A Very Giddy Carter Page Discusses Mueller Testimony…

Posted on July 24, 2019 by

An unusually giddy and excited Carter Page appears on Fox News with Martha MacCallum to discuss the information within today’s testimony of Robert Mueller.   Page notes the mention of Steven Schrage as the contact point from Cambridge University.

h/t Michael Sheridan for the video:

47 Responses to A Very Giddy Carter Page Discusses Mueller Testimony…

  1. milktrader says:
    July 24, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Sketch dude illuminated

    • Bill Durham says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      Can Sundance or anyone explain why does CNN analyst Preet Batarra pretend that he doesn’t know who Carter Page is??? Why doesn’t Preet admit that he worked with page in the New York case and page helped get convictions.

      • CountryClassVulgarian says:
        July 24, 2019 at 9:14 pm

        It’s a tactic of people who are full of themselves when dealing with people who they know are far smarter and more influential than they are. . Pretend you don’t know who the person is. They think that by doing that they have designated the person a non-entity.

      • The Gipper Lives says:
        July 24, 2019 at 9:34 pm

        “Why doesn’t Preet admit that he worked with page in the New York case and page helped get convictions?”

        To do so would mean Pretty Preet knew all along that Page was not a Dastardly Russian Super-Spy–yet said not a peep to the FISA Court, which was his duty as an officer of the court.

    • PBR says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      Carter Page- the cat that ate the canary.

  2. California Joe says:
    July 24, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Having worked in federal law enforcement many years one of the most incriminating details of white collar crime is the number of complicated steps the criminals go through to conceal their participation in the crime and their guilt!

  3. Robert Smith says:
    July 24, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Page and PapaD are fascinating dudes.

    Have they ever been interviewed together?

  4. Curious says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Hey Matt Gaetz, prosecuted by who?

  5. Chip Doctor says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    I wish I could say I trust Carter Page to be sincerely excited, but I just DO NOT trust this guy. Not a guy I would invite over for a drink.

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      Agree, CD, but man, he’s an interesting odd duck. Lots of important info there, IMO. 😎

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      Interesting. I trust him. He is an in the weeds wonky kind of guy and that’s why am trust and like him. My local radio host interviewed him once and it was the best interview I heard of him. You have to know how to ask him questions to get the answers you need. You have to drag him out of the weeds to get what you are looking for. I find him quite interesting and smart too.

    • WSB says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:23 pm

      I don’t either. 2 cents.

    • A Moderate Man says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      Chip, I would not mind having a drink with him… could be fun, but I am sure as heck not going to trust him to tell the truth about anything.

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      He’s an oddball that’s for sure and has interests beyond Trump.
      That said he was the first to expose spygate early 2017 on his own.

    • Moose Otto says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      Agreed. Don’t trust a guy who smiles and never says anything concrete when accused of horrible crimes. You would think if he is innocent he would be outraged.This guy scares me.

      • Robert Smith says:
        July 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

        Page has worked as a FBI asset and who knows what else. He may have been used here unknowingly. Maybe. His ability to talk would be bound by all types of secrecy.

        If he was a “bad” guy I doubt we would be seeing much of him at all.

    • ezpz2 says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:52 pm

      Ditto, Chip Doctor.

      There seems to be something off about him.

      Plus, wasn’t he a CIA and/or FBI agent, which is not a bad thing in and of itself, but once an agent….

  6. CoffeeBreak says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Today’s been great. Really happy to be at the treehouse. I appreciate the good work done here everyday.

  7. Nessie509 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Representative Elise Stefanik did her homework on her questions. Mueller answered none of them. Not a big surprise at all.

  8. jetsrkillinme says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    What’s he so sunshiny about?

  9. Firefly says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    “DNC is at the center of all this”. No wonder Carter Page is giddy

  10. Mike Robinson says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    It’s very, very sad to see “one of the very most important witnesses in this case” being so utterly terrified to talk. Unfortunately, I know why.

  11. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Note: I do not know, if the following chart is accurate for Joseph Mifsud

    Joseph Mifsud – Soros Associate: Add His Name to British Anti-Trump Counterintelligence Operatives
    May 28, 2018

    Elder Patriot – Joseph Misfud is a British intelligence asset who purposely became involved with Trump campaign stringer George Papadopoulos in order to implicate Papadopoulos in a broader scheme. People can argue over the appropriate terminology, spy or informant, but if it quacks like a duck and it waddles like a duck it’s a duck.

    • islandpalmtrees says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:31 pm

      Clicking on the image should in-large. I am expecting someone to say Joseph Mifsud was a retired agent. Just like Steele.

  12. issackbickerstaff says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    One of Fiona’s best lines from Burn Notice (I would have worked on that show for free, ..almost)

    A spy is nothing more than a criminal with a govt Paycheck.

    PS if you’re a fan of that show. The episode where Michael builds a xray machine out of an old TV to shoot the package in the trunk. Was used for real in an op.

    • Dutchman says:
      July 24, 2019 at 9:44 pm

      In 3 days of the Condor, the main character (R.Redford) works in a department who’s job is to read current novels, and see if any of the details match real operations.

      And your saying operational details from actual missions ARE finding there way into fiction/entertainment.

      Too funny!
      Yet ANOTHER way Condor was prescient. Too bad theres not a Max whatshisname, to clean up this mess!

      • issackbickerstaff says:
        July 24, 2019 at 9:47 pm

        Dutchman,, Burn Notice is like a fn training school. especially if you have any type of knowledge. They had a ex CIA field op as their set expert for all the things they did. There are many shows on now with such knowledge.

        • issackbickerstaff says:
          July 24, 2019 at 10:00 pm

          KNowledge of chemistry and electronics. Some of the stuff they did is doable. Making an oscilliscope out of a used tv and other stuff, a bit much. Amazon Prime bought the rights to it, not sure if they still have it. Using a am transistor radio to find a bug. Many useful today still.

          Though fyi Burner Phones are about to be a thing of the past.

          2 g is going bye bye. T mobile says they still support 2 g, however I tried an old phone of mine and I could not get a connection. It recognize the sim card, but would not let the phone connect to the network.

  13. Pew-Anon says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    What a bunch of disinfo…

    “Oh, I have a case going in…uh…an Oklahoma court…yeah that’s it…Oklahoma, but that pesky Chris Wray at the FBI is personally withholding documents from me. Don’t you worry, though, I got some other stuff in the works that’s gonna take it to those darn Democrats, youbetcha.”

    This guy is about as real as Sunday brunch at Chick-Fil-A. This is what his intel handlers want you to hear about his “predicament”.

  14. chojun says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    I think the good guys had to wait for Mueller to get completely out of the way. Now that the report has been delivered, and Mueller fizzled out entirely, Trump can finally deliver the flamethrower of truth.

    I believe overwhelming justice is coming and cannot be stopped.

  15. William Schneider says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    I believe Carter is giddy because he knows the game is up for his persecutors and he is about to be vindicated completely. This is a man giddy with joy of sweet victory in sight. I trust the man -eccentric though he may be. The Dems are in deep trouble and Carter Page’s giddiness is a good omen for the good guys Page knows things that none of us know-and the Dems are not so giddy.

  16. ATheoK says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Carter is giddy and Maxine bagof Waters is in deep denial.

  17. Chewbarkah says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Devin Nunes says the investigation started not with anything from Five Eyes, but a “tip from a foreign politician”. Why “politician” instead of “official”? Yes, many officials are politicians, but this seems to imply the source was not even in government. Does anyone know who Nunes means?

  18. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    In an interview about a month or so ago (with Maria B. I think) Carter Page said straight up that he’s had a decades long relationship with our CIA.

    If the assertions made about him in the FISA Affidavit being an agent for a foreign nation etc. were even remotely true he should be in jail right now.

    He may have known he was a plant, but probably not that he was being used as a surveillance portal into the Trump campaign, but in any event, he’s sitting on some big secrets.

    The fact that Democrat House members haven’t figured this out yet, or even worse, if they know and are so desperate that they just don’t care, is pretty damn mind boggling scary.

  19. Everett Miller says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    The thing to remember about Carter Page–often overlooked–is that he was involved with the FBI and CIA several years prior to the Trump frame-up. He was known to be a target of Russian spy agencies’ attempt to recruit American agents. As such, the FBI did use Page to gain some level of information on the Russian activities, and, (this is the important part) could well have recruited Page to be “the fall guy” of, the “target man” of the FBI’s attempt to get at Trump. It was after the previous working relationship with the American spooks, that Page “decided” to approach the Trump campaign to “offer his services”. Seems pretty convenient that he somehow became the target of the spy efforts; more likely he was a plant working for/with the FBI, whether as a deep agent volunteer or employee, or under coercion–he became the rabbit hole with the FISC warrant to “spy on Page” as the means of spying into the 2nd and 3rd circles of his contacts which surely extended into the entire Trump campaign, and probably, to Trump himself. Page is most likely complicit in the entire affair.

