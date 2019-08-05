Beijing Launches DPRK Rockets Over Escalating Trade Tension – Trump Launches Treasury Missile Designating China a Currency Manipulator…

Beijing has once again used their proxy province of North Korea to launch small two short-range ballistic missiles as leverage in the U.S. and China trade confrontation.
WASHINGTON – For the fourth time in less than two weeks, North Korea has fired projectiles into the Sea of Japan, a U.S. official said.
The two projectiles, fired on Tuesday morning local time, were assessed to be similar to the short-range ballistic missiles tested by North Korea last week, the official said. (read more)
Moments later President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fired a counter-missile directly into the heart of Beijing’s trade currency manipulation:
(Treasury) The Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 requires the Secretary of the Treasury to analyze the exchange rate policies of other countries.
Under Section 3004 of the Act, the Secretary must “consider whether countries manipulate the rate of exchange between their currency and the United States dollar for purposes of preventing effective balance of payments adjustments or gaining unfair competitive advantage in international trade.” Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator.
As a result of this determination, Secretary Mnuchin will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions. (more)
And so the dance with the dragon continues…
Chairman Xi devalues Chinese currency… Trump hits Chairman Xi with tariffs…. Beijing launches DPRK rockets…. Trump hits Chairman Xi with IMF/WTO designations….
Unfortunately for Chairman Xi Jinping, President Trump has bigger economic missiles than Beijing. Kyle Bass outlines the scale of what economic weapons President Trump has in his arsenal that are far more devastating than little Kim’s rockets. WATCH:
Like the Democrats, the Chinese are in a hole, and they just keep digging deeper.
Communists never learn from their mistakes. After all, they don’t think they make mistakes.
Kind of hard to tell if we’re talking about Chicoms or democrats anymore. Not much to distinguish one from another. I guess we could ask each group to pronounce the word “loser” to help keep them straight. 🙂
PDJT pronounces it better than them either way.
Uh-oh…..looks like the Chicoms are going to make some more America hating, “woke” movies to manipulate the minds of our youth in the same way they manipulate their currency.
🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
ROR. 😀
Very clever and, as yet, underappreciated. 🙂
Underappreciated, to be sure. But you are all racists. ( /s … if req’d)
I think one is the employer and the other is the employee.
I suppose I should have mentioned the fact that the controlling majority of almost ALL the major movie studios in Hollywood are owned by (and beholding to) the Chicoms (aka: the PLA).
That should explain everything you need to know, if you were wondering why Hollywood makes so many America hating movies.
Boss,
EXCUSE me! There is a major difference between the Chicoms in China, and the Democrats in U.S.
The Chicoms are still in control of China, although for how long is open to question.
PDJT:
“Fresh shovel, Xi?,..No,..How about YOU, Nancy?,…gatorade, either of you?
Gotta keep up your electrolites, so you can keep digging!”
They learn from their mistakes. They learn they aren’t being communist enough. China will destroy itself in front of a horrified world… while they resume their business in neighboring Asian countries instead of China.
Just look at the Democrats. They are all having “I’m more radical than you” contests. That may stop now that Nancy has roared but we’ll soon see.
And like the Democrats, they continue to think their state owned media will control things. Until the people get real hungry.
Love that last statement by Mr. Bass….”We (VSGPDJT) hold all the cards!” BOOM!
They latest round is directly related to the ROK -US military taking exercises that started Monday and little Orphan Annie’s decoder ring press made it clear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump, Our Beloved President is gonna Blow up the Chinese economy just like the Liberals heads as he goes to El Paso this week. Pass the Popcorn.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Baby Beto , along with leftist anti-America Escobar, is telling Trump to stay away from El Paso. The nerve of them! Who the hell do they think they are. Time for America to reclaim El Paso.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Beto?
Oh! He’s a white nazi terrorist!!!!!!
Robert Francis is a white globalist.
I have a large business in China. My Chinese partners are all looking to invest their money immediately in the USA. They are also starting to have difficulty getting money (dollars) out of china again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope all the tumult leaves your business in good shape.
Expat?
Of the Lutherie world? At least in years gone by…
Navarro was on Lou Dobbs. He says a lot of companies will renegotiate pricing for their Christmas orders based on lowered prices. A win for the USA consumer all around.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The whole rest of the world is reaping the rewards of the decades old theft from the American Taxpayers.we should be able to buy them out many times over. I hope they all rot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
TwoLaine: It was an excellent interview. Appreciate the White House getting out there with the messages quickly. Good coordination.
Trump should call Xi and say : “Hey, wouldn’t it be a shame if the US accidentally came out and said we fully support Hong Kong’s independence”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Taiwan would do it just as well.
And Tibet !!
Earlier today, I was thinking China is getting hit hard by Trump – time for Kim Il Sung 3.0 to act up again.
And voila !
So the next thing PDJT must be addressing is the trans shipping or whatever it’s called where China sends stuff through other countries, claiming it as their own.
Spelled USMCA.
Ok, BKR, so sounds like you’re saying we will buy virtually nothing from Asia and get all our goods from north and south of the border? I don’t think that is true. It sounds as if many US companies are switching supply chains to other Asian countries. Can you expand on your response? I’m not as versed in USMCA as I should be.
Your question:
“… PDJT must be addressing is the trans shipping”
USMCA will prevent it.
Yes, but will shred the Constitution in the process. BKR, here’s a link to a retired lawyer who has read the agreement in detail. it will be quite a feat to disprove anything she says. However, feel free to comment at the bottom of her page as she’s open to constructive criticism.
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/2019/01/27/the-usmca-trade-agreement-violates-our-constitution-and-sets-up-global-government/
wethepeoplehandbook, she is the same one that is also against “the convention of states” that our founders put into the constitution so “We The People” could amend the constitution, and, yes, it takes 2/3 of Congress and 3/4 of the state’s to ratify. Your commenting on this lady rings a bell with me as the “Northern Kentucky 4 County Tea Party” is telling everyone to call their reps and tell them to vote “NO” on the USMCA if it ever comes up for a vote. This bunch also badmouthed the “Convention of States”. And there is no “floor open for discussion” on either of these issues with this bunch!
There’s bound to be better options than the “agreement”. Unilateral treaties might be a good start. Someone smarter than I might be able to come up with something. No need to shred the Constitution.
USMCA prevents trans-shipping thru our neighbors and the mere assembly of imported Chinese parts into products that Canada and Mexico then claim as their own and sell to us with zero tariffs.
This is the fatal flaw of NAFTA and why it must die, either as USMCA replaces it, or PDJT simply kills NAFTA and we go back to pte-NAFTA which is fine for us but sucks for Mexico as the USMCA sets them on a path towards near-First-World wages and standards, ending much of the serfdom nature of their economy.
That card has been overplayed.
Once was big news.
Now it generates little more than a yawn.
Kyle Bass on that video says it just like the President does. We hold all the cards. China needs dollars bad and they are being bled.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I know, or,at least I’m pretty sure we ain’t there yet, but the question is, WHATS the tipping point?
Analogy to collapse of USSR, withdrawal from afcrapistan was ONE sign of impending collapse, second was when faced with uprising in baltics, and instead if brutal suppression, they withdrew.
They simply couldn’t afford to continue in Afcrap, or to brutally suppress in B.
So, corellary signs might be, either coml
pleting the release if Nork, withdrawing from ‘disputed islands’ as A, and backing down on brutal suppression in HK as,B.
The speaker was right, a brutal suppression in Hong kong, ain’t gonna be no tienamen, and couldn’t come at a worse time for China. It would in four face, and broadcast everywhere, remind everyone this is as brutal a regime as any in history.
Not good when they are trying to project an image if being the victim of Trump, and keep your businesses here.
China has always thought of their vast size and population as a plus, but the bigger they are, the harder they fall.
They have an ENORMOUS nut, or overhead, they need to keep paying.
“Conmunism stops working, when it runs out of other peoples money”
The time-tested way would be to make them defend their interests and assets in a far flung realm. This used to be proxy wars in the Cold War days if it was against the Soviets. They would have to expend hard cash to fund it and draw resources away from competing domestic crackdowns.
Well, we don’t want to burn lives in such a fashion, but China IS highly over extended with their New Silk Road adventures and I believe a huge vulnerability exists there. They cannot squeeze value out of those assets if there is no captive market for the end product, and they cannot enforce their control as debt-trapped countries awaken to the reality that they are all to be fully subsumed into the CCP’s global imperial ambitions and that the only way to escape their fates is to default en masse and let the dragon thrash and flail and perish.
The way I see it is owning all the assets after these countries default would be great for China – if the American piggy bank were still open. They’ll just have expended capital all over the world and have uncollectible debt when they sorely need money. A perilous position.
Exactly, perilous, but those countries won’t throw off the yoke until they see that we have. We go first, Karma follows.
Excellent summation of China’s fix Maquis.
All their in the world is worthless when their customers leave them to business elsewhere….like towns on a new interstate that didn’t let any off cramps.
All their control in the world is worthless if…….
Crazy WordPress changing words after correctly typed.
No worries Terrier, we see so much weird that we automatically read it as intended 90% of the time!
And yes, we’ve been anethetized by cheap consumerism so long we haven’t noticed the vampire at our neck, but PDJT has a message for us and the world;
Wakey Wakey!
Ah, but that requires bullets, even if its bullets by proxie.
Economic Security id Natiinal Security.
Regime change by bankruptcy, instead of costing treasure, it builds wealth.
And Screw the neocons.
If/When the USMCA is ratified. That’s when Trump slaps 25% tariffs on all remaining goods.
I wanna see EU, Merkel macaroni crying like babies!
Ummm yeah, Dutchman, their AG issues are ominous as well. A big population becomes a big problem when they can’t feed them. They are in corner. PDJT knows as well as they do that they will have to capitulate before long. Pres. Trump is patient and will wait them out. Ruh Roh.
Which might explain their reneging on the ag agreement. Are they rationing dollar-denominated purchases? Could be more an act of necessity than retaliation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good point!
Eat or cheat? Eat or cheat? So hard to decide!
I guess I wasn’t really worried, but I am glad to see that all the ‘racist-white nationalist’ talk du jour isn’t distracting Trump in the least…
LikeLiked by 2 people
HOW CHINA FUNDS the TARIFFS:
Target stores buys a Pre-Tariff broom from China for $10.
Target Sells it for $12.50.
President Trump slaps a 10% Tariff on Chinese Exporters for Trade Violations.
• Target will SHIFT to a NON-China Source unless China pays for the Tariff.
• So China DEVALUES their CURRENCY by 7%, to sell the broom to Target for $9.30.
$10 less 7% [$.70] = $9.30
• China then SUBSIDIZES their broom company $0.21 per broom,
Further-lowering the price to $9.09
Target STILL buys the broom for $10.00 = $9.09 + 10% Tariff [$.91].
Target STILL sells it for $12.50.
The DEVALUATION of the Chinese currency allows them to REDUCE the $.91 DIRECT SUBSIDIES to their broom manufacturer from $.91 to $.21 by CUTTING 7% from the value of ALL ¥Uan Investments!
Illustration Source: MILupper’s beautiful Presidential-thread comment!
NOTE:
Peter Navarro on Lou Dobbs cited China for a REAL 12% Currency Devaluation!
Can you say Weimar Republic!
Only difference is wheelbarrows full of Marks to rickshaws full of Yuan.
Good luck with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yes, wise to be cautious. However, German/NAZI militarism did not have the 21st century American Military closely watching its every move. I find it strange that while the U.S. policy is to generally make sure potential adversaries are informed regarding fielded U.S. military capability, it seems many still do not understand what the terms “Stealth Bomber” and “Non-nuclear MinuteMan” really mean.
The interests of the CONmunists will not be benefited by initiating kinetic war.
Xi needs to put his big boy britches on and realize that by January 2021 he will dragging an empty money bag behind him. The same leverage that can lift can also crush when Trump keeps moving the fulcrum point. Two rockets for Brother Xi may look more like Two Mules for Sister Sarah.
If I keep pumping money in this slot machine I will probably win a huge jackpot.
We are better off having a trade war today than a military one in 25 years.
LikeLiked by 14 people
well-spoken
I have read many comments about the danger(s) of bleeding the Chicom’s economy, and the similarities between now, and with the Japanese in 1941. While we all recognize the brutality of the Chicom’s regime, and that they do not give a rip how bad their own people suffer, as long as the few wealthy, senior PLA members keep getting richer.
The Chicoms will bluster and rattle their sabers, but a direct military confrontation would utterly DESTROY their economy, and they know this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Up until now, the communist party has justified their one party rule on their three decades of steady progress. If that goes out the window, so might the communists.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly correct, Vince…..and I’m sure all of Asia, nay the entire world (sans maybe Maduro’s Venezuela) would mourn the abolition and/or destruction of the PLA.
Many people do not realize the PLA is not only strictly the standing Chicom military forces, but also conglomeration of manufacturers, industrialists, and financiers that literally control (or hold sway over) the entire Chicom economy.
Excellent points and you know your Chinese history well!
At the same time as our Civil War, with 650,000 casualties, China was engaged in its own Taiping Rebellion with 20-30 million casualties. Bat guano crazy describes when the Chinese population goes off like a string of M-80s.
Also, all China’s Rebellions and Civil Wars have started in South China. Hon Kong will be the fuse.
Bucknutguy: Quite true, especially for those of us who have been following China’s military build-up: aircraft carriers, subs, other surface and amphibious ships; plus new fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, armor, etc. Also, huge investments in overseas bases, especially in Africa. The Chinese intend to secure their supply lines by any means necessary. Furthermore, China’s communist leaders need a massive military to keep their civilian population, shall we say, happily engaged in the greater good of China.
In the longer run they still have to sell their product until the day they can sufficiently tap their own domestic market. That’s hard to see them making their populace too wealthy because they might decide that Commies suck and need to go immediately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen brother.
In all her history, China as the Middle Kingdom rarely if ever provoked hostilities with foreigners (think Ch’in Shih Huang-ti’s Great Wall). Yet over six decades in the 13th Century, Mongol hordes under Genghis Khan and his descendants swarmed into China, installing –as with India’s Moghuls– a series of foreign dynasties that persisted over seven centuries to Sun Yat-sen in 1912.
The point is, that Chairman Hsi’s Norko belligerence and Taiwan Strait alarums are ChiCom distractions from this post-Postwar Trump Era’s tariff-righting business-at-hand.
However Hsi may fuss-and-grunt, in DJT Peking’s Red Dragon has met its economic Genghis. Indeed, by history’s ineluctable three-generation Rule of 72 (three 24-year cohorts, two 36-year socio-cultural epochs), Peking unwittingly faces a 1949 + 72-year inflection-point at end-2021, just as did Lenin’s Soviet slave-State in 1989, precisely 72 years from 1917 (Stalin through 1953, then skulking epigones through 1989).
Though Hong Kong may yet go down in flames, unrest there is a precursor to “unexpected” regional disquiet due in Trump’s historic second term (by all odds, he will be the first U.S. President to serve a fourth consecutive 8-year incumbency). By the way, he’s Incumbent 44, not 45– double-counting Grover Cleveland’s two non-consecutive terms, consistency requires counting 58 4-year Presidential terms from 1788 through 2020.
China may be headed for another Century of Humiliation.
They can choose redemption, if they end the CCP and refuse to permit another despotism.
Now this is what I call draining the swamp.Cut off their money supply.
加油!
Potus and wolverines have much more ammunition in their pockets if they wish to use it, re ‘cutting off the money supply’.
😁🤑😁🤑😁
Request
Can someone please explain to me the effect of designating China a currency manipulator? What will the ramifications be?
If you get a chance, watch Lou Dobbs later and there is an interview with Peter Navarro. Very informative.
I think they lose access to the Swift system and it’s the main dollar denominated financial system in the world. Would cause a massive crippling of China as well as their banks.
I wholly believe you. Can you provide a great link that describes this system without the typical media bias? I will bookmark that 4ever! This is the first I have ever heard of Swift.
https://www.quora.com/How-does-money-transfer-between-banks-and-different-countries-work. Doesn’t explain what the dollar has to do with it, though.
Thank you ozy.
Read here:
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm751
The ‘big’ story is elsewhere. this is just framing the narrative.
Go get em Donald. We have ur back. Screw the media and the beto betas carping. Tell barr to get off his ass and start slowing down the brennan’s, comeys, clappers, et al, with indictments. U lose otherwise and ur work will fade. Go get them now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dunno. It almost seems like the whole ‘racist-white nationalist’ brouhaha gives Trump better cover to deal with China. Hardly anyone is paying attention.
Who I really feel bad for are the victims and families of the shootings. Praying.
“Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is. For the Son of Man is as a man taking a far journey, who left his house, and gave authority to his servants, and to every man his work, and commanded the porter to watch. Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning: Lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping. And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch.”
If I understand it right, the big hammer is barring China from the SWIFT banking system thereby denying the Chins access to world financial institutions, for transferring monies and the settling of accounts. I guess at that point they can burn all those RMB to keep warm.
No. They will further their terror by proxy with Iran and NOKO.
Can you imagine what will happen the first time The Mullahs tell the world “The devil (CCP) made me do it?”
With all the coddling of the radical, women-hating/grooming Muslim groups who do you think the public will choose?
The Han Empire the last few years was trying to push their currency as a viable alternative to the dollar as the global specie. 1. They didn’t push far enough, fast enough, 2. They didn’t have the financially wherewithal to force the other world economies to change over, 3. Their actions the past couple days have informed the other world how smart they were not to shift over to China’s currency, subject to the whim of a single man bent on world domination.
Commies make poor Capitalists.
If you think the other other 210 members of SWIFT are going to allow us to remove the worlds second largest economy from the club, I have a tower in Moscow to sell you.
Refreshing to hear someone point out the Chinese Potemkin Village economy.
“Booo.Boooooo. You raise tariffs we launch missile. Now you scared Yankee Dogs.See, you no beat Red Dragon!” So we’ll just stop buying your stuff then. ” Ohh..now you pay we launch more missile, little fat guy got plenty we give”
The PRC is done. The MSM naturally have refused to report the mass exodus of companies from the PRC due to the tariffs. In a world of risk management and risk assessment, what U.S. company would go back to the PRC if the tariffs are lifted. Nope. Not going to happen. Done. They are done.
In the Yahoo Finance video…
Maybe I don’t appreciate what this news means to hedgefunds, but whatever—it was amazing to watch alternate universes overlap for a time, then pass harmlessly.
Listen to Ms. Carleton English before and after the Kyle Bass interview. Nothing he said made a dent in her (or Brian Cheung’s) worldview that what’s happening to the Yuan is “obviously bad” for everyone.
Oh. BruzedApple today.
So if they refuse to buy American increase the tariff to 50%. If they still refuse to negotiate then bump it up 25% over and over yes we can either break them our our market for their product.
This is China trying to manipulate our election in 2020. They want in an office someone who is beholden to the PRC (Biden) and won’t upset the apple cart.
Why is this election interference? The dems make every market hiccup about VSGPDJT. I say the Dems are complicit with the PRC and are trying one of the 6 ways from Sunday to hurt VSGPDJT.
Time for some indictments to change the news cycle.
Maybe it’s time we do an inventory of the Chinese nationals who are legally residing in the U.S. either working with temporary visas and those who are students. How many are here for legitimate purposes and how many are here to conduct espionage or to spread propaganda?
I hope someone is awake at the State Department.
The Confucius Institutes are surely both espionage and propaganda focused and represent little less than an agressive imperial colonialism.
The numbers are staggering. China is the leading source of international students in the U.S. education market. Just in 2018, 360,000 additional students arrived for the academic year.
The number of non-immigrant VISA’s for business and travel continues to skyrocket.
Same old, same old ain’t working for China.
Like the millionaires and billionaires leaving high tax states, the wealthy always have options and mobility.
Look for them to make other relationships as China’s only asset, cheap and sustainable labor becomes unclear.
Industries always want to spread their supply chains. China is no longer a long term partner.
Too many people on this sight underestimating the Chinese. They are better at suffering than we are. Commies happy to bleed their population economically and physically. This will not end shortly despite Kyle Bass opinions. Totalitarians gonna totalitarian.
Yes, China plays the long game.
The Soviet Union lasted 70 years.
North Korea has lasted for a few months longer than 70 years.
China’s 70 year anniversary is 1 Oct 2019.
To borrow Steve Bannon’s line – Time’s Up.
