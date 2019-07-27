President Trump Discusses Declassification Authority Granted to AG Bill Barr…

President Trump granted full declassification authority to AG Bill Barr in May of this year. There has been some discussion about Bill Barr not releasing any information. In an interview last week with Sean Hannity, President Trump outlined his thoughts on the declassification issue:
[Transcript] HANNITY: Mr. President, you have the power to literally release the FISA applications and the 302’s and the gang made information and you made a decision to hand it over to the Attorney General and let him decide. And I’m curious as to why?
TRUMP: Well, we have a very respected gentleman, very high quality person named William Barr and he is doing – I can tell you he’s working so hard and rather than just doing a total release, I gave him a total release, in other words he’s got everything anything he needs, he’s got it.
He is the Attorney General of the United States. He’s got a lot of very good people under him that I guess are involved and I gave them a total release. So all of it has been released and he has all of it.
I’ve also given him authorization to release it to whoever he wants. Whether it’s his people or, frankly, perhaps people like Devin Nunes who is a star, what he has done and the amount of suffering he has gone through, you know what they did with him where they tried to drive him right out of politics and probably worse than that. He has done an incredible job.
And, so many others I mean, the job – they are warriors. We have had, I’ll tell you the good side of all of this is the level of intelligence and strength and goodness that we have had on the Republican Party, a lot of them, not everybody, of course, but we have had tremendous, and I say, when I say we I’m talking about the country.
The country has had tremendous reports from Meadows and Jordan and Devin Nunes and so many of the names that you saw yesterday, perform so well. I mean, they perform so well and they worked so hard because they saw this was a scam. This was an illegal takeover, as you would say in the business world.
I mean, this was a coup attempts in my opinion. And this is the United States. And we wouldn’t stand for it and I wouldn’t stand for it. We have some very great people but we also have some very bad people. And I think we caught them.”
Why is Wray still head of the FBI?
Why does Coats still head CIA?
Trump definitely has trust in Barr.
Sundance do you have any long range projections or where the Big Ugly is going?
Word is Coats will be gone very soon.
That’s another Q prediction, and they’re usually wrong. They even named the president’s personal friend whom they believed leaked it.
Trump could give Nunes a package with everything he requested today if he felt so inclined. But instead they are “terrific” people who “perform so well” — because this is the best we expect from politicians these days. It’s why we were cynical enough to elect an outsider reality tv star to the most powerful office in the world. Yet this man won’t declassify documents that would expose the biggest political scandal in American history.
I gonna give some props to Rod Rosenstein. I believe that he helped take this down. Bear with me. He was up against McCabe and company and was outnumbered and outgunned. If he takes on McCabe, the group will set him up too. Remember that they were investigating Sessions too. So ole Rod brings in a washed up Mueller. Why?
1- McCabe/Weissman and team lawfare will think they have a respected figurehead who will stay out of the way.
2- But ole Rod is playing the long game.
3- When Barr comes in Rod can execute his won plan. He shuts down the investigation and changes Weissman’s obstruction conclusion
4- Weissman can not complain that his conclusion was changed. Otherwise he reveals that Mueller was a figured head
5- Weissman sends the letter in Muellers name as a backup plan.
6- Barr outsmarts Weissman by calling Mueller and getting the confused Mueller on tape
7- Weissman gets Mueller to appear in person after coaching sessions.
8- Its obvious Mueller never ran the show. But Weismman cant say that or the scam is revealed
9 Rod played this well. He isolated Weismman and foiled his report. And Weissman can not say a damn thing
Coats does not head the CIA, Haspel has that privilege.
My Boo Boo! The two jobs are duplicative.
He’s the Director of Intelligence because he’s a genius!
Coats is ODNI.
Haspel (sp?) Is Director CIA.
Dan Coats is National Intelligence Director. Gina Haspel is CIA director.
Isn’t Coats head of DIA and Haspel head of CIA?
Oops!
No.
Coats is DNI – Director of National Intelligence – a position created after 9/11, when agencies did not share info. DNI sits above all other intel entities and supposedly coordinates.
The DIA is Defense Intelligence Agency, part of DoD.:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Intelligence_Agency
Head of DIA reports to Sec Def and also answers to DNI.
WE’RE RUNNING OUT OF LETTERS!
Here is where the President raises my antenna. That non answer speaks volumes to me. It appears the presidents hands were tied for some reason on the doc release issue. It does not bode well for justice in my humble opinion.
President Trumps reply to that question has the sound of someone caught with their pants down. Not good at all.
”It does not bode well for justice in my humble opinion.
President Trumps reply to that question has the sound of someone caught with their pants down.”
Nice try; should get you a couple of hits of meth. Work on your gloom and derision; get that right and you will get 5 hits of meth, keep you going a week before the diarrhea weakens you.
Keep drinking the Kool-aid. Let me know when there is an indictment.
Exactly my thinking, as well, and I don’t care if you call me a Huff Po reading concern troll. If nothing happens by Labor Day, I’m checked out of politics. Living in California, I’ll volunteer with my local Libertarian Party. They’re about as effective as Republicans around here.
Crickets from CIA Company man “Robert Johnson”.
Someone should interview Terry Reed about his eyewitness observations of the “man of the year” with integrity, William Barr.
You are confusing the TreeHouse with the Huffington Post.
No. Do your own research… see what you discover.
http://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/3823/Deep-State-Rides-Again.aspx
Just limiting all the illegal activity to what Hillary has done, all by herself, dwarfs Watergate by at least 100 to 1.
Nunes is correct.
If we don’t see some perp walks, whatever faith remains will be lost.
We’ve got all our chips on VSGPDJT.
“I think we caught them”
Me too. Now punish them.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, that phrase caught my eye too!
When do we focus on Hillary and Obama with this? They should be subpoenaed by DOJ to testify.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The 12th of Never…
“One for all. all for one”, as they say.
These Conscious deprived Whistleblowing Psychopaths are protected by their knowledge…unless they end up “arkancided” …which is always a possibility.
Comey & Mule-LIAR have many contacts.
I predict: Tragedy will befall them from within,
From Conrad Black in American Greatness:
Even I, as someone who has been blue in the face shrieking that the Mueller inquiry would be an unutterable fiasco since the day it was announced, could not have imagined such a terrible shambles as the world watched, gape-mouthed (like the witness much of the time), when Robert Mueller appeared before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Wednesday….
The second irony is that there is plenty of room to attack this president in more traditional and acceptable ways. His policies have mainly been successful; but he is too bumptious, egocentric, and stylistically annoying for many people, and the Democrats could have made something of an issue out of his personality.
Instead, they have struck out, will have no window through which to fire live ammunition at Trump, and will have to take the heat for their corrupt actions. They promised “scorched earth,” and are immolating themselves.
We are now between the lightning and the thunder.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/07/26/robert-mueller-cant-recall/
Let’s hope that thunder will carry this nation forward into a redemption. The sleaze and corruption, the pettifoggery, the cry-bullies, the ocean of propaganda are all really too much. I like to think we are a better nation, or at least were.
His “personality”?
BFD!,,,
Let’s accuse the Traitors of their lack of charming, charismatic& demure personalities. How far would that get in the news cycle?
Bill Clinton? Ronald Reagan? Thomas Jefferson? Maybe.
Harry Truman? Abe Lincoln? John Adams? George Washington? Unlikely.
Rather, Mr. Black should have summed it up:
”There are 3 kinds of people in this world:
Those who MAKE THINGS HAPPEN:
Those who WATCH things happen; and
Those who WONDER, ‘What happened?’
Now, tell me, which kind is Donald J. Trump?
NO FURTHER QUESTIONS….
Quote: ….but he is too bumptious, egocentric, and stylistically annoying for many people, and the Democrats could have made something of an issue out of his personality.
Seriously? After the Mussolini arrogance of Obama and the Wookie? WIth Obama constantly lying and making stupid statements EVERY DAY! What a joke.
I like President Trump’s personality just fine President Trump IS Presidential, clown boy and the wookie were a bad joke.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ditto.
“The Wookie” – Absolutely perfect.
Luke 8:17
“For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.”
Luke 8:17 New International Version (NIV)
The audiences that matter most here are AG Barr, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan…. by extension any Republican in Congress who feels addressed by this indirectly
My Q is: what’s the correct interpretation, if we go w/ that frame? Should Nunes, et al, take it as a hint to take the initiative & approach the AG Barr & the DOJ themselves?
After rereading the Memorandum of 23 May, I think that makes more sense than reading an implicit directive to AG Barr (“Holla at Devin, AG!”). There’s not much else for AG Barr to do, since the Memo gives him full & final say…. only message to AG Barr, if any, would be “Don’t be surprised if some Republicans wanna talk to you”
“He’s got a lot of very good people under him that…” As my mom would have said, name two. It looks more like a dirty cop convention than anything else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking for that Connecticut Grand Jury. DiGenova said there was one.
It is clear that Schiff, Warner and Nadler were in on much of the coup plot. They had roles to play and a lot of false information to spread. Schiff and Warner are suddenly quiet, Nadler is clearly in full panic. There are emails and texts somewhere, and I don’t think Barr has all those files. Mueller destroyed months worth of texts. McCabe destroyed an FBI hard drive. But Federal records are backed up by two different systems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pat Childs,
IMHO, it is very clear the RepubliCON leadership in CONgress, the Decepticons, were ‘in’ on the coup from day one, as of coarse so were the Democrats. A real UNIPARTY collaborative effort.
Schiff, Nadler, even Warner are small fry.
They are like Weisman, just hatchet man fixers. McConnell, Ryan, Pelosi, Schumer, Harry Reid, McCain (and yes, GRAHAM)
Grassley, Burr and of coarse Obama and Hillary.
Its a BIG CLUB, and we’re not in it!
The same cabal that colluded to undermine the Tea Party; loise lerner was just a loyal soldier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Money$$$ talks. The most corrupt are those in thousand dollar suits.
While we all WANT it ALL released, due to Sundances research and insights, we pretty much KNOW what it says.
I really disagree with those who say if it isn’t released before the 2020 election that PDJT loses. And, I think its possible that indictments, unless they are promptly followed by guilty pleas (WITHOUT TRIALS) could actually be politically harmful.
I don’t think he needs the release, or perp walks to win.
It IS however, absolutely necesary to utterly and completely destroy the Russua meddling narrative, BEFORE any indictments. Sundance has layed out, convincingly how the,documents,are ONE way to destroy the JUSTIFICATION defence, there MAY be others.
Have to not only conclusively prove that Russia didn’t hack DNC, but that the coupists KNEW they didn’t.
Have proved PDJT wasn’t a,Russian asset.
But, to destroy justification defence, have to PROVE, with admissable evidence, that coupists KNEW, at the outset, that DJT wasn’t a Russian asset.
How do you prove what someon KNEW, 2-3 years ago? Documents, statements to others (if you can get around ‘hearsay’ law),…perhaps by ‘preponderance of the evidence’?
It HAS to be provable, in a court of law, beyond a reasonable doubt. Otherwise, any indictment will be worse than not indicting, as the Defendant will say “We HAD to do blank, cause he COULD have been, what would you have us do?”
And they will be found NOT GUILTY, and we will see Dems flip on exoneration so fast!
So for me, personally I am not eager or anxious for these documents to ‘come out’ before election. Destroy the narrative, piece by piece, that Russia meddled, in any meaningful way.
And then PROVE they KNEW it was untrue, at the outset, by proving they CREATED the false narrative. These documents are,ONE way, or ONE part, but may not be all.
The shenanigand with PapaD, Flynn and Stone may also lead to this.
And, it may be a combination.
Just my thinking, right now.
“It IS however, absolutely necesary to utterly and completely destroy the Russua meddling narrative, BEFORE any indictments. Sundance has layed out, convincingly how the,documents,are ONE way to destroy the JUSTIFICATION defence, there MAY be others.”
Agree 200%
Regardless what one thinks of Bill Clinton, think of how he headed into 1996 w/ an oppositional Congress that slowed down some of his agenda – & won. Then in his 2nd term was subjected to treatment similar to what POTUS Trump endured from Mueller – including a perjury trap – & walked away w/ a higher approval rating than ever
It’s an aspect of pro wrestling psychology Trump intuitively understands & uses: the fans want to see the hero get the shit beat out of him, beaten to the point where you almost think he won’t get up………. then he gets up full of fire & starts swinging back like his life depends on it. People love a comeback.
Yeah, I am starting to think PDJT’s reelection #’s MAY exceed Reagans, and could even flip Goldwaters.
That is Dem nominee only get one or two states.
Seriously, I DON’T think Dems have some last minute, savior candidate they will only reveal at convention.
I really DO think they are gonna follow the playbook. Shove Biden through, like they did Hillary. The Bernie base is going to rebel, Convention repeat of ’68.
IF my prediction is right, the coattails could be phenominal, with the Dem brand destroyed, or at least seriously maimed.
And, IF I am right, POTUS will get his wish; 100 years from now, people will still be saying “Don’t even THINK about it! Remember what happened to Democrat party?
It RUINED them. Not worth it!”
But,..We’ll see what happens!
The chink in the president’s management style consistently puts him behind the curve. It is his style to praise his choices and then leave them in place long after they are demonstrating that they are dysfunctional or counterproductive. While he wants to make good choices and then give them ample opportunities to do well, the opposition of the Deep State is so deep and so pervasive that his choices, while appearing to good, have too often proven themselves to be primarily interested in slow-walking or even actively (the generals who used to be in his cabinet, for example) opposing his agendas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The last two sentences say the Big Ugly is coming via AG Barr and his two prong approach: Horowitz on FISA abuse taking down Comey and Yates and Durham on EC predicate taking down Brennan and Clapper.
“”…but we also have some very bad people. And I think we caught them.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, Ristvan. Caught my attention, too, like crashing cymbals.
Horowitz is a recycled moat protector. His mentor was deviant Barney Frank…
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-12-15-Michael-Evan-Horowitz-DOJ-Inspector-General-corruption-analysis-prepared-Dec-15-2017.pdf
Trump said, “I’ve also given him authorization to release it to whoever he wants. ”
haha…so take that Democrats, you have NO IDEA who Barr has already shown it to. Sounds like pretty good leverage to me. Hey Jerry, we’d like you to tap dance in a tutu live on CNN. No? Hey take a look at what we have here and then go put your tutu on.
I have no problem letting Mueller go first in this and setting the table with incompetence, couldn’t have asked for more.
I’ve been waiting for Papadoupolis to testify in public and Senator Graham is calling him in after the summer recess.
I don’t care about arbitrary timelines at this point.
If we can get half the questions Sundance has posed in previous articles answered, then this thing will be out in the open. Enjoy your day.
In a Criminal trial, the Prosecution goes first. Despite Pelosi wanting to keep it going, we are now at the “the Prosecution rests” stage.
In many cases (NOT this one) at this stage those watching are thinking “boy, good case presented! The defendant is obviously GUILTY!”
THEN, Defence presents ITS case, and often SAME people conclude “by Gid, he’s INNOCENT.
In this case, “courtroom watchers” are saying “OMG! Prosecution presented a LOUSY case, didn’t lay a glove on him!
Defence could REST, without presenting ANY Defence!”
But now the Defence presents THEIR case, to the American people. And in Nov.2020, the jury votes.
At this point, its just a matter of running up the score. And no, a few bribed jurors are,NOT going to be enough to effect the outcome, IMHO.
Exactly…nicely done.
My strong preference is to have the bandage ripped off. If that destroys the FBI, so much the better.
It is mind boggling just how much info and evidence that AG Barr has.
He has total access, control and authority to EVERYTHING today that he needs IMO to expose and prosecute those who have planned and participated in this MASSIVE frame job/coup………
1. He has access and authority today to all NSA communications gathered over the past 3-5 years by any alleged perpetrator to include email, texts, vm’s, phone calls, tweets, FB, Internet etc.
2. He has access and authority today to audit the NSA queries conducted since 2012 – 2016 and not just the 6 months that Adm. Rodgers did, to see which contractors may have abused their authority and illegally gathered information on various people including those in PT administration and not to mention Congress or Federal/Supreme Justices.
3. He has access and authority today to query/question all the judges on the FISA court to understand their knowledge of FISA abuse over the past 5 years.
4. He has access and authority today to any and all classified information he sees fit that may impact this investigation thanks to PT.
5. He has total authority today to run the serial numbers on PapaD’s 10k.
6. He has total authority today to question Assange, Ratner, Rohrabacher and Butowsky on any knowledge they may have on how Wikileaks got the DNC Server emails.
7. He has total authority and control today to look at the security & personnel records AND depose Mifsud to determine if he was a paid western agent and who may have directed him.
8. He has total control and authority today, I believe to confiscate the DNC server and the HRC Server for a real in-house forensic evaluation.
9. He has total control and authority today to conduct a deep and complete dive on all information contained on the Weiner Laptop that also is already in FBI/DOJ possession.
10. He has total control and authority today to talk with whistleblower Dennis Montgomery AND review the 47 hard drives that Dennis indicates he gave the FBI back in Dec 2015 and are sitting in the FBI evidence room today.
11. He has total control and authority today to talk with the U1 Whistleblower along with deposing those who may have transported any material to Russia.
12. He has total control and authority today to convene a grand jury
13. He has total control and authority today to subpoena any alleged perpetrator and/or witness he wishes.
I’m sure there are another 10 or more that I’m missing but the point is, it is all there. It is all totally under his control, access and authority TODAY!
The list is just to long for the American people to believe or accept, from all of this, that there are ZERO crimes to prosecute, if indeed sweeping and protecting is the real mission here.
There would be massive protests IMO in the streets from the level of injustice felt by 62M Americans if this were the case in the end.
So my take away from this exercise is the abuse, the potential crimes, the number of people potentially involved is MASSIVE and it will just take time and I hope all of this evidence and declassification material is being put in front of the grand jury.
Patience is not my virtue. So all my hope and prayers are with PT and our AG, Mr. Barr that justice and the rule of law for all will prevail!
well said
Coats out. Nunes in.
CNN had Jane Harmon and former Rep. Mike Rogers on to discuss the rumor. Jane Harmon called Nunes a “wrecking ball”. They are worried.
Start at 27:13.
Whoa!
Would Nunes be willing to abandon his House seat for a temporary appointment to Coats’ job? I can’t see the Senate approving him for that position – he’s not a deep stater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We shall see. A lot has been obstructed by the FBI, DOJ, and Paul Ryan. This would be insurance against documents wrongly being held back anymore. Sundance might finally get his wish list.
The audience that matters most is the American people. We need the true story put out. But we also need it confirmed with guilty verdicts. Otherwise, the Obama\Hillary poison will not be cleared from the American people. Instead, the Big Lie will become the accepted truth.
I am greatly disappointed in two aspects of Trump’s statement above.
The good people Trump names have been begging Trump to release the truth to the public, not to release it to them. There may be some things they don’t know, but they have been begging Trump to release it to us the people. What a major fail on Trump’s part. It can even be portrayed as a rebuke of those who are putting their necks on the line to defend him.
The second disappointment is the statement that Barr has a lot of good people under him. Maybe that is necessary puffery to not alienate. But that is flat out untrue. The ‘small cabal’ has been supported via corrupt decisions by many, many DOJ subgroups. Stepping beyond the attempted coup, there are the groups that told Lehrer to illegally give them taxpayer information and let her off the hook for abusing taxpayers for political purposes. CRS was the tool for Obama to poison the nation. The NSD was the tool for Obama to spy on the nation. The lists of corrupt DOJ actions and groups go on and on.
It’s called layered communication. Reagan, Clinton, & Trump are experts at it but all politicians do it: their speech usually targets several audiences at once.
Trump has taken it to a new level by making Executive Branch-wide decisions on Twitter. It wouldn’t be unusual for him to say something in an interview that someone down the chain w/ decision-making authority or opportunity is supposed to act on
The fact that this Russian meddling psyops is still in effect is troubling. We need to Change that narrative.
We all know about the DNC server, crowd strike, FBI cluster f@@k. The argument that the Russians hacked the DNC server and gave the info to WL has no proof.
Yet this argument continues on most fronts in congress, the senate, IC. It just shows that dang near everyone was in on it.
It’s easy to tell who wasn’t on board, and the list is very short.
Complicated business.
Of all of them, today’s Trump Tweet against Rep. Elijah Cummings directly wrapping him around Baltimore and the city’s livability, compared to border efforts is as good as it gets.
If these congressmen have no clothes — that is to say, have not been doing their job — with the Tweet against Cummings: they have been put on notice. And they know it. All jibber jabber responses from their ilk aside: They Know It.
As for Barr, the Durham “review”/”investigation”, and expectations: a wise man once said that we can only judge in retrospect.
We have little to no facts at this time from which to judge, bearing directly on that.
If Durham really, really is actually investigating the CIA and related spook agencies — for what can safely be labeled corruption — take a step back and reflect on the monumental, unprecedented significance of this. [E.G., the Church Committee accomplished, in retrospect, nothing, or perhaps even, less than nothing, in terms of protecting Americans from the grotesque excess of our spook agencies–though it did create Sundance’s “favorite” — the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence]
This spook dimension of our government have been out of control since the 1940s; nothing’s been done to “reign them in” — or more to the point: hold them accountable, and all that that implies.
As much as we’d like to see the Mueller/Rosenstein “scope” memos that directed FantasyGate, I’d also like to see Barr’s scope memos to Durham. At this point, this is what we have, officially: CRICKETS.
Besides that we have some press reports based on sources we cannot verify.
Besides that Barr stated he wants to know “predicate” for spying extravaganza targeting the candidate and now President Trump.
Perhaps there are no “scope” memoranda; or perhaps there are sheets and sheets and sheets and sheets; we don’t know.
Fact that Rosenstein/Mueller memos remain hidden, that is, classified, in spite of their bogus and corrupt origination — and despite that “investigation” is over — ….in spite of that, the present instant can be interpreted beyond what might be a gut reaction: which would be that DOJ/FBI want to hide and continue to hide, and that Barr/Wray are just full of s. h. i. t.
That is of course entirely possible.
Do we all really think that, after more reflection?
And for all we know, there are no Barr Scope Memos; and for all we know, Rosenstein is also a target of the Durham probe. And everything in between.
We can speculate that Rosenstein is a cooperating witness, and be called crazy for doing that, but looking at all possibilities, at this point, would be wiser than making assumption when we have no idea, at this time, what the scope — if anything — is Durham’s task at hand.
We all have theories what it should be. Mine is simply that it should be a complete reckoning of decades and decades and decades of covered up corruption that destroyed lives, and including of course, the attempted destruction of Trump, his movement, and all movements of the folk who believe USA was supposed to be a government of, by and for the people.
Any one care to venture a guess how long such an investigation might take, — were its actual goal to be: indictments and convictions and catharsis? I know one thing: a proper investigation of such would require no information released to public until there are indictments. That much is boilerplate.
About 4 years worth of indictments and trials. Starting in Nov 2020
Sara Carer
Verified account
4h4 hours ago
More
#BREAKING & #EXCLUSIVE:
If what you already know about the @FBI’s investigation into President @realDonaldTrump’s campaign and #Russia has you wondering what can come next, “make sure you are sitting down because it’s about to get worse,”
**RETWEET*
https://saraacarter.com/russia-probe-twist-a-billion-dollar-ceo-a-convicted-russian-agent-and-the-fbi/
Byrne’s decision to come forward didn’t come lightly. However, he said it was necessary after watching what had transpired between the FBI, the intelligence community and the probe into President Trump’s campaign over the past several years.
“It was something I knew I had to do,” he told this reporter. “Those running the operation were not honest and in the end I realized I was being used in some sort of soft coup.”
