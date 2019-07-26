An Offer They Couldn’t Refuse – President Trump Announces Guatemala Asylum Deal – With Full Presser (Video)

President Trump ‘unexpectedly‘ negotiated a major asylum deal with the government of Guatemala. In a surprise announcement on Friday President Trump invited the press into the oval office where Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart and acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan were gathered in advance.
It’s important to remember that President Trump spoke about this on Wednesday during an impromptu presser. In essence President Trump delivered an offer/
threat at the end of several months of negotiations. REMINDER:
Q What are you going to do about Guatemala? Guatemala. What are you going to do about Guatemala?
THE PRESIDENT: So, Guatemala gave us their word. We were going to sign a safe third agreement and then, all of a sudden, they backed up. They said it was their supreme court. I don’t believe that. But they use their supreme court as the reason they didn’t want to do it.
So we’ll either do tariffs or we’ll do something. We’re looking at something very severe with respect to Guatemala. I’ve already cut all payments; I did that a year ago. I cut all payments going to Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. We used to send them $500 million for nothing. For nothing. They didn’t do anything except set up caravans.
So, Guatemala we’re going to take care of and it won’t even be tough. We’re going to do — we’re looking at a couple of different things. ~ Wednesday July 24th, 2019.
Apparently against the backdrop of the tariff threat President Trump is holding over the Mexican economy; and considering the Mexican economy has stalled [literally a zero percent growth rate]; Guatemala decided it was better, safer and wiser to cut a deal with President Trump.
After President Trump invited the media into the oval office, he announced Guatemala was signing a “safe third country” asylum agreement with the United Stated. Effectively blocking Central American asylum seekers from reaching the United States and filing asylum applications. [As an outcome of the agreement asylum seekers who travel through Guatemala can no longer seek U.S. asylum.]
In addition, following the signing ceremony, President Trump held a full press conference on a variety of subjects from the oval office. [Video below – Transcript to follow]
.
OH YEAH!! This will really set the liberals on fire. I will hear heads exploding here in south texas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy recess House!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Winning and winning on top of winning. My kind of burger.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mine too, Donny… I’d say this calls for Andrew Klavan’s ‘President Trump Happiness Montage’… Enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HS1xnfHYEgw
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been giving so many 5’s this week, I ran out of digits! Do feet count?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The sad thing is that Trump needs to cobble together these international agreements in order to stop American NGOs from engineering these caravans by looking for loopholes and magic phrases in US law.
They’re basically violating (or encouraging the violation of) US law. Why doesn’t the DOJ start to indict some of these orgs?
LikeLiked by 8 people
There was a time not many years ago when federal law enforcement agents from the FBI, Customs Service and INS would have been undercover in the NGO and immigrant rights groups to get the evidence needed to prosecute them, foreign officials, criminal organizations and the immigration lawyers orchestrating the caravans! Where are they now???
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are confined to their cubicles by the obozobots who still run the deep sh8t state.
LikeLike
The FBI are in DC covering their tracks; I think the other two may be overloaded.
LikeLike
retired
LikeLike
You’re offering advice to the Man who’s always thinking 5 moves ahead…not that there’s anything wrong with that.
LikeLike
Promises made and kept, making sweet deals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need a chart.
LikeLike
Magnificent Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome! We love our PDJT! And our SD!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“ Magic Wand” in action.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still not tired of winning, winning, winning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful
LikeLike
The B O S S … nothing more needs to be said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, that picture says it all!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Similar thoughts ran through my mind while reading an online news story somewhere saying that the Taliban is set to make a peace agreement with the United States as I was reading the President’s remarks on Guatemala, and wondering if his remarks on destroying Afghanistan are having the same effect as his remarks about ‘doing something’ about Guatemala.
Which finally means other nations are starting to realize this President follows up his words with deeds.
Big difference when we a real leader at the helm instead of politicians.
Wonder what Macron’s thinking right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems must be decidedly downbeat after being beaten like a rented mule this week. The Sunday talkers will probably broadcast a test pattern because there won’t be a Democrat to be found.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like the Democrats were beaten like a red-headed stepchild!
LikeLike
Great. And keep withholding that wasted funding too.
#Winning
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Yes let’s look into “obama”, ALL of it… and krooked.
Git’r done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s a BA-MF’er kind of like Jules in Pulp Fiction.
LikeLike
Makes you wonder WTH has
been going on with previous
administrations/certainly NOT
AMERICA FIRST.
GOD BLESS/THANK YOU POTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No need to wonder. The bush/clintoon/shrub/obozo string of globalists was busy selling out the American working class.
LikeLike
Folks DO NOT get “excited”…
MAY I REMIND, and too,, @Sundance and everyone else here..
I wrote extensively on some things Central~South America(s) Kinda My specialty you know…
YUGE Reminder.. What #POTUS is up against..
Central America-4 Border Control Agreement
The Central America-4 Free Mobility Agreement (CA-4; Spanish: Convenio Centroamericano de libre movilidad) is a treaty signed in June 2006 between the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, establishing the free movement across borders between the four signatory states of their citizens without any restrictions or checks. Foreign nationals who enter one of the signatory countries can also travel to other signatory states by land (but not by air) without having to obtain additional permits or to undergo checks at border checkpoints. Similar to the Schengen Agreement in Europe, the CA-4 Agreement establishes a harmonized visa regime for foreign nationals travelling to the area.[1]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_America-4_Border_Control_Agreement
LikeLike
Hopefully it won’t be too much like the mllions of illegals we were going to deport, which then became 2000, and eventually turned out to be 25.
LikeLike
My guess is the plan is first shut down the big pipeline paths from other countries via things like Mexico stepping up and the Guatemala agreement and then go back and clean up the spills with more unannounced raids at anytime and any day moving forward.
To me the bigger issue still pending is voter fraud. The Dems last hope IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
read..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_America-4_Border_Control_Agreement
LikeLike
Great news!
More good news SC said PDJT can transfer 2.5 Billion from DOD to build the wall!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news,
So looking at the map of Central America it appears Belize borders Mexico so do we have a third country agreement with Belize so that path can also be shut off?
We have an agreement with Canada and now Guatemala and with Mexico stepping up thenonly small lane still open is Belize unless we already have an agreement with them.
Nothing like a Kick Ass President.
Now for next week can we get proof that the DNC email did not get to Wikileaks via the Russians?
Anyone talk with Ratner yet???
LikeLike
This is what leadership looks like. Pay attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump, is truly brilliant!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today is a great day for Our wonderful President and thank god we have him, I am sure that these people were paid to stop this deal but he worked his magic and they signed on the doted line
Ya for America..
To bad that the Dems cant find one thing to be happy about . The person that I feel the most sorry for is Polosi she has shown that she is nothing but a figure head and has nothing anymore to contribute tio the Congress because if she did after yesterday she would have shut this whole Russia joke down and been done with it.. but they are leaving soon and thank god they cant cause any more trouble Nadler and Shift are the two most disgusting people I have ever had the
misfortune of having to listen too Please Grandma If you have any prayers please put them to work so that the dems cant do anything to stop this money from going forward to be used on our Border Thank You I really do look forward to reading your prayers
Well have to go back to work so good night every one have a great weekend
talk later
LikeLike
Violators will get the Nadler treatment
https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/07/26/cartoon-of-the-day-shocker/
LikeLike
Pretty cool
The President is starting to work around our disgustingly corrupt government, bypassing it and working directly with the countries the invaders are coming from
The democrats must be blowing a gasket, as Trump starts shutting off the spigot of future democrat voters
The democrats mission of killing the American middle class and turning our country into a lawless third world sh*thole is slowed, and that’ll drive them nuts
LikeLiked by 1 person
YET NOT one person read the link..
What Our #POTUS is up against..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_America-4_Border_Control_Agreement
LikeLike