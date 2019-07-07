Sunday Talks – Gordon Chang Discusses China, North Korea and Hong Kong Freedom as a Contagion…

Gordon Chang appears on Fox News with Charles Payne (filling in for Bartiromo) to discuss the downstream consequences from the G20 meeting between President Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.

While he generally frames the picture accurately, lately Chang has been hit or miss. He accurately outlines how a win/win trade deal is not possible from the perspective of Beijing and their zero-sum outlook; however, he misses on the issues around Huawei; misses the entire hostage dynamic with Kim Jong Un; and then hits again on Hong Kong.

♦ On China President Trump appears to be working on a complete and total decoupling from the U.S. However, there are steps required in the interim that are in flux (EU and USMCA). Once those matters are resolved we will likely see the decoupling.

♦ On North Korea, just because DPRK state media spouts something doesn’t mean Kim Jong-Un has any control over it. Beijing has majority influence over DPRK officials.

♦ On Hong Kong, after the Kim hostage rescue; and while the China decoupling is underway; we can expect Hong Kong to be a larger part of Trump’s Indo-Pacific initiative.

