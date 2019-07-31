The Crossover – China Views Lack of ‘Spygate’ Accountability as Evidence of Trump’s Weakness…

It was only a matter of time before someone explained how the Chinese advisors to Chairman Xi Jinping are using President Trump’s inability to hold the coup plotters accountable as evidence they can wait out the President.
This is the crossover, where a lack of accountability for “Spygate” now begins to negatively influence the geopolitical, economic and strategic position of President Trump. However, there’s an upside to this dynamic….
In several interviews the president has noted his preference to keep the DOJ and FBI issues at a distance and deferred action to others. The economic reset is President Trump’s #1 priority. If Trump identifies the lack of DOJ and FBI accountability as an impediment to the economic program, he may become much more engaged.
SHANGHAI—Plodding progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China this week is partly the result of a new tactic from Beijing, which increasingly thinks waiting may produce a more-favorable agreement.
U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators held four hours of talks Wednesday, after a dinner the night before, and then wrapped up their first face-to-face meeting since negotiations foundered more than two months ago. Both sides described the talks as constructive and said the next round will be held in September.
[…] “China can take it easy and wait patiently,” said Mei Xinyu, a researcher at a think tank under China’s Commerce Ministry. China’s economy is recovering, he said, while the U.S.’s is likely to slow: “The impact of the trade war falls in the early stage on China’s economy but in a later stage for the U.S. economy.” (read more – paywall)
…Every minute spent outraged at what Comey, McCabe or Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr is being held accountable for what he is not doing today…
Never leave an enemy behind to resurrect and attack from the rear. Trump will finish the China issue properly.
Trump needs China to keep twisting and turning, struggling in the Quick Sand. The only question is when to followup with the remaining tariffs. It may be that China would prefer to have the bad news behind them and so try to goad Trump into levying the remaining tariffs.
It is worse for China to have no deal and have the future tariffs hanging over their heads. Corporations can’t handle the unknowns and under current threat of more tariffs will continue to flee.
Trump won’t move until he is ready. So sorry, Charlie…..
There is no way in ten of times hell is Trump going to lose. Comparing most competent President ever Trump to the incompetent Democrat candidates Is like comparing a room full of Menza’s with a room full of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s nest”.
after 2020 Election, we’ll know the score…
this is WINNER TAKE ALL!
Given the choice I can see where a libtard void of common sense Democrat would have a hard time deciding MAGA or Venezuela.
Geez people…..blame the President….blame the Chinese……blame everyone…Pfffft
WE DO NOT NEED CHINA……for anything……
I am again supporting what Dutchman…..has already stated….
“There will not be a deal”…… Any deal with China cannot be trusted
I have said this previously……I worked in China and South Korea for over two years.
I worked for an American Computer any that made machines that processed Crystal Boulles……for the manufacturing of LED lighting…..
Everything is going to LED lighting, cars, houses, traffic signals. Huge amounts of cash is being made.
Crystal Boulles are the foundation for making Led Lights. Just like silicon disks are the base for making computer chips.
We sold a lot of our systems to South Korea and China. America is not involved involved with extensive producing of LED’s much in our country.
Russia is actually number one in the world at this.
Anyway, my point is…..to work with the Chinese customers, we had to hire local Chinese who could speak English as well as Chinese.
We hired a woman to be in charge of a group of Chinese for our hiring locals for these purposes
After a while, this Chinese women “Stole” the electrical schematics for our systems, The Chinese stopped buying our systems, since they had the primary design, and our company went broke.
And another little tidbit of information. Most of the people in Supervisor positions working for these Chinese company are from: “Taiwan”
It is easier to get into America if you are from Taiwan.
True Story….True…..
Just walk away…… just walk away….. Do not trust the Chinese…
Don’t worry about the election……The only ones who will raise a shit storm are the one who are payed by the Chinese…..
Oh yeah…..Ya know how she got the schematics?
She was having sex with many of the middle managers….After they would fall asleep, she made copies of everything they had.
I should write a book…..”Caveman Diaries” by a Marine…
Time for a beer..
An American Company….not Computer…
Gunny66, write the book! These stories need to be told. Thanks for your post.
SamFox
1. My former IT employer, Chinese American immigrant, stole the begging code for our first commercially successful s/w product.
2. Same CEO worked H1B Visa applicants 6-6 days per week, 12 hours per day. Weekend maybe 4-8 hours.
3. A German immigrant here I know, worked in a niche tech industry. Her American co. naively partnered w/ a Chinese company. She later quit and went to a German co. in the same small industry.
A year later said Chinese company came to them with the American schematics they stole. But she knew it would fail as they incorrectly copied and misunderstood all of the working technical details.
4. When I blew away my performance goals, they changed my goals early before the end date of the agreement.
All I can add is LED is horrible and causing vision problems. The new TV’s depending on size must be several to MANY feet away as causing vision problems. So let the Chinese suffer from LED but not us, thank you. By the way how many LED TVs instructions are fully read? Not many apparently. Let the Chinese suffer as most do wear classes so aggravating their vision even more is sad but sobeit. Do write your book and let us know when available.
Or don’t watch TV. Been TV free for several years and don’t miss it a bit.
Thanks for your post.
Wasn’t Whitaker confirmed into Acting AG job? Does that mean he can throw Wray’s stuff out on the street and walk right in?
I would too.
PDJT WILL GO NUCLEAR WITH THE CRIMINAL CODES WHEN READY; NOT WORRYING ABOUT CHINA
There are many factors in this China Trade War.
IMO-All My Replies:
PDJT will become more engage if Barr does not follow normal investigative/prosecutorial policies and procedures. PDJT is motivated to launch the Criminal Codes for many reasons (1) MAGA will be reversed in 6-years (2) Constitution will be eliminated with No Rule Of Law (3) The U.S. will become a 3rd world country without the Rule of Law (4) PDJT will be known as the weakest President in U.S. history who allowed the U.S. to change into a 3rd world country by not implementing the criminal codes (5) PDJT, his family and business empire will be at risk when he leaves office because there is no rule of law. (6) etc.
PDJT will not alter his Brilliant 3-year strategic plan to go Nuclear with the Criminal Codes because of China.
PDJT did/has Brilliantly Changed his 3-year plan daily because of Criminals trying to block his plan. Great Leaders always change Strategic battle plans when fighting a war. PDJT has outplayed all the criminals.
PDJT timing and major chess moves in making sure the Nuclear Codes are launched against criminals will be done according to his plan; not China.
PDJT is playing the political game (arms-length between PT and Barr) for obvious reasons.
PDJT is indirectly leading the Investigations.
When PDJT interviewed Attorney General Barr; (one example)
1. You (AG) are expected to do your sworn duty and use normal Investigative/Prosecutorial policies and procedures in investigating all criminal acts.
2. You will follow the evidence even if it leads directly into the FBI/DOJ; you will follow the evidence where ever it leads and prosecute according to your sworn duty.
3. If the President believes the Constitution is at risk as a result of corruption (coup) and there is a paper/digital/testimonies trails of evidence that the President and the American People sees; the President has a sworn duty to make sure the Attorney General is doing his sworn duty and prosecute those criminal acts if the standard of evidence is within normal prosecutorial guidelines
4. If you do not follow Normal Investigative/Prosecutorial Policies and Procedures you will be fired, you can have legal liability and I will directly Managed the FBI and DOJ.
5. A/G works for the Pleasure of the President of the United States.
6. The Constitution states the Justice department and the FBI is not an independent agency.
7. The Department of Justice and the FBI are Entities that serve at the Pleasure of the President.
8. The President has the authority to talk to FBI and the Attorney General about Crimes and Investigations, what-ever the Oval Office “Wants”. If Congress doesn’t like this, they would have to change the laws (Constitution).
9. ETC.
PDJT has many paths to ensure the nuclear codes are launched against all criminals.
PDJT will not and should not alter his ever changing Brilliant 3-year strategic plan of going Nuclear with the Criminal Codes because of China.
We have processes and procedures. The President, being the ultimate target, has delegated his relevant authority to the chief law enforcement officer of our Government: William Barr. The investigations that are taking place are taking place in secret, and will continue to do so until indictments are unsealed. There’s nothing that the Chinese can do to “worry along” that process. They should be worrying about hundreds of manufacturing plants re-appearing on American soil and quickly becoming the new “go-to source” that the rest of the world seeks out. It is called competition, and this country above all still remembers [somewhere …] how to do it.
Exactly and Perfectly stated!
PT stated China is hoping he will not be reelected in 2020. China are playing many battle fields in trying not to comply to PT trade agreements.
Making sure all criminals are investigated is very complex and strategic and timing is important. Even the delays of P/T plan have turned out to be a benefit for the P/T prosecutors. The criminals destroyed themselves over the past 3-years by creating additional mountains of paper and digital trails of evidence that is everywhere and everyone has seen. Now there is a library of testimonies with conflicting statements. Criminals who aided and abetted are willing to plea because they see what is about to happen etc.
These criminal cases are easy to prosecute and much easier to prosecute than it was 3-years ago.
I agree; Brilliantly 3-years of changes of strategic plans to implement the criminal codes.
Ristivan or other legal experts can comment on the time needed to take down these criminals.
On the one hand, its complex and multi layered.
On the other, we already have real-time extemporaneous documentation of what all the major players were doing. This is no mafioso whispering in an alley.
Schedules.
Texts.
Email.
Legal reports (ex. Judge Collyer).
DOJ and FBI driving much of it.
China hasn’t bought the ag products they promised … time for a 5% or 10% tariff on the $300 Billion?
China can wait and meanwhile will be paying huge monies in trading. Not good thinking but maybe they will be sponsoring/supporting the communist democrats thinking the DNC has the chance of an ice cube in Hell. China is losing while we are winning. Apparently more businesses leaving China and China not following the “contract” with Hong Kong is not going well either. Loved how our flag is flying high in Hong Kong and God willing they will win, ditto Taiwan who again China is threatening. Sorry, Xi and fellow communists but have you not noticed that FREEDOM is now a BIG ISSUE all over the world.
That’s a pretty nonsensical thing for the Chinese negotiators to say. We have a system of laws in our country that their country knows nothing of, and we respect those laws. We follow those processes, even when we are fighting organized crime within our own government.
Or maybe it is a distraction China is throwing out to President Trump. He should ignore it and continue to let the DOJ handle it – his strength is he survived an all out assault on his presidency by the Uniparty and intelligence community his own way. Why would he let Xi define US Presidential strength or weakness? Would Chairman Xi have survived the China version of what happened to President Trump? Probably literally no. Also it is satisfying to see China pay us a lot of tax money and devalue their currency to prop up their economy – that’s a double win for us. If they want to “wait it out” we’ll just keep enjoying the tax revenue and benefits of a weak yen.
I guess I do not see the up side to not holding the DOJ and FBI accountable. It looks to me like PDT is still not in control of the DOJ , FBI, CIA…. they are not doing his will and still impeding? If he is not in control of these entities, how much of the rest of the government is just riding out his time just like China? Who in our government is telling China to ride it out? Probably Rs in the Senate?
The Justice and Intelligence communities are accountable, even though all of them know perfectly well that their institutions were used by their highest commanding officer to commit high crime. “It’s payback time” for these people, and the guilty parties will not know what’s about to hit them until it does.
In our country, we have something that the Communist Chinese know absolutely nothing of: “the due process of law.” Our head-of-state, unlike theirs, is not a dictator. People who abuse power in our Government don’t disappear in the middle of the night: they wear orange jumpsuits forever.
Obviously, not arresting the perpetrators behind the attempted coup tells the Chinese leadership that President Trump is truly very weak and they can wait him out. Just the fact that the coup was even attempted is a sign of major weakness to the ChiComs. There’s no way to sugarcoat that because in China the perps would have been lined up against a wall and publicly executed at the first hint of the FBI insurgency!
