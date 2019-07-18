diGenova and Toensing Discuss Possibilities of Upcoming Mueller Testimony…

Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova discuss how an FBI spreadsheet was used to validate M16 agent Christopher Steele’s claims about President Trump’s possible collusion with Russia; and the upcoming possibility of Robert Mueller’s coached testimony.

21 Responses to diGenova and Toensing Discuss Possibilities of Upcoming Mueller Testimony…

  1. JoeMeek says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:14 am

    The FBI is clearly America’s Primer Crime Syndicate. Whatever is in second place isn’t even remotely close.

  2. evergreen says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Q1: Mr. Mueller, were you coached in preparation for this testimony?

  3. WSB says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:19 am

    From Greg Jarrett’s position, anyone who touched those three FISA renewals should be toast.

    Including Mueller, as during his SC role, he was part of the third renewal.

    And I am separating the three renewals from the original rejection and the initial approval.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      July 18, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Totally agree, WSB… And Herr Mueller knows that… So look for Mueller to say ‘I was barely on the job and deferred to the team’s recommendation in my first weeks (3rd renewal)… We did not seek renewal once I was truly at the helm due to my concerns and extraordinary level of integrity’… 🤮

  4. livefreeordieguy says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Joe D. continues his unqualified support for AG Barr… That’s a good sign… Joe is my ‘canary in the coal mine’ when it comes to Barr… I’ve long worried that Barr is a higher-life-form of IC-lifer swamp creature, primarily interested in preserving and protecting ‘the Institutions’ (praying all the while that I’m wrong)… Joe thinks I’m wrong and I’m hoping he is right. 🤞

    • Sentient says:
      July 18, 2019 at 12:27 am

      It’s one thing for Barr to nix any further shenanigans by SDNY (as DiGenova posits). It’s another thing for Barr to prosecute the coup conspirators. TBD.

      • livefreeordieguy says:
        July 18, 2019 at 12:30 am

        Could not agree more, Sentient… It’s a VERY different thing…. History will view AG Barr as the most consequential AG in American history if he simply does his job properly… or if he doesn’t.

      • Robert Smith says:
        July 18, 2019 at 12:38 am

        I believe Barr will get the coup cleaned up.

        But, in case Barr doesn’t go all the way,stopping the SC and SDNY shenanigans were but a dream before Sessions got canned. I wouldn’t be happy but Trump would then be free. Perhaps Barr can help tackle the problem of nationwide injunctions. That has to stop one way or another.

    • BRYAN SHEPHERD says:
      July 18, 2019 at 12:37 am

      The makings of a country song?

  5. The Gipper Lives says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:31 am

    I will be pretty surprised if he shows. I don’t think he’s mentally sound enough to stand up to it, especially if somebody starts asking the tough questions. I think he cancels, crawls back under his rock and Shabby Nadler blames Hitler. (“Worst Hitler Ever: Got a town in Israel named after him.”)

  6. Magabear says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:36 am

    I wanna say that Mueller won’t actually show up to testify before congress, but I said that about Ballsy Ford during the Kavanaugh inquisition, so I just don’t know.

    I really would like to see Mueller asked if he recorded his meeting he had with PDJT during his “interview” for the FBI position when he left his phone there. We’d at least see how good of a liar he is.

  7. bertdilbert says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Politically I think it is death to continue the Russia fiasco. Today’s vote sealed it. Dems are now split having to distance themselves from the radical element.

  8. Robert Smith says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Hasn’t it been pretty quiet lately with regards to public comments from coup members?

  9. Zorro says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:56 am

    But, but, but Herr Mueller is a Republican! Republican meaning off “highest integrity” said no Demosocialist about any other Republican on any other occasion.

