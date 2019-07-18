diGenova and Toensing Discuss Possibilities of Upcoming Mueller Testimony…

Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova discuss how an FBI spreadsheet was used to validate M16 agent Christopher Steele’s claims about President Trump’s possible collusion with Russia; and the upcoming possibility of Robert Mueller’s coached testimony.
The FBI is clearly America’s Primer Crime Syndicate. Whatever is in second place isn’t even remotely close.
DOJ #2.
CIA third.
I believe the FBI spends the majority of its time doing its business to further their own interests.
Q1: Mr. Mueller, were you coached in preparation for this testimony?
From Greg Jarrett’s position, anyone who touched those three FISA renewals should be toast.
Including Mueller, as during his SC role, he was part of the third renewal.
And I am separating the three renewals from the original rejection and the initial approval.
Totally agree, WSB… And Herr Mueller knows that… So look for Mueller to say ‘I was barely on the job and deferred to the team’s recommendation in my first weeks (3rd renewal)… We did not seek renewal once I was truly at the helm due to my concerns and extraordinary level of integrity’… 🤮
Bull, right? His timeline does not work. Nor the players.
Exactly… Timeline does not work, so he will have to make excuses as to why he was in charge, but not in charge, in the ‘early days’…. WE know he was never in charge… It is this kind of scenario that have Democrats worried (and delaying and coaching Mueller) and should be exploitable layups for the Republicans. But we have seen the Republicans choke on so, so many hearings in the past that should have been easy pickings… Have we not?
The stupid side of the UniParty.
Exactly… The bane of our existence.
Joe D. continues his unqualified support for AG Barr… That’s a good sign… Joe is my ‘canary in the coal mine’ when it comes to Barr… I’ve long worried that Barr is a higher-life-form of IC-lifer swamp creature, primarily interested in preserving and protecting ‘the Institutions’ (praying all the while that I’m wrong)… Joe thinks I’m wrong and I’m hoping he is right. 🤞
It’s one thing for Barr to nix any further shenanigans by SDNY (as DiGenova posits). It’s another thing for Barr to prosecute the coup conspirators. TBD.
Could not agree more, Sentient… It’s a VERY different thing…. History will view AG Barr as the most consequential AG in American history if he simply does his job properly… or if he doesn’t.
I believe Barr will get the coup cleaned up.
But, in case Barr doesn’t go all the way,stopping the SC and SDNY shenanigans were but a dream before Sessions got canned. I wouldn’t be happy but Trump would then be free. Perhaps Barr can help tackle the problem of nationwide injunctions. That has to stop one way or another.
The makings of a country song?
I will be pretty surprised if he shows. I don’t think he’s mentally sound enough to stand up to it, especially if somebody starts asking the tough questions. I think he cancels, crawls back under his rock and Shabby Nadler blames Hitler. (“Worst Hitler Ever: Got a town in Israel named after him.”)
Yeah they can build a Trump anything and say it was named after the town. LOL
I wanna say that Mueller won’t actually show up to testify before congress, but I said that about Ballsy Ford during the Kavanaugh inquisition, so I just don’t know.
I really would like to see Mueller asked if he recorded his meeting he had with PDJT during his “interview” for the FBI position when he left his phone there. We’d at least see how good of a liar he is.
Politically I think it is death to continue the Russia fiasco. Today’s vote sealed it. Dems are now split having to distance themselves from the radical element.
Hasn’t it been pretty quiet lately with regards to public comments from coup members?
But, but, but Herr Mueller is a Republican! Republican meaning off “highest integrity” said no Demosocialist about any other Republican on any other occasion.
