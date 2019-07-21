Sunday Talks: Dr. Ben Carson Discusses Ridiculous Racist Accusations and Media Complicity…

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ridiculous accusations of racism against President Trump.
In one of the reference points, Dr Carson reminds everyone about the February 2016 ABC debate when all the other candidates left him hanging, but not Donald Trump. Funnily enough CTH wrote about that specific moment at the time; and it’s interesting how that moment stayed with Dr. Carson and he references it well over three years later.
.
FLASHBACK February 6th, 2016 – Few people will talk about this, and fewer will even want to acknowledge it, but what Donald Trump did before the ABC debate began shows the measure of a real man’s worth.
At the beginning of the ABC debate, each of the candidates were being introduced in a specific order. The first name called to the stage was Chris Christie. The applause was loud and lingered through the time when Martha Raddatz called the second candidate Ben Carson.
Dr. Carson did not hear his name called (easy to understand why when you listen to the video) and stood in the entry-way. The moderators, with their backs to the candidates, didn’t notice his absence and called the third name on the list, Ted Cruz.
Ted walked past Dr. Carson and onto the stage. Carson remained in the awkward, and embarrassing position, ‘no-mans-land’, on-camera but out of sight of the live audience.
What happened next shows the remarkable character of Donald Trump.
The fourth name called was Donald Trump, but by then the back-stage crew and candidates were aware of Dr. Carsons’ position. Trump slowly approached, and then realized the embarrassing position of a fellow candidate hanging in the wind.
Trump showed his leadership by standing right next to his friend, and not walking onto the stage.
The other names continued to be called, and proceeded as mentioned. But not Donald Trump, he remained with his colleague thereby reducing the internal anxiety felt by Carson.
It would have been very easy for Trump to walk by Ben, just like all the other candidates did. But instead he chose to wait, and remove the embarrassment factor by infinite magnitudes.
Then, like a boss, when Dr. Carson was called to the stage, Donald Trump waited and allowed Dr. Carson to get the audience response and appreciation.
It takes a lot of courage to make split second decisions like that, and it shows a remarkable insight into the man’s character.
Watch.
.
People often mistake Donald Trump’s self-confidence for arrogance or even narcissism. But there is not a narcissist on the planet who would have put themselves into a position like that to assist a competing colleague.
Here’s Mr. Trump talking to an audience member several years ago, and reminding them that no-one is “less than”.
Amen, I forgot about that. If I was sitting the fence on him that would have pushed me to his side.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I remember it well, it was a classy moment to behold. Ben Carson was my preferred choice for president, but having observed the US political scene for decades I knew that such a gentle, soft-spoken and highly educated man wouldn’t be appreciated. However I am glad that he was chosen to be in Trump’s administration.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Another reason why we love President Donald J Trump.
LikeLike
I DO remember that instance and cite it when asked why I support the man or if needed to defend him against scurrilous claims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I choked up just now, re-reading this account … choked up at the goodness of this man
LikeLike
Great stuff. Thanks, Sundance.
Dr. Carson is a fantastic ally. He is calm and soft-spoken, but he doesn’t suffer fools gladly and will not allow POTUS to be unfairly smeared.
POTUS showed everything that day when he waited for Dr Carson. Class.
LikeLiked by 37 people
I think Dr. Carson appreciated the fact that CTH noticed. It’s moments like that where a person’s true character shows. It was also telling that NOT ONE other Republican candidate had the presence of mind to simply stand by Dr. Carson until things got sorted out. I grew up in the racist South and despised racism. I’ve never know a racist who would have shown that kind of kindness to a Black man. I’m not telling anyone here anything new when I say that it is the members of “the squad” who are the real racists.
After the 2020 election of president Trump, I’m supporting Dr. Carson for president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two great men of accomplishment.
Neither of them needed to go into politics, yet they sacrificed an easy life to help make our country better.
LikeLiked by 34 people
I was never impressed with Donald Trump. I saw him as a handsome, arrogant, wealthy person from NYC. So, I wasn’t sure what to think of him as a candidate for President. But, it was that exact moment when he stood with Dr. Carson that I saw his true character and made up my mind that he had my vote, no matter what. And, I have never looked back.
LikeLiked by 28 people
If it was not for Sundance, I would not have paid Trump any attention. Trump would have been an instant eye roll. But Sundance is really smart at this kind of stuff, so I dug. After Clinton, Bush and Obama, What do you have to loose?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I know just what you mean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More importantly ~ look at the alternative (the witch). We needed a tough negotiator and someone not afraid of the fight. God blessed us with Mr. Trump as a candidate.
LikeLike
This was the first election in a long time that I wasn’t voting against someone. I didn’t think much of Trump at first but then discovered that, like Gen. Grant, “This man fights!” He took on the media without hesitation or fear. The incident with Dr. Carson just cemented it for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was sold when he announced. What still sticks in my mind to this day? When he said that as a country “We cannot afford political correctness”. No politician had ever uttered something so true. I volunteered the next day. (And I still consider him a businessman).
LikeLiked by 9 people
I thought two people had a chance to stop Hillary and that was Donald Trump and Ted Cruz. After I watched the first rally I was sold on Trump and the Cruz supporters were as rabid and nasty as the Hillary supporters which was a turn off.
I initially thought Trump had the best chance because of name recognition and he simply had the bucks to do it without selling himself.
I still have reservations about Cruz because of what he did at the convention. Nearly everyone in the Senate is corrupt when you consider they wouldn’t give him recess appointments. The only two people that seemed sincere were Donald Trump and Ben Carson.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like!
Interesting perspective. I thought the Trump supports (on Breitbart particularly) were the most obnoxious. I didn’t have a particular distaste for Donald Trump. So I didn’t partake in the nastiness.
LikeLike
Maaan! I really hesitate saying this as I understand the feelings of this forum. It’s a deep secret I’ve held since PDT was elected. It was then that I found this site.
I am a died in the wool conservative. I was so frustrated with this country that 2016 was the first time I ever became a campaign volunteer, I did so for Ted Cruz. He was the first Senator I ever saw stand on the Senate floor and call out the Turtle and the RINOs. He was persona non grata in the GOP after that. Donald Trump seemed interesting at the time, but i believed Cruz was the real deal.
I was pretty despondent when Cruz dropped out. I stepped away for a month and didn’t follow any news. I regret not being more focused on the convention.
Anyway, about 3 weeks before the election I came out of my funk and decided to start watching trumps rallies. I knew it was either him or “agast” Schillary. I then realized, he was saying everything I always wanted to hear and it excited me.
My lingering concern was, is he for real? He was a a NYC democrat turned Republican.
Then I voted for him. And everything he’s done since has simply amazed me. I’ve been MAGA ever since. And to PDT’s credit. He was the one to convinced me. Just prior to my discovering CTH.
True confessions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Glad you joined us. I heard what he was saying, too, and it sounded good. But, I didn’t believe he even might do it until that incident with Ben Carson. I felt he was a caring, compassionate, kind person at that point and that there was more to him than we knew.
LikeLike
I was never a fan of Donald Trump as I didn’t care for anyone related to Hollywood. Hubbie respected DJTrump as a businessman, because hubbie was one, too.
I was actually going to, for the first time in my voter life, sit out this election. Carson and Huckabee were two I trusted but I could not see them being strong, and stronger, leaders to withstand the evil Opposition.and the despicable Clinton thugs.
Then Candidate Trump announced his candidacy and said that magic word “WALL” is what got me behind him in an instant. And I never looked back. All the other issues plaguing America that Candidate Trump talked about were bonuses for us. To this day I have zero regret and have come to love and respect President Trump as Hubbie has.
Two months later I ran into the trunk of TCTH and found our family Treepers and their leader, Sundance, playing among the branches and the leaves. Sundance’s articles were in exact line with our line of thinking. Thanks to all you Treepers we lost the loneliness as both our families were anti-Trump.
Every time I see Sec Carson, I think of what President Trump did for him,,,,he stood by his friend and help Ben lose the awkwardness. We all in the Treehouse will never forget that defining moment…..The Real American Patriots who look out for their fellow American Patriots, just like our fathers/parents did during WW2 and back to Revolutionary War era.
Thank you everyone, esp Sundance. You saved our sanity the day we found you.
(This was posted on Sunday 7-21-19 at 4:55pmET)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I picked him out of the 17 or so candidates because he was NOT a part of the Congressional Crime Cartel, had a clear chance and was saying the right things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again SD, thank you for brining this back to light.
You know, words are just that: words. The ACTIONS that we take are the REALITITES that simply cannot be denied or overlooked with mountains of words.
And although we are all exposed to those mountains of words, we also have the REALITIES of President Trump’s ACTIONS that show his leadership and compassion to & for ALL!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I remember that – thanks for the flashack
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is the media in this country which must be crushed. They create division in a pathetic attempt to drive ratings and serve their puppet masters.
NOTHING President Trump has said has been racist in any way.
It has been the congresswoman who have said racist and hateful things about Jewish people, Christians and other citizens.
Yet the media does not turn their curiosity toward them. They stay silent about all that is wrong with mentally and emotionally disturbing statements that now define an entire political party.
Instead the media doubles down on lying about this asking questions to the president and about the president regarding race, trying to portray him as something he he not.
Have they not seen his relationship with the African American community? Have they not seen the employment numbers of minorities?
In a normal world this would never be an issue, and the 4 who have been running their mouth would have shamed.
The media is the problem for promoting and defending racist democrats.
President Trump is the best President of our lifetime. Liars in the media and Democrap Party cannot beat him. The harder they try, the harder thet fall.
May God grant earthly justice to them all.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You know how they break apart big monopolies? Why doesn’t that happen with this propagandist media?? Will someone tell me?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because, in theory, the media isn’t monopolistic. However, they DO conspire. I know that it is illegal for business to conspire to set prices but I don’t know if it’s illegal for them to conspire to shape the news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN
LikeLike
Both Maria and Dr. Carson make the point that the Squad does not know the first rule of holes:
When in a hole wanting out, first stop digging.
LikeLiked by 28 people
So true ristvan. For those foolish enough to continue digging I always offer them a bigger shovel.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That does seem to be President Trump’s specialty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of Yogi Berra…
“When you get to the bottom of the hole, quit digging.”
“When you come to the fork in the road, take it.”
Ristvan, you, Sundance, Ad Rem, & Trump are members of the Intuit tribe. ( & Yogi )
& Mark Twain…”Imagine you’re a member of Congress…imagine you’re sn imbecile…but then…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rashida Talib was on Fox 2 Detroit this morning, and somebody musta got to her. She was all smiles and kittens. I think the Swamp knows The Squad is killing them and sending Trump to a landslide reelection, and they’re desperately trying to muzzle them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe she only acts that way on her “home court”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fortunately, that ain’t gonna work with anybody but the progressive-fascist base. Once you ring a bell you can’t un-ring it. Talib is, like all the members of The Squad, a crisis actor who is good at reading prepared lines written for her by others. We’re on to her now and so is the president. It’s kinda fun watchin Trump play her and her crisis actor cohorts like a fiddle..
LikeLike
Taqiyya
LikeLike
SD, thanks for the reminder of PDJT’s humble action. Takes a humble man to stand aside and support another in facing an embarrassing situation.
One of many times where PDJT has given of himself to support those that need it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And, especially to support a man who is his competitor.
LikeLiked by 10 people
True class!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I saw this earlier, and was so happy when Dr. Cason recounted this story.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not having television, I never saw that before. That’s our man. VSGPOTUSDJT
Love him!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Enemy of the People “Media” have turned dislike and disapprove into “racism” on our side
If you dislike a person because they’re low class, vulgar and a lie spewing ignorant nitwit, it’s because of the color of their skin, not the individual’s merit. It’s always racism and hate
If you disapprove of someones opinion or policy idea’s, it’s because of that persons skin color, not what they’re espousing. It’s always racism and hate
Their sides actual racism and hate is never racism and hate. It’s speaking truth. It’s fighting the oppressors. It’s telling it like it is
And the brainwashed lemmings nod their empty heads in agreement
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think of that special time every time I see Ben, which has luckily been quite a few times as of late. It’s been very good lately to see him get out and about to talk about some of the great accomplishments of his department, and he is just getting started.
I knew he would be hired by President TRUMP as well. He’s a good man, and I know TRUMP knew his full measure. He is very good at quickly sizing people up, and he could see Ben’s love for his country and its people.
I also well remember Ben’s courage at the 2013 National Prayer Breakfast.
Then The Kenyan said this:
https://video.foxnews.com/v/4037682301001/#sp=show-clips
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nobama No doubt, was clinching his fists under the table. It must’ve sucked to sit there & listen to Ben gently highlight everything wrong with Nobama’s agenda & “legacy”.
Quite the contrast between the two. Dr. Carson was taught to be self-reliant, & to NOT play the eternal victim. That despite all the odds against him, he managed REAL success thru hard work & perseverance. Ben didn’t depend on others to prop him up, nor allow himself to become obligated in doing other’s bidding. BC is genuine, & a man who sticks to his principles. That other guy is a certified conman, living a life built on lies & deceit of others
Poor Keebler Elf, he looked mostly confused t/o!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t it amazing that two men could be so vastly different. The one with privilege actually has achieved/accomplished much less than the one who didn’t grow up privileged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last video, the last point she listed right before the break:
“Remember, revenge can be good”!
That’s our President! He’s got this!
LikeLike
Dr. Carson is an amazing person, he knows how to handle the leftists.
He’s in the process of evicting illegal aliens from public housing, that’s the law.
The dems make their usual hypocritical case of “what about the children”.
What about American children on that waiting list? They need housing too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope ICE is picking them up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard this on my new blue tooth earphones… It was awesome.. I was dusting and vacuuming with the tv off, but the dvr on.. and heard every word… Ty Dr. Carson.. it was great.
LikeLike
I will never forget that sequence in time. Dr. Carson and President Trump are men of great character!
TWO private citizens in the political arena — historical.
LikeLiked by 8 people
See, this is what God saw him.
The measure of a soul!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doctor Carson and POTUS have been friends for many, many years. If you go back through D.J.Trumps Facebook history photos you will see their families together at Palm Beach right back when POTUS first joined Facebook
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last 30 seconds of the last video you posted…
Trump Traits.. the last trait they highlighted about Trump and why he has been so successful:
“Revenge can be good”
Gives me hope that one day we may see true justice under this President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Young bull: “Let’s run out there and “get” us a cow.”
Old bull: “No. Let’s walk out there and “get” ’em all.”
LikeLike
There are MANY instances of VSGPDJT acting graciously. I warmly recall the time his limo broke down on the side of the highway and a regular guy- a good Samaritan stopped and offered to help. Later the gentleman got a letter in the mail form his mortgage company. Trump had paid off the man’s house!!
One measure of a man’s character is how he treats those who can’t do anything for him- the waiter, the guy who picks up your trash, the guy who cuts your grass, the little lady at the front desk in the company lobby. How you treat the little ones God loves so dearly speaks volumes about one’s character. Trump has fantastic character- he’s a man’s man and has a servant’s heart.
God bless you President Trump. You are an inspiration to me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Phenomenal comment.
LikeLike
There is a way that Democrats can come out the winners in this “Trump is a racist” narrative. And that is to moderate themselves for the next 15 months. Stop talking about open borders and socialism for that period of time. Talk only about race and the evil racist in the White House. MSM plays along. You know how good Democrats are at toeing the party line. This strategy gets even better with Biden as the nominee (assuming he can remain upright and coherent).
I don’t think they have it in themselves to do that, but it’s at least hypothetically plausible. It’s what we’ve seen for the last few days.
LikeLike
Also shows you the paltry, self-centered characters of the others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have often thought the “Carson incident” was staged by President Trump and Ben Carson. Especially when you consider they have been friends for a while. This was after I had watched his rally’s and press conferences from the beginning of his campaign.
I stream EVERYTHING and never watch news so I got the full story right from RSBN or other sources. When he made the speech about the illegals being rapist etc…I tilted my head in shame. Then I quickly figured out his strategy…or tried to any way. I was never exposed to the media bias and spin. He could not possibly be right on all these issues and constantly win without having a plan IMO. His mind has always worked that way in treating business, press and others as opponents. I think it just comes naturally from years of experience.
Believe it or not my college professors warned us in 90-91 about the downfall due to NAFTA and being over run with immigration killing our jobs. This was the same year Subaru-Isuzu was building a new factory. The town was excited for new jobs. My professor told us they will bring in most of their own contractors and send the profits home slowly draining us. He explained we do not have a single construction company in Japan and we sell very little cars there due to tariffs and regulations.
Needless to say I was on the train from the get go. All he talked about was hitting me exactly as it was laid out by my professors and what I had seen happen to our country.
LikeLike