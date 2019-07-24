Rep. Mike Turner: “Where’s the office of exoneration?”…

Representative Michael Turner, R-Ohio, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller about the location of the “DOJ Office of Exoneration”. Apparently, it is two doors away from the DOJ Office of Figment, and across the hall from the Department of Wishes.
It’s almost like watching elder abuse; Mueller haz confused.
Across the hall from the Federal Bureau of Matter.
Which is right next door to the Ministry of Silly Walks.
Sounds like it is located adjacent to Bandini Creek.
Is that part of upshiffcreek without a paddle?
Yep, good one Chip!
Nicely done, Phil!
Right next to the Department of Arguments:
Ah-Bedeep,Ah-Bedeep,Ah-Bedeep, That’s all folks! Sunset for Mueller and what little credibility he had left. ” Not in my purview ” ” Its in the report”.Nitey Nite Bunny Wabbit.
Still it was a good question!
Where is Barry and Hillary? The real conspirators and co-conspirators are hiding under the table. We are coming for you piggies!
Maybe their going to make run for it to New Zealand.We can only hope.
Or Yemen?
muleear definitely looked confused.The lies have caught up to him.About time this farce is ended.Go after the real criminal weasels in our nation.
all kidding aside, Müller doesn’t just look confused, he looks like he has early dementia
The line to the office is right over there,
There is a lifetime waiting period.
Ugh. New twitter.
That was one of the best Perry Mason moments I have ever seen 😂😂😂😂
Hey, Replicans. You were supposed to roll over and play dead. You were not supposed to nail us to the wall for our malfeasance.”
Rosenstein could have hired a fencepost as SC and had the same results.
