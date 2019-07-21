NBC Poll – Wide Majority See Improved Race Relations Under President Trump…

Well, there it is….  Right there in a poll [full pdf below] of eleven southern states conducted by NBC over two weeks we see the reason why the DNC, political leadership and media are whipping up false accusations of racial anxiety against President Trump.

The majority of those polled see improvements in race relationships,… and their approval of President Trump is higher…. and their view of the economy is more optimistic…. and the number one issue is immigration.

All empirical points that help President Trump and simultaneously destroy the Democrat narrative.  That recently released NBC polling result is exactly behind why Trump’s political opposition had to make a fast move against his administration.

All of those data-points are toxic to Nancy Pelosi and the DNC candidates; especially in a week where they will be attempting to frame the impeachment narrative around Robert Mueller.

Oh, those well schemed plans…

The survey was conducted by NBC between July 2nd and July 16th.  No doubt the phone lines were ringing at the DNC with the early results.  The survey measures ten solid months of media effort to attack and frame President trump… yet the public can see right through it.

Here’s the full NBC Poll Result:

.

(Via NBC) – President Donald Trump’s approval ratings in the South have ticked upward, with 54 percent of voters giving a thumbs-up to the way he’s handling his job, according to a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey online poll.

The survey of voters in 11 southern states found 38 percent said they “strongly approve” of the way Trump’s handling his job, and 16 percent who said they “somewhat approve.” That’s up slightly from a poll in September of last year, which put his total approval at 52 percent.

[…] More Southerners also said they think race relations in their states are improving. Twenty percent said they’re getting better, compared to 14 percent in September. The number of people who said relations are getting worse dropped significantly, from 44 percent in September to 34 percent in the current poll. A plurality of respondents, 44 percent, said they’re “about the same.”  (read more)

 

  1. Attorney at Law says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:02 am

    It’s impossible to beat President Trump when GOD is in his corner.

    Apology for the repeat comment, I see this as truth.

  2. Eric says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:02 am

    It’s really quite simple…. they keep recycling the same attacks over and over again… Russia, racist, sexual predator, mentally incompetent, repeat… wait long enough and you’ll hear the same thing again and again.

  3. JoeMeek says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Obviously the democrats are going to have to up their game of producing fake hate crimes.

    • theconvertblog says:
      July 22, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Hey, Iv’e got a great idea for a hate crime! Wait… no. Never mind. They already used it.

      • bertdilbert says:
        July 22, 2019 at 12:39 am

        Was it “Go back to where you came from” or a fake lynching? The hate crimes have been so overplayed,, they are going to have to stack multiple hates on one incident to get any attention.

        • Austin Holdout says:
          July 22, 2019 at 2:05 am

          I don’t know Bert, Jussie Smollet layered it on pretty thick with the white powder, ransom note, noose, bleach, “MAGA country”, “N” word and I think there was a “Fag” thrown-all on videotape. Not sure anyone can double up more than that.

  4. reggiemeezer says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:11 am

    The Orangeman bad mantra isn’t working 🤣

  5. JoeMeek says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:11 am

    The belief that Black men and women can think for themselves is dangerous heresy to the Democrat Plantation Establishment and their escaped slave hunters in the MSM, so they will again perform their inquisition of any who try to escape the Democrat Plantation and declare, “none may speak favorably of them by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor be under one roof with therm.” Defiant liberation minded Black men and women will respond by quadrupling their support for Donald J. Trump.

  7. woohoowee says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:20 am

    71% don’t like the job Congress is doing.

  8. albertus magnus says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:24 am

    President Trump is the leader we have spent our lives waiting and praying for!

  9. clulessgrandpa says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:35 am

    I just want to see someone go to jail. If no one goes to jail, this crap will happen again. They may be gone from the FBI and DOJ, but they are still getting their pensions.

  10. Perot Conservative says:
    July 22, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Err, didn’t 44% in the poll say ‘stay the same’?

  11. Elric VIII says:
    July 22, 2019 at 1:03 am

    The truth will set you free. Or, if you’re a Democrat. the truth will bury you.

  12. Magabear says:
    July 22, 2019 at 1:27 am

    But, but, but…….orange man bad……..this can’t be! Nooooooooo!!!!!

    The fake news will continue to ask people to not believe their lying eyes but believe the fake news instead.

