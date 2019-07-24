Nancy Pelosi Releases “Mueller Blitz” Designated Talking Points (Document pdf)…

Ever since Nancy Pelosi changed the House Rules in December 2018 it has been obvious the professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to position themselves for 2020.

Mueller’s team, led by Aaron Zebly, is working closely with Judiciary Committee Nadler’s team, led by Norm Eisen and Barry Berke, they hold the same purpose. They’re part of the same Lawfare network, aka ‘beach friends’. The impeachment objective is a group effort.

Today Speaker Pelosi released the prepared “Mueller Blitz” talking points to her Democrat caucus members and media allies. This is the scripted intent of the hearings usefulness:

