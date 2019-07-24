Representative Steube Masterfully Exposes Mueller’s Bias Intent Through What He Would NOT Discuss…

Posted on July 24, 2019 by

Rep. W. Steube, R-Fla., did a masterful job of exposing Mueller’s intentional bias and political scheme through a series of questions that former special counsel Robert Mueller refused to answer.  WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Representative Steube Masterfully Exposes Mueller’s Bias Intent Through What He Would NOT Discuss…

  1. OhNoYouDont says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Sweet Old Bob says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Dems …..Muller ……Petard…..hoist …
    😉

    Like

    Reply
  3. Carly says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    “Not in my purview” = “I plead the Fifth”
    “I’m not going to answer that” = “I plead the Fifth”
    Even (inexplicably) the following applies:
    “I’ll take the question” = “I pleade the Fifth”

    Like

    Reply
  4. elizabethraynorshort says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Bobby Mueller seems to not remember and appears close to tears.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Carly says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Mueller is shameless. He lies fluidly and feigns being feeble-minded.

    Like

    Reply
  6. shirley49 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Well now all the Trump people that Nadler wants to question can answer” I can’t speak to that” or” I am not going to answer that”. Mueller just set a precedent.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Dutchman says:
    July 24, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    As predicted, and predictable, this is ONLY being done in a lame attempt to beat a dead horse.

    It WILL give dem candidates sound bites, talking points and clips for campaign ads.

    All of which will yield them -0- votes.
    Third time pays all;
    Blasey ford, michael cohen and now Robert mueller.

    Strike 3, youuuuur OUT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s