Michigan Democrat, Now Trump Supporter: “The things he’s promised, well, he’s done them”….

Posted on July 22, 2019 by

As the week begins, it’s worthwhile reemphasizing the value of President Trump, and how the focused, albeit at times pragmatic, policy is received by the larger U.S. electorate.   This interview is representative of the silent majority voice; some silent no more:

.

The underlying reality behind these words from a Michigan voter is exactly why the media need to have redoubled their efforts of opposition. President Trump is simply succeeding, despite the enormous scale of manufactured political opposition.

.

Cue today’s audio visual.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

66 Responses to Michigan Democrat, Now Trump Supporter: “The things he’s promised, well, he’s done them”….

  1. TheHumanCondition says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Wait until they see his second term.

    EPIC it will be. 😉

    Liked by 34 people

    Reply
  2. mycroftxxx000 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Funny how people think they are doing OK it’s the other guy suffering.

    I wonder where they get such ideas?
    /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. leftnomore says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Darn, things are working. How can we reverse this, Dan Rather? Find skeletal remains along the border and blame Trump? Run with it, Cokie.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. bertdilbert says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    Trump is a motivator and a cheerleader. I think this is what the democrat was also getting at but never specifically said.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • ristvan says:
      July 22, 2019 at 5:03 pm

      He is exactly a great CEO for our country.
      Motivator and cheerleader is just one part of the job.
      Figuring out how things work and can be changed is another. VA accountability.
      Deciding strategy is another—NoKo.
      Demanding performance accountability is another, as Tillerson and Mattis discovered.
      Assessing people and putting them in positions where they can succeed is another, as Sarah Sanders and Kellyanne Conway demonstrate.
      Nothing not to like.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  5. tax2much says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    If Ryan, Turtle, No name and Mittens had only supported our President and the Republican party, Donald Trump’s face would be nearly finished on Mt. Rushmore by now. They are truly traitors to our country.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. FL_GUY says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Sundance wrote: President Trump is simply succeeding, despite the enormous scale of manufactured political opposition.

    Imagine how amazing things would be in this country if the entire government, as well as foreign governments, were not fighting President Trump every step of the way. Also, the fact that President Trump has accomplished what he has up to this point, with literally the world against him, shows what an extraordinary man that he is. God Bless President Trump.

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 22, 2019 at 3:15 pm

      Well gosh, things would be literally… um, well… AMERICAN.

      But, isn’t that raciss?

      If you need it ——> /s

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • ParteaGirl says:
        July 22, 2019 at 3:49 pm

        The Democrat’s have unwittingly almost completely nullified that word.

        And did you hear that guy say he’s tired of all the negativity? Meanwhile, Trump is the most upbeat positive president anyone can remember. The Democrats have painted themselves into a negative corner- they can’t say anything positive about America without the American public connecting the dots and giving President Trump the rightful credit for it. Bless their hearts.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
    • Pa Hermit says:
      July 22, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      Shows how deep the corruption goes, no? Just imagine if he’d ever get 10% more how far we could go!

      Like

      Reply
    • AdamSelene says:
      July 22, 2019 at 4:21 pm

      If the government and the uniparty were behind Trump, we would never have needed Trump to run.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Mncpo(ret) says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Our country was crying for a Leader. We haven’t had one in 30 years. He was chosen and sent to us for a purpose.

    Regular Americans like this man get it.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  8. anthohmy says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    It’s the economy, stupid.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. guybee55 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Now the elite and MSM are crying because we do have a leader. Make up your frick’n mind. Let’s pray the economy continues its upward trajectory. You know these losers will do everything they can to send it into the tank. Watch for negative news on the economy to scare the voters. It is coming.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Boknows says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    “We are going to win, win, win! We are going to win with the military. We are going to win at the borders. We’re going to win with trade, we’re going to win at everything.

    And some of you are friends and you’re going to call and say, Mr. President, please, we can’t take it anymore, we can’t win anymore like this. You’re driving all of us crazy. You’re winning too much, please Mr. President, not so much.

    And I’m going to say I’m sorry, we are going to keep on winning because we’re going to make America great again.”

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. SharkDiver says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Damn…I actually got goose bumps listening to that guy talk about our President. KAG Baby!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. ristvan says:
    July 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    IMO the manufactured opposition will have imploded by the 2020 election, just as this former Michigan Dem explains. A few examples:
    1. Mueller served up a nothing burger yet Nadler won’t let go of impeachment.
    2. Spygate will have blown up by mid next year thanks to Barr, Horowitz, and Durham. There will be perpwalks.
    3. USMCA will be a reality or there will be no NAFTA. Dems cannot win and PDJT cannot lose.
    4. ‘Social Dems’ who got AOC to primary Crowley in Queens are reportedly targeting between 30 and 40 other moderate longer serving Dems. Newly House Finance chair Neal because he did not go get PDJT’ NY state tax returns yet under the law Cuomo signed last week. That means more Repub house pickups because of how PDJT has already portrayed AOC and her Squad.
    5. Winning on China, and probably on NoKo, by election.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  13. Sharon says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    What a well-spoken man.

    The People’s President – and The People.

    That’s quite a combination.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Kitty-Kat says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    When choosing a spouse whom do you choose? The one who’s constantly complaining, lying, and generally nasty, especially toward your other choice is who is happy, successful, fun. nice, cheerful, helpful and optimistic?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. 335blues says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT.
    Now it is up to the American people
    to destroy the communist democrat party

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. MicD says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    ~ “In the spring, the garden will grow.”
    – Chauncey Gardiner
    Being There – 1979

    Like

    Reply
  17. wwwrobotC says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Great. And Ms. Kathy Zhu, a very smart and beautiful lady lays a smack down on fake news CNN. The silent majority is not silent anymore

    Like

    Reply
  18. sDee says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    That guy has been paying attention. I hope he and many more keep asking questions because it is not presidential “failures” that got us here.

    Bush the Second and those before him certainly paved the way for Obama, but the roadmap is one long planned.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 22, 2019 at 4:11 pm

      King George (Bush) the First, and King George (Bush) the Second, were all part of the same Globalist Plan as surely as Clinton, Obama, and Clinton are.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  19. beachbum31 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    PDJT took S.E. Michigan automotive and strategically put them under his wing… and it is paying off big for everybody in the Midwest save Illinois. PDJT wins MI WI OH MN IN in 2020 as a result.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Gunner says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Good on you, sir. Nice to see proof of what we all know to be true — a very large majority of folks in our great Republic can indeed, think, learn and decide for themselves without being led like blind sheep from socialist progressives — formerly known as the Democrat Party.

    I pray that this man will not eventually be doxed or worse simply because he uttered some astute, rational and informed thoughts that did not agree with the left’s malicious narrative.

    Dear God, please pave the way for more independent thinkers to come forward — both publicly and at the ballot box — and please continue to guide and protect President Trump, providing him grace and wisdom to lead our Nation for your glory.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. Bluegrass Nana says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    He said he was not a Trumper. Yet, wasn’t that him in a couple of rally clips, standing behind the President, with a MAGA hat, cheering?

    Like

    Reply
    • Some old guy says:
      July 22, 2019 at 4:39 pm

      IMO, those aren’t necessarily exclusive descriptions. He’s supportive of the President’s achievements particularly in light of the discrediting of the allegations against him. Give him some time, but if Trump continues to deliver, I think he may call himself a Trumper next time. 😉

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        July 22, 2019 at 5:24 pm

        I suspect there are a lot of democrats out there who are democrat simply because their families have always been democrat. These will be the ones that might turn – they don’t have any kind of ideological identity with the DNC.

        Like

        Reply
    • Janie M. says:
      July 22, 2019 at 5:25 pm

      Bg Nana, I agree. It certainly looked like him to me.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Screaming Eagle says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Time to get even LOUDER Treepers, we are turning the tide. This stupid Mueller 3.0 farce is a fading punch, thrown from an unconscious opponent, falling to the canvass.
    VSGPDJT forges on because he knows we support him. He also knows just one lie takes constant bolstering, and the Dems and Marxist media are trying to manage 100’s of them, and they are getting exhausted.
    GET LOUDER – GET PROUDER – MAGA HAT ON 24/7 from here on out !!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. scrap1ron says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Scott, I’m afraid your “social credit” score is going to take a big hit.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Carly says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    I wish the former Democrat could actually name his accomplishments, like CTH readers can! Also, I wasn’t a fan of Bush, but I sure as heck didn’t vote for Obama (to correct anything)! Geez. He’s sounds sorta fair weather, too, in that he says, vaguely, “If things keep going like they do, then I’m there 100%.” Doesn’t sound very 100% to me. With DS rocking the market, will this man flake?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Shiggz says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Bumped most of my big purcheses up a few years. If Trump loses reelection I’m shutting down spending and will start paying down mortgage.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Carly says:
      July 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

      Always use the “halcyon days” to lower your expenses and tighten your belt. Save now, then spend when things turn south, cyclically (which they always do). Be a contrarian financially and you’ll always pivot to the right moves (buy low, sell high). In the Bay Area, after the tech bust, you could get the best goodies and toys for a fraction of the price (at yard sales)!

      Like

      Reply
  26. 6x47 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    I’ve been wearing a MAGA hat around town in Abilene, TX. Granted this is most definitely Trump country, but people are constantly telling me how much they like my hat. A Mexican American man came up to me last night and was very excited to tell me all the blacks and Latinos (his words) are going to vote for Trump in 2020.

    Simply, Trump is delivering on his promises, people are benefiting from his success. President Trump speaks for all AMERICANS, regardless of color and ethnicity, and reaches out to everyone.

    As for his popularity with “Latinos” and “immigrants”, it is a mistake for Democrats to conflate them with illegal aliens. In my experience legal immigrants and Mexican Americans resent illegals and if anything dislike them even more than most.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Mark L. says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Maybe this guy decided to finally turn the TV off. It works

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. usayes says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    A little off-topic, but it does involve more WINNING, so….

    https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3015048/us-china-trade-war-weighed-beijings-decision-not-pursue-wto

    Love this excerpt: “A Reuters report said this week said of China’s case: “They lost so much that they did not even want the world to see the panel’s reasoning.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. woohoowee says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    I’m very anxious to see our country be uprighted, … instead of everything doom and gloom all the time, getting things back up again. I will vote Trump 2020 – if this thing goes like it looks like it’s gonna go, they got me 100% behind him.

    Welcome aboard, our Michigan brother 🙂 PT45 is Making America America Again! We’re #1!

    KEEP AMERICA GREAT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. lurker2 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Once you wake up, you are permanently awake. This guy’s never going back.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. testpointwp says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    This site –
    http://www.magapill.com/
    Whenever you need current, quick-hitting talking points to drive home Pres. Trump’s success to fence sitters and lefties.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. J W says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Greatest president ever because he is neither Republican or Democrat, but American through and through.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  33. rich33y says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    So as a fellow Michigander, can I ask that Rashida Talib be referred to as a Dearborn Congresswomen and not a Michigan Congresswomen.

    Lots of us have always been Trump supporters.

    For many years the Unions have gotten their candidates elected, this clip shows there enlightened people leaving the dark side.

    Trump 2020

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s