Trey Gowdy Discusses Peter Strzok’s Political Lawsuit…

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy appears on Fox News to discuss the latest nonsense from former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok.
Roosterhead brings up a good point that Strzok left out Robert Mueller in his civil lawsuit against the DOJ and FBI. Hmmm?….
Advertisements
Gowdy and his hair. smh. He looks like Max Headroom against that blue background.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Listen to what he said and stop staring at his coiffure.
😀
LikeLiked by 10 people
Talk is cheap, especially with Gowdy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, as a Fox News contributor I suspect his talk was well paid.
And he was spot-on.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
He always has a mohawk, no matter what he does to his hair. Maybe his head is pointy.
LikeLike
That hair and Max Headroom is spot on. But the tie is from Sanford and Son.
LikeLike
If you don’t like his hairdo, wait a day, it will be different.
LikeLike
🤣🤑🤣🤑🤣🤑
LikeLiked by 3 people
I prefer Strzok’s text on 05/18/2017 — “…An investigation leading to impeachment?”
He seemed to really want to take PDJT’s scalp before the official investigation started.
Kind of hard to imagine much justice in a system like that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He knows that what’s coming is headed directly at him and he’s just trying to get out ahead of it or attempt to slow it down. IMO, he and his Lawfare buddies are hoping they can stall it until November 2020.
LikeLiked by 5 people
For a civil servant with a top security clearance who should have been sacked for adultery to come back with a civil suit over wrongful termination, buttressed by an IG report, smacks of being a cornered rat. He’s going on offense to attempt to deflect whatever is coming his way from the prosecutorial arm of the govt. No doubt his attorneys are funded by a third, interested party.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Why on God’s green earth would Strzok sue his partner in coup crime Robert Mueller?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bob cut him out of his share of the 30+ mill
LikeLiked by 2 people
Especially after Mueller gave him the heave ho just because of a couple of innocent texts with BFF Page. Talk about a vengeance motive. But no, Prudential Pete took the high road here. Moreover, I saw where he mentioned his firing was because Trump. This guy won’t let anything distract him from the big picture. I’d trust him with Michelle Obama’s life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not. But that’s what weakens his case right out of the gate. The man who fired him was Mueller, and that wasn’t on orders of the POTUS. That was Mueller’s doing.
So suing the DOJ & FBI for wrongful termination but conspicuously omitting to include the SC who fired him is what Gowdy is saying makes his case a farce.
The only thing I can see would make sense is if Mueller only fired Strzok from the SC team, but not completely from the government. In that case he would not have a case against Mueller, only against the official(s) who ordered his termination from government employment.
LikeLike
What was that dig at Mike Mulvaney about at the end?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was wondering the same thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking the same thing! Now I can’t quit thinking about that comment! Why slide that Mick Mulvaney comment in there?
LikeLike
It was a satirical or dry humour comment pointing out that if Struck makes the basis of his lawsuit that he was fired by an avenging Trump, than others who have disagreed with the President publicly would also be fired. Mulvaney has made some critical comments of the President in the past and low and behold he is his Chief of Staff.
I thought it was an apt Bon Mot.
😀
LikeLike
ah ha! Thank you.
LikeLike
Gigs up Petey!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is so much better as a talking head than a Congressman. Seriously, I wonder why? Perhaps he knows what’s coming. Was this his way to get ahead of it – and to absolve his role in the shenanigans.
LikeLike
What’s coming is likely a Fox gig. Perfect.
LikeLike
How do you tell the difference? Gowdy’s job as a Congressman was to make the other side look bad via talking.
Some of us thought he was trying to get things done. Like uncovering skulduggery and bringing criminal actions to light, so that the guilty would be punished. He sure fooled us.
And of course the entire Republican Establishment kept saying they would get things done if only we would give them the House, then the Senate, then the Presidency, and the Courts. Well, we gave it all to them, and they still haven’t given us most of what they have been promising. Gowdy was an essential part of that fraud.
You could say that his Congressional role has been good practice for his role as a commentator. Maybe MSNBC will hire him to replace Joe. ‘BeTrey and Mika in the Morning’ Cock-a-doodle-doo!
LikeLike
Well he’s looking at some potentially huge legal bills. Lawfare has him covered for this one, don’t know how long they will stick with him. This could be viewed as an act of desperation. Sometimes we do get lucky. The Powerball jackpot is at $112 million. Prudential Pete might consider buying a ticket just to cover all his bases.
LikeLike
When did it become an accepted truth that it was the text messages that got Strzok fired?
LikeLiked by 1 person
… and what makes him think his speech has been restricted?
We’ve read a lot of it. Thanks for you words, Pete.
LikeLike
I thought he said redacted. Did I mishear, or maybe he misspoke. And does the 1st amendment cover redacted speech? He also blamed Trump for his firing, which begs the question. How did the Russians get Trump to pressure Wray to fire Strzuck/Strzoke/Strzock?
LikeLike
I mean, that would be consistent, wouldn’t it? If Trump is Putin’s lap monkey, then Russia could well have ordered Strzuck/Strzoke/Strzock’s firing.
LikeLike
Oh, I forgot. Mueller discredited the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory…sort of…with 448 pages of…words…I guess…that make his findings clear as mud. Could you repeat the question?
LikeLike
When I first heard of Stozk’s bogus suit, it occurred to me that he might be trying to shield some self-incriminating material by virtue of his new suit’s attorney-client shield.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is a pretty common tactic for high powered defense attorneys because it let’s them depose the government agents and witnesses before the criminal trial hits plus getting a head start with the government’s evidence.
LikeLike
Not a lawyer. Can a judge dismiss the case on grounds of…insert illegal action here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem is that a jury in Washington DC is going to be hard left. This is why the sorry SOB has filed a lawsuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Strzok had been INDICTED and PROSECUTED for his actions wouldn’t it make it impossible for him to bring this lawsuit?
How would a sympathetic judge like Amy Berman Jackson regard this case anyway?
With merit? Or not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The hair, that tie (at least it’s not purple!) It’s hard to focus on his words. His argument about Mueller being the one who fired Strozk is spot on. But I can’t help but think that this man is still angling for a position in the Trump cabinet? Could he be hoping to swipe away the DNI position from his good buddy Ratcliffe? He keeps posturing as if he is so objective and free of bias. But we know the Republican Senators would be thrilled for him to have such a position because he would absolutely do their bidding without hesitation…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will dismiss gratuitous comments and just point out Mr Gowdy has said he is good friends with Rep Ratcliffe and supported him for the job publicly.
As for wanting a position in government, I believe he also made clear he is not seeking office and is out of politics.
The clips are all there when he said these things. I will take him at his words and actions.
LikeLike
No! You might as well leave Coats in, if Gowdy became the head of DNI.No, no, no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strzok is a sociopath: that’s what made him so valuable to his bosses. He was Luca Brasi to Comey’s Godfather. Strzok is always right and can only be a victim when he loses, in his own mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy, in white culture, is a snake oil salesman type, and in negro culture is a jive ass turkey,
both stereotypes, identify a hustler type, with a gift of gab, with no morals, purely narcissistic, a sociopath, lying all the time, That is Gowdy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it is your opinion of Mr Gowdy. Now prove it.
🤣
LikeLike