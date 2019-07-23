Boris Johnson Wins Party Vote Becomes Newest British Prime Minister…

Boris Johnson has succeeded in beating his nearest rival Jeremy Hunt for leadership of the conservative party in the U.K. thereby becoming the next Prime Minister. One of the priority challenges for Prime Minister Johnson will be navigating a successful Brexit.
A full three years after the British electorate voted to leave the European Union, the elites in Britain have continued to stymie the referendum in their effort to remain attached to the communal values of the collective society. Thus gave rapid rise, recently, to the Brexit Party as a national force led by Nigel Farage. It’s the UK version of ‘deplorables’ vs ‘elites’.
The British Parliament is filled with elected members who stand in opposition to the majority of the British citizenry. It is amid this professionally political and elitist disconnect that Boris Johnson must now attempt to deliver Brexit, while the purchased politicians of both institutional parties will oppose his effort. [Sound familiar?]
London (AFP) – Boris Johnson won the race to become Britain’s next prime minister on Tuesday, heading straight into a confrontation over Brexit with Brussels and parliament, as well as a tense diplomatic stand-off with Iran.
The former London mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a vote of grassroots members of the governing Conservative Party.
He is expected to be confirmed as prime minister on Wednesday when Theresa May formally tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.
US President Donald Trump was the first world leader to offer his congratulations, saying: “He will be great!”
It is a triumph for a man who has always coveted the premiership. But Johnson, known for his jokes and bluster, is taking over at a time of immense political upheaval.
Three years after the referendum vote to leave the European Union, Britain remains a member amid continued wrangling in a divided parliament on how to proceed.
– ‘We’ll get Brexit done’ –
Johnson led the referendum “Leave” campaign and — after May delayed Brexit twice — insists the latest deadline must be met, with or without a divorce agreement with the EU.
“We’re going to get Brexit done on October 31,” he declared in a speech to party members in London, after winning 66 percent of almost 140,000 votes cast. (read more)
Here is Johnson’s victory speech. [Prompted, just hit play]
LikeLiked by 11 people
Take that bitches!!!! #winning
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will be VSG/ESG lucky as pres.Reagan ? -right person in the UK (MAGGIE THATCHER) and in the Vatican (JOHN PAUL II)… very impressive Cardinal Robert Sarah hopefully will be next Holy Father….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love all that blond hair from the aspect that the hair alone will trigger the left.. Plaster twitter with pictures of Boris and label them “British Trump!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bert, it would be fun if Boris had a little white dog too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blonde man bad? Oh no!
LikeLike
We’ll soon see if Boris is all talk & no action
LikeLiked by 9 people
He even looks like President Trump! Great News! The people have spoken!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Orangemen bad? No offense to Syracuse. Haha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BlondMan worse!
“You know, if one person, just one person, does it, they may think he’s
Really sick and they won’t take him
And if two people do it, in harmony, they may think they’re both faggots and
They won’t take either of them
And if three people do it! Can you imagine three people walkin’ in, singin’
A bar of “Alice’s Restaurant” and walkin’ out? They may think it’s an
Organization!”
LikeLike
Watch our left disparage his hair as if that were the whole of him!
LikeLike
The left’s new claim is that since he is named Boris, he must be a Russian plant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found this in the bin…. 😦
LikeLike
Thx Ad rem. Thought it may have been diverted to OK or …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another European government turns against the EU and towards popularism.
Kaputo had a guest on saying Boris has till October to get it done because the Conservatives are going to get creamed in the election. Kaputo always finds the one “pundit” that is anti nationalism and pro globalization.
Later OANN commented on Farage’s 2 week old party garnering 32% of the vote. Not bad and he will support Boris.
Follow that with Nigel Gardiner calling Boris UK’s Trump. Nigel has been a regular guest on FBN. Very conservative (US type) and very knowledgeable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaputo can kiss my old white arse, as can 90% of the remaining Fox personnel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pray for Johnson and Brexit, as well as Trump and our exit from the swamp
LikeLiked by 3 people
Boris is on a short leash. Nigel is waiting in the wings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boris is a friend of Netanyahu and Israel, unlike that screaming Gazaphile and antiSemite who mercifully wasn’t even part of the equation, Labour’s Corbyn…. Nigel never makes a peep about the islamist takeover of the UK, a bit of a dhimmi….
I am reservedly optimistic about Boris Johnson.
LikeLike
His Erdogan poetry was amusing
LikeLike
Yes I had a laugh.
“There was a young fellow from Ankara, Who was a terrific wankerer.
“Till he sowed his wild oats, With the help of a goat, But he didn’t even stop to thankera.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
A conspiracy of barbers is clearly afoot….
LikeLiked by 2 people
BoJo has been rather anti-Trump the whole time, hasn’t he (or do I misremember)? Why assume he’s not typical UniParty controlled opposition, with an eye towards excluding Nigel Farage or other actual supporters of Brexit?
LikeLike
There’s nothing to negotiate with Brexit. The World Trade Organization regulates international trade between the EU and other countries so the same applies to an independent UK.
Give me something else to fix.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brexit is easy. The British need to simply – do nothing. As of October 31st it will be final. No treaties or agreements are needed. Some may call this a “hard” Brexit, but it’s probably the best way.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Elric, that totally contradicts the guest on Kaputo today (see my comment above). I have no confidence in what Kaputo presents.
With that I’ll look into the possibility you present.
Thanks.
LikeLike
Art,
Kaputo is full of it, my family in the U.K. and two childhood friends all voted for Brexit and support Farage.
The real numbers for Brexit far exceed what the media are espousing.
Just like PDJTs popularity.
Boris, has to play the game because he has his own CINOs to deal with.
But Farage will crush the Tory party forever if Boris F**ks this up.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dekester, my son in law immigrated to the US (LEGALLY for those of you in Rio Linda) three years ago just before the vote. He was disappointed Nigel did not go for the PM job (at least through Brexit). However, he also supports Boris and with Nigel’s support Boris should get a good exit deal. We can only hope.
LikeLike
Yes dead easy. Do nothing and we leave on 31st Oct.
Unfortunately we have a Parliament of representatives who believe they “know” what the British people voted for in the referendum. They believe that when we said leave, we really meant remain, or as an alternative, we leave while simultaneously rejoining under even worse conditions.
You are not the only country with a UNIPARTY pretending to be two parties. Sadly our Parliament are not going to do nothing.
Our next scheduled General Election is not due until 2022, but with agreement in Parliament it can be held whenever decided (in case of constitutional crisis etc). A vote of no confidence in the government would force a new election.
If the next general election is brought forward to deal with the crisis, then I believe that Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party will play an enormous role in the result. The Conservative Party will only get my vote if we have already left with no-deal.
SteveT
LikeLike
Brexit is easy. The British need to simply – do nothing. As of October 31st it will be final. No treaties or agreements are needed. Some may call this a “hard” Brexit, but it’s probably the best way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something is wrong with the comments program.
LikeLike
Putting 8 in Roman numerals triggers double posting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes comments take time to post. Give them time and careful with the double click.
LikeLike
Wish I could be as optimistic as some folks. After taking early retirement, I fulfilled a lifelong dream to attend grad school at the London School Of Econ. Having spent 3+ years in London carefully following UK politics …sadly I would call Boris a loose cannon. He was a disappointment as Mayor of London esp after the tenure of the previous: “Red Ken”. Granted he was NOT the horror show of Sadiq Kahn but that is not saying much. Boris backs Boris. Not holding my breath. (BTW:getting my degree at the LSE was the 2nd best thing I ever did, the first being having my lovely daughter!)
LikeLike
OT: I could always get a laugh from the Brits by stating that I “did not speak English. I speak American!” ;>)
LikeLike
Congrats on your two great achievements – ‘d’accord’, Boris is a gadfly yet..yet…yet.., he could just pull it off by October??!!
LikeLike
It was easier to leave the Warsaw Pact than to leave the EU!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that’s pretty damn funny!
LikeLike
Great speech!
AND… He will have POTUS standing by his side. Happy to help.
The world just got a tad better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great speech!
AND… He will have POTUS standing by his side. Happy to help.
The world just got a tad better.
LikeLike
So will the UK finally move forward to the will of the people or continue in a state of Dis-May?
Only time will tell.
People are getting tired of their politicians working against their interests, particularly when they are working for a cabal bent on world domination by destroying the West. The Magna Carta was not a voluntarily signed document…. Just Sayin…….
LikeLike
Farage mentioned a few things yesterday.
BOJO can’t “do nothing”. Parliament will vote no confidence unless he goes through the approval process.
BOJO can’t freeze Parliament by calling a special election late in the game. They have a rule to get around that.
The two paths BOJO faces are 1) Renegotiate the backstop slightly and claim victory, aka follow in Treason May’s footsteps (“BRINO” — Brexit In Name Only) or 2) Push for a economic trade deal that Parliament will support.
Nigel wants option 2. The LBC channel on YouTube will be tracking it all as Halloween is just 3 mos. away.
LikeLike
Brexit or no, I hope he does away with the pretentiousness the PMs have exhibited since the Iron Lady left.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, Theresa May just stuck two fingers up to Trump’s offer of protection in Iran! World War Two…
LikeLike