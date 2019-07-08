President Trump Responds to UK Ambassador Kim Darroch – British Trade Minister Prepares Apology…

Last weekend the Daily Mail reported U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch leveled personal insults against President Trump, the White House and positions the British felt were adverse to their interests in a series of memos dating back to 2017. Today President Trump responded:

According to additional media reports, British trade minister Liam Fox will apologize to the administration for the inappropriate commentary.

“I will be apologizing for the fact that either our civil service or elements of our political class have not lived up to the expectations that either we have or the United States has about their behavior, which in this particular case has lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way,” Fox said on BBC radio. (link)

