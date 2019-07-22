Michigan Democrat, Now Trump Supporter: “The things he’s promised, well, he’s done them”….

As the week begins, it’s worthwhile reemphasizing the value of President Trump, and how the focused, albeit at times pragmatic, policy is received by the larger U.S. electorate. This interview is representative of the silent majority voice; some silent no more:
The underlying reality behind these words from a Michigan voter is exactly why the media
need to have redoubled their efforts of opposition. President Trump is simply succeeding, despite the enormous scale of manufactured political opposition.
Cue today’s audio visual.
Wait until they see his second term.
EPIC it will be. 😉
^10,000
That EX-Democrat sure puts the Uni-Party, Never-Trumpers, etc. all to shame!
Funny how people think they are doing OK it’s the other guy suffering.
I wonder where they get such ideas?
/s
From the Psychopath Communists!
(Now called Democrats……..no snark – all truth!)
Darn, things are working. How can we reverse this, Dan Rather? Find skeletal remains along the border and blame Trump? Run with it, Cokie.
Dan Rather?
Cokie the PBS enabler?
They’re both long dead for years and years aren’t they?
Trump is a motivator and a cheerleader. I think this is what the democrat was also getting at but never specifically said.
He is exactly a great CEO for our country.
Motivator and cheerleader is just one part of the job.
Figuring out how things work and can be changed is another. VA accountability.
Deciding strategy is another—NoKo.
Demanding performance accountability is another, as Tillerson and Mattis discovered.
Assessing people and putting them in positions where they can succeed is another, as Sarah Sanders and Kellyanne Conway demonstrate.
Nothing not to like.
If Ryan, Turtle, No name and Mittens had only supported our President and the Republican party, Donald Trump’s face would be nearly finished on Mt. Rushmore by now. They are truly traitors to our country.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Globalist minions one and all. Bought and sold at will. The worst kind of traitor.
“Make Congress Great (Again ???)” if only…./s
Yes.
But because of their evil deeds, we’ll finish President Trump’s Mt. Rushmore sculpture with 24-k Gold.
Their gold……
Sundance wrote: President Trump is simply succeeding, despite the enormous scale of manufactured political opposition.
Imagine how amazing things would be in this country if the entire government, as well as foreign governments, were not fighting President Trump every step of the way. Also, the fact that President Trump has accomplished what he has up to this point, with literally the world against him, shows what an extraordinary man that he is. God Bless President Trump.
Well gosh, things would be literally… um, well… AMERICAN.
But, isn’t that raciss?
If you need it ——> /s
The Democrat’s have unwittingly almost completely nullified that word.
And did you hear that guy say he’s tired of all the negativity? Meanwhile, Trump is the most upbeat positive president anyone can remember. The Democrats have painted themselves into a negative corner- they can’t say anything positive about America without the American public connecting the dots and giving President Trump the rightful credit for it. Bless their hearts.
My hope is that by the time the election rolls around the word ‘racist’ will be nothing more than a punch line to a bad joke.
Shows how deep the corruption goes, no? Just imagine if he’d ever get 10% more how far we could go!
If the government and the uniparty were behind Trump, we would never have needed Trump to run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our country was crying for a Leader. We haven’t had one in 30 years. He was chosen and sent to us for a purpose.
Regular Americans like this man get it.
herehere
Perhaps it’s more than 30 years?
It’s the economy, stupid.
feng shui
Now the elite and MSM are crying because we do have a leader. Make up your frick’n mind. Let’s pray the economy continues its upward trajectory. You know these losers will do everything they can to send it into the tank. Watch for negative news on the economy to scare the voters. It is coming.
“We are going to win, win, win! We are going to win with the military. We are going to win at the borders. We’re going to win with trade, we’re going to win at everything.
And some of you are friends and you’re going to call and say, Mr. President, please, we can’t take it anymore, we can’t win anymore like this. You’re driving all of us crazy. You’re winning too much, please Mr. President, not so much.
And I’m going to say I’m sorry, we are going to keep on winning because we’re going to make America great again.”
Damn…I actually got goose bumps listening to that guy talk about our President. KAG Baby!
IMO the manufactured opposition will have imploded by the 2020 election, just as this former Michigan Dem explains. A few examples:
1. Mueller served up a nothing burger yet Nadler won’t let go of impeachment.
2. Spygate will have blown up by mid next year thanks to Barr, Horowitz, and Durham. There will be perpwalks.
3. USMCA will be a reality or there will be no NAFTA. Dems cannot win and PDJT cannot lose.
4. ‘Social Dems’ who got AOC to primary Crowley in Queens are reportedly targeting between 30 and 40 other moderate longer serving Dems. Newly House Finance chair Neal because he did not go get PDJT’ NY state tax returns yet under the law Cuomo signed last week. That means more Repub house pickups because of how PDJT has already portrayed AOC and her Squad.
5. Winning on China, and probably on NoKo, by election.
‘Social Dems’ who got AOC to primary Crowley
I think their self-proclaimed title is “justice democrats” which is an even more Orwellian gut-punch. Each time I hear it, it’s like fingernails on a chalkboard. Just so completely wrong…
“Just Us Dems.”
“It’s our illegal big money bribes club, and you ain’t in it!”
Thank you, ristvan. I’ve been watching for your well-thought-out and wise postings.
4. The Justice Democrats…
A Turk and a Hindi Nazi wannabe to take control of Congress.
What a well-spoken man.
The People’s President – and The People.
That’s quite a combination.
When choosing a spouse whom do you choose? The one who’s constantly complaining, lying, and generally nasty, especially toward your other choice is who is happy, successful, fun. nice, cheerful, helpful and optimistic?
I chose the latter and the LORD blessed me with her saying yes, another example of his Undeserved Grace!
Lovely.
PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT.
Now it is up to the American people
to destroy the communist democrat party
Just make sure they have plenty of shovels to keep digging. They’re on track to complete the job in 9, maybe 10 moar months.
😀
~ “In the spring, the garden will grow.”
– Chauncey Gardiner
Being There – 1979
Great. And Ms. Kathy Zhu, a very smart and beautiful lady lays a smack down on fake news CNN. The silent majority is not silent anymore
That guy has been paying attention. I hope he and many more keep asking questions because it is not presidential “failures” that got us here.
Bush the Second and those before him certainly paved the way for Obama, but the roadmap is one long planned.
King George (Bush) the First, and King George (Bush) the Second, were all part of the same Globalist Plan as surely as Clinton, Obama, and Clinton are.
PDJT took S.E. Michigan automotive and strategically put them under his wing… and it is paying off big for everybody in the Midwest save Illinois. PDJT wins MI WI OH MN IN in 2020 as a result.
Good on you, sir. Nice to see proof of what we all know to be true — a very large majority of folks in our great Republic can indeed, think, learn and decide for themselves without being led like blind sheep from socialist progressives — formerly known as the Democrat Party.
I pray that this man will not eventually be doxed or worse simply because he uttered some astute, rational and informed thoughts that did not agree with the left’s malicious narrative.
Dear God, please pave the way for more independent thinkers to come forward — both publicly and at the ballot box — and please continue to guide and protect President Trump, providing him grace and wisdom to lead our Nation for your glory.
He said he was not a Trumper. Yet, wasn’t that him in a couple of rally clips, standing behind the President, with a MAGA hat, cheering?
IMO, those aren’t necessarily exclusive descriptions. He’s supportive of the President’s achievements particularly in light of the discrediting of the allegations against him. Give him some time, but if Trump continues to deliver, I think he may call himself a Trumper next time. 😉
I suspect there are a lot of democrats out there who are democrat simply because their families have always been democrat. These will be the ones that might turn – they don’t have any kind of ideological identity with the DNC.
Bg Nana, I agree. It certainly looked like him to me.
Time to get even LOUDER Treepers, we are turning the tide. This stupid Mueller 3.0 farce is a fading punch, thrown from an unconscious opponent, falling to the canvass.
VSGPDJT forges on because he knows we support him. He also knows just one lie takes constant bolstering, and the Dems and Marxist media are trying to manage 100’s of them, and they are getting exhausted.
GET LOUDER – GET PROUDER – MAGA HAT ON 24/7 from here on out !!
Scott, I’m afraid your “social credit” score is going to take a big hit.
I wish the former Democrat could actually name his accomplishments, like CTH readers can! Also, I wasn’t a fan of Bush, but I sure as heck didn’t vote for Obama (to correct anything)! Geez. He’s sounds sorta fair weather, too, in that he says, vaguely, “If things keep going like they do, then I’m there 100%.” Doesn’t sound very 100% to me. With DS rocking the market, will this man flake?
I hate to think that squish Democrats are going to invade our party once their boat sinks. Like Californians invading Texas and wanting to make it just like home. I would rather Democrats stay home and meditate on the Constitution. Sure, I welcome the Blexit, Jexit, and “Walkaway” Exit, but don’t bring squish attitudes to our camp. And don’t expect there to be nonsense identity politics here.
Well you know how it is with RAPE Victims……….
Democrats are RAPE Victims……..
Only Dems do that to the soul and mind.
More like rapists.
That’s the party leadership.
Bumped most of my big purcheses up a few years. If Trump loses reelection I’m shutting down spending and will start paying down mortgage.
Always use the “halcyon days” to lower your expenses and tighten your belt. Save now, then spend when things turn south, cyclically (which they always do). Be a contrarian financially and you’ll always pivot to the right moves (buy low, sell high). In the Bay Area, after the tech bust, you could get the best goodies and toys for a fraction of the price (at yard sales)!
I’ve been wearing a MAGA hat around town in Abilene, TX. Granted this is most definitely Trump country, but people are constantly telling me how much they like my hat. A Mexican American man came up to me last night and was very excited to tell me all the blacks and Latinos (his words) are going to vote for Trump in 2020.
Simply, Trump is delivering on his promises, people are benefiting from his success. President Trump speaks for all AMERICANS, regardless of color and ethnicity, and reaches out to everyone.
As for his popularity with “Latinos” and “immigrants”, it is a mistake for Democrats to conflate them with illegal aliens. In my experience legal immigrants and Mexican Americans resent illegals and if anything dislike them even more than most.
Maybe this guy decided to finally turn the TV off. It works
A little off-topic, but it does involve more WINNING, so….
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3015048/us-china-trade-war-weighed-beijings-decision-not-pursue-wto
Love this excerpt: “A Reuters report said this week said of China’s case: “They lost so much that they did not even want the world to see the panel’s reasoning.”
I’m very anxious to see our country be uprighted, … instead of everything doom and gloom all the time, getting things back up again. I will vote Trump 2020 – if this thing goes like it looks like it’s gonna go, they got me 100% behind him.
Welcome aboard, our Michigan brother 🙂 PT45 is Making America America Again! We’re #1!
KEEP AMERICA GREAT!
Once you wake up, you are permanently awake. This guy’s never going back.
This site –
http://www.magapill.com/
Whenever you need current, quick-hitting talking points to drive home Pres. Trump’s success to fence sitters and lefties.
Greatest president ever because he is neither Republican or Democrat, but American through and through.
So as a fellow Michigander, can I ask that Rashida Talib be referred to as a Dearborn Congresswomen and not a Michigan Congresswomen.
Lots of us have always been Trump supporters.
For many years the Unions have gotten their candidates elected, this clip shows there enlightened people leaving the dark side.
Trump 2020
