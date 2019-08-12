Trump Administration Enforces Immigration “Public Charge” Laws – Green Cards Dependent on Self Sufficiency…

The White House has announced the Trump administration will enforce long-standing immigration laws that require entrants to be economically self-sufficient and limits public welfare benefits. An entry alien who is -or becomes- dependent on public welfare assistance, is known as a “public charge”. Aliens will be barred from entering the United States if they are deemed likely to become public charges, or welfare dependent.
These immigration rules have been in place for over 100 years, and generally were strictly enforced until the last 25 years. The Trump administration is re-enforcing the rules.
.
The enforcement action will have a direct bearing on the current immigration process as most border arrivals are economic migrants manipulating asylum claims. Immigration based on self-sufficiency has been U.S. law for generations.
[White House] – The Trump Administration is taking action to help ensure that non-citizens in this country are self-sufficient and not a strain on public resources.
* The Trump Administration is releasing a final rule that will protect American taxpayers, preserve our social safety net for vulnerable Americans, and uphold the rule of law.
* This action will help ensure that if aliens want to enter or remain in the United States they must support themselves, and not rely on public benefits.
* An alien who receives public benefits above a certain threshold is known as a “public charge.”
- Aliens will be barred from entering the United States if they are found likely to become public charges.
- Aliens in the United States who are found likely to become public charges will also be barred from adjusting their
immigration status.
* President Trump is enforcing this longstanding law to prevent aliens from depending on public benefit programs.
- The Immigration and Nationality Act makes clear that those seeking to come to the United States cannot be a public charge.
* For many years, this clear legal requirement went largely unenforced, imposing vast burdens on American taxpayers. Now, public charge law will finally be utilized.
ENCOURAGING SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Self-sufficiency has long been a basic principle of our Nation’s immigration laws that has enjoyed widespread support.
* Public charge has been a part of United States immigration law for more than 100 years as a ground of inadmissibility.
* Congress passed and President Bill Clinton signed two bipartisan bills in 1996 to help stop aliens from exploiting public benefits.
- This included the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act and the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act.
- As Congress made clear at the time, it is our national policy that aliens should “not depend on public resources to meet their needs.”
* Americans widely agree that individuals coming to our country should be self-sufficient, with 73 percent in favor of requiring immigrants to be able to support themselves financially.
PRESERVING THE SOCIAL SAFETY NET: We must ensure that non-citizens do not abuse our public benefit programs and jeopardize the social safety net needed by vulnerable Americans.
* Large numbers of non-citizens and their families have taken advantage of our generous public benefits, limited resources that could otherwise go to vulnerable Americans.
* 78 percent of households headed by a non-citizen with no more than a high school education use at least one welfare program.
* 58 percent of all households headed by a non-citizen use at least one welfare program.
* Half of all non-citizen headed households include at least one person who uses Medicaid. (White House Link)
This is as it should be.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And as a side effect, it paints dems/libs/leftists as “anti rule of law” if they oppose it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Plus they can’t do a thing about enforcing the laws they approved and passed in past years. Not without even more Americans waking up to the Uni-Party’s FRAUD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! And if you ask Chuck or Nan what they have accomplished in Congress the last 30 years, they can’t refer to this, because they are fighting against it!
LikeLike
Well I discovered Ol’ Chuckie accomplished one thing.
He took lots of Epstein’s campaign donations…….
Methinks Ol’ Nan must have taken billions in un-wise donations too………..
LikeLike
Not that they would care…
LikeLike
In the mid-nineties, Canada charged what in today’s money would probably be almost $4000 just to file an application to emigrate there.
Of course no refunds if they declined the application.
LikeLike
Now if only the administration would tackle those even longer standing laws on treason and public corruption.
LikeLike
See this.
Watch two times and call your doctor in the morning.
LikeLike
It is about time. I am so very tired of paying for everyone who WILL NOT pay for themselves. I especially want every. single. politician. who has done. nothing. to. relieve. tax. payers. of these burdens. shot at dawn for the treasonists they are. Or am I too extreme?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Now we should take a close look at Omar’s district, as well as all others.
This is outstanding news…….waiting for the cries of …. wait for it……
“Racism”
Kinda gives real meaning to: “Send em back”
LikeLiked by 7 people
This administration has some nerve trying to enforce the law! Think of the children, it’s racist – or something.
Where are the courts when we need them? We MUST stop the radical enforcement of laws immediately!
Oh, okay, if you insist./s
LikeLiked by 11 people
ADT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump applies the rules Washington adopted and held on the books for decades.
I’m old enough to remember when agencies applying the laws as written was called good government.
Everyone duck and cover for the massive freakout.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We are now fully on offense with regards to the border and immigration.
And we’re just getting started.
The left is still trying the “atrocity porn” images of crying kids. That’s over, guys. All over. Power trumps emotional manipulation. And we have the power now. Just hope Guatemala and its new president do what is necessary to keep the Safe 3rd Nation agreement in place.
I hope that the Dems and the Media enjoyed El Paso Week last week. Because the pain is about to come, in spades.
Nothing is going to save them now. They better hope hard for Hong Kong (markets tank) or another El Paso. Absent those matters, POTUS is going to start stearmrolling soon, IMO.
Mueller is done. The barn door is open and the animals are about to head out.
Can’t wait.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Of course, Roberts could still screw everything up. So there is that risk. Very real risk.
If Roberts and Powell do their jobs over the next 15 months, I think POTUS is a shoo-in winner in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Roberts is a turncoat. “It’s a tax not a fee.” “There are no Obama judges.” etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes he is
LikeLiked by 2 people
Powell is the same as every other Fed Chairman. A professional grifter.
He came out and publicly stated that The Federal Reserve is responsible for every boom and bust and every recession since The Fed was chartered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So RACIST! /s.
LikeLike
So, Nancy (and cable news wobble heads everywhere):
If ALL immigrants are a boon to our economy — and contribute to our social safety net through their taxes, etc. — then we all agree on this, right? In fact, this should be a non-issue, what with immigrants being entrepreneurs and engines of our economy, etc., right?
And if it’s just plain cruel — what say thee about the tent cities and medical bankruptcies/suicides rising at a frightening clip throughout the country? Maybe they’ll tag Kirsten Gillibrand to lecture us all on why our own suffering is less “systemic” than that of non-citizens who bring themselves to our border.
The contradiction and hypocrisy is so obvious it hardly needs speaking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s the significance of those two dates?
LikeLike
6/22 Pelosi says they need more “time”. PTrump gave them 2 weeks to clean up their immigration loopholes act. Congress didn’t. Deportations began. 7/25, Congress goes on vacation, still having not cleaned it up. 8/12 PTrump response, “No worries. I’ve got this.” Drops we’re-enforcing-the-law hammer.
I don’t know if my assessment is what Sundance meant, but it is the timeline.
LikeLike
Pelosi asked Trump to delay the deportations, then after stalling, went on a 6 week recess. Sundance appears to feel that this is Trump saying “the pause is over”. I assume that’s also part of the recent arrest of 700+ illegals in Mississippi.
LikeLike
Half of the 700 was let go for humanitarian reasons according to the MSM. Not sure what to believe.
LikeLike
Pelosi asked Trump to hold off on messing with the immigration process etc. All she needed was time to work on immigration issues and solutions with her peeps– and Trump agreed.
That was in JUNE.
Then she went on vacation around July 4th and is now in recess. She didn’t do a darn thing except pack.
LikeLike
The lefts heads are exploding right about now!!
This is excellent and about time! No one should abuse these benefits, especially not people who aren’t even US citizens!!
Thank you Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Next do something about the abuse in the “refugee” program. Too many of already them here still own property and assets in their native country, the place they supposedly fled from. They take vacations to go back and visit family. These abusers are NOT refugees. OUT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
1000%! Stop funding the refugee resettlement contractors with our taxpayer money. The UN selects these people from refugee camps – so yah how are they going to be “self supporting”. They aren’t and we pay to get them here and then have to support them once they are here, along with the 6 figure salaries, cadillac benefits, property & building purchases etc etc for the “refugee support facilitators” that we are also paying for. This is pure madness.
Our VSGPOTUS and his people know this. These contractors are screaming for more refugees in fiscal yr 2020…okay hope this new requirement applies to them.
There is massive food stamp, HUD & Medicaid, tax fraud & abuse by those with jobs also. We are the biggest suckers in the world bcz of the libtards that think we have unlimited resources.
LikeLike
This is how my Father, his family came here, from Italy. No assist from taxpayers period!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How my father’s family came from Czechoslovakia.
LikeLike
Ditto, my cobbler’s apprentice great-grandfather and then his brothers – with the difference being that they were emigrating out of Sweden.
LikeLike
It’s basic common sense. So begins the countdown to a court challenge in a leftist judge’s courtroom.
LikeLike
We need a betting pool as to what judge enjoins what.
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump!
It is high time that we taxpayers stop subsidizing cheap labor who take away jobs from our tax-paying workings, further eroding our tax base!
The former practice was a business subsidy!
LikeLike
Enforcing existing immigration laws, common sense and respecting the will of the people is sure to make Leftists’ heads explode. Yet again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had to fill this out for every green-card I sponsored.
Of the 6 that I sponsored, 4 have become citizens, served in the military, or aged out past 10 years, two are still active. I have never allowed any of them to file for any form of government support.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Forgot to add the link.
https://www.uscis.gov/i-864
LikeLike
Democrats just lost more votes. “Where were you when Trump was activating ice on illegals?” On vacation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A other present for vacationing Nancy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
why wasn’t this done on 1/20/2017
LikeLike
Given that the US Congress refuses to enact the law changes (in fifteen minutes) that would permanently end the human trafficking that has been going on for many decades, I will certainly embrace this new determination to enforce the laws that we’ve always had.
President Trump -– who as we well know is “a President like none other” and maybe “the first American President we’ve ever had” — finally confronted the international nature of this hideous crime cartel, and forced once-complicit nations to confront it too. No, the cartel won’t be unseated until the US finally changes its law, but enforcement will definitely be a McGruff: “Take a Bite Out of Crime!”
LikeLike
>>>* An alien who receives public benefits above a certain threshold is known as a “public charge.”
Above a certain threshold?????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any “dreamer” should have their public charge benefits taken away (including federal college grants)…bad enough they were let in with Obama signature…at least let them pay their own way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would only be the case if they aren’t working and earning their own way. This isn’t nearly as big a deal as you think. That same law will also accept “sponsors” who can afford to take care of them. When I brought my wife to the US, I signed documents as her sponsor. It’s in the forms already signed by all green card applicants.
LikeLike
As soon as this news broke this morning, a former Hillary voting (now Trump voter) asked me about this. My first words were “sounds right.” Then I went on to explain that this is actually the law and that it has been decidedly unenforced for a long time. I explained further that this has nothing to do with refugees or the people who come here illegally. Refugees are given special permission to remain here while illegals are not, and never have been entitled to any of the public services. That said, I went on to explain, certain states offer things like drivers licenses to illegals and that those licenses are indistinguishable from drivers licenses of citizens. These IDs are then used to collect public services and to exercise the privileges afforded to citizens… you know, like voting.
She got it. Her ‘filter’ is lowered. But she heard the news and wanted my take on it. She gets it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
An open mind with a desire to keep learning is a beautiful thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Be sure to inform her that Bill Clinton and his Dems passed that law in 1996.
LikeLike
Stand up on your own or go home.
Keep up the good work President Trump.
LikeLike
Lawsuit is already underway to block implementation
Mayor and City Council Of Baltimore v. Trump et al
Case # 1:18CV03636
United States District Court for District of Maryland
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crazy to enforce a law that is already on the books. /s Even crazier to try and block it, but try they will!
LikeLike
Let the left scream racism all they want. They say it about everything else so it’s lost all its’ weight. Time to start plowing ahead with common sense and rule of law. Keep it coming VSG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MO MAGA BABY!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is an organization of 38 Democratic members of the United States Congress
Chairperson: Joaquin Castro
LikeLike
This is great! Hope it’s easy to implement and not too many slip through the cracks. My mother is a Cuban exile (she applied to leave Cuba as a child with her family) we were on food stamps and gov assistance until I was about 11. Both my parents worked 2 jobs and went to night school. Sometimes my dad worked 3 jobs and even gave blood for money. We wouldn’t have made it without assistance- but the goal was always to be self sufficient. 💯
LikeLike
Your family is a good example of the people who made America great the first time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks 😇 swamp rat
LikeLike
You said the key word, they had “jobs.”
LikeLike
What is stunning to me is that the law with a clear public charge provision was passed in 1996, yet it was only after PDJT that any effort was put into its actual implementation. Obviously complicated business—875 page rule and ISO guidance document. But it means that Clinton, Bush43, and Obama did NOT make any effort to obey the take care clause of A2§3 concerning this important issue. In the private corporate world, that would get a CEO or senior general manager fired for cause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rich!!!!
We just retort to the crazed Dems:
“Blame Bill Clinton! Bill Clinton did it to ya!”
Or to quote Bill himself “You better put a band-aid on that boo-boo.”
LikeLike
Add Bush 1 and you have 4 of the worst people on the planet in Clinton,Bush,and Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Corrupt Obama “judge” issues nationwide injunction in 3, 2, 1…
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those that want to read the new rule. Here it is in it’s entirety
PDF LINK>>> https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2019-17142.pdf
LikeLike
I can see it now…
The shrieks!
The clutching of pearls!
The faster motion of their hand fans!
The fainting!
The cries of racism!
The screams of “what about the children?”
We already have exactly what we need to stop the invasion via the laws already in place
(remember immigrants had to have a command of the English language? that’s still the law)
What’s been missing is the will to enforce the laws
LikeLike
A leftist Obama judge issues a stay in 3, 2, 1….
LikeLike
…and just like that, Democrat voter support decreased even further…
LikeLike
I love the sound of splodey heads on a Monday.
And for all the illegal aliens who cry and moan on the nightly news about living in fear of ICE in America, the solution to all your problems is right in front of you: just go back where you came from.
LikeLike