An Offer They Couldn’t Refuse – President Trump Announces Guatemala Asylum Deal – With Full Presser (Video)

President Trump ‘unexpectedly‘ negotiated a major asylum deal with the government of Guatemala.  In a surprise announcement on Friday President Trump invited the press into the oval office where Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart and acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan were gathered in advance.

It’s important to remember that President Trump spoke about this on Wednesday during an impromptu presser.  In essence President Trump delivered an offer/threat at the end of several months of negotiations.  REMINDER:

Q What are you going to do about Guatemala? Guatemala. What are you going to do about Guatemala?

THE PRESIDENT: So, Guatemala gave us their word. We were going to sign a safe third agreement and then, all of a sudden, they backed up. They said it was their supreme court. I don’t believe that. But they use their supreme court as the reason they didn’t want to do it.

So we’ll either do tariffs or we’ll do something. We’re looking at something very severe with respect to Guatemala. I’ve already cut all payments; I did that a year ago. I cut all payments going to Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. We used to send them $500 million for nothing. For nothing. They didn’t do anything except set up caravans.

So, Guatemala we’re going to take care of and it won’t even be tough. We’re going to do — we’re looking at a couple of different things. ~ Wednesday July 24th, 2019.

Apparently against the backdrop of the tariff threat President Trump is holding over the Mexican economy; and considering the Mexican economy has stalled [literally a zero percent growth rate]; Guatemala decided it was better, safer and wiser to cut a deal with President Trump.

After President Trump invited the media into the oval office, he announced Guatemala was signing a “safe third country” asylum agreement with the United Stated. Effectively blocking Central American asylum seekers from reaching the United States and filing asylum applications.  [As an outcome of the agreement asylum seekers who travel through Guatemala can no longer seek U.S. asylum.]

In addition, following the signing ceremony, President Trump held a full press conference  on a variety of subjects from the oval office.  [Video below – Transcript to follow]

40 Responses to An Offer They Couldn’t Refuse – President Trump Announces Guatemala Asylum Deal – With Full Presser (Video)

  1. bayrat65 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    OH YEAH!! This will really set the liberals on fire. I will hear heads exploding here in south texas.

    

    
  2. donnyvee says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Winning and winning on top of winning. My kind of burger.

    

    
  3. Revenant says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    The sad thing is that Trump needs to cobble together these international agreements in order to stop American NGOs from engineering these caravans by looking for loopholes and magic phrases in US law.

    They’re basically violating (or encouraging the violation of) US law. Why doesn’t the DOJ start to indict some of these orgs?

    

    
  4. All Too Much says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Promises made and kept, making sweet deals.

    

    
  5. margarite1 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Magnificent Mr. President!

    

    
  6. JMC says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Awesome! We love our PDJT! And our SD!

    

    
  7. mickeyhamtramck says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    “ Magic Wand” in action.

    

    
  8. conservalicious says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Still not tired of winning, winning, winning!

    

    
  9. FabFourInWord says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Beautiful

    

    
  10. icthematrix says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    The B O S S … nothing more needs to be said.

    

    
  11. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Wow, that picture says it all!!!

    

    
  12. bessie2003 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    Similar thoughts ran through my mind while reading an online news story somewhere saying that the Taliban is set to make a peace agreement with the United States as I was reading the President’s remarks on Guatemala, and wondering if his remarks on destroying Afghanistan are having the same effect as his remarks about ‘doing something’ about Guatemala.

    Which finally means other nations are starting to realize this President follows up his words with deeds.

    Big difference when we a real leader at the helm instead of politicians.

    Wonder what Macron’s thinking right now.

    

    
  13. sarasotosfan says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    The Dems must be decidedly downbeat after being beaten like a rented mule this week. The Sunday talkers will probably broadcast a test pattern because there won’t be a Democrat to be found.

    

    
  14. webgirlpdx says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Great. And keep withholding that wasted funding too.
    #Winning

    

    
  15. TheHumanCondition says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Yes. Yes let’s look into “obama”, ALL of it… and krooked.

    Git’r done.

    

    
  16. footballfan33 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    He’s a BA-MF’er kind of like Jules in Pulp Fiction.

    

    
  17. Marygrace Powers says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Makes you wonder WTH has
    been going on with previous
    administrations/certainly NOT
    AMERICA FIRST.

    GOD BLESS/THANK YOU POTUS.

    

    
    • trump20162024 says:
      July 26, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      No need to wonder. The bush/clintoon/shrub/obozo string of globalists was busy selling out the American working class.

      

      
  18. crossthread42 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Folks DO NOT get “excited”…

    MAY I REMIND, and too,, @Sundance and everyone else here..
    I wrote extensively on some things Central~South America(s) Kinda My specialty you know…
    YUGE Reminder.. What #POTUS is up against..

    Central America-4 Border Control Agreement
    The Central America-4 Free Mobility Agreement (CA-4; Spanish: Convenio Centroamericano de libre movilidad) is a treaty signed in June 2006 between the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, establishing the free movement across borders between the four signatory states of their citizens without any restrictions or checks. Foreign nationals who enter one of the signatory countries can also travel to other signatory states by land (but not by air) without having to obtain additional permits or to undergo checks at border checkpoints. Similar to the Schengen Agreement in Europe, the CA-4 Agreement establishes a harmonized visa regime for foreign nationals travelling to the area.[1]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_America-4_Border_Control_Agreement

    

    
  19. alryr (@alryr) says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Hopefully it won’t be too much like the mllions of illegals we were going to deport, which then became 2000, and eventually turned out to be 25.

    

    
  20. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Great news!

    More good news SC said PDJT can transfer 2.5 Billion from DOD to build the wall!

    

    
  21. Bogeyfree says:
    July 26, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Great news,

    So looking at the map of Central America it appears Belize borders Mexico so do we have a third country agreement with Belize so that path can also be shut off?

    We have an agreement with Canada and now Guatemala and with Mexico stepping up thenonly small lane still open is Belize unless we already have an agreement with them.

    Nothing like a Kick Ass President.

    Now for next week can we get proof that the DNC email did not get to Wikileaks via the Russians?

    Anyone talk with Ratner yet???

    

    
  22. Darrell Michael Richardson says:
    July 26, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    This is what leadership looks like. Pay attention.

    

    
  23. Right to reply says:
    July 26, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Trump, is truly brilliant!

    

    
  24. rustybritches says:
    July 26, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Today is a great day for Our wonderful President and thank god we have him, I am sure that these people were paid to stop this deal but he worked his magic and they signed on the doted line
    Ya for America..
    To bad that the Dems cant find one thing to be happy about . The person that I feel the most sorry for is Polosi she has shown that she is nothing but a figure head and has nothing anymore to contribute tio the Congress because if she did after yesterday she would have shut this whole Russia joke down and been done with it.. but they are leaving soon and thank god they cant cause any more trouble Nadler and Shift are the two most disgusting people I have ever had the
    misfortune of having to listen too Please Grandma If you have any prayers please put them to work so that the dems cant do anything to stop this money from going forward to be used on our Border Thank You I really do look forward to reading your prayers
    Well have to go back to work so good night every one have a great weekend
    talk later

    

    
  25. littleanniefannie says:
    July 26, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Violators will get the Nadler treatment
    https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/07/26/cartoon-of-the-day-shocker/

    

    
  26. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 26, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Pretty cool

    The President is starting to work around our disgustingly corrupt government, bypassing it and working directly with the countries the invaders are coming from

    The democrats must be blowing a gasket, as Trump starts shutting off the spigot of future democrat voters

    The democrats mission of killing the American middle class and turning our country into a lawless third world sh*thole is slowed, and that’ll drive them nuts

    

    
  27. crossthread42 says:
    July 26, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    YET NOT one person read the link..
    What Our #POTUS is up against..

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_America-4_Border_Control_Agreement

    

    

