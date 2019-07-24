Nancy Pelosi Releases “Mueller Blitz” Designated Talking Points (Document pdf)…

Ever since Nancy Pelosi changed the House Rules in December 2018 it has been obvious the professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to position themselves for 2020.
Mueller’s team, led by Aaron Zebly, is working closely with Judiciary Committee Nadler’s team, led by Norm Eisen and Barry Berke, they hold the same purpose. They’re part of the same Lawfare network, aka ‘beach friends’. The impeachment objective is a group effort.
Today Speaker Pelosi released the prepared “Mueller Blitz” talking points to her Democrat caucus members and media allies. This is the scripted intent of the hearings usefulness:
” HOUSE DEMOCRATS ACT TO SAFEGUARD OUR DEMOCRACY& PROTECT OUR NATIONAL SECURITY”
Shouldn’t one of the Republicans point this out during their initial comments ?
Oh, okay. We’ll just stop talking about it, then.
ummmm, #3 , that’s a joke, right?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“Prohibits the creation of false documents by the Ofce of the President”
WTF does that even mean? I demand to know whose brain that leaked out of.
“Mr. Mueller, please tell us everything you know about a young man named Seth Rich.”
shhhh! Don’t tell them it’s not working.
For real. They’re dumb as hell. May they knock themselves the eff out and lose the House.
Sundance, all I could think of when I read this–Cold Anger and your article on it.
Such lies. Such outright and blatant lies spouted by Pelosi and the Democrats.
I will leave at that. Cold Anger
The left is going to get as tired as the right of getting jerked around. Wonder who will get disillusioned first. I’m coming around to the idea that the deep state is going to let Trump stay in office as long as the voters want him there, but not let him control very much. So in the absence of impeachment the leftist base will grow just as dissatisfied with their pols as we are with ours.
Bill Browder’s Red Notice > The Magnitsky Act is the egg to The Mueller Report > Russian Collusion / Obstruction chicken.
Obama and SecState Hillary both attempted to BLOCK the Magnitsky Act, which was the freezing of Russian oligarch’s assets, and only eventually signed off on a very limited version of it. Natalia Veselnitskaya, hired by Fusion GPS which was hired by the DNC which was funded by Hillary, also had other masters back home and was lobbying against the Magnitsky Act at Trump Tower that day. Its very possible that Natalya was an unwitting pawn, being used to set up Trump, thinking she was just doing more lobbying.
The Russian govt response to the Act was to stop the adoption of Russian children by Americans. Thats why the Trump Tower meeting really was about adoptions.
It was ostensibly about adoption but quickly veered into asking if Trump would dump the Magnitsky act. The whole charade was actually part of the plot to smear Trump. ‘Don Jr. Met Russians! Collusion!’ Dammit, if there had been real collusion going on between Putin and Trump, there wouldn’t have been any meeting!
And in addition the whole meeting was likely recorded by Ms. V and others. Not to mention the NSA, CIA, and FBI were also listening in to ensure an ‘accurate’ recording.
Ostensibly yes, but the Dems instinctively scoffed at the adoption description attempting to further the narrative that it was “collusion”. My point of it being about adoptions was simply to say that that was tangentially involved.
I wonder if Mueller or Congress ever interviewed the guy that set up this meeting for Jr?
Dan Bongino;
The most important question for Mueller tomorrow:
“If you were serious about investigating Russian interference in our election then why did you omit from your report Steele’s use of Russian disinformation specialists Trubnikov & Surkov as ‘sources’?”
The way things are being set up, why not just have a potted plant sitting there instead of Mueller?
Every time I look at that thing, the only thing I can think of is: “shady Miracle Pill(!) marketing website”. It’s soooo bad. Wait… did we blow good Tax Dollars on that piece of crap?
The challenge this Exposure has is too much sunlight has already been shone on these false allegations. We are not a Democracy but a Constitutional Republic and Pelosi et al are not living up o their oath in so many ways.
If Nervous Nan believes in the plan why not just humor her? If her party loses 200 seats in the house under her leadership it will be because they did call enough Americans ignorant racists.
She and the I Hate America Squad honesty hate your guts and wish you were dead.
Just thinking out loud here… I think the Cherry on that Sundae would have been to use a reeeaalllly cheesy photoshop of Trump behind jail bars instead of that stupid “Robert S. Mueller, III: Legal Deep-Thinker” picture. And I really think they could have used lots of all caps with large bold font. The underline is fine… I guess… but it just doesn’t have that SENSE OF URGENCY that a “all caps with large bold font” can bring. YOU JUST CAN’T HELP BUT READ THIS SENTENCE AND THINK THAT THERE MUST BE SOMETHING REALLY IMPORTANT GOING ON HERE!!!!! ( <== multiple exclamation points… also effective)
I think someone else here was right in saying that the demonrats were hoping that either Barr or the republicans would stop Mueller from appearing before congress and even threw in the last minute Zelby monkey wrench to do so, but no one took the bait. Now that can’t wail “see, they don’t want the truth to come out!”. They’re stuck with a dud hearing tomorrow.
Rudy Giuliani on Mueller Testimony: “What’s Gotta Come Out Is the Counter Intelligence Plot to Frame Trump… If Not I Will Expose it the Next Day”
Gateway Pundit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/rudy-giuliani-on-mueller-testimony-whats-gotta-come-out-is-the-counter-intelligence-plot-to-frame-trump-if-now-i-will-expose-it-the-next-day-video/
Dear Rudy, when its time to shoot, don’t talk, shoot. Your friend, Tuco
“Mueller’s team, led by Aaron Zebly, is working closely with Judiciary Committee Nadler’s team, led by Norm Eisen and Barry Berke, they hold the same purpose.”
So Nadler is now Eisen’s and Berke’s Potted Plant and Mueller is now Zebly’s Potted Plant having previously been Weinstaein’s Potted Plant.
The Left never disappoints in providing the comical illustrations + story-times! Who wrote this crap? It always comes off like a bad HS project by a bunch of nitwits!
“National security concerns?”… hilarious! It’s too bad we don’t have a capable CJS at the fed level to contend with all the guilty PROJECTION. It’s reached a point where any accusation by the Left, is guaranteed to be a CONFESSION of their crimes.
I’m still laughing that they honestly expected the public to believe the Pee-Dossier. I find it even funnier they were shocked that most people just blew it off, seeing it for the obvious BS it was.
You got to give the Dems credit though, they just keep going at it– no matter how ridiculous & insane they make themselves look. Just when you think they’ve had enough, here they come again, having gone full Libtard! 😁
And Mueller doesn’t care that he is being used to advertise the circus coming to town.
I think that I have to start kneeling when the National Anthem is played but for a very different reason than Kapernick. The Demosocialts have made our REPUBLIC into a sham.
The last time Congress abused its constitutional authority this way was with Lincoln’s successor, his VP Andrew Johnson a Democrat.
Johnson was against further punishing the Democrat South which pitted him against the Republicans.
The Democrat South utterly opposed the Civil Rights legislstion of Lincoln and Johnson vetoed many bills put fortb to force the Democrat South to give blacks equal footing in US humanity.
The straw was when Johnson wanted to fire the Secretary of War. Congresd passed the Tenure of Office Act to forbid a president to fire department heads (the act was found unconstitutional later on).
When Johnson fired the Secretary of War, it was physically and politically opposed resulting in Johnson being impeached and being saved in the Senate by 1 vote.
One of the articles of impeachment was that Johnson was bad mouthing Congress in public speeches.
The result of this fiasco was Segration imposed by Democrats against blacks for 100 years after the Civil War by F Democrats.
Norm Eisen’s a real piece of work! A Brookings guy who worked for Obama, he started a relentless attack on Trump via the emoluments clause and each year since 2016 the press has relentlessly and breathlessly supported and followed his progress…until it all collapsed in a ruling, recently, taking the hopes and dreams of many down it’s smelly sewer. The King is dead; long live the King.
