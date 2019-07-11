Doug Collins Discusses Democrat Meetings and Secret Negotiation/Preparation with Mueller…

The motives for Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff to call-up former special counsel Robert Mueller are transparently obvious. The committees are hoping to weaponize Mueller’s appearance to attain a political edge; and that’s why committee staff have spent weeks in detailed coaching and strategy sessions with Robert Mueller and his Lawfare team members.
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins discusses the political collusion between Mueller, the DOJ/FBI “small group” and the House committee chairmen.
Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff have constructed the rules so there’s only one hour of open hearing, and one hour of closed-door testimony, per committee? C’mon man !! Their purpose to protect Mueller from questions about the corrupt investigation is stupidly visible.
There’s additional value in the notation from Bill Hemmer as he shares his discussion with Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes for those with eyes and ears to accept.
Does this sound like a statement from a well-informed man who has “confidence” in the current positions of Bill Barr at the U.S. Department of Justice?
It looks to me like Nunes can see DC’s institutional history preservation repeating; and he’s warning AG “Bondo” Barr that ‘we the people‘ might just know too much on this one to accept the typical DC cover-up maneuver.
Nunes is having a well justified faith slip. he has been at this over 2 years and they have gotten away with murder with no consequences so far.
And, no visible signs that consequences are forthcoming soon. Nunes is in a position to know better than anyone outside of DOJ, and he clearly isn’t signaling confidence that consequences are in the works.
It bears repeating.
The rule of law is dead in America.
For anyone to claim otherwise, where are the arrests, indictments, trials, convictions?
Lois Lerner
Clapper
Brennan
Strzok
Comey
Clinton
Rosenstein
Where is the same “justice” that was meted out to Scooter Libby?
The DOJ & FBI are shams. Politicized beyond repair.
CYA is the standing order.
Dead.
Spot on. .
Nunes has every right to feel the brunt of Deep State abuse. Nunes has exposed and referred for prosecution very specific criminal behavior by multiple actors. Nunes’ response to his efforts?
All his requests are filed in the ignore and fugettbout it file. Mr Barr, where art is your sense of respect for USA and Devin Nunes?
Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ruled this week that the Special Counsel’s indictment of a Russian troll farm “does not link the defendants to the Russian government,” and “alleges only private conduct by private actors.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-11/judge-shreds-mueller-evidence-kremlin-meddling
There is still time to derail this government produced hoax of a testimony.
See https://www.lawfareblog.com/government-violated-dc-local-rule-concord-management-case-court-finds for the full text f the Courts Opinion and Order.
Thanks
Geez couldn’t you find a different site for the court findings. Why give Lawfare our traffic.
Don’t think that blunder is what Mueller wants to talk about. It impeaches the Mueller dossier
So true, but does it pass the “so what” test. What we are experiencing is a beat down by DS slugs without a single molecule of honor and integrity.
Muller could probably come right out and scream “… it was all a scam, a setup, an abuse the obama and his entire inner circle knew about and endorsed. We abused the system, lied, withheld evidence…we did WHATEVER we wanted to screw the incoming admin. What are you gonna do about it? We screwed you and we’ll do it AGAIN if we feel like it…” and not a thing will happen. Not a thing will change.
They’re winning and will continue to as long as we continue to play by their rules.
And half the country would feel their actions were justified to keep the evil Trump out of office. They’re so brainwashed.
I could have gotten into a huge argument last week with a “lady of leisure”…husband makes BIG bucks and she travels the world and flits from house to house and hates Trump. IDIOT! Reaps rewards she doesn’t have to work for and thinks she so smart by hating the man who makes her husband’s job easier.
You’re right, they’re winning the stupid people, the people who think they’re too cool, and unfortunately there’s a lot of them.
There are a lot of them, so it’s going to be critical for each one of us to get three (or more!) friends to vote for Trump. And those friends need to get three friends to vote for Trump and so on…
If the 60+ million of us that voted for Trump can each get three friends to vote for him, we just might be able to overcome the massive voter fraud the Democrats are planning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jed- Isn’t that pretty much what happens every day?
Well, I know that Mueller never dreamed that Russians would actually show up in Court and proceed toward trial. Because this will – through official judicial rulings such as the one Judge Freidrich has now made – systematically overturn the perceived validity of the Mueller Report as an actual, credible, judicial document. (Which it is not, and never was.)
If a Judge rules that the Prosecution must not say that these companies are in fact in any way linked to the Russian Government, then how can the Government say the same thing with regards to President Trump? Also, “counter-intelligence” can only be applied against State operatives. But the Judge, and the defendants, are plainly saying that such evidence does not appear to exist?
The Government has spent two years “spin-sinuating” that the President was nothing more than a Russian stooge. But a Judge declares that they cannot say this in her courtroom (correctly so …) because it would prejudice a Jury? You know, what this Judge is saying is the law. But what Mueller has done has nothing whatever to do with the law, and I think that it’s time that he be confronted with that.
All true…but the court of public opinion is presided over by the media, and sadly and dishonestly they have already moved on.
I hope Republicans are having the same closed door meetings to strategize & plan what questions they will ask.
I’d love to believe that, but I know that they are doing no such thing, and even if they did, Nancy and Co. would block them from asking any questions that might damage the narrative.
It’s more like a small dinner for four.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My $.02 is the only elected Republican that really knows how to fight is not in Congress, but in the White House Oval Office!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Delivery for one!
Better be two scoops with the dessert!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No licking!
Why are Republicans so weak and ineffectual?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re kidding, right? Republicans are no match.
Prepare for all the whiny-whines on Momma Bartiromo’s show the following Sunday. Where’s the Right’s Alinksy?
Unfortunately, he died of a heart attack in 2012.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Where’s the Right’s Alinksy?”
Fight fire with fire.
The reason why the Republicans are are no match ….and virtually always defeated is:
They try to argue with the Dem’s over something that is almost always stupid and / or are full of lies and exaggerations……..Instead of engaging them with:
“The Frontal Attack of Truth…..
The Republicans cannot beat them at the stupidity game:
The Report was submitted:
It is over….argue with yourself….hell…walk out…they want to play his game…
“Never argue with Stupid People.”
“They will only bring you down to their level and defeat you with their Experience”
I’m a little more cynical than that. The Repubs know they’re performing in that pantomime you outline. They know all they have to do is log in a good performance, not ruffle the swamp in any real way, and that should be enough to get them reelected as the overrun voice of reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they need to all cede their time to Collins, Ratcliff & Gohmert.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I, too, hope that Republicans are deep in discussion, planning a strategy. But given their past performances, I know that certainly isn’t going to happen. They’re essentially a bunch of eunuchs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold on here….for three years I’ve read from every democrat defending Mueller and the SC investigation saying that Mueller is a Republican? Now he meets with the dems Congressional leaders, not the Republicans? This means they were all lying….again .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll tell ya fellow Treepers I don’t believe in coincidences and this Epstein horror show combined with all this Russian Collusion crap coming out seems to be orchestrated. I believe the floor is caving in on these rats and I also believe our President set it all up.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I have had that feeling as well. Not to mention the Ambassador from the UK resigning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree as well. And I would like to know who the white hat is who leaked the Brits’ memos.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha! Yes! Maybe Liz!
Could be. I just popped in to see what CNN’s creative department came up with for today’s headlines. Other than “Trump wonders whether Acosta did enough to quiet Epstein uproar”, zzzz….
Does that include appointing Jeff Sessions and Chris Wray?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you battin1000?
I’ve thrown in the towel. I have no more faith. I believe epstein may go to jail, maybe, but the vain hopes that ANY DS players get busted is no longer in the cards. We’ll, unfortunately never even hear about the pervs that he was pandering to. Not even CPT Obvious, slick willie.
Think back on all the anticipation and rumors about the weiner laptop for example, zilch, nunca, zero and into the wind tunnel forever. Somebody burned epstein for sure but at every step the DS has a fixer with a fix. None of the “rank and file” dudes and dudesses have stepped up, nobody. Everyone has chosen a side and we are getting our azzes handed to us.
How long will it take before there is a collective realization that our Don Quixote routine is nothing but sport for the DS?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Year after year, decade after decade, scandal after scandal, democrat or republican it matters not. We as a country haven’t woken up yet in my lifetime, so to answer your closing question, never… Because, as a country it keeps us divided. In Liberty
Sporty…..THANK YOU. How many times have we been here? It is not assured that Mueller is even going to show up. There is so much crap going on behind the scenes.
You make a good point about Epstein. If the deep state is so in control…..why even arrest Epstein? Either someone at DOJ is doing their job or they are so desperate that they are going to try to use Epstein to bring down POTUS. And why announce that they have pictures and CD’s? Pretty hard to put that genie back in the bottle.
I see desperation and panic. But boy, they sure fight like hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see pure panic myself. All of a sudden Epstein. It doesn’t make sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya can’t run with the big dogs and pee with the puppies. Dems treatment of Trump for the past couple years has been beyond disgraceful. Hope you are right and I hope these dirty cops and their democrat protectors, are crushed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What really pi**es me off is the spineless Republicans.
Could you imagine the Dems sitting on their hands while Clinton or P44 were being treated like PDJT.
Of course not..utterly fu**ing useless, scumbags
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does not matter what rules the Dems apply.
Mueller -can’t- testify next week without GOP Representative asking about the Epstein plea deal when he was head of the FBI.
This cannot be prevented short of locking GOP Representatives outside the committee room.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy’s rules state they don’t have to inform the Rs about scheduling changes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also is not supposed to speak about anyone who was not charged. Let’s see how that goes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes has been showing visible disgust for two/three weeks now. It started when he called out Gowdy for ‘leaving the House to write a book’ while the heat was turning up.
I think he understands fully now, how the cover up cannot be unwound but only burned down and he’s not sure there’s enough people to set off every chain reaction on the side of the good guys.
hashtag ColdAnger.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Even if the dirty cops go to jail, the DOJ and FBI will never be trusted again by Americans. Our justice system is just as corrupt(if not more) than every other country in the world.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I don’t that the FBI or CIA or IRS or DOJ or SCOTUS, et al, give a flying rats ass what the 10% of Americans that are paying attention to the corruption, decay and slow-motion collapse of the government and the country think.
Sadly, we are witness to the “Fundamental Transformation” of America, and the only way to stop it is not going to be pretty.
LikeLiked by 7 people
How does SCOTUS get funded?
Bottom line: Americans do not know what is going on because of the corrupt media. As long as the media does not tell the TRUTH, justice will not prevail.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is so true. When I was still trying to be friends with a liberal, I would ask her what she thought of something and she would never even have heard about it. She knew nothing about anything POTUS has done and thinks he just sits around all day watching tv. She gets her news from Rachel Maddow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“When I was still trying to be friends with a liberal” for dummies.
Then I think it’s time to get out of the paying taxes business. “No taxation without representation.”
Only a 2nd Civil War would reset this country. I hope it comes. And I’m eager and ready. I’d rather go out fighting than lay down for filthy socialists, communists, illegals, jihadis and their masters the Rothchilds and Soros. To hell with the browning of America by globalists who want to destroy us and our values. My ancestors shed their blood on this soil to preserve what they believed in, and it’s time to take up arms once again. Otherwise, we’re doomed. This is not the America I grew up in and it needs to be cleaned out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are not the droids you are looking for, move along…. the civil war comment is too rash. All we need is for men and women of integrity to do the right thing—AG Barr, Horowitz and other investigators. And a million citizens to march on Washington, and a crushing defeat of the dems in Nov 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pardon me, but you are flat out delusional. Barr is establishment and he’s there to protect them only. We’re on our own. Get used to it.
LikeLike
It is much much worse when you realize the power the jerks hold over the rest of the world. Some corrupt official in some shit hole hurts his local area but corrupt DC political powers can hurt the entire world. These guys have the DoJ and FBI running point and covering their backs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t trust them now. Seriously… corruption is a stain the keeps spreading… SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maggie it is worse.
A 33 year or so decoratedGeneral and a white collar criminal? Manafort have been destroyed, and their families in tatters.
All your alphabet agencies are corrupt, your judges are worse. They are enforcers.
I have a Q.C. ( Queens counsel.) Lawyer friend up here in Canada,
A good Conservative Guy. Ten years ago or so, he told me the American judiciary was utterly corrupt. Judges bought and paid for.
I thought he was exaggerating…silly me and naive me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can’t reasonably expect any institution to effectively police itself. If we had a mass media in this country that actually spoke truth to power, “we the people” might actually know enough to demand real accountability. As it stands, the story is already too complicated for the average citizen, and the complexity is compounded by the PRAVDA media. The conditions for covering up the biggest abuse of power in our history could not be more perfect.
LikeLiked by 6 people
IG investigations are worthless in cases like this. Agencies cannot inspect themselves objectively. The DOJ IG office and the Durham investigative team are composed primarily of career personnel who rotate in and out of these assignments. Instinctively, the tendency is to protect the institution. They will rationalize why it is necessary in the long term. After working for the federal government for 36 years, including at the SES level, I am not optimistic that we will see real accountability. Instead, we are going to get a laundry list of recommendations on how to improve processes and safeguard rights. The fact that we had an attempted coup will not be addressed.
LikeLiked by 12 people
This.What we have been seeing is the new normal until us grownups step in. You will not vote your way back to normality. We either accept it or we rise up and hold these people accountable
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it true that SES are bulletproof or untouchable in job security?
LikeLike
Right and as we know anything they do once and get away with becomes precedent. Norms and procedures will be codified so it can be legal next time. I doubted we had any hope for our freedoms when even Nunes fought to keep Patriot act recently when it came up for renewal knowing all he knew. Now he is a lone voice in the wilderness and we are nation willing and able to spy on it’s citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike what you would recommend…military take over for several months and start all over ???
LikeLike
That was the problem…MASS media.
It’s interesting that Barr’s father Donald Barr was in the OSS. The fact that Devin Nunes said this indicates the FBI and CIA still think they’re untouchable- we’ll see how far Barr will go to protect the institutions. Also, it will be interesting to see what the court decides on Epstein, hired by Donald Barr, who thinks he should be sent to his mansion instead of jail. Hillary and Bill know the blackmail game just a well as Comey, Brennan and Epstein. I suspect blackmail is the currency of Washington DC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You made me google this. That’s beyond bizarre right? What are the coincidence of that happening even in the circles of elites? I can’t even understand what the portends besides just a basic root of corruption and compromising on the part of Barr. Doesn’t sound good to me.
LikeLike
I just want someone to record the closed session or stream it for us. 😉
I’m not positive, but pretty sure Pelosi has already determined that there will be no recordings taken and no transcript written or released. A decision allowed to her by some policy or other from her package of rule changes passed early in this session.
I mean illicitly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps someone could leave a cell phone there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s only allowed if you’re Schifty or Lieu-zer and they ain’t on our side.
I know of no person with any sense about governmental matters that trusts anything that comes out of the letter agencies. None. The credibility is gone. Everybody that I know realizes these corrupt agencies could turn on any of us and make our lives miserable. If that happens they can expect what they fear most – unhinged patriots. So Devin is correct, there better be convictions by the thousands and a massive shake-up at the letters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing changes unless the people rise up and a million people descend and surround the FBI/DOJ buildings, voicing their opinion of their distrust and double standard of upholding the law on their own.
I really wish PT would tweet something like MAGA supporters come to Washington and let our alphabet agencies hear your concerns first hand.
My guess is we would get our million to show up.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am wondering if the Independence Day Celebration was a head count…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. I bet it was. I honestly think we’re nearing that point. A lot more people are woken up then I think even we realize. All we need is a few more Nunes types to just throw their arms up and publically say it. Nunes might have become cynical now…but he’s also somewhat comfortable in expressing this out loud. He’s becoming a “problem” now. A rabble rouser. He must feel somewhat secure to blow up like this. I anticipate more of this to come. And hopefully more to follow suit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the drop of a pin….just 3 months notice. Trial run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice the WH has been quiet on the numbers? I did, too. Normally, PT would have asked for a count…crickets!
LikeLike
Next time…three hours!
Yep. He knew Deplorables would show. Now DC knows. Those that went, know the drill. Good to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍
All this corruption is being fueled by OUR MONEY and I don’t know about the rest of you but I work for what I get and I’ve worked outside the home since I was 16. And now the rotten government “public servants” are spending money like it’s nothing on their schemes, their bribes, their wars to benefit their lobbyists, their investigations to try to destroy those who oppose them, and on and on and on. They have TOO much of our money to play with. And the rats want more more more. It isn’t about taking care of the poor, the disabled, the downtrodden, it’s about taking care of themselves.
This whole thing is insane and we only put up with it because we’re like the frogs in the water…the heat was turned up gradually. Too many accept the current rotten government, too many are too distracted to see what’s really happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So why doesn’t Senator Graham move forward with his Senate Committee and subpoena Mueller and ensure that the public questioning period is a full 8 hours just like Don Jr. and others did?
By doing nothing to offset the House injustice and farce show just shows how much these Republicans including Graham are RINO’s.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Missy Lindsay’s role is to swamp, not get justice.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Lyndsey may well do that if forced to by blatant Democrat moves like shutting out Republicans.
I contacted my senator, Lindsey Graham, about pursuing this matter. His response to me was that he was done with it. He has forgotten that we voted him in and that we can vote him OUT! Excuse me, Senator Graham; you work for us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miz Graham isn’t going to do anything. She’s a snake who has Trump’s ear.
LikeLike
Who said he won’t pending the clown show in the house hearings? I still think there is a good chance Mueller bows out at the last minute….and if he show, it will be a sad, transparent clown show. We saw it before with Kavenaugh SCOTUS hearings, Covington Catholic kids, etc.
LikeLike
Just saw Graham on Hannity and Graham is waiting on the IG and Durham! Just more delays.
LikeLike
Waiting on Horowitz has been, a disappointing affair.
But it’s enough for Lindsey to sit it out.
LikeLike
Sure he’s waiting on the IG/Durham rpts. so he can white out his dear departed bestie’s name.
LikeLike
I think Nunes has understood well the best from the beginning. He has remarkable patience but he also knows that straight talk is needed at this moment. The good guys keep releasing damning information. Judicial Watch is uncovering their information. The only thing keeping it together is the ruse that the FBI/DOJ/CIA are trustworthy, accountable institutions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s true that Nunes is a brave Patriot and should get a Deplorable Medal of Honor for doing what he is doing, but he is practically a lone voice, and the more that continues the easier it will be for the GD Progressive bastids to label his as a crazy conspiracy theory lunatic, that simply must be ignored, because he’s crazy you see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes is a rare individual and deserves our undying gratitude. And he is absolutely correct about Rooster Head.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“GD Progressive bastids to label his as a crazy conspiracy theory lunatic,”
You’re correct because they have been labeling Nunes as a “crazy” for quite some time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I think 50% of the nation’s career criminals work for the FBI. Then my head clears and I realize it’s got to be a lot closer to 90%.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still think that the college admission thing was just some PR that was released at an opportune time for them.
LikeLike
I think you’re right. Despite what that idiot Hannity says every night about only the .01% are corrupt, not rank-and-file. Sidney Powell said the FBI is probably 30% rotten, plus people Comey promoted or put in field offices need to be looked at closely. They’re infected. It’s certainly not just the top level. It’s trickled down since this has been going on for years. Wray’s recent speech made it quite clear the FBI is a brotherhood. They believe they are above the rest of us. Arrogant bastards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s clear Nunes is frustrated and a little jaded. I think he’s also out of the loop for not being as circumspect with certain information as he should be. My guess? Barr asked Trump’s permission to gently sideline Nunes. Nunes is a good guy, but IMHO he’s been responsible for raising expectations earlier than is practical. Hopefully we’ll get to see some perp walks arising from the Epstein case that we were expecting to see from the sedition conspiracy case Nunes so well investigated. Which comes first doesn’t matter to me. I suspect PLENTY of overlap.
LikeLiked by 6 people
When you own the government, you own the outcome
It’s pretty hard to win against two parties owned by the same owner
We the people can win by addressing our concerns with…
Our political representatives
Oh wait, no, they’re all owned by the global elite
The courts
Oh wait, no, the judges are owned by the global elite
Law enforcement
Oh wait, no, the upper hierarchy are all owned by the global elite
The MS Media
Oh wait, no, they’re all owned by the global elite
Our entire system is owned by monied scumbags, and it’s administrated to by an even lower form of scumbag, and the absolute charade and scam that is this hearing is a perfect example of just that
We’re told to sit down and shut up, and guess what? That’s just what we’ll do
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well we do have one last card to play if need be.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry SD, I find your lack of faith in Barr disturbing. Just as I found your lack of faith in Sessions disturbing back then.
In any case, carry on, we’ll find out soon enough whose faith was misplaced 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Million dollar question is are you still disturbed by SDs lack of faith in Sessions???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Without Sessions laying the ground work over the past 2 and half years, we would not be where we are now. As some one once said, the wheel of justice turns slowly but when it turns, it carries a lot of momentu. Compared to back then, things are moving 10x faster. We’re winning …
LikeLike
Well, you got the part right that we sure as shooting wouldn’t be where we are today had it not been for Sessions. Yep. I can agree with that. Sure. Can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve gained much more now than we would have if we’d simply gone hard at the visible enemies. Now we’re scooping up minions even. A much more preferable outcome. Just like killing weeds. It’s not enough to just mow them down, we have to uproot them.
Did you ever imagine that it will be Epstein taking down the Clintons? And that no one can defend them saying, “it’s just political payback”.
Or that if the Clinton foundation is found to have taken even a dirty dime from him, it opens them up to RICO charges? But wait, they didn’t just take a dime, ole Jeffrey help start the foundation. How about that?
I never get tired of winning . MAGA
LikeLike
There is only one person that must be protected at all times. That’s POTUS. Sessions didn’t protect POTUS. Sessions shenanigans still ring forth with the never-ending hoax.
A secondary front of weed pulling is moot without POTUS. Keep your eye on the ball, and the ball isn’t Sessions — it’s POTUS.
LikeLike
I’m keeping my eye on more than one ball. Just don’t let fake news distort your view of the one shiny ball that is POTUS.
LikeLike
“Sorry SD, I find your lack of faith in Barr disturbing.”
I don’t!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I said, we’ll see soon enough.
LikeLike
I’ve been vocal – not pushy – on this site in calling for caution in drawing inferences here. BUT in all fairness, Sessions was a disaster & I don’t think ppl would be as prepared to draw similar inferences about Barr if Sessions had not been the disappointment he was
LikeLiked by 2 people
PS: I’ve always been partial to Scottish philosopher David Hume, friend of Ben Franklin, who argued that ALL of our knowledge & reasoning about “Matters of Fact”are a matter of inferring from things known by experience to a conclusion about thing unknown.
EG: we have no better reason for believing the sun will rise tomorrow than the fact it’s risen on every day before
I don’t fault anyone in principle for exercising that sort of reasoning – in fact, my belief is we couldn’t stop thinking this way even if we tried
LikeLike
We’ll see soon enough just how instrumental Sessions was, or not.
LikeLike
Boofer, I have been disappointed, disgusted and angry at Sessions. I believe he betrayed PT and caused great harm. I do not write this to defend him. I don’t care if he was senile, compromised or a plant. But if I recall correctly, Sessions’ hot button issues were sex trafficking and drugs. Could it be that the Epstein investigation was started under his watch?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t stop there… He also initiated other actions, while seemingly unrelated back then, are starting to show fruition. 👍
LikeLike
The problem is for all the good he did in those areas it all is overridden by the fact that he caused our President and our country, its citizen to be dragged through the mud for 2.5 years, and counting. He wasn’t honest and forthcoming with POTUS about recusing. He took the job under false retenses — at POTUS’s expense, his family, USA and its citizen. Nothing he did nor will ever do can change that fact. He disgraced himself, POTUS and all. You can’t covered up his wrongdoing with what else he did under the false pretense of taking the job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, might be the case, but Trump could have ended this a long time ago by declassifying. I see Trump fumbling his way though a lot of this. That is not Sessions fault. Trump telegraphs so many of his punches, it is a wonder he is effective at all. BTW, Session gave Trump a very good asset with Steve Miller. As Joe Biden likes to say “Come on Man” why tell everyone we are going to start deporting on Sunday? Be like Nike and say “Just Do It”
So far Barr has done ok. I am still on the ledge with him right now. Ask me next week and I might think differently about him. I like what they are doing with the Citizenship from other sources. By using other sources, they can invalidate the census accuracy since the other source are more likely to be systems of record. It will make a good argument to revamp how the census is done.
LikeLike
Dude, too many reruns watching Star Wars…Darth Vader and Governor Tarkin already got jumped by Jesus.
Get in the now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heh.
Nadler got “rolled?”…. am I to understand that Schiff is basically calling shots & Nadler just letting him? If so, the disunity inside the House Dem caucus & their lack of let’s call it party discipline is all the more remarkable
In a game of two half wits, Nadler is also a nitwit. Advantage Schiff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A friend once warned me “Don’t underestimate stupid. Stupid is motivated & often gets its way”
LikeLike
Corruption is unbelievably on display.
I’ve trusted Nunes all along. He had been consistent and steadfast, never wavered. Barr is the fixer to ensure total coverup for the establishment. Anyone who thinks otherwise is delusional. Revisit Abscam for a refresher on how corrupt the FBI & DOJ are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After abscam didn’t congress pass a law they couldn’t be investigated or something?
LikeLike
Laws? Who needs laws? They make it up as they go.
If Barr doesn’t act you will see gatherings all over America.
LikeLike
Probably mass suicides by deplorables…………….
No, not at all.
Since when have TRUE Deplorables ever exhibited the end-the-world frustration and screaming towards the sky as did the snowflake DemocRATs when PDJT won the 2016 election? Never, because that’s not how we’re built.
We don’t get suicidal, we let our cold anger build and motivate us to get better than even with the enemies of America, which includes DemoncRATs.
Could be that angry parents and grown up victims of Epstein will be too much for the deep state to contain. All of this is tied together by a single factor,the corruption at the DOJ. And I don’t think Trump is going to go away without declassifying the evidence.
LikeLike
I’m really not sure what Epstein has to do with “declassification.” He’s a blackmailer and a pervert, easily condemned both by the testimony of his victims and by the stuff that was found in his townhouse. There is more than enough evidence to put him away for life, and that is precisely what the State of New York should now do. Leave the “political football” on the table. Give him no opportunity for further blackmail. A solitary confinement cell on Reiker’s Island will do nicely until a coffin replaces it. “Zero Tolerance!”
LikeLike
i stated what the connection is. the corrupt DOJ.
LikeLike
I still believe in Barr.
Sometimes the paths to the right place take different routes. I don’t think Barr is there to protect Trump – Trump can look after himself – I think he’s there to protect the presidency and the constitution.
Those two things can work together.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And we may never be privy to all the details, negotiations and results.
True. We never are.
SES/GS-15’s
It’s not so much that they have job security or are bulletproof…it’s more that they are “gods”…like 4-star generals…surrounded by an entourage of lackeys (ALL with agendas). And these lackeys filter what the SES sees and hears…and they compose “official” statements on behalf of the SES. An SES rarely observes reality…everything he visits is prearranged and orchestrated…even the “people” are picked and given scripted questions or given scripted commentary to discuss with the SES.
I’ve been part of organization that practiced over a month for an SES visit…EVERYTHING is rehearsed….there is not a process or object that hasn’t been intentionally put in place for a specific reason. And that reason is to get, or retain, funding…to make an empire bigger. In the government, if your empire isn’t getting bigger than you’re a loser…and your boss will will replace you with someone that will make it bigger. Their is zero concern for prudent spending or fiscal responsibility…UNLESS you get caught….then you’ll get canned…not for misuse…BUT FOR GETTING CAUGHT.
A central government, just like the universe, can ONLY expand…it’s a self-licking ice cream cone. Our Framers knew this and put in place stops…separation of powers…specifically enumerated powers and authorities to keep our central government in check….they gave US the power….they wrote that the government governs with the CONSENT of the governed….they put these checks and balances in the Constitution. A Constitution ratified BY THE STATES…I can not emphasis this enough: if the the states created the federal government, then the federal government is the creature of the states….PERIOD. NO LAW CAN CHANGE THIS…only an amendment to the Constitution can change the Constitution. For example (and many of you will disagree), the Constitution says Congress declares war…it does not matter that Congress passes a law saying that the POTUS can initiate limited war for a limited time….NO LAW CAN CHANGE the Constitution…if WE the PEOPLE want the POTUS to make war, then we can work through our representation to amend the Constitution.
No court can stop the Executive branch from performing Constitutional functions. Courts issue opinions and holdings…NOT rulings….Kings issue rulings. Courts can NOT make law….ONLY Congress can make law. There may possibly be a couple exceptions, but in reality there are only a handful of Constitutional cabinets allowed per the Constitution: State, War, Treasury, AG, and Post Office. FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA, FDA, EPA, IRS, TSA….and on….are ALL unconstitutional. So unless, or until, these organizations are dissolved, our Republic can not be a Republic. We must return to our Constitution or we simply can NOT remain a Constitutional Republic.
IMHO
LikeLiked by 2 people
LAST SENTENCE IS EXACTLY RIGHT:
It looks to me like Nunes can see DC’s institutional history preservation repeating; and he’s warning AG “Bondo” Barr that ‘we the people‘ might just know too much on this one to accept the typical DC cover-up maneuver.
IMO; Barr AND the American People has seen the mountains of paper/digital/testimonies of evidence and the Acknowledgment (clues & hints) by PDJT for over 3-years of criminal acts to destroy the Constitution and our Way of Life. The Acknowledgement by PDJT and the People seeing the evidence gave the American People the assurance that Equal Justice will happen.
DEVIN NUNES ON BIASED INVESTIGATORS:
“These are all a bunch of dirty cops and, I’ll tell you, some of them better go to jail, or we’re going to go down in a spiral in this country because you will not have a Republican that will trust the FBI or the Department of Justice for generations to come.”
NUNES ONLY STATE PART OF THE STORY;
IMO; PDJT must and will win this Legal Civil War since the United States would soon be changed to a 3rd world county without the Rule of Law. Nunes only stated part of the story; he is only 50% correct. This is not only about not trusting the FBI/DOJ; this is about saving the Constitution and our way of life. The Coup can only achieve their goal in turning the United States into a 3rd world county by Eliminating the Rule of Law, the shield that protects the Constitution and our way of life.
AG Barr has an opportunity to be known throughout history as the A/G who followed PDJT plan; agreeing to implement normal investigative/prosecutorial policies and procedures during his interview for A/G that will be known throughout history for saving the Constitution and our way of life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump knows his most important act that will be known throughout history will be implementing Equal Justice.
We should all be happy that the criminals have increased their battles against President Trump and Family etc. The direction of the United States has two paths to take (1) Continue this Constitutional Republic (2) Convert U.S. to a 3rd World Country and to join the Globalist Community to benefit a few elitist.
Even “second world” countries issue Visas and Passports. Mexico has some of the most stringent immigration laws on the planet. (And let’s not even begin to talk about Switzerland!)
LikeLike
Perfectly Stated! Most of our problems in this country revolve around not enforcing the Rule of Law. How easy is this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing that rather disturbs me about these Congressmen’s comments is: “are the procedural rules of the Congress and of its Committees so screwed-up that they can be so shamelessly manipulated by the Majority, such that the Minority can do nothing about it?”
By my way of thinking, every person on those Committees “represents We the People of the United States,” and as such, all of them are equally important … no matter what color T-shirt they choose to wear. The entirety of the US Constitution is obviously intended to provide equal representation in Congress, and I believe that this also applies to Committees. These Members, especially given that they are ranking Members, should not be reduced to merely complaining to the Press. They should be empowered to compel changes to the Rules if those rules prejudice against any workings of the Committee as credibly seen by any Member.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I too have been a bit miffed at the seeming impotence of the House Republicans towards the arbitrary rule changes by Pelosi et al.
But remember that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is as worthless as Paul Ryan so that explains a large portion of the impotence.
Right now we have to make it known that civil unrest is brewing and certainly on the table due to the growing body of knowledge about the coup and growing disregard for the rule of law. It would be good to make our voice known to Barr and to all our representatives.What we are doing now, talking between ourselves, isn’t working.
It’s quite the conundrum. We can demand justice and transparency, with the threat of revolt, but will it earn us what we seek, or will it only further motivate them to hide it all to protect not only their cherished institutions but also to attempt to avoid that revolt?
Personally, I don’t give a tinker’s damn about their institutions, I want my Republic restored and preserved, the Constitution honored, revered and followed.
Totally DISGUSTING!! FATTY NADDY and ADAM SCHIFFLESS will LIE, CHEAT and STEAL!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The President is not allowed to block followers of his twitter account. This means a Federal Judge has deemed it to be an official means of communication from the Office of the President.
Therefore I propose the following:
The President should live tweet during Muller’s testimony.
Everytime disinformation is passed, a lie is told or obfuscation is lobbed he should declassify the corresponding document by posing it and linking to the document in his twitter feed in order to debunk the BS.
Real time rebukes with actual hard facts.
LikeLike
I really like the idea of him live tweeting. You’re on to something.
The more I ponder the 2 hr Rule (limiting q’s was o the top ranking members of each committee), the more I like it.
Republicans will ask pointedly substantive q’s. The dems will spend their time making speeches, and ask the same one question…. do you confirm your findings the President committed obstruction?
This will backfire on the Ds big time 😂😂😂
If you can’t nail Mueller in an hour you are poorly informed or not trying, boys.
It is now as it has always been: AG Barr will go down as the most consequential Attorney General in American History if he simply does his job as he understands it very well… or if he refuses to do so. There is nowhere to hide. Do the right thing or whitewash this disgrace for the sake of the institutions “you love”… You decide, BB…
