactured products… Interestingly, the one of the product groups within the delay is personal computers…. Interestingly, Tim Apple was going to launch production assembly of the Macintosh personal computer in China.
To say that Tim Cook has been attempting to define and quantify the strength of President Trump’s tariff position against China would be an understatement. Even before president-elect Trump took office, Tim Cook was engaged on this specific aspect.
As a responsible steward for the brand, the engagement by “Tim Apple” makes lots of sense. The engaged approach by CEO Cook is what all multinationals should do. Advocate for their interests; keep an open mind to aspects that are larger than self-interest; keep a respectful seat at the table; and be a responsible steward for his American shareholders.
Ultimately Tim Cook is recognizing President Trump will advance those policies that benefit Main Street and he will avoid policies that do not benefit Main Street. Trump’s Main Street economic patriotism is likely a paradigm shift for Cook; amid a career experience of politicians advancing Wall Street interests. Hence, the constant evaluation.
Meanwhile, the strength of Main Street employment continues to show up in the data. Jobs, jobs, jobs drives the Main Street economy. The BLS data release today shows just how many jobs are being created by the ongoing policy of MAGAnomics.
(BLS) Unemployment rates were lower in July in 6 states, higher in 2 states, and stable in 42 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.
[…] Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 5 states in July 2019 and was essentially unchanged in 45 states and the District of Columbia.
[…] Nonfarm payroll employment increased in five states in July 2019. The largest job gains occurred in Texas (+35,200), Florida (+22,900), and Washington (+13,400). The largest percentage gains occurred in Utah (+0.7 percent), Idaho (+0.5 percent), and Washington (+0.4 percent).
I’m a MAC user. I don’t trust China not to put in a chip to allow intel to them. If Tim Cook of Apple doesn’t move production of the MACBOOK PRO out of China/Asia I won’t be buying one. I want my Mac’s MADE IN THE USA for all the many wrongs China has done using the USA technology.
Please tell Mr. Cook that, President Trump. American’s want to have their computer technology safe.
Just think of Communist China sticking the computer chips in your next auto…..
which the Communist of the U.S.A. are also given some divvies on the info from those….
Why they can mess with you and your life just as easily as they record and leak this breaking news.
“Leaked Audio: NY Times shifts targeting of Trump from Russia collusion to RACISM”
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/08/leaked-audio-ny-times-shifts-targeting-of-trump-from-russia-collusion-to-racism/
I don’t want to tell you how many MAC products that my wife, our four kids and I have an use constantly… We have been extremely loyal MAC users for a very long time… But I’m with you, Skippy… I am watching this all carefully as many of my MAC obsessed friends are… We will bail, Timmy Apple… So get this right!
The USGOV is already adding things to all chips in a secret program. We also have to be aware what our own government is doing.
“But but but but that’th a conthpirathy theory!”
I have an i7. Guess they know everything about me. Next time I have a computer problem I’ll just go “I know you’re listening, fix it.” (Husband is a hardware IT tech, I’m gonna run this by him tonight.)
On the other hand, anyone who tapped into my mic/cam tapped right back out real quick. xD
I am also an IT tech (25 years) – this is certainly plausible, 100% curious to see what your hubby thinks as well.
What could possibly go wrong?
SMDH so let me get this straight an Intel engineer has the grammar of a 5th grader and I am supposed to buy that?
You gotta vary your sentence structure so they can’t run an algorythm against your style to pinpoint who the leaker was – same way they caught Ted K the Unabomber with that one word his brother recognized.
*algorithm
I had the great misfortune of working with several engineers that I was suspicious could not read.
This is flat out scary. If the IC can get into your stuff this easily, can they not plant anything they wish and one is powerless to even defend against it?
Red flags could be PLANTED for the purpose of being used against people……..at a minimum.
All you need to know…
https://spectrum.ieee.org/semiconductors/design/the-hunt-for-the-kill-switch
Note that this article is dated 2008! Nuff said…
I agree with you! I have an iMac deskto, and love it.
Trump is giving Apple time to make the move out of China. America First still means looking out for our largest and most valuable company Apple (along with Microsoft).
The decoupling from China will be complete when 25% tariffs are placed on all goods out of China. We are two steps from that happening. China will likely hold out until they are at that last step before making a deal. The word today from China was “meet us halfway.” I don’t see Trump meeting China halfway unless they throw in North Korea. Trump is not biting on the Hong Kong bit. Besides, Trump can always counter with Taiwan.
I think USMCA is the first deal that has to be ratified, then KORUS. Then US-Japan and US-UK will happen. Then I think, the US decouples from China next year and then US-EU happens. After the elections, I wouldn’t deal with China, but look to Brazil, India, and Indonesia (ASEAN). Then reform the WTO.
This is a very ambition reform agenda that is greater than any type of reform a president can undertake and wonderfully, it’s completely within Trump’s power to make it all happen. All he needs Congress to do is ratify. When all of these trade deals come in, the prosperity and the economic might of the US will be unrivaled for the rest of this century! Greenland won’t be expensive at all, if we want to buy it!
I will add that China is daring Trump to decouple in the middle of an election year. China knows that Trump likes to see a higher stock market and would love to have the Dow Jones over 30K going into Nov 2020. Decoupling from China would potentially mean a lower stock market next year and that could allow Trump’s opponent (Warren or Biden) to suggest the economy is in turmoil. So there is risk to Trump in not making a deal, which he prefers to make ahead of next year, then to decouple. So there’s a possibility that Trump defers further tariff action until after the Nov election if no deal is struck by December 2019. That would not shock me and it would give Trump the higher stock market going into November.
However, China would be gambling not knowing how determined Trump is. If Trump believes he can still win with a slightly lower stock market because his opponent is awful, then he might go ahead slap the 10% on the rest of China’s goods and then defer action on the decoupling until after Nov 2020.
So there are 3 scenarios. The Hawkish scenario is 25% tariffs on everything some time next year. The Middle scenario of 10% tariffs on the rest of goods next year and deferred action until after the 2020 election. The Dovish scenario that defers all further tariff actions including the looming 10% tariffs until after the 2020 elections. I hope Trump goes Hawkish, but he has to think about reelection because 2020 will be a tight one no matter if the Dems ran a paper bag as their nominee! I don’t like the Dovish scenario, but I believe China is gambling on that being so.
Good summary… I don’t like the dovish scenario either, drfrst…. And I think PDJT would be loathe to employ it… He is going for the whole economic restructuring enchilada here because he knows it is the right thing to do for America in the medium-long run… But he must win a second term for there to BE a med-long run for his gutsy approach… The Democrats and the media think the ‘long run’ is the next news cycle… They pounce on every (rare) piece of bad economic news — like the massive recession predicted Wednesday that was old news today… Our president is walking a razor blade.
*Sorry, dufrst… not drfrst… autocorrect messed with me.
When traitor Obbuma was in the White House it seemed that ALL economic numbers were always revised down. After President Trump got elected ALL economic numbers are always revised up. Sundance can you help guide us on what we can do to keep them from cheating in 2020. It’s Trump vs the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe that is some Sabo artwork.
The biggest danger from Apple is not its Chinese manufacturing – it is monopolistic market control that goes far beyond their laptops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apple is far away from securing ANY monopolies. I’ve seen Apple’s market share numbers quoted as being anywhere from 6% up to 25% but I have never seen any hard confirmed numbers. it’s probably more like 8-10% maximum given all of the iPhones and iPads that are out there.
Microsoft is much closer to monopoly than Apple, since the installed base of Windows is at the minimum 4 times larger than Apple’s OSX .
C’mon Apple do the right thing! The Devine will reward you.
Love that graphic.
Tim the Cooked Apple????????
Autonomous vehicles are around the corner. Making vehicle operating software that manufacturers license from Apple (or Apple uses to power their rumored iCar) will be huge business. Seamless integration between computers, personal devices, phones,TVs, watches and cars was a big selling point in Huawei’s unveiling of details of its new Harmony OS last week. My guess is this is the news that prompted the meeting:
Autonomous cars! Ever have your taillight go out? How about the air conditioner? Headlights? Windshield washers?
