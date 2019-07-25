Jim Jordan and Trey Gowdy Discuss Aftermath of Mueller…

Appearing this morning to give their perspective on the testimony of special counsel Robert Mueller, Jim Jordan discusses:
.
Trey Gowdy is below:
.
Rudy Giuliani describing the aftermath of Mueller after Mueller’s press conference at the end of May.
Rudy Giuliani: ‘I blasted’ Mueller in ‘crisis’ DOJ meeting he did not attend
by Daniel Chaitin
May 30, 2019
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rudy-giuliani-i-blasted-mueller-in-crisis-doj-meeting-he-did-not-attend
-snip-
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he once took special counsel Robert Mueller “to task” at the Justice Department.
But Mueller was not present.
“I met with that guy once. Once. Every time I had a problem, somebody else had to meet him,” Giuliani said Thursday on Fox News. “Once, we had a crisis and we took him to task in the attorney general’s office — or the deputy attorney general’s office, and I blasted him. He didn’t show up. I saw him a year and a half ago. One and only time. I called him ‘the Wizard of Oz.’ We would say, you are doing this, you are doing that, it’s wrong. They would say, ‘We’ll take it up with Bob.’ I used to sometimes say, ‘Maybe we shouldn’t wake him.’”
-snip-

Now is the time for POTUS to go on offense against these haters of our republic.

Now is deifinitely the time for offense. My progressive friends are all disgusted, disappointed or disheartened over the ‘Sean Hannity fueled conspiracy theories’ that are being piped to conservatives every night and transmitted in daily phone calls to POTUS. That means they are finally aware that there is something out there, and they are scrambling to disbelieve it. But they know it’s out there. Finally.

I suppose that denial is part of the process, hmmmmm

Oh yes – and there will be many die hard ‘I don’t believe it! Lalalalalalalalalalalalalala-types out there. Interestingly, they are saying things like ‘it’s truly sickening to me to see how these people have sold their souls to someone who is a proven liar and obviously doesn’t care at all about them!’ I want to say ‘You mean like your slavish defense of all things Clinton?’ but I’m just too tired of having ‘but it’s diiiiiiifferent!’ libsplained to me – right before they call me a racist. Again. So I just read their comments so that I can gauge what’s going on.

Be like the willow. Just bend and let those blowhards pass on.

The Dems are right justlizzyp. This IS different. This was started by Hillary herself. It was HER TURN. The entire thing is an elaborate web of lies and subterfuge designed to lead to Trump’s impeachment. Hillary and her worshipers are ENRAGED that she lost. This isn’t really about Trump. Any Republican who defeated the “RIGHTFUL QUEEN” of the USA would be given the same treatment. As for the “Clinton crime family” , their crimes are well documented. They are the most successful criminals in history and put Al Capone to shame. Shredded documents, willing sycophants,bribed,blackmailed and Arkancided witnesses are how they are still free. Hopefully Bill Barr and the IG will expose them. Here’s to hoping.

Amwick…
Don’t forget anger.
Wrote this knowing, you would understand.
That is the problem, for many people in our liberal societal culture that is the sole path to self-actualization and unfortunately skips the most important stage of human emotional growth, Acceptance.
Acceptance is a key step by which self examination reflects and reassess the ego’s stuggle with the id and super-ego of emotion.
By culturally enabling people to move to self-actualization without this step many are doom from confronting adversity from a healthy, learnt experience.
In my opinion… That is why narcissism is so prevalent in society. The emotional rewards of self-actualization achieved cheaply has become a false sense of transcendence virtue.

People of a certain age can remember some very important lessons from the Nixon era. For some people, the only lesson was: “R’s are always crooks.” Of course, that is truly stupid.
Those that are more astute learned: “be careful how much you fall in love with one side, because someday you are bound to find out your side has crooks of their own.”
It can be a very tough experience, and it takes time to fully absorb the lesson. Some never will. However, others will make their way through the grieving process including all the steps: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
I pray that I can remember to keep my anger where it belongs — with the dirty cops and other crooks that created this mess. I hope to allow people who have been fooled the time/space to learn their lesson without punishing them for the actions of the actual scum with whom my anger properly belongs.

I think another very important lesson, that seems to be missing, is that not everything is a binary/ yes or no/ black or white/ good or bad issue. The narrative spinners would have everyone believe that if you believe that Democrats have been engaged in shenanigans you must also be a rabid Trump loving partisan who will never believe that a Republican has ever done anything wrong. I’m entirely open to the possibility that there are scuzzy people throughout the entire US Government.

Good thing these guys were not interviewed by Fox this morning. Every one of the MSM (including Fox) outlets bemoaning Mueller’s testimony, yesterday, have changed their tune to talking points that state Mueller’s testimony supported; collusion, obstruction and lying. Therefore, impeachment is justified.

The initial hours you actually get honest reactions from the MSM. But then David Brock, Media Matters, and the DNC need about 8 hours to determine the talking points, contact the MSM editors and producers, and structure the narrative with pundits and staff. Its happens like clockwork. The narrative is now, “Mueller was a disaster as a messenger, but the message was devastating to Trump”. Impeachment is back on track. They want it and the media needs the ratings.

Doc, what do you expect them to say? What is it that they always say? They’re a broken record:
And, let’s face it, “that’s it.” That’s where the scratched track begins and ends.
“Impeachment is the candle flame, and these folks are the moths.” Hillary Clinton ordered them to get rid of her political opposition and they’ll probably still be trying to do it ten years from now, because this is the only “vision for governance in the United States” that they understand. This is why they were telling The Queen the night before that she wasn’t about to get slaughtered, and this is also why she believed it herself. What’s driving them incessantly is a drive to “return to ‘normalcy’ as they see it.” The Republicans were supposed to nominate “another Bush,” who would then obligingly lose to “another Clinton.” This is as far as these people go, and there’s nothing that any of us can do to save them from themselves.

Be careful what you wish for thedocoo. When the house impeaches Trump and he is found not guilty in the Senate you lefties will lose the house and the Senate will gain Republican members. Then when Ginsberg retires or dies and the POTUS replaces her along with flipping the 9th circus to the Republicans you will wish your wish wasn’t granted.


I feel like Jim Jordan is expressing too much optimism about Durham and Barr. I am curious as to why he would do so.

Jordan –“If they can do this to a sitting president, imagine what they can do to you and I [sic]”
Not “can” do. They do it. And they’ve been doing it for a long time.
This whole affair, and what we now know about fraudulent NSA data searches, support the accusations that have been made for years by criminal defendants that the FBI/DOJ do illegal searches of text messages, emails, and telephone call recordings that NSA has scooped up and recorded and stored, and then used the information they illegally read and heard to fabricate pretexts to get warrants to go get legally what they already have obtained illegally. It’s been a persistent rumor and accusation, and the actions exposed in this affair confirm it to be true.

Well, I for one always wondered how a nine hundred page PATRIOT Act “materialized overnight” following [the very strange mystery that is still …] “9/11.”
It is, at the very least, extremely obvious that the controls surrounding these surveillance capabilities can be very easily “gamed.” But I also think that it’s time for us as a people to re-review the entire concept of PATRIOT. They said (of course) that it was to make us safer. I seriously wonder if it was actually intended to ex post facto authorize what had already long been going on. But, even over-and-above that question, “is this actually want our Government to be able to do?”
If you concentrate all that information into one place and make it terribly easy to get to … what happens? Why, “people ‘get to’ it!” As we’ve seen, maybe they ‘get to’ it just to attack a political opponent … and then text and even tweet about it. Now that we’ve all been confronted with – and the saga continues to unfold – just exactly what mischief(!) can be done with the powers that we proscribed … are we still comfy with it? (We damn well shouldn’t be …)

I wish I had the knowledge and skill to ascertain how much this fiasco has cost Americans. Not only the $ spent on the investigation… From Mueller on down to the lowliest office clerk to the cost of photocopying to the $ of office space, etc. But also the amount of taxpayer funded airtime that news media used to propagate this fairy tale, to the time spent by both sides of congress promoting or denying this false story.
I think that in lawsuits, if someone is found to be guilty of defamation of character charges, they are required to pay $ to their victim? (Not a lawyer, would appreciate any help/comments about this). If this is so, who pays back the American people for this fiasco?

I feel perfectly justified in demanding a $38 million dollar refund from these lawyers, to start with. Their “Report” is quasi-judicial garbage. It does not even begin to conform to the judicial parameters that govern what we thought we were paying for. Isn’t there a warranty? 😉

Trey Gowdy wearing a fitting “lilac” tie and berating Jim Jordan for stating some of the obvious things that Barr , Durham and Horowitz should be obviously able find in their investigation. How does one set the bar too high when Mueller didn’t even know what Fusion GPS is?!? C’mon!

I took it as more of a caution not to believe too much in Barr, Durham, or Horowitz before they actually deliver any goods.

I took it as Gowdy touting his ability as a prosecutor. Where you got him doubting the ability of Barr is curious. Barr is the AG and was in the past. I didn’t hear him doubt anyone. Where did you hear him do that?

The Rooster chickened out when it was his turn to investigate!

The Rooster????

Is that rooster named Gowdy?

What rooster?????

What few of the commentators and public officials are willing to say is that it is not simply ideological hatred of Trump that is driving the Democrats to supremely irrational lengths to impeach the president, it is a desperate attempt to preempt an investigation into the obama administration’s illegal spying on a political opponent, along with all the other electoral crime the Dems engaged in, including cooking their nomination process, malfeasance by SoS Clinton, and the internal leak of the DNC data by Seth Rich. The abyss is so deep they know they would never climb out again. It would be the end of the Democrat Party. What they do is not in order to get Trump, per se, it is to preserve their own hides – political and in some cases literal.
The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceeding fine. I believe God has granted this nation mercy and grace to clean ourselves up and start again. I do not believe this process is going to be frustrated. We need to keep interceding that God’s will be done.

The small group chose Müeller to oversee their “investigation” precisely because they knew he wouldn’t. Having Müeller “in charge” meant they had free rein to run wild.
And to get him to sign on all they had to say is “we have to make sure what we did—what started under YOUR watch—is never found out.”
LikeLike