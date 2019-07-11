Transcript of President Trump and AG Bill Barr Citizenship and Census Announcement…

Rather than listen to media pundits explain what President Trump and AG Bill Barr said today at the White House, here’s the transcript:
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much everyone. Are you a citizen of the United States of America? “Oh, gee, I’m sorry, I just can’t answer that question.” And that’s after spending billions and billions of dollars. There used to be a time when you could answer questions like that very easily. There used to be a time when you could proudly declare, “I am a citizen of the United States.”
Now they’re trying to erase the very existence of a very important word and a very important thing: citizenship. They’re even coming after the Pledge of Allegiance in Minnesota. I’m proud to be a citizen. You’re proud to be a citizen. The only people who are not proud to be citizens are the ones who are fighting us all the way about the word, “citizen.”
Today I’m here to say we are not backing down on our effort to determine the citizenship status of the United States population. I stand before you to outline new steps my administration is taking to ensure that citizenship is counted so that we know how many citizens we have in the United States. Makes sense?
We will defend the right of the American people to know the full facts about the population size of citizens and non-citizens in America. It is essential that we have a clear breakdown of the number of citizens and non-citizens that make up the U.S. populations. Imperative.
Knowing this information is vital to formulating sound public policy, whether the issue is healthcare, education, civil rights, or immigration. We must have a reliable count of how many citizens, non-citizens, and illegal aliens are in our country.
The Department of Commerce sensibly decided to include a citizenship question in the 2020 Census, as has been done many, many times throughout the history of the United States.
Unfortunately, this effort was delayed by meritless litigation. As shocking as it may be, far-left Democrats in our country are determined to conceal the number of illegal aliens in our midst. They probably know the number is far greater, much higher than anyone would have believed before. Maybe that’s why they fight so hard.
This is part of a broader left-wing effort to erode the rights of the American citizen. And it’s very unfair to our country.
The Supreme Court ultimately affirmed our right to ask the citizenship question. And, very strongly, it was affirmed. But the Supreme Court ruled that we must provide further explanation that would have produced even more litigation and considerable time delays.
The case is already in three federal district courts that have been, to be totally honest, extremely unfriendly to us. These delays would have prevented us from completing the census on time. It’s deeply regrettable, but it will not stop us from collecting the needed information — and I think even in greater detail and more accurately. Therefore, we are pursuing a new option to ensure a complete and timely count of the non-citizen population.
Today, I will be issuing an executive order to put this very plan into effect immediately. I’m hereby ordering every department and agency in the federal government to provide the Department of Commerce with all requested records regarding the number of citizens and non-citizens in our country. They must furnish all legally accessible records in their possession immediately.
We will utilize these vast federal databases to gain a full, complete, and accurate count of the non-citizen population, including databases maintained by the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.
We have great knowledge in many of our agencies. We will leave no stone unturned. The Census Bureau projected that using previously available records, it could determine citizenship for 90 percent of our population or more.
With today’s executive order, which eliminates long-standing obstacles to data sharing, we’re aiming to count everyone. Ultimately, this will allow us to have an even more complete count of citizens than through asking the single question alone. It will be, we think, far more accurate.
The Census Bureau can use this information, along with information collected through the questionnaire, to create the official census. In other words, as a result of today’s executive order, we will be able to ensure the 2020 Census generates an accurate count of how many citizens, non-citizens, and illegal aliens are in the United States of America. Not too much to ask.
This will greatly inform a wide array of public policy decisions. This information is also relevant to administering our elections. Some states may want to draw state and local legislative districts based upon the voter-eligible population.
Indeed, the same day the Supreme Court handed down the census decision, it also said it would not review certain types of districting decisions, which could encourage states to make such decisions based on voter eligibility.
With today’s order, we will collect all of the information we need to conduct an accurate census and to make responsible decisions about public policy, voting rights, and representation in Congress.
In everything we do, we will faithfully represent the people of the United States of America.
I would like now to introduce Attorney General Bill Barr to the podium. Thank you. Thank you, Bill. (Applause.)
ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: Good evening. Thank you, Mr. President. And congratulations on today’s executive order, which will ensure that we finally have an accurate understanding of how many citizens and non-citizens live in our country.
As the Supreme Court recognized, it would be perfectly lawful for the federal government to ask on the census whether individuals are citizens of the United States. And it’s entirely reasonable to want to know how many citizens and non-citizens there are in the United States.
In fact, the federal government has routinely asked questions relating to citizenship ever since the 1820s. But while the Supreme Court correctly recognized that it would be entirely appropriate to include citizenship questions on the census, it nevertheless held that the Commerce Department did not adequately explain its decisions for doing so on the 2020 Census — because, as the Supreme Court recognized, the defect in the Commerce Department’s decision was curable with a better record.
The President asked me to work with Secretary Ross to determine whether there remained a viable path for including a citizenship question on the census. I did so.
In my view, the government has ample justification to inquire about citizenship status on the census, and could plainly provide rationales for doing so that would satisfy the Supreme Court. And therefore, there is no question that a new decision to add the question would ultimately survive legal review.
The problem is that any new decision would be subject to immediate challenge as a new claim in the three ongoing district court cases. In addition, there are injunctions currently in place that forbid adding the question. There is simply no way to litigate these issues and obtain relief from the current injunctions in time to implement any new decision without jeopardizing our ability to carry out the census, which we’re not going to do. We’re not going to jeopardize our ability to carry out the census.
So as a practical matter, the Supreme Court’s decision closed all paths to adding the question to the 2020 census. Put simply, the impediment was not — it was a logistical impediment, not a legal one. We simply cannot complete the litigation in time to carry out the census.
One other point on this: Some in the media have been suggesting, in the hysterical mode of the day, that the administration has been planning to add the citizenship question to the census by executive fiat without regard to contrary court orders or what the Supreme Court might say. This has been based on rank speculation and nothing more.
As should be obvious, there has never been under cons- — this has never been under consideration. We have always accepted that any new decision to add a citizenship question to the census would be subject to judicial review.
Turning to today, I applaud the President for recognizing in his executive order that including a question on the census is not the only way to obtain this vital information. The course the President has chosen today will bring unprecedented resources to bear on determining how many citizens and non-citizens are in our country, and will yield the best data the government has had on citizenship in many decades. That information will be used for countless purposes, as the President explained in his remarks today.
For example, there is a current dispute over whether illegal aliens can be included for apportionment purposes. Depending on the resolution of that dispute, this data may be relevant to those considerations. We will be studying this issue.
Congratulations again, Mr. President, on taking this effective action.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you, Bill. (Applause.) Thank you very much.
END TRANSCRIPT – 5:48 P.M. EDT
Have I got this right?
We are celebrating the CREATION of ANOTHER GIANT DATABASE?
DJT won’t always be POTUS and as Limbaugh has pointed out every time the republicans do the dirty work and turn the country around the sheeple then return the damocrats to power!
I get it. POTUS is doing the best with what he has but as long as ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS are getting an “E” ticket to the gravy train they are going to keep coming.
I've heard it argued that public schools are to blame for the slaughter of modern war because that all important list of military age men in didn't really exist before nations got in the compulsory education business.
He’s not collecting new data, he’s attempting to cross reference existing data in a way that will allow an accurate accounting of how many in each category are here in a manner that the swamp must accept it. Right now, it’s all winks, nods and shrugs.
The data is only segregated to help maintain the fiction that the Swamp doesn’t track us at will when it wants and provide a smoke screen to justify profligate spending and hide massive election meddling by foreign agents living amongst us.
The figures must be damning for them to fight against an accurate public ledger so hard.
We will find out how well these agencies cooperate… Wilburine will be watching and scoring… applying real word yard stick to systems and processes.
Edwards Deming: “Improve constantly and forever every process for planning, production and service.”
Using data to evaluate what is working and what isn’t is a very valuable management practice. … and buried in the data is the “Truth”.
Can the agencies be sectioned and reassembled on the fly?
We can use an accurate public ledger of who receives the big spending too.
Those who argue citizenship isn’t a valid piece of census data are also arguing for the end of a sovereign United States, regardless of the words or rationales they use.
Those who celebrate the creation of yet another massive governmental database in conjunction with more focused and “enhanced” analytics might want to purchase T-shirts silkscreened: We’re from the government and we’re here to help.
Time always tells, but this sure has the smell of a good idea, highly dubiously implemented. IMHO.
Bet the libs now regret blocking the census question; they could have cheated on that, at least.
Again, Trump picks up the sledge. Before this is over ICE will have names and locations of almost every illegal. Now, suppose Calif AG files suit to stop information sharing? POTUS: Thanks for reminding me, I'm ordering IRS to stop providing tax scofflaw info to your Franchise Tax Board. Figure it out yourself who owes you. All states with state income taxes rely on IRS info. They could not operate without it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dims are complaining about counting illegal aliens. As an American citizen, I am complaining that they HERE T ALL, squatting illegally in my country – diluting my vote & squandering taxpayer funds.
Will be interesting as to how many US House Seats will be amended when all is said and done.
LikeLiked by 10 people
INVADING our country, many with homocidal or even genocidal intent.
Declare the invasion and bust/hang the traitor judges.
We already know how many illegals are here – 26 1/2 million – and the Dems can't hide it.
Any bets on how many illegals running around the country? I say approx. 35 million
Between 50 -100 mil
Bingo!
I'll go low and say 60 Million. Totally unexceptable …unless you live in CA. Let the mass deportations begin in 5,4,3,2,1, NOW!
LikeLiked by 5 people
How long do you think it would take to deport 60 million? I think your number is too high by 50% or better. Just a guess.
That is like 1 out of 4 people.
I doubt we'll ever know the full extent, since a bunch of them are likely to skedaddle their own butts outta the country before they get caught using fake SSNs and such. So the census probably won't have so many to count.

But I'd say your guesstimate is somewhere in the ballpark.
But I’d say your guesstimate is somewhere in the ballpark.
It really is impossible to say at the moment. But the idea that there have been only 11 or 12 mil illegals here for the last three decades is ludicrous. 3 to 4 times that, at least.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The population of CA!
You certainly could be right. Every day OAN (One America News) updates the total of how many illegals are presently in our country – which they have at 26 1/2 million, and how much they are costing the American taxpayer – as well as other reliable figures. OAN is really the only news network to be counted on – and President Trump agrees.
Just consider the size of the database that DHS has from all these illegals from just the last few years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Look for DHS to bleachbit the database.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm, I don't think so.

MAGA

KAG
MAGA
KAG
It was done during obama's reign of terror.
Not to mention the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
You think the leftoids want us to know how many illegal aliens are in the pen?
Guaranteed they’re over-represented.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Has a cope of the EO been released yet?
The key part:
Trump: The Census Bureau can use this information, along with information collected through the questionnaire, to create the official census. In other words, as a result of today’s executive order, we will be able to ensure the 2020 Census generates an accurate count of how many citizens, non-citizens, and illegal aliens are in the United States of America. Not too much to ask.
This will greatly inform a wide array of public policy decisions. This information is also relevant to administering our elections. Some states may want to draw state and local legislative districts based upon the voter-eligible population.
LikeLiked by 15 people
All of which will be re-cycled through the lawfare process with endless claims/suits alleging faulty/discriminatory counting which impacts representation. Another win for the resistance.
All while Democrat and Republican voters alike see them fighting to not count illegals. That's a win because a large majority of people don't want to pay for illegals.
Is it just me, or does it seem that both POTUS and Barr gave Chief Justice Roberts and the Dems a bit FU today in their Announcement?
LikeLiked by 19 people
Roberts is either one lousy attorney or is being blackmailed. His legal decisions make no legal sense.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I think he is trying to get lucky with rbg
LikeLiked by 5 people
Many thanks yet again to sundance for the transcript!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Perhaps there is a CD titled: Young [name] + Roberts ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Young [boys name] + Roberts
I think it may be that Roberts and others on the Court get snippy when they have to get involved with things that they should not be involved with because it has no Constitutional relevance.

But that is the snake of leftists.

So was Roberts actually telling Trump to just go do it ??
But that is the snake of leftists.
John Roberts is doing whatever his puppet masters tell him to do, which usually involves coming up with ridiculously tortured legal arguments i order to make the case go the way his handlers want it to go. President Trump has wisely decided to stop playing the game according to made up rules, because he knows he can't win in a contest that has been rigged. So, by eliminating the opportunity for Roberts to have any input, he has negated one of the left's best assets!

In the words of Hannibal, the old A Team commander, "I love it when a plan comes together!"
In the words of Hannibal, the old A Team commander, “I love it when a plan comes together!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Roberts tries to be on the fence and give a little to both sides. Like the citizenship question saying it's legal but delaying saying so until you're screwed anyway.
LikeLike
They need to give that Liar both fingers. He needs to get gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has an injunction against his EO been issued yet? You know it is coming to be issued by a tyrant in black robes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This method may get some push back from the resistance ( Feel free to fire any and all Mr President ) It also may/will get some form of lawfare attack None the less He will have numbers long before a census count is Finished.

He may even have them before Nov 2020 😋

My guess 30+ million
He may even have them before Nov 2020 😋
My guess 30+ million
LikeLiked by 4 people
You know all those earned in one credits and food stamp benefits might have been worth it…just saying
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, a much more accurate count than relying on people returning the census form or, even being honest regarding the citizenship question. Bravo, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A trap baited with Government Cheese.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ever since the Democrats stood him up at Christmas, when he stayed in the White House, President Trump has been relentless in trying to fix the Immigration and Border issues.
Longest ever shutdown trying to get funding.
Culminating in the National Emergency to gather the funds necessary.
Sacking and replacing the cucks in DHS who were soft on immigration, including Kelly and Nielson.
Helping the We Build The Wall folks in getting permits to build. They’re currently on Project Two, and say they have ten sites where private owners have asked them to build.
I believe, according to McAleenan (if you can trust him), a mile of wall a day is being built, although it would be nice to see some pictures.
Tariffing Mexico to force them to help keep the “asylum seekers” away from the border. The ninety days run out in about two months. Guatemala have bent the knee as well, apparently
Fighting the courts on every adverse decision they make. I think with the latest Senate vote on judges, the ninth circuit will be 13-13, with three more vacancies to fill. That alone will be a major win into the future, and will stop a lot of the Judicial politicisation.
Deportations coming up, with 1,000,000 court decisions already made. It wouldn’t surprise me if the leaks about the locations two weeks ago were deliberate to see what the reaction would be, so they can counter it this time round.
And now this. He has utterly exposed the Democrats for the open border globalist hypocrites that they are, and he has stretched them to breaking point, and he’ll keep on pushing it until he has broken them completely.
Relax guys and gals, P Trump’s got this
They’ve put video out both last week and this week on their FB page (and I assume Twitter) of wall going up. The most recent was in Calexico, CA.
Who are “they”? CBP? WH?
Paul is referencing https://webuildthewall.us/about/
They raised over $25 million and already built a section of wall with these private funds.
More walls are planned.
I donated.
Paul Hanlom, good post. Nobody even considered this as an option. We will all be amazed at how he handles the coup when it is all said and done. Never, ever underestimate PDJT.
He has a vested interest- they are trying to not only destroy the country, they are targeting his family and his businesses. He will not stand for it.
LikeLike
“the ninth circuit will be 13-13”
No sadly the 9th will still be 16D/13R after the last open seat is filled. The two pending openings are both Bush appointees so their replacements do not change the numbers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_United_States_Circuit_Judges#Current_Judges_of_the_Ninth_Circuit
And he got Nancy to say clearly (amazingly enough) in a news conference that US citizens << world.
But according to a couple of regular posters, he's not doing anything about the illegal immigration!

(/s)
Local, county, state, federal… Now global as Ms. Pelosi said today? I don't know about most of you BUT I live in my tiny house, in a sleepy town, in a big city, and pay HUGE state taxes to a dysfunctional state government (NY for those wondering) and my taxes (stealing of my husband and my intellectual properties) are being used to pay for things we would never EVER want to "donate" our combined income to — all we have have ever wanted to do was to have some extra cash in our pockets and NOT live pay check to pay check. They are making it IMPOSSIBLE for the "middle-class" to be anything more than the "paying-class". So PLEASE PDJT and AG Barr I want and DESERVE to KNOW how many illegal citizens there are in my town, city, state and the US in total
LikeLiked by 17 people
I concur, and I live nearby. For now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
lotbusyexec, Sounds like taxation without representation to me. Doesn’t that ring a bell?
So far our VSGPDJT has suppressed our COLD ANGER to take out these vile politicians who love illegals, etc. and I am gad he is doing this. BUT if things start going really wrong I believe we have enough Deplorables who love this country to stand up and defend the rights we are afforded in the Constitution and Bill of RIghts and we WILL prevail.
BTW-The Adirondacks are God’s gift to any human who wants to explore the real wilderness.
Interesting post lotbusyexec.
When the feds find out who the illegals are and where they live do the hard working taxpayers get to know?
Do we get to know who might be the guy or gal who is stealing our SS# and where they live?
Do we get to know for sure how many are in our congressional district and if they are or are not being counted for representation?
It would be nice to see the light shone on all of the lawbreaking and other slightly illegal activities the illegals are involved in.
From how many of their children are in our overburdened local schools to how many of them are using our over taxed local medical facilities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another fellow New Yorker here (Long Island, so yea, taxes, taxes, taxes)
And traffic, traffic, traffic.
Another question. How long before some illegal aliens start self-deporting now that POTUS is issuing this EO? They know their time of a free ride is about to come to an end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honestly, WeThePeople2016, I would guess not very many.
The illegals here know that so far they are a protected species and will not budge.
They are an arrogant bunch of freeloaders who will not give up the cushy life provided for them by the American taxpayers until the law is right at their door.
And while Pelosi and her minions are all over TV telling them they have RIGHTS ( which they don’t by the way) they will hang on thinking they are safe for as long as possible.
We are not out of the woods yet but getting there.
Oh Boy are we getting there.
Time to get Judge’s names and addresses.
I fell down laughing at this one…
“We will utilize these vast federal databases to gain a full, complete, and accurate count of the non-citizen population, including databases maintained by the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.”
Vast databases…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Looks like all we need to do is sort by a different column!!! LOL!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes WSB, Is this the one auntie Maxine was talking about? Hmmm, we can have ours too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Maybe in Jeddah?!
Mine that data.
That data, mine!
See, its the data sharing that’s the key. A lot if this is usually not allowed. And the Ds will have a hard time arguing against it since their pal Lerner shared data with the FBI for nefarious reasons and they said nothing. The feds are not only going to be able to count illegals, they will be able to ID and locate them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A thing of beauty, emet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I ever discover someone else is using my SSN – or worse, my husband’s or child/ren’s SSN – they won’t have to worry about deportation. -_- I’ll fling them into the bloody ocean myself.
LikeLike
Yep. And Wilbur is gonna meet Lois for lunch, she’s gonna give him some tips on how to git-er-done!
I’ve always liked the saying: “Turnabout is fair play.”
Indeed!
three words….
D
M
V
🙂
Funny, lefties are saying that PDJT caved on the citizenship question being on the census. They just got owned and can only react as they always do; emoting their inner ignorance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Once they figure it out they will just come undone. It should be great fun to watch. And how does a CA or HI judge stop this one?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just waiting until those who were opposed to the citizenship question, realize that what PDJT will do, is far more accurate and more damaging to the enemies of this country, than what just having the citizenship question would have been. Maybe when this dawns on them, they will then start emergency litigation to insist that the citizenship question actually be asked on the census. (Because the alternative is so much worse for them!)
And whether the obstructionists manage to put the question back or not, or even delay the census, PDJT will actually have accurate information right on time.
I pray often for the enemies of MAGA and PDJT to be even more and ever more ridiculous. So far I have yet to be disappointed.
I’m just too cynical. So, we are leaving it up to swamp agencies to carry out a task that they don’t want to do. EOs are fine, but the bureaucracy can subvert this until the sun burns out. The citizenship question was taken out by Obama; CJ Roberts lets the challenge stand to remove it. Sounds very familiar to his jujitsu on the Obamacare ruling. I’m generally not a conspiracy theorist, but I wonder what Epstein has on SCOTUS in his vault?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump said: I’m hereby ordering every department and agency in the federal government to provide the Department of Commerce with all requested records regarding the number of citizens and non-citizens in our country. They must furnish all legally accessible records in their possession immediately.
Wilbur Ross is the Secretary of Commerce. He’s not swamp.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Could this somewhat control illegal voting? At least you would know how many votes their should be in each area. Of course everyone does not vote, but if you have more votes than citizens then you have a big problem.
I’m skeptical bc too many resistance soldiers work in these agencies. Who will be overseeing this project? How can you trust that they’ll collect and submit all that data? After the IRS debacle and spygate NSA, FBI, DOJ, I trust none of these agencies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking at things that way, how would we trust the census to be accurate considering that swamp people have involvement with that too? Gotta try to win with the hand we’re dealt.
From the 30,000 foot view, VSGPOTUS’s method will disclose a lot more illegals than a census that has a very very low return rate. The various agencies have a galactic ton of data on who’s who. If they tap into the states (guaranteed) it even gets worse for the Marxists.
Dare I suggest he planned it that way?
Naw.
LikeLiked by 5 people
VSGPOTUS’s method will disclose a lot more illegals than a census
I think you’re right. 🙂
Watch. Edward Snowden comes up with the numbers before Saturday morning.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is he a Russian citizen yet? Here we go again! Russia 2.0!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha!
The important questions are can this information be used in redistricting, and can it be used to purge voter rolls?
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to the 14th Amendment, Secrion 2, our Forefathers outwitted these loons again. There is no assertion that the ‘count’ must be by a formal Census.
Section 2.
Representatives shall be apportioned among the several states according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each state, excluding Indians not taxed. But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the executive and judicial officers of a state, or the members of the legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such state, being twenty-one years of age, and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such state.
_________________
If we include women’s right to vote, the count would be to determine the count of citizen voters over the age of 21.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…and citizens of the United States…”
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
🖐 👍 !!!
The question we should’ve dropped from the census was “Sex” since tons of people don’t know their sex yet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. I see that males were to be counted. Until women were allowed to vote. Now, there is no Amendment for confused gender identifiers.
And probably prudent!
Barr: “For example, there is a current dispute over whether illegal aliens can be included for apportionment purposes. Depending on the resolution of that dispute, this data may be relevant to those considerations. We will be studying this issue”
Hope so!
Now wasn’t the pre-Civil War Dred Scott SCOTUS decision the one that determined that a slave was 3/5 of a male voter for apportionment purposes, b/c the Democrat South in states like Alabama and Mississippi had very large numbers of enslaved Africans and not so many free white males? Those white boys were happy to do the math to retain political power back then. Perhaps the same thing is happening today in states like CA, where there are large numbers of non-citizens. The Democrats still see that counting these people in some fashion will help them retain political power as the middle class flees the state. Same for NY, IL, NJ, MA etc., leaving behind fewer MEN available to steer the ship of state, but lots of wymyn who would like a shot at it. Gnome sayin’? Yeah, we’re screwed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, the counting slaves as 3/5 of a citizen for voting apportionment purposes was a compromise worked out in the 1783 Articles of Confederation. The 1857 Dred Scott decision ruled that blacks could not become Amercan citizens; it was eventually nullified by the 14th Amendment.
The EO states the database info can be used to inform the Census.
The very idea that a country, any country, can’t be allowed to take a count of its own citizens, even during a census used to determine representation the the House and Electoral College in America’s case, is about the most insane thing imaginable. At the rate things are going, soon the USA will be a sanity free zone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said sir!
My ancestors entered America legally; most of them entered before America’s independence.
Several of my ancestors served in our country’s armed forces.
NONE of my ancestors owned slaves; in fact, many of them deliberately moved out of slates, and at lest one of them served as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
To those who impugn America and our president: get out of our way.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have a similar heritage, goddess. And even if anyone is successful in taking over this country…and we are close…I am standing right next to you.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No one will succeed in overcoming America as long as one patriot breathes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True, and we have some badasses out in this landscape.
WSB, there are bad asses here in Canada and worldwide too that are just “waiting in the wings”
That is what the bass turds are scared of. Hence the need to destroy PDJT.
His second term will be incredible..
God bless PDJT
Personally, I’d count on that guy who jumped on a racing submarine in the middle of an ocean and fearlessly and with focused intent pounded on a hatch containing drug runners and by sheer will forced them outta there. Yep. THAT’S a patriot. 😁
Me three…..
Apologies for typos: many of them moved out of slave states
Goddess, my ancestors (maternal/paternal) arrived in the colonies ( Philadelphia, PA and Charleston, SC) in the mid 1700s – from Germany and England….legally, too. My grandmother and great- grandmother were members of the DAR. An ancestor of mine has fought for this country in
every war. My father was a Colonel in the Army, my step father was a 20 year old Navy Lt. in a U-boat on D-day in Normandy. One ancestor was Joshua Speed, President Lincoln’s friend from Springfield, IL.
My point is, there are more legal, traditional citizens than the globalists think there are, here in the USA – patriotic, law abiding, quietly trying to live life without too much federal government interference. We love this country. We were raised to believe “God, family, country”. We have red lines that we will not allow to be crossed. I am glad this President fights for us.
Well, in the robust spirit of civil disobedience, there is a ‘solution.’ —
Let’s estimate that there are 38 to 39 million ‘non-citizens’ that currently reside in these United States. So, if a like number of LEGAL citizens in decidedly blue states (NY, CA, etc.) decided not fill out the census forms because they “are crestfallen at the idea that citizenship is of no vital concern to today’s third branch of government” then:
Such an action would fully dilute the representation of non-citizens. So, if you are a citizen in a demon-ocratic state you can diminish its overall representation.
The Brobdingnagian hate of the “party of slavery” can be countered by refusing to capitalize their schemes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just imagine what the Obama holdovers would be doing to sabotage the Census data.
Even if there are rogue agencies attempting to hide truthful results, the cross referencing will pick up the anomaly.
This is very good. Now Trumps people will know how many are on SS, SSI, food stamps,WIC, disability, public housing, who has warrants for arrest etc. And when they fill out the paperwork to get all of this taxpayer money, they have to put down how many people are in their house.
Disappointing that illegals have more rights than Americans. Race to the bottom, indeed while the super rich get richer on slaves labor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The IRS database can flag 1 or 2 million illegals with a simple query. SO FAR… it has been illegal for them (or employers) to disclose this.
The IRS database indexes SSNs that have multiple individuals reporting income on the same Social Security Number. In other words they know who is using stolen SSNs and let them be hired and file tax returns anyway.
The IRS also reports this data to to the 3 major credit bureaus so that no additional income reported by illegals is credited to the legal owner of that SSN, and to keep the illegal users of the SSNs from getting credit cards.
I do hope our VSG President gets this print out 😉
The Secret List of ID Theft Victims
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/6814673/ns/technology_and_science-security/t/secret-list-id-theft-victims/#.XSfk8K_mDb1
IRS doesn’t tell 1M taxpayers that illegals stole their Social Security numbers
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/aug/30/irs-doesnt-tell-1-million-taxpayers-that-illegal-i/
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Democrats are living in Cloud Cuckoo Land. It’s surreal. But Obama left behind a bunch of federal judges (who seemed to have made a lot of donations to his campaign – bribery? or an agreement to follow Obama’s orders after he left office?) who have stymied President Trump’s attempts to enforce the laws passed by Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The entire federal dotgov has been seeded with moderate to extreme leftwing fanatics for decades. Some agencies, like the EPA are 100% staffed by “The sky is falling!” unicorn herders and rainbow riders. The sludge in the swamp wasn’t all put there by the previous president; he had lots of help before him.
Loving it today. I am NOT tired of winning!
MAGA
KAG
AG Barr, “…there is a current dispute over whether illegal aliens can be included for apportionment purposes.” I imagine this comment caused a few Dem pols to cringe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He turned the tables. The “dominant narrative” from MSM & Dems has been that the DOJ & Admin’s position was purely political. Their actual position is directly political & that remark highlighted it
I bet the Democrats are shi**ing so many bricks the proctologists in Washington are having to work overtime!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“For example, there is a current dispute over whether illegal aliens can be included for apportionment purposes. Depending on the resolution of that dispute, this data may be relevant to those considerations. We will be studying this issue.” It is The. Issue. There is no other. Without getting seats in Congress based on false numbers, the democrat party is doomed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s what the whole open border fraud is all about. To get more Representatives in their districts due to illegals.
If you get caught using a fake social security number automatic 5 year prison sentence. Not even Democrat’s can be against that.
LikeLike
Oh, but they are. And, the RINOs are right there with them. These people do not give one flying fig about the American taxpayer. At least two people have been using my SSN for at least fifteen years. It was accidentally revealed to me at a gov’t office who then tried to walk back the information.
It’s a huge black market. SS# from the deceased are used, but more recently there is a huge market for SS# of minor children citizens who haven’t entered the workforce yet, and disabled/elderly people who cannot work. The illegals stealing our identities definitely need to be deported, but also, their employers need to have huge fines.
because language matters, the issue isn’t “including” a citizenship question on the census, it is “returning” the citizenship question to the census (as is not only common sense, but also common sense throughout the world. (perhaps, given the Left’s love affair with old Europe, they would be happier to adopt Switzerland’s citizenship laws?)
Apologize if this has been made known, but the 2020 census results will not be released until March 31st, 2021. So it will have no impact on the 2020 electoral college. It will affect the 2022 midterms and the 2024 Presidential Race when our favorite President wins his 3rd term.
LikeLiked by 2 people
EXECUTIVE ORDER – COLLECTING INFORMATION ABOUT CITIZENSHIP STATUS IN CONNECTION WITH THE DECENNIAL CENSUS
https://www.twitlonger.com/show/n_1squor5
Sorry but I find this a bit depressing. Congressional districts are apportioned based upon population. Also I’m not sure how we can have confidence in these corrupt federal agencies which regularly go rogue and openly oppose the president on everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right. But Texas picked up 4 Congressional Seats in 2010 and Florida 2 Seats and the two cities that cried about the results and sued were Detroit and New York. People are leaving Communist Illinois in droves, so my State will probably lose 2 Congressional Seats in lunatic districts. These will be picked up by Florida, Texas, or Tennessee. It all works out in the end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Florida, Texas, Carolinas, will gain seats. CA, WA, NY, NJ, Illinois and possibly Connecticut will lose seats.
MAGA
KAG
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess the various states that have been selling Driver’s Licenses to illegal aliens are gonna get busy pretty soon running the shredders and ordering up the BleachBit?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve never understood why we don’t adapt Rush’s solution to immigration, and therefore citizenship (with some liberties):
1. It’s the law. Follow it. Don’t like it? Change it. Broken? Fix it. Those who break the law, and those who abet those who break the law should be held accountable under the law. Resources recovered under successful prosecution should be designated to further support enforce the of the law, e.g. build a wall, build and maintain modern detention centers, horde crossings, detection technologies, and fund border security personnel,
2. Those who break the Country’s immigration laws should not become citizens for a specified period of time but not before those who follow our immigration laws.
3. Those who are not citizens should not expect the rights and benefits of citizenship: e.g., voting and government assistance.
4. Children of those who come here illegally cannot become citizens until their parents become citizens (who cannot become citizens until those who came here legally become citizens, etc. see #2).
5. Remittances sent to another country by those who have come here illegally will be subject to a 25% administrative fee dedicated to the citizen and immigration resources outlined in #1. Funds will be matched and doubled by employers who violate the law in employing people here illegally. (Are fines and fees congressional or executive prerogatives?)
6. Individuals already here illegally, including DACA “children”, may choose to come out of the shadows, as “guest workers” under the conditions as outlined above.
7. In addition to the conditions above, sanctuary cities will be considered to be in violation of the law, and subject to the consequences of violating the law. Faculties necessary to hold, process and prosecute people here illegally will be located and maintained in said sanctuary cities. Federal funds designated for said sanctuary cities will instead be Re designated (via fines or fees) to fund such programs.
8. Taxpayer funds may not be used to fund education expenses for indivuals here illegally. Locales in violation will be fined an administrative fee double that of the expenses born by the taxpayer.
9. Other suggestions?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was happy he had made this decision . Like a home Run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quick question: Does “hereby ordering every department and agency in the federal government to provide the Department of Commerce with all requested records…” fall under the same heading as…
• Government officials having to obey subpoenas?
• Prosecutors having to turn over evidence that clears the defendant?
• Prosecutors having to recuse themselves from a case due to conflicts of interest?
Am I supposed to believe that the swamp will obey Trump’s “order”? You kidding me? Maybe Trump should make another executive order stating that executive branch employees can’t leak official information to the press. How about an executive order that says executive branch employees can’t stage a coup?
Give me a break.
LikeLike
Ground Hog Day – Phil: What would you do if you were stuck in one place and every day was exactly the same, and nothing that you did mattered?
Ralph: That about sums it up for me. You know, some guys would look at this glass and they would say, you know, “that glass is half empty”. Other guys would say, “that glass is half full”.
… Gus: I peg you as a glass half empty kinda guy.
LikeLike
I am actually looking forward to another government shutdown that lasts long enough that we actually get an RIF (Reduction In Force). It seems that those essential workers who kept working during a shutdown, found less interference from the non-essential workers and were able to be more effective and spent less time undoing and redoing what the others would mess up.
It would be good if it were easier to remove the bad and incompetent and obstructionist government employees.
There still seems to be some confusion as to how apportionment works, despite the ugly condescending response I received in the other thread… apportionment is based on persons and not citizens.
While the information will be enlightening indeed – to find out that 1/5th of our population aren’t citizens – it won’t affect the census much as far as I can see.
If you are really interested in the census questions I recommend reading these two articles posted below. Maybe the temperature will cool down a bit as facts suck the oxygen from the flames of misunderstanding.
From 2016
“Census Bureau hopes to use data from other government agencies in 2020”
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/04/28/census-bureau-2020/
From 2018
“What to know about the citizenship question the Census Bureau is planning to ask in 2020”
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/03/30/what-to-know-about-the-citizenship-question-the-census-bureau-is-planning-to-ask-in-2020/
Well, California will lose some house members. Texas may lose house members on the border. When citizens finds out how many illegals are living in this country on our dime, there will be a great awakening. My guess is 60 % up do not have a clue as to what is happening. I have family members and friends that I have given up on. They do not know or understand the term “sanctuary city.” When the uninformed become informed it will become an amazing experience on this earth. The illegals will deport themselves. When Americans realize they are on the edge of losing everything dear to them the democrat party will be finished.
Both the President and Barr admitted that lawfare won the day for the resistance.
As we comment presently, there are a multitude of lawsuits being planned to attack the myriad of sources, processes, quantitative methods, and conclusions that will result from the most complicated census in history. The allegations of inaccuracy, discrimination, inter-agency improprieties, and countless other fabricated issues will be litigated endlessly.
I anticipate legions of bureaucrats trying to navigate through the maze the President is creating will not lead to the solution he and we desire. Instead, a fierce, multi-year verbal and legal argument will commence immediately and persist through publication of any results, thereby delaying indefinitely any meaningful changes to apportionment of seats in the House and votes in the Electoral College.
This battle was lost in the SCOTUS.
Who says he doesn’t have all of the reports now? We’re talking ‘Art of the Deal’/’Art of War’ Zen Master VSGPDJT here. Seriously, he has proven to be five steps ahead of these fools at all times.
I’m surprised such a big deal is being made over this question -do they expect people to be honest on it?
THAT’S why he said this will be more accurate. it will also be a huge mess. 🙂
These databases are going to be SO mis-matched and showing millions and millions of illegals getting this and that, along with social security. This will open it up to REAL reform, I hope and pray!
“We’re gonna need a bigger spreadsheet, guys!”
Firstly – since only American “citizens” are to be “represented” by their chosen “representatives” by “legal” votes which only “citizens” can cast – why is an accurate count of said citizens not extremely pertinent? THESE are the people to be REPRESENTED – not non-citizens. And it’s certainly not likely that illegals are going to admit to being so – which really doesn’t matter because we already know that that there are 26 1/2 million and counting. (OAN does their research) And as the question has always been asked since the existence of the census – until Obama removed it in 2010, why can’t Trump re-establish it? – both Presidents – right? Just why can’t Trump decide it’s back on? And Roberts? – this guy quite obviously has his own political agenda and has no right being a Supreme Court Justice. This entire thing is a total travesty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I hear cbs had said “The President is giving up getting the citizen question on the census ”
BWA HA HA !
They thought it was a loss for our VSGPDJT……
BWA HA HA !
God, I love my President……….
