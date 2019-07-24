Rep. Mike Turner: “Where’s the office of exoneration?”…

Posted on July 24, 2019 by

Representative Michael Turner, R-Ohio, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller about the location of the “DOJ Office of Exoneration”.  Apparently, it is two doors away from the DOJ Office of Figment, and across the hall from the Department of Wishes.

It’s almost like watching elder abuse; Mueller haz confused.

  1. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Across the hall from the Federal Bureau of Matter.

  2. Mike in a Truck says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Ah-Bedeep,Ah-Bedeep,Ah-Bedeep, That’s all folks! Sunset for Mueller and what little credibility he had left. ” Not in my purview ” ” Its in the report”.Nitey Nite Bunny Wabbit.

  3. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Still it was a good question!

  4. freepetta says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Where is Barry and Hillary? The real conspirators and co-conspirators are hiding under the table. We are coming for you piggies!

  5. NICCO says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    muleear definitely looked confused.The lies have caught up to him.About time this farce is ended.Go after the real criminal weasels in our nation.

  6. Avi says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    all kidding aside, Müller doesn’t just look confused, he looks like he has early dementia

  7. dbobway says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    The line to the office is right over there,
    There is a lifetime waiting period.

  8. ParteaGirl says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Test

    Yes. Robert Mueller's mind changed direction several times. https://t.co/o2nPhWEvPp— Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) July 24, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

  10. Blind no longer says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    That was one of the best Perry Mason moments I have ever seen 😂😂😂😂

  11. RadioMattM says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Hey, Replicans. You were supposed to roll over and play dead. You were not supposed to nail us to the wall for our malfeasance.”

  12. olddog35 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Rosenstein could have hired a fencepost as SC and had the same results.

