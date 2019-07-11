Doug Collins Discusses Democrat Meetings and Secret Negotiation/Preparation with Mueller…

Posted on July 11, 2019 by

The motives for Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff to call-up former special counsel Robert Mueller are transparently obvious.  The committees are hoping to weaponize Mueller’s appearance to attain a political edge; and that’s why committee staff have spent weeks in detailed coaching and strategy sessions with Robert Mueller and his Lawfare team members.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins discusses the political collusion between Mueller, the DOJ/FBI “small group” and the House committee chairmen.

Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff have constructed the rules so there’s only one hour of open hearing, and one hour of closed-door testimony, per committee? C’mon man !! Their purpose to protect Mueller from questions about the corrupt investigation is stupidly visible.

.

There’s additional value in the notation from Bill Hemmer as he shares his discussion with Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes for those with eyes and ears to accept.

Does this sound like a statement from a well-informed man who has “confidence” in the current positions of Bill Barr at the U.S. Department of Justice?

.

It looks to me like Nunes can see DC’s institutional history preservation repeating; and he’s warning AG “Bondo” Barr that ‘we the people‘ might just know too much on this one to accept the typical DC cover-up maneuver.

.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Abusive Cops, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

157 Responses to Doug Collins Discusses Democrat Meetings and Secret Negotiation/Preparation with Mueller…

  1. bertdilbert says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Nunes is having a well justified faith slip. he has been at this over 2 years and they have gotten away with murder with no consequences so far.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
    • For Eyes says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:46 pm

      ^^^^
      THIS

      And, no visible signs that consequences are forthcoming soon. Nunes is in a position to know better than anyone outside of DOJ, and he clearly isn’t signaling confidence that consequences are in the works.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Chieftain says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      It bears repeating.
      The rule of law is dead in America.
      For anyone to claim otherwise, where are the arrests, indictments, trials, convictions?
      Lois Lerner
      Clapper
      Brennan
      Strzok
      Comey
      Clinton
      Rosenstein
      Where is the same “justice” that was meted out to Scooter Libby?
      The DOJ & FBI are shams. Politicized beyond repair.
      CYA is the standing order.
      Dead.

      Liked by 18 people

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      July 11, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      Nunes has every right to feel the brunt of Deep State abuse. Nunes has exposed and referred for prosecution very specific criminal behavior by multiple actors. Nunes’ response to his efforts?

      All his requests are filed in the ignore and fugettbout it file. Mr Barr, where art is your sense of respect for USA and Devin Nunes?

      Like

      Reply
  2. sarasotosfan says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ruled this week that the Special Counsel’s indictment of a Russian troll farm “does not link the defendants to the Russian government,” and “alleges only private conduct by private actors.”

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-11/judge-shreds-mueller-evidence-kremlin-meddling

    There is still time to derail this government produced hoax of a testimony.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Henry chance says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      Don’t think that blunder is what Mueller wants to talk about. It impeaches the Mueller dossier

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Jederman says:
        July 11, 2019 at 7:48 pm

        So true, but does it pass the “so what” test. What we are experiencing is a beat down by DS slugs without a single molecule of honor and integrity.

        Muller could probably come right out and scream “… it was all a scam, a setup, an abuse the obama and his entire inner circle knew about and endorsed. We abused the system, lied, withheld evidence…we did WHATEVER we wanted to screw the incoming admin. What are you gonna do about it? We screwed you and we’ll do it AGAIN if we feel like it…” and not a thing will happen. Not a thing will change.

        They’re winning and will continue to as long as we continue to play by their rules.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • margarite1 says:
          July 11, 2019 at 9:40 pm

          And half the country would feel their actions were justified to keep the evil Trump out of office. They’re so brainwashed.

          I could have gotten into a huge argument last week with a “lady of leisure”…husband makes BIG bucks and she travels the world and flits from house to house and hates Trump. IDIOT! Reaps rewards she doesn’t have to work for and thinks she so smart by hating the man who makes her husband’s job easier.

          You’re right, they’re winning the stupid people, the people who think they’re too cool, and unfortunately there’s a lot of them.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Green Bucket says:
            July 11, 2019 at 9:50 pm

            There are a lot of them, so it’s going to be critical for each one of us to get three (or more!) friends to vote for Trump. And those friends need to get three friends to vote for Trump and so on…

            If the 60+ million of us that voted for Trump can each get three friends to vote for him, we just might be able to overcome the massive voter fraud the Democrats are planning.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
        • Redzone says:
          July 11, 2019 at 9:49 pm

          Jed- Isn’t that pretty much what happens every day?

          Like

          Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Well, I know that Mueller never dreamed that Russians would actually show up in Court and proceed toward trial. Because this will – through official judicial rulings such as the one Judge Freidrich has now made – systematically overturn the perceived validity of the Mueller Report as an actual, credible, judicial document. (Which it is not, and never was.)

      If a Judge rules that the Prosecution must not say that these companies are in fact in any way linked to the Russian Government, then how can the Government say the same thing with regards to President Trump? Also, “counter-intelligence” can only be applied against State operatives. But the Judge, and the defendants, are plainly saying that such evidence does not appear to exist?

      The Government has spent two years “spin-sinuating” that the President was nothing more than a Russian stooge. But a Judge declares that they cannot say this in her courtroom (correctly so …) because it would prejudice a Jury? You know, what this Judge is saying is the law. But what Mueller has done has nothing whatever to do with the law, and I think that it’s time that he be confronted with that.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. FairestWitness says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    I hope Republicans are having the same closed door meetings to strategize & plan what questions they will ask.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Sporty says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    I’ll tell ya fellow Treepers I don’t believe in coincidences and this Epstein horror show combined with all this Russian Collusion crap coming out seems to be orchestrated. I believe the floor is caving in on these rats and I also believe our President set it all up.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:45 pm

      I have had that feeling as well. Not to mention the Ambassador from the UK resigning.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • stripmallgrackle says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      Could be. I just popped in to see what CNN’s creative department came up with for today’s headlines. Other than “Trump wonders whether Acosta did enough to quiet Epstein uproar”, zzzz….

      Like

      Reply
    • Donzo says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      Does that include appointing Jeff Sessions and Chris Wray?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jederman says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:59 pm

      I’ve thrown in the towel. I have no more faith. I believe epstein may go to jail, maybe, but the vain hopes that ANY DS players get busted is no longer in the cards. We’ll, unfortunately never even hear about the pervs that he was pandering to. Not even CPT Obvious, slick willie.

      Think back on all the anticipation and rumors about the weiner laptop for example, zilch, nunca, zero and into the wind tunnel forever. Somebody burned epstein for sure but at every step the DS has a fixer with a fix. None of the “rank and file” dudes and dudesses have stepped up, nobody. Everyone has chosen a side and we are getting our azzes handed to us.

      How long will it take before there is a collective realization that our Don Quixote routine is nothing but sport for the DS?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • IOENO says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:49 pm

        Year after year, decade after decade, scandal after scandal, democrat or republican it matters not. We as a country haven’t woken up yet in my lifetime, so to answer your closing question, never… Because, as a country it keeps us divided. In Liberty

        Like

        Reply
    • Chip Doctor says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:28 pm

      Sporty…..THANK YOU. How many times have we been here? It is not assured that Mueller is even going to show up. There is so much crap going on behind the scenes.

      You make a good point about Epstein. If the deep state is so in control…..why even arrest Epstein? Either someone at DOJ is doing their job or they are so desperate that they are going to try to use Epstein to bring down POTUS. And why announce that they have pictures and CD’s? Pretty hard to put that genie back in the bottle.

      I see desperation and panic. But boy, they sure fight like hell.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • G. Alistar says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      Ya can’t run with the big dogs and pee with the puppies. Dems treatment of Trump for the past couple years has been beyond disgraceful. Hope you are right and I hope these dirty cops and their democrat protectors, are crushed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dekester says:
        July 12, 2019 at 12:20 am

        What really pi**es me off is the spineless Republicans.

        Could you imagine the Dems sitting on their hands while Clinton or P44 were being treated like PDJT.

        Of course not..utterly fu**ing useless, scumbags

        God bless PDJT

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. Trent Telenko says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    It does not matter what rules the Dems apply.

    Mueller -can’t- testify next week without GOP Representative asking about the Epstein plea deal when he was head of the FBI.

    This cannot be prevented short of locking GOP Representatives outside the committee room.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. CopperTop says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Nunes has been showing visible disgust for two/three weeks now. It started when he called out Gowdy for ‘leaving the House to write a book’ while the heat was turning up.

    I think he understands fully now, how the cover up cannot be unwound but only burned down and he’s not sure there’s enough people to set off every chain reaction on the side of the good guys.

    hashtag ColdAnger.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. maggiemoowho says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Even if the dirty cops go to jail, the DOJ and FBI will never be trusted again by Americans. Our justice system is just as corrupt(if not more) than every other country in the world.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • RobInPA says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      I don’t that the FBI or CIA or IRS or DOJ or SCOTUS, et al, give a flying rats ass what the 10% of Americans that are paying attention to the corruption, decay and slow-motion collapse of the government and the country think.

      Sadly, we are witness to the “Fundamental Transformation” of America, and the only way to stop it is not going to be pretty.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:01 pm

        How does SCOTUS get funded?

        Like

        Reply
      • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:26 pm

        Bottom line: Americans do not know what is going on because of the corrupt media. As long as the media does not tell the TRUTH, justice will not prevail.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • littleflower481 says:
          July 11, 2019 at 8:55 pm

          That is so true. When I was still trying to be friends with a liberal, I would ask her what she thought of something and she would never even have heard about it. She knew nothing about anything POTUS has done and thinks he just sits around all day watching tv. She gets her news from Rachel Maddow.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
      • Ironclaw says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:32 pm

        Then I think it’s time to get out of the paying taxes business. “No taxation without representation.”

        Like

        Reply
      • AnotherView says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:44 pm

        Only a 2nd Civil War would reset this country. I hope it comes. And I’m eager and ready. I’d rather go out fighting than lay down for filthy socialists, communists, illegals, jihadis and their masters the Rothchilds and Soros. To hell with the browning of America by globalists who want to destroy us and our values. My ancestors shed their blood on this soil to preserve what they believed in, and it’s time to take up arms once again. Otherwise, we’re doomed. This is not the America I grew up in and it needs to be cleaned out.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • G. Alistar says:
          July 11, 2019 at 9:33 pm

          These are not the droids you are looking for, move along…. the civil war comment is too rash. All we need is for men and women of integrity to do the right thing—AG Barr, Horowitz and other investigators. And a million citizens to march on Washington, and a crushing defeat of the dems in Nov 2020.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • AnotherView says:
            July 11, 2019 at 10:06 pm

            Pardon me, but you are flat out delusional. Barr is establishment and he’s there to protect them only. We’re on our own. Get used to it.

            Like

            Reply
    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      It is much much worse when you realize the power the jerks hold over the rest of the world. Some corrupt official in some shit hole hurts his local area but corrupt DC political powers can hurt the entire world. These guys have the DoJ and FBI running point and covering their backs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • amwick says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      I don’t trust them now. Seriously… corruption is a stain the keeps spreading… SMH

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Dekester says:
      July 12, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Maggie it is worse.

      A 33 year or so decoratedGeneral and a white collar criminal? Manafort have been destroyed, and their families in tatters.

      All your alphabet agencies are corrupt, your judges are worse. They are enforcers.

      I have a Q.C. ( Queens counsel.) Lawyer friend up here in Canada,

      A good Conservative Guy. Ten years ago or so, he told me the American judiciary was utterly corrupt. Judges bought and paid for.

      I thought he was exaggerating…silly me and naive me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. thefountainhead says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    You can’t reasonably expect any institution to effectively police itself. If we had a mass media in this country that actually spoke truth to power, “we the people” might actually know enough to demand real accountability. As it stands, the story is already too complicated for the average citizen, and the complexity is compounded by the PRAVDA media. The conditions for covering up the biggest abuse of power in our history could not be more perfect.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Mike says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      IG investigations are worthless in cases like this. Agencies cannot inspect themselves objectively. The DOJ IG office and the Durham investigative team are composed primarily of career personnel who rotate in and out of these assignments. Instinctively, the tendency is to protect the institution. They will rationalize why it is necessary in the long term. After working for the federal government for 36 years, including at the SES level, I am not optimistic that we will see real accountability. Instead, we are going to get a laundry list of recommendations on how to improve processes and safeguard rights. The fact that we had an attempted coup will not be addressed.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • DeWalt says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:00 pm

        This.What we have been seeing is the new normal until us grownups step in. You will not vote your way back to normality. We either accept it or we rise up and hold these people accountable

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:03 pm

        Is it true that SES are bulletproof or untouchable in job security?

        Like

        Reply
      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:06 pm

        Right and as we know anything they do once and get away with becomes precedent. Norms and procedures will be codified so it can be legal next time. I doubted we had any hope for our freedoms when even Nunes fought to keep Patriot act recently when it came up for renewal knowing all he knew. Now he is a lone voice in the wilderness and we are nation willing and able to spy on it’s citizens.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • sejmon333535208 says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:44 pm

        Mike what you would recommend…military take over for several months and start all over ???

        Like

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:59 pm

      That was the problem…MASS media.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Firefly says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    It’s interesting that Barr’s father Donald Barr was in the OSS. The fact that Devin Nunes said this indicates the FBI and CIA still think they’re untouchable- we’ll see how far Barr will go to protect the institutions. Also, it will be interesting to see what the court decides on Epstein, hired by Donald Barr, who thinks he should be sent to his mansion instead of jail. Hillary and Bill know the blackmail game just a well as Comey, Brennan and Epstein. I suspect blackmail is the currency of Washington DC.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • C says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      You made me google this. That’s beyond bizarre right? What are the coincidence of that happening even in the circles of elites? I can’t even understand what the portends besides just a basic root of corruption and compromising on the part of Barr. Doesn’t sound good to me.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Robert Smith says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    I just want someone to record the closed session or stream it for us. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. TradeBait says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    I know of no person with any sense about governmental matters that trusts anything that comes out of the letter agencies. None. The credibility is gone. Everybody that I know realizes these corrupt agencies could turn on any of us and make our lives miserable. If that happens they can expect what they fear most – unhinged patriots. So Devin is correct, there better be convictions by the thousands and a massive shake-up at the letters.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Nothing changes unless the people rise up and a million people descend and surround the FBI/DOJ buildings, voicing their opinion of their distrust and double standard of upholding the law on their own.

      I really wish PT would tweet something like MAGA supporters come to Washington and let our alphabet agencies hear your concerns first hand.

      My guess is we would get our million to show up.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:06 pm

        I am wondering if the Independence Day Celebration was a head count…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • margarite1 says:
        July 11, 2019 at 9:55 pm

        All this corruption is being fueled by OUR MONEY and I don’t know about the rest of you but I work for what I get and I’ve worked outside the home since I was 16. And now the rotten government “public servants” are spending money like it’s nothing on their schemes, their bribes, their wars to benefit their lobbyists, their investigations to try to destroy those who oppose them, and on and on and on. They have TOO much of our money to play with. And the rats want more more more. It isn’t about taking care of the poor, the disabled, the downtrodden, it’s about taking care of themselves.

        This whole thing is insane and we only put up with it because we’re like the frogs in the water…the heat was turned up gradually. Too many accept the current rotten government, too many are too distracted to see what’s really happening.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  12. Bogeyfree says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    So why doesn’t Senator Graham move forward with his Senate Committee and subpoena Mueller and ensure that the public questioning period is a full 8 hours just like Don Jr. and others did?

    By doing nothing to offset the House injustice and farce show just shows how much these Republicans including Graham are RINO’s.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:31 pm

      Missy Lindsay’s role is to swamp, not get justice.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:37 pm

      Lyndsey may well do that if forced to by blatant Democrat moves like shutting out Republicans.

      Like

      Reply
    • nationalboardertified2001 says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      I contacted my senator, Lindsey Graham, about pursuing this matter. His response to me was that he was done with it. He has forgotten that we voted him in and that we can vote him OUT! Excuse me, Senator Graham; you work for us!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • AnotherView says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      Miz Graham isn’t going to do anything. She’s a snake who has Trump’s ear.

      Like

      Reply
    • G. Alistar says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      Who said he won’t pending the clown show in the house hearings? I still think there is a good chance Mueller bows out at the last minute….and if he show, it will be a sad, transparent clown show. We saw it before with Kavenaugh SCOTUS hearings, Covington Catholic kids, etc.

      Like

      Reply
    • jebg46 says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      Just saw Graham on Hannity and Graham is waiting on the IG and Durham! Just more delays.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Robert Smith says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    I think Nunes has understood well the best from the beginning. He has remarkable patience but he also knows that straight talk is needed at this moment. The good guys keep releasing damning information. Judicial Watch is uncovering their information. The only thing keeping it together is the ruse that the FBI/DOJ/CIA are trustworthy, accountable institutions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • RobInPA says:
      July 11, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      It’s true that Nunes is a brave Patriot and should get a Deplorable Medal of Honor for doing what he is doing, but he is practically a lone voice, and the more that continues the easier it will be for the GD Progressive bastids to label his as a crazy conspiracy theory lunatic, that simply must be ignored, because he’s crazy you see.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. Gregory Sherman says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Sometimes I think 50% of the nation’s career criminals work for the FBI. Then my head clears and I realize it’s got to be a lot closer to 90%.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      I still think that the college admission thing was just some PR that was released at an opportune time for them.

      Like

      Reply
    • AnotherView says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      I think you’re right. Despite what that idiot Hannity says every night about only the .01% are corrupt, not rank-and-file. Sidney Powell said the FBI is probably 30% rotten, plus people Comey promoted or put in field offices need to be looked at closely. They’re infected. It’s certainly not just the top level. It’s trickled down since this has been going on for years. Wray’s recent speech made it quite clear the FBI is a brotherhood. They believe they are above the rest of us. Arrogant bastards.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. The Boss says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    It’s clear Nunes is frustrated and a little jaded. I think he’s also out of the loop for not being as circumspect with certain information as he should be. My guess? Barr asked Trump’s permission to gently sideline Nunes. Nunes is a good guy, but IMHO he’s been responsible for raising expectations earlier than is practical. Hopefully we’ll get to see some perp walks arising from the Epstein case that we were expecting to see from the sedition conspiracy case Nunes so well investigated. Which comes first doesn’t matter to me. I suspect PLENTY of overlap.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    When you own the government, you own the outcome

    It’s pretty hard to win against two parties owned by the same owner

    We the people can win by addressing our concerns with…

    Our political representatives

    Oh wait, no, they’re all owned by the global elite

    The courts

    Oh wait, no, the judges are owned by the global elite

    Law enforcement

    Oh wait, no, the upper hierarchy are all owned by the global elite

    The MS Media

    Oh wait, no, they’re all owned by the global elite

    Our entire system is owned by monied scumbags, and it’s administrated to by an even lower form of scumbag, and the absolute charade and scam that is this hearing is a perfect example of just that

    We’re told to sit down and shut up, and guess what? That’s just what we’ll do

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. AH_C, Boofer says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Sorry SD, I find your lack of faith in Barr disturbing. Just as I found your lack of faith in Sessions disturbing back then.

    In any case, carry on, we’ll find out soon enough whose faith was misplaced 👍

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      Million dollar question is are you still disturbed by SDs lack of faith in Sessions???

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • AH_C, Boofer says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:22 pm

        Yes. Without Sessions laying the ground work over the past 2 and half years, we would not be where we are now. As some one once said, the wheel of justice turns slowly but when it turns, it carries a lot of momentu. Compared to back then, things are moving 10x faster. We’re winning …

        Like

        Reply
        • MaineCoon says:
          July 11, 2019 at 9:58 pm

          Well, you got the part right that we sure as shooting wouldn’t be where we are today had it not been for Sessions. Yep. I can agree with that. Sure. Can.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • AH_C, Boofer says:
            July 11, 2019 at 10:07 pm

            We’ve gained much more now than we would have if we’d simply gone hard at the visible enemies. Now we’re scooping up minions even. A much more preferable outcome. Just like killing weeds. It’s not enough to just mow them down, we have to uproot them.
            Did you ever imagine that it will be Epstein taking down the Clintons? And that no one can defend them saying, “it’s just political payback”.

            Or that if the Clinton foundation is found to have taken even a dirty dime from him, it opens them up to RICO charges? But wait, they didn’t just take a dime, ole Jeffrey help start the foundation. How about that?

            I never get tired of winning . MAGA

            Like

            Reply
            • MaineCoon says:
              July 11, 2019 at 10:13 pm

              There is only one person that must be protected at all times. That’s POTUS. Sessions didn’t protect POTUS. Sessions shenanigans still ring forth with the never-ending hoax.
              A secondary front of weed pulling is moot without POTUS. Keep your eye on the ball, and the ball isn’t Sessions — it’s POTUS.

              Like

              Reply
    • olddog35 says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      “Sorry SD, I find your lack of faith in Barr disturbing.”

      I don’t!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MDNA I says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      I’ve been vocal – not pushy – on this site in calling for caution in drawing inferences here. BUT in all fairness, Sessions was a disaster & I don’t think ppl would be as prepared to draw similar inferences about Barr if Sessions had not been the disappointment he was

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MDNA I says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:20 pm

        PS: I’ve always been partial to Scottish philosopher David Hume, friend of Ben Franklin, who argued that ALL of our knowledge & reasoning about “Matters of Fact”are a matter of inferring from things known by experience to a conclusion about thing unknown.

        EG: we have no better reason for believing the sun will rise tomorrow than the fact it’s risen on every day before

        I don’t fault anyone in principle for exercising that sort of reasoning – in fact, my belief is we couldn’t stop thinking this way even if we tried

        Like

        Reply
      • AH_C, Boofer says:
        July 11, 2019 at 8:24 pm

        We’ll see soon enough just how instrumental Sessions was, or not.

        Like

        Reply
        • Chip Doctor says:
          July 11, 2019 at 8:45 pm

          Boofer, I have been disappointed, disgusted and angry at Sessions. I believe he betrayed PT and caused great harm. I do not write this to defend him. I don’t care if he was senile, compromised or a plant. But if I recall correctly, Sessions’ hot button issues were sex trafficking and drugs. Could it be that the Epstein investigation was started under his watch?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • AH_C, Boofer says:
            July 11, 2019 at 9:38 pm

            Don’t stop there… He also initiated other actions, while seemingly unrelated back then, are starting to show fruition. 👍

            Like

            Reply
          • MaineCoon says:
            July 11, 2019 at 10:03 pm

            The problem is for all the good he did in those areas it all is overridden by the fact that he caused our President and our country, its citizen to be dragged through the mud for 2.5 years, and counting. He wasn’t honest and forthcoming with POTUS about recusing. He took the job under false retenses — at POTUS’s expense, his family, USA and its citizen. Nothing he did nor will ever do can change that fact. He disgraced himself, POTUS and all. You can’t covered up his wrongdoing with what else he did under the false pretense of taking the job.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • MR52 says:
              July 11, 2019 at 10:42 pm

              Well, might be the case, but Trump could have ended this a long time ago by declassifying. I see Trump fumbling his way though a lot of this. That is not Sessions fault. Trump telegraphs so many of his punches, it is a wonder he is effective at all. BTW, Session gave Trump a very good asset with Steve Miller. As Joe Biden likes to say “Come on Man” why tell everyone we are going to start deporting on Sunday? Be like Nike and say “Just Do It”
              So far Barr has done ok. I am still on the ledge with him right now. Ask me next week and I might think differently about him. I like what they are doing with the Citizenship from other sources. By using other sources, they can invalidate the census accuracy since the other source are more likely to be systems of record. It will make a good argument to revamp how the census is done.

              Like

              Reply
    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Dude, too many reruns watching Star Wars…Darth Vader and Governor Tarkin already got jumped by Jesus.

      Get in the now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. MDNA I says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Nadler got “rolled?”…. am I to understand that Schiff is basically calling shots & Nadler just letting him? If so, the disunity inside the House Dem caucus & their lack of let’s call it party discipline is all the more remarkable

    Like

    Reply
  19. CNN_sucks says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Corruption is unbelievably on display.

    Like

    Reply
  20. AnotherView says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    I’ve trusted Nunes all along. He had been consistent and steadfast, never wavered. Barr is the fixer to ensure total coverup for the establishment. Anyone who thinks otherwise is delusional. Revisit Abscam for a refresher on how corrupt the FBI & DOJ are.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Gary says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    If Barr doesn’t act you will see gatherings all over America.

    Like

    Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      Probably mass suicides by deplorables…………….

      Like

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        July 11, 2019 at 11:09 pm

        No, not at all.

        Since when have TRUE Deplorables ever exhibited the end-the-world frustration and screaming towards the sky as did the snowflake DemocRATs when PDJT won the 2016 election? Never, because that’s not how we’re built.

        We don’t get suicidal, we let our cold anger build and motivate us to get better than even with the enemies of America, which includes DemoncRATs.

        Like

        Reply
  22. Gary says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Could be that angry parents and grown up victims of Epstein will be too much for the deep state to contain. All of this is tied together by a single factor,the corruption at the DOJ. And I don’t think Trump is going to go away without declassifying the evidence.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      July 11, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      I’m really not sure what Epstein has to do with “declassification.” He’s a blackmailer and a pervert, easily condemned both by the testimony of his victims and by the stuff that was found in his townhouse. There is more than enough evidence to put him away for life, and that is precisely what the State of New York should now do. Leave the “political football” on the table. Give him no opportunity for further blackmail. A solitary confinement cell on Reiker’s Island will do nicely until a coffin replaces it. “Zero Tolerance!”

      Like

      Reply
  23. David Peers says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    I still believe in Barr.

    Sometimes the paths to the right place take different routes. I don’t think Barr is there to protect Trump – Trump can look after himself – I think he’s there to protect the presidency and the constitution.

    Those two things can work together.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. KnowSERENoFear says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    SES/GS-15’s
    It’s not so much that they have job security or are bulletproof…it’s more that they are “gods”…like 4-star generals…surrounded by an entourage of lackeys (ALL with agendas). And these lackeys filter what the SES sees and hears…and they compose “official” statements on behalf of the SES. An SES rarely observes reality…everything he visits is prearranged and orchestrated…even the “people” are picked and given scripted questions or given scripted commentary to discuss with the SES.

    I’ve been part of organization that practiced over a month for an SES visit…EVERYTHING is rehearsed….there is not a process or object that hasn’t been intentionally put in place for a specific reason. And that reason is to get, or retain, funding…to make an empire bigger. In the government, if your empire isn’t getting bigger than you’re a loser…and your boss will will replace you with someone that will make it bigger. Their is zero concern for prudent spending or fiscal responsibility…UNLESS you get caught….then you’ll get canned…not for misuse…BUT FOR GETTING CAUGHT.

    A central government, just like the universe, can ONLY expand…it’s a self-licking ice cream cone. Our Framers knew this and put in place stops…separation of powers…specifically enumerated powers and authorities to keep our central government in check….they gave US the power….they wrote that the government governs with the CONSENT of the governed….they put these checks and balances in the Constitution. A Constitution ratified BY THE STATES…I can not emphasis this enough: if the the states created the federal government, then the federal government is the creature of the states….PERIOD. NO LAW CAN CHANGE THIS…only an amendment to the Constitution can change the Constitution. For example (and many of you will disagree), the Constitution says Congress declares war…it does not matter that Congress passes a law saying that the POTUS can initiate limited war for a limited time….NO LAW CAN CHANGE the Constitution…if WE the PEOPLE want the POTUS to make war, then we can work through our representation to amend the Constitution.

    No court can stop the Executive branch from performing Constitutional functions. Courts issue opinions and holdings…NOT rulings….Kings issue rulings. Courts can NOT make law….ONLY Congress can make law. There may possibly be a couple exceptions, but in reality there are only a handful of Constitutional cabinets allowed per the Constitution: State, War, Treasury, AG, and Post Office. FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA, FDA, EPA, IRS, TSA….and on….are ALL unconstitutional. So unless, or until, these organizations are dissolved, our Republic can not be a Republic. We must return to our Constitution or we simply can NOT remain a Constitutional Republic.

    IMHO

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Eric says:
    July 11, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    LAST SENTENCE IS EXACTLY RIGHT:
    It looks to me like Nunes can see DC’s institutional history preservation repeating; and he’s warning AG “Bondo” Barr that ‘we the people‘ might just know too much on this one to accept the typical DC cover-up maneuver.

    IMO; Barr AND the American People has seen the mountains of paper/digital/testimonies of evidence and the Acknowledgment (clues & hints) by PDJT for over 3-years of criminal acts to destroy the Constitution and our Way of Life. The Acknowledgement by PDJT and the People seeing the evidence gave the American People the assurance that Equal Justice will happen.

    DEVIN NUNES ON BIASED INVESTIGATORS:
    “These are all a bunch of dirty cops and, I’ll tell you, some of them better go to jail, or we’re going to go down in a spiral in this country because you will not have a Republican that will trust the FBI or the Department of Justice for generations to come.”

    NUNES ONLY STATE PART OF THE STORY;
    IMO; PDJT must and will win this Legal Civil War since the United States would soon be changed to a 3rd world county without the Rule of Law. Nunes only stated part of the story; he is only 50% correct. This is not only about not trusting the FBI/DOJ; this is about saving the Constitution and our way of life. The Coup can only achieve their goal in turning the United States into a 3rd world county by Eliminating the Rule of Law, the shield that protects the Constitution and our way of life.

    AG Barr has an opportunity to be known throughout history as the A/G who followed PDJT plan; agreeing to implement normal investigative/prosecutorial policies and procedures during his interview for A/G that will be known throughout history for saving the Constitution and our way of life.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      July 11, 2019 at 9:09 pm

      President Trump knows his most important act that will be known throughout history will be implementing Equal Justice.

      We should all be happy that the criminals have increased their battles against President Trump and Family etc. The direction of the United States has two paths to take (1) Continue this Constitutional Republic (2) Convert U.S. to a 3rd World Country and to join the Globalist Community to benefit a few elitist.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Mike Robinson says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    One thing that rather disturbs me about these Congressmen’s comments is: “are the procedural rules of the Congress and of its Committees so screwed-up that they can be so shamelessly manipulated by the Majority, such that the Minority can do nothing about it?”

    By my way of thinking, every person on those Committees “represents We the People of the United States,” and as such, all of them are equally important … no matter what color T-shirt they choose to wear. The entirety of the US Constitution is obviously intended to provide equal representation in Congress, and I believe that this also applies to Committees. These Members, especially given that they are ranking Members, should not be reduced to merely complaining to the Press. They should be empowered to compel changes to the Rules if those rules prejudice against any workings of the Committee as credibly seen by any Member.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      July 11, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      I too have been a bit miffed at the seeming impotence of the House Republicans towards the arbitrary rule changes by Pelosi et al.

      But remember that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is as worthless as Paul Ryan so that explains a large portion of the impotence.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Zorro says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Right now we have to make it known that civil unrest is brewing and certainly on the table due to the growing body of knowledge about the coup and growing disregard for the rule of law. It would be good to make our voice known to Barr and to all our representatives.What we are doing now, talking between ourselves, isn’t working.

    Like

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      July 12, 2019 at 12:46 am

      It’s quite the conundrum. We can demand justice and transparency, with the threat of revolt, but will it earn us what we seek, or will it only further motivate them to hide it all to protect not only their cherished institutions but also to attempt to avoid that revolt?

      Personally, I don’t give a tinker’s damn about their institutions, I want my Republic restored and preserved, the Constitution honored, revered and followed.

      Like

      Reply
  28. freepetta says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Totally DISGUSTING!! FATTY NADDY and ADAM SCHIFFLESS will LIE, CHEAT and STEAL!!

    Like

    Reply
  29. James A Groome says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    The DOJ is screwed if there are no officials prosecuted… entirely too many people I know will no longer convict when on a jury until there are REAL CONSEQUENCES FOR THE POWER ELITE.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Keith Lyon says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    The President is not allowed to block followers of his twitter account. This means a Federal Judge has deemed it to be an official means of communication from the Office of the President.

    Therefore I propose the following:

    The President should live tweet during Muller’s testimony.

    Everytime disinformation is passed, a lie is told or obfuscation is lobbed he should declassify the corresponding document by posing it and linking to the document in his twitter feed in order to debunk the BS.

    Real time rebukes with actual hard facts.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    July 11, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    The more I ponder the 2 hr Rule (limiting q’s was o the top ranking members of each committee), the more I like it.

    Republicans will ask pointedly substantive q’s. The dems will spend their time making speeches, and ask the same one question…. do you confirm your findings the President committed obstruction?

    This will backfire on the Ds big time 😂😂😂

    Like

    Reply
  32. Quint says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

    If you can’t nail Mueller in an hour you are poorly informed or not trying, boys.

    Like

    Reply
  33. livefreeordieguy says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:30 am

    It is now as it has always been: AG Barr will go down as the most consequential Attorney General in American History if he simply does his job as he understands it very well… or if he refuses to do so. There is nowhere to hide. Do the right thing or whitewash this disgrace for the sake of the institutions “you love”… You decide, BB…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s