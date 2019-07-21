Representative Doug Collins Discusses What to Expect From Mueller Testimony Next Week…

Rep. Doug Collins appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the upcoming testimony of Robert Mueller and the status of multiple inquires into the DOJ and FBI activity in 2016.

On the Horowitz report, remember to ignore all claims of upcoming release until we hear of the ‘Principal Notification’ for the final draft.  We’ll know when the IG submits the draft review to principals because while they are bound by non-disclosure over content, they will be advocating their defense positions in the media on their overall interests.

