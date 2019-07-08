President Trump Responds to UK Ambassador Kim Darroch – British Trade Minister Prepares Apology…

Last weekend the Daily Mail reported U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch leveled personal insults against President Trump, the White House and positions the British felt were adverse to their interests in a series of memos dating back to 2017. Today President Trump responded:
According to additional media reports, British trade minister Liam Fox will apologize to the administration for the inappropriate commentary.
“I will be apologizing for the fact that either our civil service or elements of our political class have not lived up to the expectations that either we have or the United States has about their behavior, which in this particular case has lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way,” Fox said on BBC radio. (link)
I happened along a CNN media sourced screenshot andnin really big bold font
“Trump can’t work with the U.K. , issues insult”
Unbelievable – the ignorant whom gain their information from these boobs will never see that apology, ever…
That UK Amb-ASS-ador MUST BE RECALLED by the UK.
Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Germany and their Muslim population ATTACKED England for their brexit exit and Trump said, “ tally ho bitches”
I watched CNN for a few minutes this afternoon when they exclaimed ‘the ambassador said the same things reported daily in The New York Times!’ Oddly, CNN did not take credit, too.
Not to worry. Only about thirty one people saw that, almost all of whom have reading comprehension issues. That’s why they read coloring books and watch CNN to feel edumacated.
Take heart that CNN has a lower viewership than “Ancient Astronauts”,
Tommy Robinson has asked for asylum. Wouldn’t that be abrasive? To grant it.
Excellent idea.
Nerveman- where did you hear the (great) news that Tommy has asked the US for asylum? I have been hoping he would do so before the Brits have him murdered by the Islamic assassins that seem to be running their prisons these days.
Here’s an excellent article about Tommy’s latest battle. It is really quite unbelievable what they are doing to this brave man. I hope and pray that he can come here to escape certain death if he gets sentenced again to jail. This time the powers that want him dead won’t make the same mistakes they did the last time.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/274221/when-british-justice-died-bruce-bawer
Seneca – It was reported by Paul Joseph Watson. Link:
https://summit.news/2019/07/08/exclusive-tommy-robinson-to-request-emergency-political-asylum-in-the-united-states/
Bolex, bugger off Kimmie.
I’m so glad our forefathers kicked their arses back in 1776. Awesome to watch President Trump do it again!
And they never have gotten over it…
So not really an apology
“We will no longer deal with him.” Just another way of saying, “You’re fired!”
We showed the British how to do a BREXIT in 1776.
I’ve got a great shirt from AAF where it has George Washington with “Brexited before it was cool” on it. Fabulous shirt.
“Wow, I sure am sorry we got caught.”
“We will no longer deal with him” is Trump’s way of saying the British government response to this leak, via. Liam Fox (on behalf of Theresa May) somehow thinking the whole thing could be papered over with an apology to Ivanka, was basically unacceptable. Earlier write-ups:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2019/07/08/ivanka-trump-apology-leaked-uk-memos/1674346001/
Not only unacceptable (Theresa May, Liam Fox), but the way I read it, it was a deliberate insult by Theresa May (and handlers) to say Trump was not important enough to them to fire the ambassador immediately, signaling, deliberately, again that Theresa May gravitates towards Brussels more than America. Trump was smacking all of that down, and in turn signaling that the Tory Party had better start gravitating back to the UK-US special relationship, for an important geopolitical alliance.
Yes, the ambassador was simply an extension of Theresa May and her EU-loyal lukewarm attitudes towards Trump back in 2017, alongside the attempted coup with SpyGate/RussiaGate. Doesn’t matter. This was a test for her, to show she and her government had changed, and she failed.
Liam Fox, btw, although supposedly a Brexiteer, is supporting Jeremy Hunt over Boris Johnson. I am not 100% confident in Boris, but at the same time I have no confidence in Jeremy Hunt.
Hence the Trump smack-down.
Another disrespectful action by the Brits toward President Trump. Very distasteful particularly after POTUS was so gracious to her publicly at the joint press conference with PM May and he praised her. This is how she returns the favor. Good ridence May. You now leave in disgrace as far as the 65M+ Trump supp;orters are concerned. Spit.
For Theresa May’s government to accuse anyone of incompetence is a bit rich.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Anything other than the sacking/ recall of this ambassador is inadequate. The Liam Fox apology is inadequate. This on top of British 5-eyes intelligence assets spying on Trump – the UK is at a low point.
I’m not at all convinced that Johnson will fix this when he becomes PM. If he doesn’t, it’s highly likely that he won’t deliver Brexit either. Which means The Brexit Party is really the only hope for restoring the UK from its currently degenerate position. Our swamp is as bad as America’s.
LOL, hilarious “action photo” SD! The look on POTUS’ face listening to Theresa May talking says it all!
swimeasy,
Every time I see that photo I imagine a cartoon bubble over VSGPDJT’s head. It says:
“I swear, I am the only one in this room with a functioning brain!”
At least he’s paying attention. Angela Merkel too busy checking her watch?
Reject any apology out of hand. Period. Conversation over. Let the Brits think about how their greatest partner, and best ally, that you insulted, replied with a no. No thanks. Let them think long and hard over what they just did. Let them marinate in their humiliation, today, tomorrow and all the days until they need our help again.
There’s so much packed into POTUS’ tweets.
This one kneecaps current UK politics (May, her “advisors,” the slow-walking of Brexit) but expresses gratitude and respect for UK institutions (the monarchy, British sovereignty). He dismisses the temporal UK while simultaneously affirming the “sacred” UK. Somewhere in that process he also manages to tell the British Government it is going to fire its American ambassador.
As to those who do not consider this an apology remember this the UK, a culture where public civility and decorum is a national fetish.
Another bug on the MAGA windshield.
They are debating just how BIG PDJT’s balls are, I SWEAR thats what it looks like, to me!
“Theresa, be honest, does this jacket make my ass look flat?”
This is a winner!! The tweet – not May or Socks!!
Donald Trump, like all of us, is human. The awful things said about him and to him has to wound. He just is stronger than most of us. And a lot more mild mannered than a lot of us. That said, you can bet he won’t forgive this slight and is “taking names”. Any special relationship we had with Britain is long gone – they killed it by trying to influence our election. THERE IS THE SCANDAL. Nothing of Russia meddling in our election has been proven — anyone with a grain of sense understands that Britain (and Australia) DID meddle in our election.
It speaks volumes for his character and resilience. No wonder he is so successful. He is not easily swayed by the nastiness and viciousness of the attacks on him. I am amazed at how low these people will go. They accuse him of all kinds of atrocities while at the same time displaying that they are actually the ones doing exactly what they are accusing him of.
I would say that ELEMENTS in the British government worked with ELEMENTS in the U.S. government,
to undermine the election of PDJT.
And, just like in the U.S. government, SOME of those elements are still in place. Such ELEMENTS are both in the Politicians, as well as in career buerocrats, so that even after an election, which MIGHT change the politicians, the careerists remain.
And finally, again just like in U.S., in U.K. both major parties have been taken over by these elements. The Brexit party, and Nigel Farage is the,way they need to go.
Would that we in the U.S. could have a MAGA party, and dump the RepubliCONS, it would be easier than trying to purge and rehabilitate the,RepubliCAN party.
“Donald Trump, like all of us, is human. The awful things said about him and to him has to wound. He just is stronger than most of us. And a lot more mild mannered than a lot of us.”
Good point, and I believe it speaks to how much he truly enjoys and loves campaigning. It recharges him, emboldens him, and makes him more resilient. We must all do our part in supporting this man who has been through so much in these short 2 years and a half (4 years going back to when he began his campaign).
He needs us, just as we need him. This is not just the Donald Trump presidency, it is America’s presidency!
I would love to know the real story as to why The Donald was invited to meet with The Queen. May works for the globalist just like Little Tony Blair. Perhaps one day the truth about the attempted coup will see the light of day. I fella can hope.
This is an attempt to crash and burn the USA/UK historic relationship. We have a new PM coming ( hopefully not Mr Hunt, who is Theresa May in trousers.) A good relationship with the USA is vital as we fight our way out of the EU – sadly the ‘ Westmonster ” swamp over here has done everything it can to frustrate the democratic will of the people, hence the stunning rise of The Brexit Party. The UK ambassador to the USA is one of the top diplomatic jobs and we have this blithering idiot, Kim Darroch, who felt it necessary to commit his juvenile and distinctly undiplomatic thoughts to paper, so some greasy little civil servant could later leak them in some unfathomable time of need ! Talk about embarrassing yourself – Mr Darroch eh ?
New leaders like to pin as much bad stuff on the outgoing leader as possible. The new PM would be smart to go public with the Trump spying as possible.
The UK has been a mystery. They need a solid trading partner to take the pressure off EU BREXIT terms.. But they have done nothing but push us away.
“We will no longer deal with him.”
Kim Darroch = persona non grata
Now Trump’s draining the British Swamp LoL
Well, the Swamp really is a worldwide phenominom: so many ‘western’ countries we see the same thing.
Red diaper and college indoctrinated leftists infiltrating all aspects of society, to bring about their one world conmunist government.
Call them “Globalists” is NOT sufficient.
Losers on the wrong side of history, I hope and pray (and THINK, actually).
