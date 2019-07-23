Scheme Team Ploy – Mueller asked Barr for Letter Outlining Testimony Restrictions….

The media has been apoplectic in selling outrage over the U.S. Department of Justice sending a letter to Robert Mueller with guidelines for his testimony. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler appeared on morning TV shows today to decry the hubris of the letter calling it “incredibly arrogant” of Bill Barr to send such instructions.
However, in the background, for those who watch these manufactured events, you can see that everything around this “letter” was staged. Everything around this letter was intentionally designed by the Lawfare group; which includes Jerry Nadler’s staff.
Yes, it is revealed today…. the Lawfare staff of Chairman Nadler -who are coordinating with Mueller’s staff- requested the letter to set-up a manufactured narrative before the testimony. Essentially, team Nadler and team Mueller requested the letter, so that Nadler could decry it. That’s the textbook definition of manufacturing outrage:
(Reuters) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Mueller did not need to follow the instructions contained in the letter.
“He does not have to comply with that letter. He doesn’t work for them. And that letter asks things that are beyond the power of the agency to ask even if he still worked for them,” Nadler said in a CNN interview.
“I think it’s incredibly arrogant of the department to try to instruct him in what to say,” Nadler added. “It’s part of the ongoing cover-up by the administration to keep information away from the American people.”
A spokesman for Mueller, Jim Popkin, said the letter had been received but declined further comment. (Link)
See what they are doing?
Notice how the Mueller “spokesman” doesn’t refute the narrative?
See the scheme?
This is what Lawfare does folks. This is all they know to do; and the media selling the narrative is all just part of the plan…. It’s ridiculous in the extreme.
Here’s the Letter:
.
It’s all a staged performance folks…. all of it.
So what is anyone going to do about it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Complain on the internet and leave idle threats about civil war that no one will follow up on.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We have another case of collusion, Barr-Mueller, unless of course you’re in denial. Our waiting is over when we accept what is in front of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My take is that the Trump / Justice offensive, although rapidly running out of time, is not to begin until the defense has played their last card. The President seemed truly disappointed when democrats didn’t accept the Mueller Report and continued spinning the collusion / obstruction garbage. Tomorrow will be of no consequence in the long term. It will be a one day story just like Michael Cohen & John Dean’s “testimony” . . . . and it is their last card of any consequence.
Yes Barr & Mueller go way back. . . . back to before the Clinton’s and their Arkansas Mafia rolled into D.C. in ‘93. I think Mueller was used and duped. He was nothing but a name and impressive figurehead for the conspirators of a failed coup. Maybe Barr wants to let his pal Mueller slink away from the spotlight (stage kept) as a face saving gesture before the shit hits.
In any event, it better happen soon….REAL SOON.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…. (stage LEFT)….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe AG Barr is working in the background with President Trump and at the right timing will expose the Swamp! Just my opinion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My take on a swamp. – Anything living within a swamp is part of that ecosystem. I will let others decide for themselves who actually live in any swamp.
My take on the DOJ answer to Mueller’s guidance request. – Look, you have already told all of America what you are willing to do or say. Buck up, be a man and follow through with yourself.
LikeLike
I really think tomorrow will be a good gauge of where we are at in this process! I’m going to tape the damn thing for my afternoon buffet and then enjoy the tick ticks and booms (not)!
Here’s where I’m afraid we are at and like Sundance said previously this is all staged. Folks need to understand that there is some serious stuff going down with Iran and these dangerous criminals in DC would rather take us to war than to have the tables overturned!
We don’t just have Military Blackhawks running classified missions over Washington if Our President was not concerned about attacks or even threats against His family. Something is going down and this Deep State is either going to attempt to try and start the greatest Civil War this country has ever seen or they are going for a bloody coup!
Ammo Up
LikeLike
geez, people making all kinds of doom and gloom predictions. This goes on a lot here, one day it’s a disaster the next day all is well again. We are going to know soon enough what’s going to happened tomorrow. I don’t understand making wild predictions then the next day say “oh, didn’t see that coming”. I’m not saying trust the plan, I say trust your president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is with the popups on ct site. Contests and wheel games that can’t be shut off. Please clean up ur firewall.
LikeLike
Neil:
I get those too but ONLY when visiting CTH, and ONLY when using Google. I do NOT get the obnoxious pop-ups when using DuckDuckGo. Isn’t that telling.
LikeLike
IMO, at this point in President TRUMP’S Presidency, people already know if they will vote for him or the dem nominee.
I think there are very few fence sitters. President Trump has already changed the minds of those people, by his actions and accomplishments thus far. The campaigning will be to keep those people feeling they WANT to vote for him.
There is precious little that he could do to make any of us jump off the train, not vote or vote for a dem.
The rabid left will NEVER be brought to his and our side.
So, no matter what happens tomorrow it will not change a single person’s mind.
So let the circus begin.
LikeLike
IMO without indictments BEFORE the 2020 election that prove this was a organized coup to take down a sitting President, voter fraud will beat PT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bambam: I think you are right. This is going to be an election about getting the voters motivated to get out there and vote as well as how much fraud the dnc can gin up.
LikeLike
I see this as Mueller begging to Barr to only discuss what is in the report. Yea, it might prevent the repubs from asking hard questions, but it also won’t let him ramble on about opiniobe, he can only comment on what is in the report. He needs that dude to tell him what is in the report and to tell him that a question is outside the scope. He’s been warned about executive privilege as well.
This will be just a rehash of his prior press release and will continue to be open-ended. I doubt there will be any new revelatiobe, because there can’t be.
Personally i think Barr should be there to represent the DOJ.
But im also wondering if Mueller was begging Barr to block him from testifying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their fake outrage does not concern me
LikeLike
In this day and age…time is limited so the demand for live action…So Let the Show Begin
LikeLike
“…This is what Lawfare does folks. This is all they know to do; and the media selling the narrative is all just part of the plan….”
It’s all they CAN do, and at this point, it’s all they NEED to do.
Justice will not prevail by playing Lawfare rules. Simply relying on and telling the truth in the face of unrelenting untruth is not a guarantee of success. Given the determination of the Lefty/DS/globalist to fundamentally transform this country, success is necessary.
If/when the Left (particularly this current crazed crop) once again controls all three branches of “gvt” it’s over. Suppression of political opposition accelerates, illegals flood in, taxes and more gvt to support the influx… 2A down the tubes… .
First move (if PT is reelected and has a move) it should be to clamp down, in the most brutal fashion, with all legal gvt force available, on the propaganda platforms. Remove that dedicated Lefty support element. Level the playing field. Then get another reliable supreme court justice on the court.
LikeLike
So when Mueller stands by his statement that it was the Russians who hacked the DNC Server and then Ty Clevenger proves it was an “inside job” via the Butowsky civil suit, what happens to Mueller and Company?
LikeLike
Nothing happens, other than a few people who learn the truth will be surprized. Prosecutors make mistakes all the time. Plenty of innocent people in jail, and plenty of guilty people go free.
What the IC did to Trump is not illegal. Who would think to make a law that says the government can’t pitch a hoax for political advantage? There is the defamation line of civil case, but the prosecutors and investigators have court-granted immunities, and all the actors were acting in their official capacities. Abuse of power and abuse of discretion are not crimes.
The USA is a banana republic. Most of the public senses that.
LikeLike
The other day I watched an interview with Molly Hemingway and her co-author about their recent book. Molly mentioned something that I think is very significant and I believe it applies here. Molly talked about how prepared the WH was for the onslaught on Kavanaugh. They knew the evilcrats was going to pull something they just did not know what form it would take. The left and the media have let their anger and hatred take control of their strategic thinking process. They have allowed themselves to believe the caricature of President Trump that they created. They keep warning against that caricature. Meanwhile the VSG is always miles ahead of them. Their problem is he KNOWS them. They do not know him. Nor do they know how to self correct. They have a playbook and dag nabbit they are going to use it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of Molly and Kavanaugh…makes me wonder again about how much of the Judge Moore allegations (eg the yearbook that seemed too convenient, even doctored) was true and how much was composed?
LikeLike
I’d say that most of it was doctored. He did date younger women but they were 18 and over. So what, it’s common enough in the south.
LikeLike
At least not Epstein material, I guess.
LikeLike