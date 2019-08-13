U.S. Intelligence Positions Hong Kong as Proxy Conflict With China – Thankfully President Trump Sees Trap…

The situation in Hong Kong is a geopolitical dynamic that will likely become much more volatile in the next few weeks, months and/or years. One constant in an ever-changing universe is how the UniParty in DC will attempt to drag the U.S. into the issues.
First, Hong Kong is China. Whether a generation of people look back with regret to the time when Great Britain ceded the territory to Beijing is irrelevant. China has, and will have, full control over Hong Kong; and that’s the way it is. This will not be reversed.
Any effort for the people within Hong Kong to reverse the situation and escape the clutches of oppressive communism while retaining their liberty will only lead to massive bloodshed.
Unfortunately for Hong Kong, as President Trump decouples the U.S. economy from the duplicitous communist Chinese enterprise, Beijing will grasp more control over the heavily Western-influenced economic strata in/around Hong Kong.
Stand back and look at the bigger picture. President Trump has neutralized, essentially made irrelevant, Beijing’s use of their proxy province, North Korea. President Trump has embraced Kim Jong-un, not as much out of a position of warmth – but rather as a tactic to block China from weaponizing the DPRK as leverage during the U.S-China trade confrontation.
Beijing still uses their influence to shoot rockets, test missiles etc and president Trump ignores it now. Why? Because North Korea already has nuclear missiles; they’re the same nuclear missiles China has… and it is silly now to think China will remove their nuclear missiles to gain an economic benefit.
If U.S. policy isn’t trying to remove nuclear weapons from China, then why would U.S. policy try to remove nuclear weapons from the DPRK.? They’re the same nukes.
Losing their DPRK leverage, and understanding Beijing has no direct tools to defeat the U.S. in an direct economic confrontation, means China will look elsewhere. That’s where Hong Kong comes into play.
[Always remember, despite the U.S. tariffs on China, there are no tariffs on Hong Kong]
Do we feel sympathy watching a once free society slip into the grips of an oppressive and totalitarian system now ruled by a communist dictator for life in Chairman Xi Jinping? Sure we do. But they made these choices decades ago… now they have the consequences.
If Hong Kong tries to resist Beijing, they will be crushed. Hundreds more will be arrested and disappeared. Thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, will be killed. There is already a ongoing flight of wealth out of Hong Kong as the smart and wealthy position their assets overseas to survive the arrival of Beijing’s storm troopers.
The future for Hong Kong is dark. It is not going to end in anything resembling what exists today. Hong Kong will be Beijing 2.0, and will be entirely dominated by Chinese authoritarian rule. The difference in 2019 is the speed at which it is happening.
Things are speeding up now in direct proportion to the severity of the U.S. decoupling our economy from China. As the Chinese economy weakens, Beijing will get more desperate.
Many voices around President Trump will cry out for intervention. The UniParty will demand intervention and decry President Trump’s instinct to stay away from the self-made crisis.
It is not our issue; and engaging in Hong Kong only opens up another pathway for China to play the duplicitous leverage game…. Beijing will play the “we’ll spare, delay, or dilute the Hong Kong absorption, if you agree to our trade terms” game. [lies, lies, lies]
President Trump needs to engage with China and Hong Kong as one nation, under one rule, with one motive and intent. Trying to win a Chinese trade conflict while parsing the economy of China from the economy of Hong Kong, is like trying to parse the nukes in China from the nukes in North Korea.
Hong Kong is lost. Hong Kong belongs to China. Thousands of Hong Kongers will be killed or disappeared into camps as Beijing absorbs the region. The U.S. cannot continue to engage globally in an effort to protect nations from the consequences of their own decisions.
If Great Britain wants to send an armada of battle ships to warn Beijing against aggression with Hong Kong, then we should support. Wait… wha? Oh, Great Britain no longer has a Navy because the high-minded EU collective wanted to hold hands and sing ‘we-are-the-world’ instead of planning to defend its interests for the past twenty years…. I digress.
Hong Kong is not our issue.
The CIA will try to make it our issue. The State Department will try to make it our issue. The UniParty in DC will try to make it our issue. John Bolton will try to make it our issue. Activists in Hong Kong will try to make it our issue. All of the far-left globalists will try to make it our issue…. Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney will try to make it our issue; but it’s not our issue.
We pray for peace and send our prayers, but we cannot succeed in the larger economic confrontation with cunning China if we attempt to ignore the direct connective tissue between Beijing and Hong Kong.
Instead, start applying the Chinese tariffs on Hong Kong as soon as Beijing tanks arrive.
Tough love.
Under Trump, we’re not playing Team America: World Police any longer…
LikeLiked by 1 person
45 understands that Hong Kong is a cash cow to China…if they slaughter it, they are cutting their own nose to spite their own face!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is good that the young ones will see what China is REALLY like. Everyone thinks it’s so cool. Why on earth would we want to stop their decades-long trade war with us?
Now you will know. This is why you don’t want to move your business to China. Open a business in China. Watch what they will do to crush their own people in Hong Kong. They are thieves, bullies and murderers, nothing more.
Mr. Wonderful on why he pulled his business out of China and more…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “young ones” in Hong Kong already know what life is like under communism. The youngest have learned it from their parents and grandparents who know real hardship. The very young learn from an academic system that teaches the truth of world history and their own – unlike here. More the very youngest citizens of HK respect their wisdom. Also, for he most part, UNLIKE here. Think this generation in HK is spoiled, self-aggrandized, and slovenly like here/ They’re not. I’ve been there several times.
LikeLike
They are predatory. They want everything to their advantage .
LikeLike
A friend of mine from Hong Kong, back about 1997 when then turnover was underway, told me that his family and all the other wealthy Hong Kong residents had bought first class airline tickets for the West. They would keep them and turn them over for new tickets each year so that, when the day came, they would have valid tickets and could leave while others were trying to buy them. THose families also sent children to Canada and California.
LikeLike
Unless the airport closes….
LikeLike
exactly! look at the flights but what we don’t see are the behind the scenes Visas…freedom of travel is very restricted…
LikeLike
Hmm… a steady hand is needed now. Trump is shaping up well in that regard.
Peter Theil is right. Google (full of ‘woke’ ,misled globalists) is aiding China against US, and should be investigated https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-13/thiel-globalist-google-bed-chinese-military-must-be-investigated-fbicia
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely agree with Sundance’s assessment here and was thinking the same. That China could use Hong Kong as leverage in the trade negotiations and Trump is keen to that and won’t bite! Trump relieved China of the 10% until December out of self interest (2020. KAG!) and to see if China would for once keep its word on the agricultural buys they said they would do. The negotiations will continue until December and if nothing comes of it then, Trump will drop the 25% tariff hammer on all Chinese export.
Another thing is true with what Sundance said about Hong Kong. It’s an open port city. No tariff duties. Hong Kong does a massive amount of re-export business with China to get those goods into other countries duty free. In fact, the amount of that type of trade far exceeds Hong Kong’s GDP by almost 2 times! Trump can again use economic power as Sundance surmised to leave China in a lurch. Roll the tanks in and face heavy tariffs on all goods out of Hong Kong. That would plug a big loophole in Trump’s tariff program against China (the other is Vietnam).
China has never faced an adversary like Donald Trump. He has them over a barrel! They want to make a deal, but being the billionaire business man that he is, Trump rather likes collecting almost $60 billion of tariffs (so far), while not having to pay anything because China devalues their currency (which increases the cost of their imports like oil) and subsidize their industries.
Trump may have a strategic plan for Hong Kong after all. Reverse the exfiltration of US wealth by China and begin to bleed China dry with tariffs, which increase the costs of buying key commodities abroad and causes big unsustainable costs to their treasury in propping up their export driven economic model.
Taking that all together and you begin to see the rising toll all of that will have on China over the next 3 to 5 years. In the end, if that continues, Hong Kong and the rest of China for that matter, may end up free as the Communist state collapses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Part of my question, on the President relieving the 10% on the tariffs until December 15th, the press says it is to help businesses with this years Christmas season, but I truly wonder if it is more a move to give U.S, businesses and investors who are heavily into China more time to move their businesses out of China, especially those who are heavy into the KH banking entities, since I imagine, when China makes its heavy handed move into HK that China will also nationalize all the HK banks and investment firms,
and by the President granting a relief in the time frame it takes some pressure of of U.S. businesses already in the process of moving out of China, as in, not making then an extra target for the Dragons claws and teeth.
LikeLike
KH, typo, should have been HK for Hong Kong 🙂
LikeLike
overnight Hong Kong has gone from 1 of the top 10 major cities to Baltimore level for investment…Communist China must think clearly because trillions are at stake..Hong Kong controls asian currency markets due to centuries of drug and commercial trade…
LikeLike
My heart may hurt for the people of Hong Kong but it’s their fight and it’s a losing battle. It is a replay of the earlier crack down. What changed from that-nothing. Politburo still in control.
We don’t have a dog in this fight.
Let them do what they’re going to do. Get shamed by the world for the violence. Like they care.
The ONLY option we have is economic and we’re playing that game well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pres. Trump cuts right to the chase with President Xi and others. Don’t blame President Trump or the US for what is going on in Hong Kong. Much better than being defensive like President Obama was.
Obama: U.S. Was Not Involved in Hong Kong Protests
The president said the U.S. did not fuel the pro-democracy demonstrations.
By Teresa Welsh, Staff Writer Nov. 12, 2014
https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2014/11/12/obama-tells-beijing-us-had-no-role-in-hong-kong-protests
-snip-
Obama is in China for bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping following the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and said in a press conference that he discussed Hong Kong with the Chinese leader in their private meetings.
“I was unequivocal in saying to President Xi that the United States had no involvement in fostering the protests that took place there; that these are issues ultimately for the people of Hong Kong and the people of China to decide,” Obama said.
-snip-
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blaming others is rampant these days. The FBI blames the Russians for interfering in our elections when it is the FBI that interferes in our elections.
LikeLike
United States–Hong Kong Policy Act
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States%E2%80%93Hong_Kong_Policy_Act
The United States–Hong Kong Policy Act or more commonly known as the Hong Kong Policy Act (P.L. no. 102-383m 106 Stat. 1448) is a 1992 act enacted by the United States Congress. It allows the United States to continue to treat Hong Kong separately from Mainland China for matters concerning trade export and economics control after the 1997 handover.[1]
The act states that Hong Kong maintains its own export control system as long as it adapts to international standards. The act also pertains to “sensitive technologies”, which require Hong Kong to protect the technologies from improper use.[1]
China is displeased with the act. Beijing made it clear that the act was interpreted as American interference in Chinese domestic affairs.[3]
Most notable is Tung Chee-hwa countering the generally negative image of Hong Kong under Communist Party rule. He condemned then-Democratic Party chairman and leader of the pro-democracy camp Martin Lee who supported the act, and said Lee was “bad mouthing” the Special Administrative Region in front of the international audience.[3]
LikeLike
Maybe Trump should issue them a Cuba type exemption for immigration while tagging onto that bill the border wall funding. I would trade thousands of well educated capitalist HonKongers for a bunch of failed uneducated migrant workers any day. Not to mention the money transfers the rich ones would make (a exemption would seal their choice vs EU which would be a tough citizenship battle especially with China leaning on their govs).
It would be fun to watch dems complain because they will go west coast and not be dem Socialist voters, and watch China show their colors forced to go ole Soviet trying to contain a fleeing educated population.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a fantastic idea. Issue a general amnesty for any HK citizen, and any money they transfer in is tax exempt. BOOM
LikeLike
And as I stated earlier.
Who do you think the Chinese will allow to leave Hong Kong?
The rich people? No……
The poor people?…….. No….
How about they only let the criminals leave?…..Yes
It is the same as with not getting into every conflict that arises in the world.
We also cannot be taking in all these people from every country in the world.
I have seen it posted that we could take in “all those smart Chinese”
Do you know who has won the World Wide High School Math competition for the last two years?
China?…….nope
The United States…..look it up
We don’t need to bring all these people into our country and “Support” them.
Yes…..we can be the “ Shining Light on the Hill”
But you need a ticket to get in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
C-low
Rethink that please what is the population of Hong Kong and can we afford China to do what Castro did and empty it’s prisons.
LikeLike
Jinxi……..You owe me a donut……😎
LikeLike
Agree, U.S. should not get involved. Yet, Hong Kong could become a movement that over turns
communism in China, Far Fetched, maybe, but if the economy of China crumbles, maybe not so far fetched.
LikeLike
Cautionary Tale (as well as Venezuela) to all Americans that are thinking about voting democrat in 2020. THIS is what happens to you when the government owns you.
LikeLike
Let’s watch it play out in the south china sea ,HK will be harvested like fulon gong ,but the south china sea s that’s where will see some cock fights ,
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/US-aircraft-carrier-drops-anchor-in-Manila-to-send-China-message
LikeLike
I guess Kyle Bass has some dinero in China. Used to like Kyle but now, not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, just like Scaramucci. He has all kinds of investment tied to China. Why do you think he turned on POTUS recently. So damn transparent. No more American blood for poor business decisions from the investment class.
LikeLike
Fellow Treepers, Please Note: Bass is SHORT China. He is betting against China. That is what being short means. I have been following Bass for years. He is brilliant, and he is nothing like the Mooch. I wish more folks here would do their homework before pontificating. He will profit more if China becomes worse off. He wants Trump to take a tougher stance on Hong Kong, just as he has against China, and he is betting that he will. His approach is in line with Sundance’s thinking. Got it? Great. Thank you. As you were.
LikeLike
God bless you, Sundance. You are right as usual!
LikeLike
I hope the young socialist and communist wannabees in the United States are watching these events unfold. This is your future if you don’t wake up and pay attention.
LikeLike
“Using Taiwan as a bargaining chip in our economic relationship with China plays right into Beijing’s hands and only leaves Taiwan more vulnerable to Chinese coercion,” said Kelly E. Magsamen, the Pentagon’s top Asia-Pacific policy official at the end of the Obama administration. “It’s Taipei’s worst nightmare. It means they could be on the table in bigger ways.”
Taiwan has an aging fleet of F-16s, and had asked to buy new ones more than a decade ago. Neither President George W. Bush nor President Barack Obama approved the sales, but the Obama administration decided in 2011 to refurbish Taiwan’s existing fleet. At the time, Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, where the F-16s were made, said Mr. Obama’s decision marked “a sad day in American foreign policy.”
Problem for many years now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deep State are “hawks” with China and Russia?
LikeLike
If only because, if we got into a war with them, Trump would likely lose the 2020 election.
LikeLike
Outstanding analysis again Sundance.
Like almost every other American I talk to, I am so very tired of being the worlds policeman.
When President Trump recently stepped back, during the Strait of Hormuz incident and pretty much forced the Europeans to step up and protect their own shipping, I knew he had the ability to tell Bolton and his buddies NO.
The current threat of China militarily is essentially limited to their immediate vicinity. Their Navy and Air Force would struggle against our WW II Navy and Air Force. Sure they have a bazillion military personnel. Those soldiers cannot really go anywhere except where they can walk or ride. If they started to really move massive numbers of personnel across the ocean they would be sitting ducks, and they know it.
Let’s sit a few of these out for a bit. Strengthen our own military and give our people a much needed rest. How about not making the same mistake England, the Netherlands, Napoleonic France, and Hitler made.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct. And get out of Afghanistan.
Second, Germany doesn’t up their NATO contribution significantly, reposition troops elsewhere on Europe. Poland, Czech Republic, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think leveling the tariffs on HK ASAP makes sense, but man oh man will the Uniparty scream. Devalue the target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left/uniparty/globalists et al want us in a war before the election not because they give a rats azz about Hong but because they consider it a tool to prevent PDJT from getting re-elected. I hate them with the fire of 1000 suns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As said on a previous thread, China has no good options re Hong Kong. Hong Kong cash cow industries finance and brokered trade can easily move out to Singpore or Taiwan if China intervenes militarily. But if they don’t, Politbureau loses face and control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
so sad…all the value in real estate will be confiscated by Beijing…all the art and antiques too?
what about Visas…can Hong Kong people leave?? I believe Beijing controls the ports of entry…
LikeLike
Step 1: Pass USMCA
Step 2a: sign deals with the UK and Japan
Step 2b: hammers cone down … on Vietnam, India, the EU, Hong Kong, China?
I’m assuming with our partial pull back on new tariffs, Xi saves face, and China makes some large ag purchases?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Hong Kong is not our issue”.
Brilliant. Sad but true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to make some historical corrections:
1) Hong Kong was always a part of China.
2) The Chinese LEASED Hong Kong to Britain for 100 years in the nineteenth century.
3) When the lease expired (1997?) the Chinese government agreed to let Hong Kong keep its own currency and its own government for another 50 years.
So, even though Hong Kong is “owned” by mainland China, the agreement is that it is to have self government and its currency (HK Dollar).
The trouble started when mainland China wanted to extradite prisoners from HK to mainland China – thus freaking out current HK residents who thought they had another 25-30 years left of freedom.
Most Hong Kong Chinese are capitalist types who love the west.
LikeLike
The first and last questions regarding HK should be; What’s in the best interest of the US? The old “making the world safe for democracy mantra” can no long cover our loses here and now in nearly Q2 of the 21st century. Not that it ever could / did if you look back objectively over the past 75 years.
LikeLike
VSGPDJT won’t fall for IC disinformation like his predecessors have.
China’s biggest problem is if they treat Hong Kong like mainland China then VSGPDJT will treat Hong Kong like mainland China (think tariffs). Right now, China needs a tariff free Hong Kong so they can keep up the hard currency influx. China’s intentional weakening of the Yuan allows China to dump goods on the international market to the detriment of their economy if tariffs cut those sales.
If the UK wants Hong Kong back, go for it. Not our fight.
Hong Kong is not Taiwan. Completely different set of circumstances.
LikeLike
The geopolitical reality…
The terms of the HK/UK-PRC transfer, the Joint Declaration reached was always built on a fifty year window of China guaranteeing Hong Kong’s independence.
Here are the actual words…
In accordance with the “One country, two systems” principle agreed between the United Kingdom and the People’s Republic of China, the socialist system of the People’s Republic of China would not be practised in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and Hong Kong’s previous capitalist system and its way of life would remain unchanged for a period of 50 years.
This would have left Hong Kong unchanged until 2047. We’re twenty-two years into the fifty year count down.
It is just the facts(or as Biden would say truths).
I am not going to add to them one way or the other on the leverages this entails with the current protests; and, “How they are resolved?”
LikeLike
Watch this and tell me it isn’t staged, the photographers directing security towards the end is the give away.
The purpose of course is to justify the heavy handed crack down.
LikeLike
On December 8th 1941 Japanese troops based across the border in China launched a massive invasion of Hong Kong. British forces numbering around 12,000 included Canadian reinforcements recently arrived from Vancouver fought a brave but futile battle for three weeks without any air or naval support other than a few obsolete scout plans and surrendered on Christmas Day.
LikeLike
Stick to it Donald.
LikeLike
“But they made these choices decades ago…”
The UK had a 99 year lease on Hong Kong which expired.
China’s promise of 50 years of no change under “one country, two systems” expires in 2047, but their extrajudicial extradition (rendition) law is what the riots are all about. So, China fails to keep for the umpteenth time their side of an agreement.
China can NEVER be trusted to comply with ANY agreements. HK is just further proof of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Americans don’t eat dog.
No time to start now.
LikeLike
Sundance, I was so upset over the plight of the people of Hong Kong until I read your words. I’m still praying for a miracle over there, but you’ve given me a more realistic view of the situation, and I’m grateful for that.
LikeLike
Will be a great lesson, repeated for those that do not understand what will happen if the Obama/Soros/Gope/DNC/Hillary’s/Liberal concept of freedom were allowed to consume the USA.
As we again watch first watch hidden socialism of Hong Kong become Havana, Venezuela, Iran, Chicago, California, Baltimore! Freedom greatly reduced everything for the party they know best.
LikeLike