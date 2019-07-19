Generational Déjà Vu – Iran Seizes British Oil Tanker in the Strait of Hormuz…

Iran reports they have seized another oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, in an apparent effort to increase hostilities in the region and make a larger conflict with the U.S. and western allies. All of this activity has a ring of familiarity to it from the late 1980’s.

In ’87 and ’88 the U.S. took over patrolling the strait to afford safe passage for Kuwait tankers and western-flagged ships. Eventually, following the Iranian attack on a U.S. frigate (USS Samuel B Roberts), there were several U.S-Iran military fights.

It looks like Iran is attempting to provoke a similar scenario today. Only this time former President Obama and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry appear to be assisting the Iranian government in their political efforts. As incredible as it might sound at first blush, if Iran kills or captures any American military members in the modern version of the conflict – Obama and Kerry will be working directly for the enemy. FUBAR:

WASHINGTON – Tehran, Iran — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has seized British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement comes one day after the U.S. said it destroyed an Iranian drone. The military branch said the tanker over “non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations” and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.

The company that owns the tanker, Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management, said the vessel was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter on Wednesday. “We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran,” the company said in a statement. (read more)

Stand back and look at this from a domestic and geopolitical standpoint and there’s a significant amount of overlay.

The most severe elements of the deepest state, the neocons (McCain coalition) and the interests of Obama/Kerry are converging -at least ideologically and domestically- to work on removal of their natural enemy, President Trump 2020. Meanwhile multiple international government interests (China, Russia, Iran, et al), mostly based on economics, tend to find a useful and convenient alignment. Sprinkle the left wing media narratives (see: Ilhan Omar writ large) atop the larger assembly and this entire scenario becomes a bit more concerning.

In this rapid pace of modern communication; and absent any cohesion from patriotism and uniting American values; the politics of far-leftist ideology now engages in international issues and puts the U.S. military at risk of conflict as an outcome of domestic political alignment.

