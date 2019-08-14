Comey Memo FOIA Update: CNN Files Motion Demanding Immediate Production – DOJ Says 60 Days…

Posted on August 14, 2019 by

Just a quick update in the ongoing court battle for the Comey Memos and Archey Declarations.  [Background Here]  CNN has filed a motion for immediate production (full pdf below)

Two days ago Judge James Boasberg ruled the DOJ and FBI must turn over the mostly unredacted Comey Memos and fully unredacted Archey Declarations to CNN and the media groups represented within the FOIA lawsuit.

However, in a response to CNN dated yesterday, August 13th, the DOJ stated they intend to utilize the full 60-day appellate window before producing the memos and declarations:

(Source – Exhibit inside motion)

It looks to me like the DOJ/FBI is implying they will produce the material in 60 days, and not sooner.  In response to that email today CNN has filed a motion requesting intervention by Judge Boasberg, and demanding immediate production:

.

There is a possibility the DOJ is delaying production because they want to wait until after the Inspector General report is made public.  Strategically, that might make sense.

[Backstory for those unfamilar] In the background of what was The Mueller Investigation, there was a FOIA case where the FBI was fighting to stop the release of the Comey memos.  Within that courtroom fight Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey wrote a series of declarations to the court describing the content of the memos and arguing why they should be kept classified.

The FOIA fight shifted; and the plaintiff, CNN, argued for public release of the content of the FBI agent’s descriptions, now known as the “Archey Declarations”.

After a lengthy back-and-forth legal contest, on June 7th Judge James E Boasberg agreed to allow the FBI to keep the Comey memo content hidden, but instructed the DOJ/FBI to release the content of the Archey Declarations.  On August 2nd the DOJ/FBI changed their position and claimed national security, “sources and methods” would be compromised by the release of the Archey Declarations.

On August 12th Judge Boasberg completely rejected the DOJ and FBI argument.

The issue at hand is tangentially related to the current Inspector General carve-out report, through the aspect of the Comey Memos.  We are currently anticipating a report from the OIG related to former FBI Director James Comey, his writing of the memos, and the leaking of some of those memos to the media via his friend Daniel Richman.  {LINK}

No-one knows the number of memos that James Comey has written.  [We may get that answer in the IG report.]  There are nine memos written by James Comey surrounding contact and conversations with President-elect and then President Trump (2016/2017).

However, based on the court declarations by Mueller’s former lead FBI investigator David Archey, it sounds like there are many more memos than anyone currently understands; including memos about the investigation of candidate Trump, that were written during the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation 2016 and 2017, that describe investigative details, sources, operations and code-names of intelligence assets used in the investigation.

The Comey memos are not just about his contact with Donald Trump as a candidate, president-elect or president.   The media keeps downplaying the memos as a few notes taken by the former FBI director, but all of the background information suggest the assembled writing is something more akin to a personal diary.

My strongly researched suspicion is that James Comey kept detailed private notes of what was happening during the operation(s) against Donald Trump and his campaign team, both during the campaign and after the election when President Trump took office.  Just take a look at how David Archey described the content and you can see those notes, now called memos, were in addition to FD 302 reports being filed by FBI officials.

Why James Comey would keep detailed notes beyond what was being officially recorded in the FBI 302 reports is likely a question to be answered within the pending inspector general report.   There’s a lot of sketchy non-transparent stuff going on amid all of this….

This is an example of redacted information in the Archey Declarations that Judge Boasberg had ruled must be released with the redactions removed.  This is what the DOJ and FBI are working to stop, stall and delay from being released to the public:

(Source Link)

 

96 Responses to Comey Memo FOIA Update: CNN Files Motion Demanding Immediate Production – DOJ Says 60 Days…

  1. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Freado’s network does something good? Yay!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      Maybe. Calling Suspicious Cat!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Daniel says:
        August 14, 2019 at 8:10 pm

        I don’t know if you noticed, but lately, I’m seeing a decline in anti-Trump-ness. Not a huge decline, but it sort of feels like they are backing away from many issues which they once championed. And of course all of this Russia and collusion stuff is something from which they can’t run far enough or fast enough.

        If I were to guess a motive, it’s so they can declare “we’ve been lied to and used! we trusted them as a source and were made to look like fools!” Could be other reasons, but on a simple level that may be their angle.

        They have a business to run… a business to salvage if they can. And they can (and will) say “see? we fought a hard and expensive battle to bring this news to the people. We’re almost like real journalists!”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      That’s impossible.
      What’s their motivation here? Do they think the memo’s expose Trump?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • jus wundrin says:
        August 14, 2019 at 7:41 pm

        I would say that youre correct

        Like

        Reply
      • neal s says:
        August 14, 2019 at 7:44 pm

        I wouldn’t put it past comey to lie in the memos he wrote. Such lies could be crafted in such a way as to cast aspersions on VSGPDJT.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • namberak says:
          August 14, 2019 at 8:06 pm

          Having worked in a gigantic Fortune 5 company where “memos to the file” were a way of life … of course he lied in his memos. It takes a full blown suspension of disbelief to believe that he didn’t. He wrote them for the express purpose of ensuring history was his friend. They’re not worth the magnetic fields with which they are stored.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Tess from Philly says:
            August 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

            I think the problem is that Comey was writing his memos before the testimonies of his fellow coup plotters. Did he fill them with bologna to help the coup along? Of course he did, and at first glance they’ll make the president look like the devil incarnate. But in the end, these memos will almost certainly open Comey and others up to perjury charges. Unintended consequences. The coup was never supposed to take this long.

            Like

            Reply
        • Zoe says:
          August 14, 2019 at 8:07 pm

          Except that these memos were available to the mueller team so if there was damaging info about the President it would have already be exposes.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Chip Doctor says:
          August 14, 2019 at 8:08 pm

          Neal s, if that were the case, they would have released them a long time ago.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • livefreeordieguy says:
        August 14, 2019 at 7:47 pm

        That’s my question, SAM… I have a gut feeling that CNN originally FOIA-ed this stuff because they automatically assumed that any Comey documents damaged President Trump… Then, when ‘strongly researched suspicion’ might suggest they are not so damaging to the president — yet the Judge saw it their way — CNN couldn’t very well say ‘never mind’. By my calculation, they have one quarter-ounce of credibility left and it would disappear if they dropped the request…. Like I said, just a gut sense.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
        August 14, 2019 at 7:49 pm

        There is the issue of whether, once CNN gets them, it doesn’t let us see what’s in them…

        Like

        Reply
      • Daniel says:
        August 14, 2019 at 8:13 pm

        You mean to say they didn’t learn their lesson from the Mueller report? Could be true — people on the left who fail usually think it’s because they aren’t radical enough, not because they are too radical.

        Like

        Reply
      • chojun says:
        August 14, 2019 at 8:19 pm

        Yes. I think CNN miscalculated and suspected an FBI/DOJ coverup benefiting Trump.

        All of these shenanigans suggests to me that director Wray is:
        * not a “white hat”
        * not a deep stage stooge, either
        * simply trying to protect the FBI reputation by fighting the release of VERY damaging information

        Like

        Reply
    • CNN is a jerk says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Probably to spin what’s in there before the IG report

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Daniel says:
        August 14, 2019 at 8:20 pm

        CNN and the DOJ/FBI were allies. What changed? I can see where the release of the information might help shape a narrative but I have to wonder what sort of narrative they expect. I don’t think Comey has nearly the public credibility he or CNN thinks he does. But the IG report coming out before the Archie information would serve to mute a different narrative. But given the likelihood the DOJ/FBI still want to damage Trump, why wouldn’t they want to help their friends at CNN?

        Or could it be that Barr is actually in charge?

        Like

        Reply
    • Bob says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      The Criminal NewsNetwork? Maybe the should suit their own faldties for the past 4 years? They should voluntarily put themselves in for 30 years hard labor…probably not a word they understand…Hint: labor=work.

      Like

      Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    How hard is it to give us clean unredacted docs?

    #JustHitPrint

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. tax2much says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    I can’t believe that I actually agree with CNN on something.

    Like

    Reply
  4. John55 says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    I imagine that CNN either already knows for certain what Comey wrote, or that they have a pretty good rough idea. And since they’re stooges for the Deep State and haters of Trump, that means that Comey made various allegations damaging to Trump in his diary ….. allegations which CNN and the coup plotters figure they can use for their impeachment case.

    At the lest least it will open up new lines of attack for the Democratic House “investigators”.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:53 pm

      It probably outlines all of his [Comey’s] good intentions. /sarc

      Like

      Reply
    • Zoe says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      Maybe, but weren’t those memos available to the mueller team? If there was anything damaging to the President wouldn’t it already be out there?

      Like

      Reply
    • rmramerica says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      My fear here is that too many underestimate Comey, his intelligence, clever mind and his experience with FBI and DOJ protocols. He very well prepared memos that would cover his possible defense if this adventure went south. Why wouldn’t he? He understands the risks involved with a highly questionable Presidential investigation and how the DOJ would investigate this if it became public. Comey is a dangerously clever man. Careful….

      Like

      Reply
  5. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    CNN conveniently wrote a propsed order for Boasberg

    All he needs to do is copy/paste/edit and sign it.

    Thery’re also requesting reimbursement of attorney’s fees.

    (Fredo really is pissed)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Chewbarkah says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      The proposed order would have been better to put in “by August 15, 2019 at 10:00 am EDT”. Further delays and a Clintonesque game over the meaning of “immediately” coming up.

      Like

      Reply
    • Anonoma says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      It’s very normal for court orders to be written by one of the parties and not by the judge personally. Judges normally only write the “opinion” (final ruling on a matter) or non-standard orders. It’s most orders are essentially procedural, standard language documents that don’t establish any kind of precedence or other great legal import.

      Lawyers also rarely write motions or proposed orders. Most of the stuff filed in various courts are done by paralegals or court clerks, but most of the stuff filed are procedural, standard language documents.

      Like

      Reply
  6. dawg says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    So, Sundance would you care to speculate on why CNN wants this info so bad?

    I have tried to understand the motivations behind CNN wanting it released and the DOJ wanting it hidden and just cant put it together.

    I keep coming back to the fact that its CNN wanting their release. But you have consistently implied that the DOJ blocking this is a bad thing.

    “There is a possibility the DOJ is delaying production because they want to wait until after the Inspector General report is made public. Strategically, that might make sense.”

    Are you now saying that the judge ruling them to be released was a bad thing?

    I dont even know who to pull for here!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      It’s not just CNN. There’s a bunch of media in the original lawsuit including Daily Caller, NYT etc. CNN just took the lead position on behalf of the group.

      The original FOIA lawsuit goes all the way back to 2017. Things looked entirely different back then. I think this is one of those examples where the outcome isn’t what CNN initially thought they would discover.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • BobBoxBody says:
        August 14, 2019 at 7:45 pm

        Either that, or maybe they realize that they’ve obliterated their credibility and they’re trying to salvage what’s left…either way, they’ve inadvertently helped Trump on on this one….I’ll take it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • dawg says:
        August 14, 2019 at 7:59 pm

        So then why does CNN keep doubling down on it? Couldnt they just drop it? Why did they just demand immediate release of it? Wouldnt they know by now that its not what they thought it was? Wouldnt Comey tell them to drop it if it was detrimental to their efforts, “they” meaning Comey, the coup conspirators, etc….?

        Where does the info go when released? Straight to, and only to, CNN? Is that why they are now still trying to get it? So they can possess it and cover it up?

        So is it a bad sign or a good sign that the DOJ has been stonewalling?

        Record number of questions in this post, Im just not seeing the big picture.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Frederick Os fan says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:37 pm

      Ditto!! I’m so confused. Is it good or bad for these Archery decelerations be released? For the President I mean??? I don’t trust anything if CNN wants it. Keep trying to determine which way Sundance lands on whether this is a good or bad ruling.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Frederick Os fan says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      Ditto!! I’m so confused. Is it good or bad for these Archery decelerations be released? For the President I mean??? I don’t trust anything if CNN wants it. Keep trying to determine which way Sundance lands on whether this is a good or bad ruling.

      Like

      Reply
      • ozymandiasssss says:
        August 14, 2019 at 7:48 pm

        Probably doesn’t go one way or the other; it’s just that it will shed light on how weak, or how strong the case for the Russian collusion was; most likely weak, in hindsight. If there was something strong in there, Mueller would have talked about it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Frederick Os fan says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      Ditto!! I’m so confused. Is it good or bad for these Archery decelerations be released? For the President I mean??? I don’t trust anything if CNN wants it. Keep trying to determine which way Sundance lands on whether this is a good or bad ruling.

      Like

      Reply
    • redthunder238 says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      John55’s theory sounds about right. Remember, scumbag Jim Comey wrote them. There’s probably a lot more “loyalty” type stories.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Danny Mitchell says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    I don’t trust a dang thing the DOJ does.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. thedoc00 says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    I have a bad feeling how these memos are going to be used. The MSM never publishes anything in context or complete but takes great liberty drawing words as well as phrases to present as complete “stories”.

    For CNN is a hunt for text to use in banner headlines.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • frances says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      Comey would have written memos that protected him and his colleagues/co-conspirators, there will be nothing in them that will reflect well on Trump. The only plus is because he wrote so many he may have made mistakes and if anyone can find those mistakes IMO it would be Sundance.
      That being said, unless Barr delivers, all of this is moot and I am not convinced he will.

      Like

      Reply
      • Zoe says:
        August 14, 2019 at 8:15 pm

        Since these memos were available to muller don’t you think that if there was anything damaging to the President it would have been used against him already?

        Like

        Reply
  9. Bogeyfree says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    I see nothing good to help the white hats, coming from this release since it is being DEMANDED NOW by CNN.

    Why would the bad guys want something that might hurt the bad guys? It just doesn’t make sense.

    My WAG. Didn’t they just recently go to Comey’s house? Could have more memos been “acquired”.

    And could these newly acquired “unseen” memos be ones to try and implicate PT in some type of obstruction charge. (Fake of course)

    What have we learned after 3 years? Never, never trust the left!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      Well, now that they have been so relentlessly denied they are raving mad to get them, and they will, in time, and then they’ll likely be mad they ever asked for them. Rope a Dope?

      Like

      Reply
  10. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Why hasn’t Suspicious Cat appeared looking with suspicion at CNN’s suspicious shenanigans in demanding the release of suspicious memos,notes,doodles,scribbling,snot rag wipings? Is CNN now interested in truth and justice for PDJT? I’m sure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. gary says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    the media has done nothing right nor anything that has helped their case,right or wrong. they fail every time. just like the mueller testimony. just as is happening in the epstein debacle. cnn motives may be that they believe something revealed will hurt trump. bring it on.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Tseg says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    Unfortunately I trust CNN more than the DOJ…. at least CNN is predictable. The DOJ is bi-polar.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. trumptea says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Why is CNN fighting so hard for these memos??? … BECAUSE, just like the Barr report, its all about controlling the narrative. They were pissed that the Barr report caught them off guard and that they had lost control of the narrative. The effort to get the Comey memos BEFORE the IG report is about preemptive damage control.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ozymandiasssss says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:53 pm

      I think this is basically it. and probably why DOJ is stalling. Otherwise, why bother.

      Like

      Reply
    • ozymandiasssss says:
      August 14, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      Basically, I think Comey has told CNN and a few others to get his memos and release them before the OIG report comes out because it will say something that is opposite of what OIG says. And we all know the first one to start a rumor wins. So, Yeah, controlling the narrative. Comey has had a chance to respond to the OIG findings; which is what they do; that is over now, the final is being drafted, and he wants HIS STORY leaked first.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      Righto! It will be fun to see if they spell out the meaning of “FOIA”, since their audience has been shielded from the words for so long, as they maintain the fiction that there is no evidence of spying, etc., just the fevered hallucinations of Rush Limbaugh!

      Like

      Reply
  14. laurie5106 says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Somebody please just leak them already.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Jamaica Queens says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Skeptic says the date was left blank to give grounds to appeal for early release. That process may extend beyond 60 days. Awful people doing their self serving best.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Chuck says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    News media wants it so they can control the narrative. This isn’t that hard.

    Like

    Reply
  17. jus wundrin says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    60 days? The judge said NOW!

    Why do I smell another cover up?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Legion of One says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Just because CNN gets it doesn’t mean that we get to see all of it unedited by them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. ozymandiasssss says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    I saw something in PACER that made it look like they had 2 weeks to file an Opposition memo.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Johnny says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Please see Sundance response to “dawg on” above.

    Basically CNN is handling a group lawsuit. Sundance believes CNN is not gonna like the Declarations when they receive them.

    But the bridge has been burnt behind them and they must go forward. I am sure they are hoping for a scrap of info they can use

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dawg says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:01 pm

      Why has the “bridge been burnt behind them”?

      Like

      Reply
      • Johnny says:
        August 14, 2019 at 8:11 pm

        It is a group FOIA request.

        CNN is just the lead of the group. If they drop pushing, then say DAILY CALLER steps in.

        When they joined group request the bridge was burnt .

        Like

        Reply
    • FanGirl says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      More complicated than just that. They want to know if they are implicated so they can get their narrative out before the IG report implicates them. (or before arrests are made) If they can “Get Trump” it’s a bonus.

      Like

      Reply
  21. ilcon says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Barr should direct Wray to forever ban 302s. A FIB can write any damn thing they want.
    Sound and video in all interviews and interogations without exception, backed up by immediate transcription on camera.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FanGirl says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      If the NSA has recordings of all of my credit card purchases, where my vehicle has been, and my texts/phone calls, then the government has the capacity to appropriately record/document all FBI activity. Extrapolation of that theory, they can record activity at the cell doors of all high level criminals. (Jeffrey Epstein, El Chapo, Clinton)

      Like

      Reply
  22. rayvandune says:
    August 14, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Archey memo: “… and information concerning the President’s foreign policy decisionmaking (sic).”

    Whoa, had not noticed that before! Thoughts?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Shyster says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    The DOJ is likely to win this battle! The Court will most probably respect its 60 day right to appeal and since forcing an earlier production date would in essence make the entire reason for the appeal, i.e., an appeal to contest handing over non-redacted versions of the declarations being filed AFTER having already having been ordered to and actually turning over the non-redacted declarations would make the issue moot and a legal waste of time. You can’t put the cat back into the bag once the cat is out so to speak. So we will just have to wait at least 60 days.

    Like

    Reply
  24. lotbusyexec says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    First off, nothing any of us write is objective. You can have two people directly watching a crime occuring and they both can give TWO TOTALLY different takes. That being said, because Comey has proved beyond a doubt that he does not like (NOT LIKE) PDJT that “should” be a given. I am a big fan of taped conversations and am hoping that PDJT has the goods (aka tapes) in his back pocket to bring this Jack (ass) in the Bean Stalk DOWN!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Why can’t AG Barr say release them NOW?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Curt says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    CNN has an ulterior motive and there are probably a few valid explanations. I wonder if they want to get out in front of the IG report, and other damaging information, about to be released? We all know CNN would NEVER do anything to advance this ongoing investigation of the FBI, CIA, DOJ, et al. They have played an active role in this sedition since the very beginning. What’s the end game here?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      August 14, 2019 at 8:23 pm

      They originally asked when they thought Comey had the goods on Trump. Now they can’t un-ask, and as others have said, are hoping for a salacious morsel and/or to see how badly they are exposed.

      Like

      Reply
  27. pucecatt says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    I bet cnn got free advice from none other than Comey himself . Comey probably told cnn get those memos out in the public .. just a hunch ..

    Like

    Reply
  28. Right to reply says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Seems to me that CNN want the info before the report comes out, so their vile associates can prepare their stories, or leave the country!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Kiel says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Any news on the Declass yet? Voter Fraud? Hillary In Jail? Epstein as a Mossad Asset?

    . . . keep trusting that plan.

    Like

    Reply
  30. BV Conservative says:
    August 14, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Sounds to me like DOJ is going to appeal the ruling. It won’t produce the documents in 60 days. It wants to drag this out as long as possible.

    Like

    Reply

