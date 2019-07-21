NBC Poll – Wide Majority See Improved Race Relations Under President Trump…

Well, there it is…. Right there in a poll [full pdf below] of eleven southern states conducted by NBC over two weeks we see the reason why the DNC, political leadership and media are whipping up false accusations of racial anxiety against President Trump.

The majority of those polled see improvements in race relationships,… and their approval of President Trump is higher…. and their view of the economy is more optimistic…. and the number one issue is immigration.

All empirical points that help President Trump and simultaneously destroy the Democrat narrative. That recently released NBC polling result is exactly behind why Trump’s political opposition had to make a fast move against his administration.

All of those data-points are toxic to Nancy Pelosi and the DNC candidates; especially in a week where they will be attempting to frame the impeachment narrative around Robert Mueller.

Oh, those well schemed plans…

The survey was conducted by NBC between July 2nd and July 16th. No doubt the phone lines were ringing at the DNC with the early results. The survey measures ten solid months of media effort to attack and frame President trump… yet the public can see right through it.

Here’s the full NBC Poll Result:

.

(Via NBC) – President Donald Trump’s approval ratings in the South have ticked upward, with 54 percent of voters giving a thumbs-up to the way he’s handling his job, according to a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey online poll. The survey of voters in 11 southern states found 38 percent said they “strongly approve” of the way Trump’s handling his job, and 16 percent who said they “somewhat approve.” That’s up slightly from a poll in September of last year, which put his total approval at 52 percent. […] More Southerners also said they think race relations in their states are improving. Twenty percent said they’re getting better, compared to 14 percent in September. The number of people who said relations are getting worse dropped significantly, from 44 percent in September to 34 percent in the current poll. A plurality of respondents, 44 percent, said they’re “about the same.” (read more)

Advertisements