Comey Memo FOIA Update: CNN Files Motion Demanding Immediate Production – DOJ Says 60 Days…

Just a quick update in the ongoing court battle for the Comey Memos and Archey Declarations. [Background Here] CNN has filed a motion for immediate production (full pdf below)
Two days ago Judge James Boasberg ruled the DOJ and FBI must turn over the mostly unredacted Comey Memos and fully unredacted Archey Declarations to CNN and the media groups represented within the FOIA lawsuit.
However, in a response to CNN dated yesterday, August 13th, the DOJ stated they intend to utilize the full 60-day appellate window before producing the memos and declarations:
(Source – Exhibit inside motion)
It looks to me like the DOJ/FBI is implying they will produce the material in 60 days, and not sooner. In response to that email today CNN has filed a motion requesting intervention by Judge Boasberg, and demanding immediate production:
.
There is a possibility the DOJ is delaying production because they want to wait until after the Inspector General report is made public. Strategically, that might make sense.
[Backstory for those unfamilar] In the background of what was The Mueller Investigation, there was a FOIA case where the FBI was fighting to stop the release of the Comey memos. Within that courtroom fight Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey wrote a series of declarations to the court describing the content of the memos and arguing why they should be kept classified.
The FOIA fight shifted; and the plaintiff, CNN, argued for public release of the content of the FBI agent’s descriptions, now known as the “Archey Declarations”.
After a lengthy back-and-forth legal contest, on June 7th Judge James E Boasberg agreed to allow the FBI to keep the Comey memo content hidden, but instructed the DOJ/FBI to release the content of the Archey Declarations. On August 2nd the DOJ/FBI changed their position and claimed national security, “sources and methods” would be compromised by the release of the Archey Declarations.
On August 12th Judge Boasberg completely rejected the DOJ and FBI argument.
The issue at hand is tangentially related to the current Inspector General carve-out report, through the aspect of the Comey Memos. We are currently anticipating a report from the OIG related to former FBI Director James Comey, his writing of the memos, and the leaking of some of those memos to the media via his friend Daniel Richman. {LINK}
No-one knows the number of memos that James Comey has written. [We may get that answer in the IG report.] There are nine memos written by James Comey surrounding contact and conversations with President-elect and then President Trump (2016/2017).
However, based on the court declarations by Mueller’s former lead FBI investigator David Archey, it sounds like there are many more memos than anyone currently understands; including memos about the investigation of candidate Trump, that were written during the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation 2016 and 2017, that describe investigative details, sources, operations and code-names of intelligence assets used in the investigation.
The Comey memos are not just about his contact with Donald Trump as a candidate, president-elect or president. The media keeps downplaying the memos as a few notes taken by the former FBI director, but all of the background information suggest the assembled writing is something more akin to a personal diary.
My strongly researched suspicion is that James Comey kept detailed private notes of what was happening during the operation(s) against Donald Trump and his campaign team, both during the campaign and after the election when President Trump took office. Just take a look at how David Archey described the content and you can see those notes, now called memos, were in addition to FD 302 reports being filed by FBI officials.
Why James Comey would keep detailed notes beyond what was being officially recorded in the FBI 302 reports is likely a question to be answered within the pending inspector general report. There’s a lot of sketchy non-transparent stuff going on amid all of this….
This is an example of redacted information in the Archey Declarations that Judge Boasberg had ruled must be released with the redactions removed. This is what the DOJ and FBI are working to stop, stall and delay from being released to the public:
Freado’s network does something good? Yay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe. Calling Suspicious Cat!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know if you noticed, but lately, I’m seeing a decline in anti-Trump-ness. Not a huge decline, but it sort of feels like they are backing away from many issues which they once championed. And of course all of this Russia and collusion stuff is something from which they can’t run far enough or fast enough.
If I were to guess a motive, it’s so they can declare “we’ve been lied to and used! we trusted them as a source and were made to look like fools!” Could be other reasons, but on a simple level that may be their angle.
They have a business to run… a business to salvage if they can. And they can (and will) say “see? we fought a hard and expensive battle to bring this news to the people. We’re almost like real journalists!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a very beguine interpretation. Be nice if true.
LikeLike
That’s impossible.
What’s their motivation here? Do they think the memo’s expose Trump?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would say that youre correct
LikeLike
I wouldn’t put it past comey to lie in the memos he wrote. Such lies could be crafted in such a way as to cast aspersions on VSGPDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Having worked in a gigantic Fortune 5 company where “memos to the file” were a way of life … of course he lied in his memos. It takes a full blown suspension of disbelief to believe that he didn’t. He wrote them for the express purpose of ensuring history was his friend. They’re not worth the magnetic fields with which they are stored.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the problem is that Comey was writing his memos before the testimonies of his fellow coup plotters. Did he fill them with bologna to help the coup along? Of course he did, and at first glance they’ll make the president look like the devil incarnate. But in the end, these memos will almost certainly open Comey and others up to perjury charges. Unintended consequences. The coup was never supposed to take this long.
LikeLike
Except that these memos were available to the mueller team so if there was damaging info about the President it would have already be exposes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neal s, if that were the case, they would have released them a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s my question, SAM… I have a gut feeling that CNN originally FOIA-ed this stuff because they automatically assumed that any Comey documents damaged President Trump… Then, when ‘strongly researched suspicion’ might suggest they are not so damaging to the president — yet the Judge saw it their way — CNN couldn’t very well say ‘never mind’. By my calculation, they have one quarter-ounce of credibility left and it would disappear if they dropped the request…. Like I said, just a gut sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is the issue of whether, once CNN gets them, it doesn’t let us see what’s in them…
LikeLike
It was a FOIA request. CNN can’t very well insist they get to see it, and then prevent everyone else from seeing it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They can, and very probably will, TRY, if only by putting their own spin on the info before they publish it, and of course dragging it out as long as they can when they find it doesn’t help their side. They are at war with us, you should know that by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not believe they get exclusive control of the content – it is released in publicly-accessible form.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, they did tell us it was illegal for us to read Wikileaks as if they should interpret those for us.
LikeLike
…I don’t like it that my picture icon was left off my comment just above, and an angry face substituted. Commenting through my Twitter account, my picture should appear, as it usually does..
LikeLike
It is there now
LikeLike
The information has been freed.
LikeLike
You mean to say they didn’t learn their lesson from the Mueller report? Could be true — people on the left who fail usually think it’s because they aren’t radical enough, not because they are too radical.
LikeLike
Yes. I think CNN miscalculated and suspected an FBI/DOJ coverup benefiting Trump.
All of these shenanigans suggests to me that director Wray is:
* not a “white hat”
* not a deep stage stooge, either
* simply trying to protect the FBI reputation by fighting the release of VERY damaging information
LikeLike
If nothing else, the timeline in the Comey memos should be interesting.
LikeLike
Probably to spin what’s in there before the IG report
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN and the DOJ/FBI were allies. What changed? I can see where the release of the information might help shape a narrative but I have to wonder what sort of narrative they expect. I don’t think Comey has nearly the public credibility he or CNN thinks he does. But the IG report coming out before the Archie information would serve to mute a different narrative. But given the likelihood the DOJ/FBI still want to damage Trump, why wouldn’t they want to help their friends at CNN?
Or could it be that Barr is actually in charge?
LikeLike
The Criminal NewsNetwork? Maybe the should suit their own faldties for the past 4 years? They should voluntarily put themselves in for 30 years hard labor…probably not a word they understand…Hint: labor=work.
LikeLike
How hard is it to give us clean unredacted docs?
#JustHitPrint
LikeLiked by 5 people
My guess is that Comey is capable of shaping, shifting,back-dating, deleting, adding etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One word: BleachBit
LikeLiked by 1 person
And keeping multiple ‘versions’ of events – deleting the version that didn’t age as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe that I actually agree with CNN on something.
LikeLike
Question more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I imagine that CNN either already knows for certain what Comey wrote, or that they have a pretty good rough idea. And since they’re stooges for the Deep State and haters of Trump, that means that Comey made various allegations damaging to Trump in his diary ….. allegations which CNN and the coup plotters figure they can use for their impeachment case.
At the lest least it will open up new lines of attack for the Democratic House “investigators”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It probably outlines all of his [Comey’s] good intentions. /sarc
LikeLike
Maybe, but weren’t those memos available to the mueller team? If there was anything damaging to the President wouldn’t it already be out there?
LikeLike
My fear here is that too many underestimate Comey, his intelligence, clever mind and his experience with FBI and DOJ protocols. He very well prepared memos that would cover his possible defense if this adventure went south. Why wouldn’t he? He understands the risks involved with a highly questionable Presidential investigation and how the DOJ would investigate this if it became public. Comey is a dangerously clever man. Careful….
LikeLike
CNN conveniently wrote a propsed order for Boasberg
All he needs to do is copy/paste/edit and sign it.
Thery’re also requesting reimbursement of attorney’s fees.
(Fredo really is pissed)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The proposed order would have been better to put in “by August 15, 2019 at 10:00 am EDT”. Further delays and a Clintonesque game over the meaning of “immediately” coming up.
LikeLike
It’s very normal for court orders to be written by one of the parties and not by the judge personally. Judges normally only write the “opinion” (final ruling on a matter) or non-standard orders. It’s most orders are essentially procedural, standard language documents that don’t establish any kind of precedence or other great legal import.
Lawyers also rarely write motions or proposed orders. Most of the stuff filed in various courts are done by paralegals or court clerks, but most of the stuff filed are procedural, standard language documents.
LikeLike
So, Sundance would you care to speculate on why CNN wants this info so bad?
I have tried to understand the motivations behind CNN wanting it released and the DOJ wanting it hidden and just cant put it together.
I keep coming back to the fact that its CNN wanting their release. But you have consistently implied that the DOJ blocking this is a bad thing.
“There is a possibility the DOJ is delaying production because they want to wait until after the Inspector General report is made public. Strategically, that might make sense.”
Are you now saying that the judge ruling them to be released was a bad thing?
I dont even know who to pull for here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not just CNN. There’s a bunch of media in the original lawsuit including Daily Caller, NYT etc. CNN just took the lead position on behalf of the group.
The original FOIA lawsuit goes all the way back to 2017. Things looked entirely different back then. I think this is one of those examples where the outcome isn’t what CNN initially thought they would discover.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Either that, or maybe they realize that they’ve obliterated their credibility and they’re trying to salvage what’s left…either way, they’ve inadvertently helped Trump on on this one….I’ll take it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Credibility – that ship sailed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So then why does CNN keep doubling down on it? Couldnt they just drop it? Why did they just demand immediate release of it? Wouldnt they know by now that its not what they thought it was? Wouldnt Comey tell them to drop it if it was detrimental to their efforts, “they” meaning Comey, the coup conspirators, etc….?
Where does the info go when released? Straight to, and only to, CNN? Is that why they are now still trying to get it? So they can possess it and cover it up?
So is it a bad sign or a good sign that the DOJ has been stonewalling?
Record number of questions in this post, Im just not seeing the big picture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto!! I’m so confused. Is it good or bad for these Archery decelerations be released? For the President I mean??? I don’t trust anything if CNN wants it. Keep trying to determine which way Sundance lands on whether this is a good or bad ruling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto!! I’m so confused. Is it good or bad for these Archery decelerations be released? For the President I mean??? I don’t trust anything if CNN wants it. Keep trying to determine which way Sundance lands on whether this is a good or bad ruling.
LikeLike
Probably doesn’t go one way or the other; it’s just that it will shed light on how weak, or how strong the case for the Russian collusion was; most likely weak, in hindsight. If there was something strong in there, Mueller would have talked about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto!! I’m so confused. Is it good or bad for these Archery decelerations be released? For the President I mean??? I don’t trust anything if CNN wants it. Keep trying to determine which way Sundance lands on whether this is a good or bad ruling.
LikeLike
John55’s theory sounds about right. Remember, scumbag Jim Comey wrote them. There’s probably a lot more “loyalty” type stories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t trust a dang thing the DOJ does.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a bad feeling how these memos are going to be used. The MSM never publishes anything in context or complete but takes great liberty drawing words as well as phrases to present as complete “stories”.
For CNN is a hunt for text to use in banner headlines.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey would have written memos that protected him and his colleagues/co-conspirators, there will be nothing in them that will reflect well on Trump. The only plus is because he wrote so many he may have made mistakes and if anyone can find those mistakes IMO it would be Sundance.
That being said, unless Barr delivers, all of this is moot and I am not convinced he will.
LikeLike
Since these memos were available to muller don’t you think that if there was anything damaging to the President it would have been used against him already?
LikeLike
I see nothing good to help the white hats, coming from this release since it is being DEMANDED NOW by CNN.
Why would the bad guys want something that might hurt the bad guys? It just doesn’t make sense.
My WAG. Didn’t they just recently go to Comey’s house? Could have more memos been “acquired”.
And could these newly acquired “unseen” memos be ones to try and implicate PT in some type of obstruction charge. (Fake of course)
What have we learned after 3 years? Never, never trust the left!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, now that they have been so relentlessly denied they are raving mad to get them, and they will, in time, and then they’ll likely be mad they ever asked for them. Rope a Dope?
LikeLike
Why hasn’t Suspicious Cat appeared looking with suspicion at CNN’s suspicious shenanigans in demanding the release of suspicious memos,notes,doodles,scribbling,snot rag wipings? Is CNN now interested in truth and justice for PDJT? I’m sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damage control. They want to know if they are implicated!
LikeLiked by 4 people
^^^^^ THIS.
LikeLike
They know their prints are out there to be found, they’re guilty as sin, these memos are just one twisted megalomaniac’s self-serving “diary” whose precise purpose is not yet known, nor whose oxes are gored therein, but oh what a marvelous trove of investigative threads to suss out and release the chaos of sunlight, or, rather, Sundance!
LikeLike
the media has done nothing right nor anything that has helped their case,right or wrong. they fail every time. just like the mueller testimony. just as is happening in the epstein debacle. cnn motives may be that they believe something revealed will hurt trump. bring it on.
LikeLike
Unfortunately I trust CNN more than the DOJ…. at least CNN is predictable. The DOJ is bi-polar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is CNN fighting so hard for these memos??? … BECAUSE, just like the Barr report, its all about controlling the narrative. They were pissed that the Barr report caught them off guard and that they had lost control of the narrative. The effort to get the Comey memos BEFORE the IG report is about preemptive damage control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think this is basically it. and probably why DOJ is stalling. Otherwise, why bother.
LikeLike
Basically, I think Comey has told CNN and a few others to get his memos and release them before the OIG report comes out because it will say something that is opposite of what OIG says. And we all know the first one to start a rumor wins. So, Yeah, controlling the narrative. Comey has had a chance to respond to the OIG findings; which is what they do; that is over now, the final is being drafted, and he wants HIS STORY leaked first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just like he did with the other memo to his friend, his “lawyer.” Seems juvenile to me.
LikeLike
Righto! It will be fun to see if they spell out the meaning of “FOIA”, since their audience has been shielded from the words for so long, as they maintain the fiction that there is no evidence of spying, etc., just the fevered hallucinations of Rush Limbaugh!
LikeLike
Somebody please just leak them already.
LikeLike
If they could have, they would have.
LikeLike
Skeptic says the date was left blank to give grounds to appeal for early release. That process may extend beyond 60 days. Awful people doing their self serving best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
News media wants it so they can control the narrative. This isn’t that hard.
LikeLike
60 days? The judge said NOW!
Why do I smell another cover up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because you’ve been paying attention, have common sense and know that there is ALWAYS another cover up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just because CNN gets it doesn’t mean that we get to see all of it unedited by them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a FOIA request. When it is produced anyone can get it then.
LikeLike
I saw something in PACER that made it look like they had 2 weeks to file an Opposition memo.
LikeLike
Please see Sundance response to “dawg on” above.
Basically CNN is handling a group lawsuit. Sundance believes CNN is not gonna like the Declarations when they receive them.
But the bridge has been burnt behind them and they must go forward. I am sure they are hoping for a scrap of info they can use
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why has the “bridge been burnt behind them”?
LikeLike
It is a group FOIA request.
CNN is just the lead of the group. If they drop pushing, then say DAILY CALLER steps in.
When they joined group request the bridge was burnt .
LikeLike
More complicated than just that. They want to know if they are implicated so they can get their narrative out before the IG report implicates them. (or before arrests are made) If they can “Get Trump” it’s a bonus.
LikeLike
Barr should direct Wray to forever ban 302s. A FIB can write any damn thing they want.
Sound and video in all interviews and interogations without exception, backed up by immediate transcription on camera.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the NSA has recordings of all of my credit card purchases, where my vehicle has been, and my texts/phone calls, then the government has the capacity to appropriately record/document all FBI activity. Extrapolation of that theory, they can record activity at the cell doors of all high level criminals. (Jeffrey Epstein, El Chapo, Clinton)
LikeLike
Archey memo: “… and information concerning the President’s foreign policy decisionmaking (sic).”
Whoa, had not noticed that before! Thoughts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Muh, Russia?
LikeLike
Sounds like an additional excuse to me not to produce it; Sort of an executive privilege, deliberative process privilege. Sort of gratutitously thrown in. But one question I would have, is which President?
LikeLike
The DOJ is likely to win this battle! The Court will most probably respect its 60 day right to appeal and since forcing an earlier production date would in essence make the entire reason for the appeal, i.e., an appeal to contest handing over non-redacted versions of the declarations being filed AFTER having already having been ordered to and actually turning over the non-redacted declarations would make the issue moot and a legal waste of time. You can’t put the cat back into the bag once the cat is out so to speak. So we will just have to wait at least 60 days.
LikeLike
What’s new?
LikeLike
First off, nothing any of us write is objective. You can have two people directly watching a crime occuring and they both can give TWO TOTALLY different takes. That being said, because Comey has proved beyond a doubt that he does not like (NOT LIKE) PDJT that “should” be a given. I am a big fan of taped conversations and am hoping that PDJT has the goods (aka tapes) in his back pocket to bring this Jack (ass) in the Bean Stalk DOWN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller Dossier made this case for you. Misquoting / misrepresenting Flynn conversations. Same with Carter Page.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be so awesome
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why can’t AG Barr say release them NOW?
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN has an ulterior motive and there are probably a few valid explanations. I wonder if they want to get out in front of the IG report, and other damaging information, about to be released? We all know CNN would NEVER do anything to advance this ongoing investigation of the FBI, CIA, DOJ, et al. They have played an active role in this sedition since the very beginning. What’s the end game here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They originally asked when they thought Comey had the goods on Trump. Now they can’t un-ask, and as others have said, are hoping for a salacious morsel and/or to see how badly they are exposed.
LikeLike
I bet cnn got free advice from none other than Comey himself . Comey probably told cnn get those memos out in the public .. just a hunch ..
LikeLike
Seems to me that CNN want the info before the report comes out, so their vile associates can prepare their stories, or leave the country!
LikeLike
Any news on the Declass yet? Voter Fraud? Hillary In Jail? Epstein as a Mossad Asset?
. . . keep trusting that plan.
LikeLike
Sounds to me like DOJ is going to appeal the ruling. It won’t produce the documents in 60 days. It wants to drag this out as long as possible.
LikeLike