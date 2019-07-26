BIG WIN – Supreme Court Allows $2.5 Billion Transfer of DoD Funds to Build Border Wall…

A major win for the Trump administration as the Supreme Court has just ruled to stay a lower court ruling that blocked the President from using $2.5 billion in defense funds to build border security wall. This means the Department of Homeland Security can now use $2.5 billion in defense appropriations to build the border wall. A massive win!
The ruling was 5-4 with the liberal justices in the minority.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans to build a wall along parts of the Mexican border while litigation over paying for it proceeds.
A trial judge had prohibited the administration from transferring $2.5 billion from the Pentagon’s budget to fund the effort, and an appeals court had refused to enter a stay while it considered the administration’s appeal.
The Supreme Court entered a stay, allowing construction to proceed while the litigation continues.
[…] In urging the Supreme Court to intercede, Noel J. Francisco, the solicitor general, wrote that the plaintiffs’ “interests in hiking, bird watching and fishing in designated drug-smuggling corridors do not outweigh the harm to the public from halting the government’s efforts to construct barriers to stanch the flow of illegal narcotics across the southern border.”
Mr. Francisco argued that the lower courts had misread two provisions of a federal law in concluding that the transfer was not authorized. The law allows reallocation of money to address “unforeseen military requirements” where the expenditures had not already been “denied by Congress.” Mr. Francisco wrote that the drug enforcement measures were unforeseen when the Defense Department made its budget request and that Congress had never addressed the particular narcotics measures. (more)
Big win. MAKE THE WALL 30′!!!!
Get her going. Pronto.
Also a good deal with Guatemala.
Yes indeed Perot! POTUS and pro American citizens have had a very good week!
Will Ann Coulter finally shut her pie hole?
The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Sundance has done some squeaking also, thankfully, when Barr was talking about recusing in the Epstein case. Caught a lot of crap from the “trust the plan types” and the Mark Levin types, but he was right, and lo and behold, Barr reversed course.
Has she ever? Being a provocateur is her business model.
Still not tired of winning.
The replies to this tweet 😂😂😂
I’m not tired of winning, but, Mr. President, can we take the weekend off? I’m exhausted!
No weekends for winners…its what makes winners.
I would like to see all that $$$ awarded to Brian Kolfage’s BuildTheWall project & let them build it. They can surprise us where it will go, like they did on their first build. 😃
Like, like, like!
No thanks. Let the military build it. PDJT knows what he is doing and has never endorsed the BuildtheWall project.
Oh well, i think they did a fantastic job!
Agree wholeheartedly
Lurking Lawyer here. I have been researching this as fast as possible, and think I can explain the SCOTUS reasoning. Only surprising (not really) thing is only 5-4. Should have been 9-0.
First, this is a ‘only’ a ruling staying the permanent injunction issued by Gillum in his 40 page nonsense 9th circuit ruling. It does not have precedential authority.
Second, the grounds are relatively narrow so do not get to the heart of the matter, as Bryers partial concurrence posted by Sundance shows. Technically SCOTUS ruled that the Sierra Club (as one example plaintiff) DID NOT have standing to sue so the injunction cannot stand, since IIRIRA 1996 §102(c) ( an amendment to the immigration law 8USC§1103 et seq) specifically says the DHS has the power to waive all federal and state environmental laws to construct any border barrier it deems necessary.
Third, were we to ever get to the merits, PDJT wins anyway—just showing how far courts have strayed from crystal clear statutes. At issue is 10USC§284. Treepers can look it up for themselves. Having commented on it before several times, I will just paraphrase:
§284 is titled, “Support for counter drug activity and transnational organized crime”.
§284(2) provides for a request from DHS to DoD (b) for help for (7) construction of roads and fences and installation of lighting to block drug smuggling corridors across international boundaries of US. Which is exactly what PDJT’s ‘wall’ does.
9th circuit TDS on full display.
Ristvan, you are like Sundance in that I might not understand all the details,not because I’m incapable but because of everything I’m juggling in my life, but if you or Sundance are saying it’s a good sign, I go to sleep with a some peace of mind.
Thanks for your posts.
ristvan,
O.k., but you gotta admit; has a brief before SCOTUS, ever before said “the interests of the plaintiff, in hiking and birdwatching in ‘designated drug smuggling corridors’, blah blah,..”
Thats got to be the snarkiest argument
I thought it was HILLARIOUS!
I LIKE this Fransisco dude, big time!
Thats,DJT tweet attitude, right there!
Of COARSE the whole argument on the other side has no merit. Perhaps if SCOTUS keeps getting bogged down in these frivolous actions, they will finally rule these district judges CAN’T establish nationwide injunctions, only apply to THEIR district.
Then we’ll go back to dueling injunctions, each applying to their districts, with the rest not knowing WHAT to do, and,SCOTUS will STILL have to rule.
Sorry, with the news lately, I’m a little euphoric. I may be O.D.’ing on winnamins and popcorn!
D, me too. But I am now taking my winnamins with Kentucky bourbon. Salut.
The other overlooked aspect is the incredible amount of legal fees being spent by the left. All of their clown show NGO’s like the sierra club are burning millions to resist. For the most part too, they are taking a crap kicking in the courts.
This resist we much, I think, will have long term consequences on their ability in the future. Only so much money to go around, even for Soros.
Donald Trump was that rarest of commodities in the 21st century: a brilliant strategist, who also was a tactician par excellence, able in the heat of battle to adapt his plans to his foe’s forces and movement — and amazingly, to defeat them repeatedly, even when they had far louder media propagandists propping them up. He foresaw the dangers of his foes, and prepared for them with care, using ground, time, place, and the fierce loyalty of his supporters to offset his foe’s greater airwaves weaponry, adapting, again and again, to the enemy on the battlefield, shifting to compensate for the unforeseen and seemingly unforeseeable.
IMO, PDJT needs to get these kind of wins in order to hold the base together.
If we hit Nov 2020 and wall funds are still being withheld through “resistance” judges, there are a portion of the base which will throw their hands up and not show up. I’m all in, and so are nearly all people posting here. But there are some out there who will be discouraged.
This is huge.
Ackman,
Fair weather friends get thrown out of foxholes, or fragged for a reason. Come 2020, I find it hard to believe many are going to be discouraged from voting for PDJT, however I suspect msny will be,discouraged on the left.
As for any who choose to jump off the Trump train, I would say wait till the train is crossing a bridge, over a REALLY deep gorge, and I’ll be happy to help you disenbark.
As in “don’t let it hit ya, where the good Lord split ya!”, but hey, thats just IMHO,..
I love it!!! TBTG.
That pic is priceless. 😆
I would like to think that John “The Sophist” Roberts sided with the American people on this decision because he realized what an ass he looked like when he sided with the loony left wing of the Supreme Court and against the Constitution and the best interests of American citizens on the census citizenship question, just to spite President Trump. But I’m afraid that Roberts is incapable of that level of self-awareness. It seems much more likely that he came down on the side of common sense. yea sanity, on this decision because his thumb was sore from sticking it in Trump’s eye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LIKE
Read Pelosi’s post, then read my legal comment just above, and realize how twisted the Dem reasoning is.
Win after win after win… The Wall decision and Guatemala Asylum Deal… Both on the heels of the Mueller fiasco hearing… Good roll for PDJT… Calls for the Andrew Klavan PDJT Happiness Montage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HS1xnfHYEgw
Politicized much? Liberal justices always vote their politics. Dem presidents appoint politicians to the court, Repub presidents appoint lawyers
