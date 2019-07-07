Sunday Talks – Gordon Chang Discusses China, North Korea and Hong Kong Freedom as a Contagion…

Gordon Chang appears on Fox News with Charles Payne (filling in for Bartiromo) to discuss the downstream consequences from the G20 meeting between President Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.
While he generally frames the picture accurately, lately Chang has been hit or miss. He accurately outlines how a win/win trade deal is not possible from the perspective of Beijing and their zero-sum outlook; however, he misses on the issues around Huawei; misses the entire hostage dynamic with Kim Jong Un; and then hits again on Hong Kong.
.
♦ On China President Trump appears to be working on a complete and total decoupling from the U.S. However, there are steps required in the interim that are in flux (EU and USMCA). Once those matters are resolved we will likely see the decoupling.
♦ On North Korea, just because DPRK state media spouts something doesn’t mean Kim Jong-Un has any control over it. Beijing has majority influence over DPRK officials.
♦ On Hong Kong, after the Kim hostage rescue; and while the China decoupling is underway; we can expect Hong Kong to be a larger part of Trump’s Indo-Pacific initiative.
I am waiting for Trump to lob the bomb of the islands in the South China Sea as part of the trade deal. That will start a new round of exodus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bertdilbert,
PDJT has a whole HOST of bombs in his arsenal, he is just getting started! Since he can’t get the FED to cooperate, he can require CCP to stop manipulating their currency, he can bring up the islands, oh, and require any trade agreements he makes with others like EU to include provisions addressing China.
(Basically you can trade with THEM, or you can trade,with US, but you CAN’T do both,…well I’m sure BKR can give you a pretty comprehensive list, LOL!
And they got WHAT, to lob back? Tradewise, they got zip, nada, zilch.
Politically, muh russia failed. Obstruction or perjury trap, failed.
Impeachment has failed.
ALL CCP can HOPE for (they don’t pray) is PDJT loses in 2020. I REALLY don’t see CCP control of China surviving to 2024.
BIGGER they are, the HARDER they fall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What I am looking for is something to get added so that China can win that extra item and walk away and claim a win. Right now, I see nothing China gets to keep that appears to be a win. Loosing NK and paying tariffs does not look anything lie a win is there for political purposes.
Trump needs to add a briar patch or something for China.
LikeLike
No ‘wins’ for CCP. No ‘saving face’ for Xi, instead he loses his *ss, and unless he manages a peaceful transition of power, maybe his life.
Xi is right in his zero sum game view; there can be NO “Co-existence between centralised economy Conmunism, and free market Capitalism.
And it matters not a WHIT that Capitalism would be willing to co-exist, Conmunism sees it as an existential battle.
You see it with CCP, you see it with Pelosi; same pig headed refusal to concede, keep coming, by any means necesary cheating, lieing mischaracterising, broken commitments.
Screw CCP, and face saving. Rub their faces in it, and pants them, in front of the whole world. Does anyone think if the situation were reversed, that Xi would be staying up late, worrying about how to ‘allow PDJT to save face’?
Crush them, slowly so we can get all the juice ($) out of them they have been stealing from us. IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this mean that you think Trump is ultimately committed to “Rescuing HK” in some similar or analogous sense?
LikeLiked by 1 person
abdiesus,
I realise you may not have been asking me, but I’ll weigh in, anyway.
I think your thinking small. PDJT is trying to rescue the WORLD from the worldwide, perniscious and corrupting influence of the CCP.
So, by ‘bankrupting’ China, as Reagan did with Soviet Union, he is ‘rescueing’ NK, HK, Taiwan, all Chinas neighbors who CCP has abused, all the,countries sucked into OBOR, and ultimately all ‘western countries’ where conmunist influence has corrupted their ‘democratic’ leadership.
IMHO,..
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yup!
MAGA!!
LikeLike
Yup!
MAGA!!
LikeLike
NOT only is he rescuing the world, but PDJT is putting the ALL the globalists on notice…FREE MONEY RIDE IS OVER…TIME TO PAY THE PRICE!!! That is why companies are moving to US & Mexico…The rich “Oligarchs” have had it easy…from now on…NOT so easy…Oh and BTW…Congress, you are on notice, IF ANY OF YOU TOOK ANY MONEY THAT WOULD INFLATE YOU’RE SALARY TO THE MILLIONS…YOU ARE DEAD MEAT!!!!! And this is where it will end up…These congcritters are soiling their depends and NO ONE is going to help them!!!!! VSG we have!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I THINK companies that think Mexico is a safe bet may be making a mistake. Several times, he has referenced the 30% of our auto manufacturing thats in Mexico, sounding like he would like to get it back.
And, lest we forget he gave Mexico 1 year,to stop the drugs AND illegals “transiting” Mexico, or he WILL tarif these auto suppliers.
CAN Mexico ‘satisfy’PDJT’s demands, long term? Its a big gamble, all for lower wages,…safer to just move your operation INSIDE the U.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like Mexico is “safe” only as long as they maintain cooperation with PT’s insistence on Mexican authorities keeping “migrants” from traversing Mexico to reach the US border. So far so good (apparently), but Mexico has a history of letting their compliance fall through the cracks, especially when they think we’re no longer paying attention. With PT’s credible threat of tariffs, etc., they’re likely to stick with it for the interim. But yeah, I wouldn’t trust it as a long-term proposition.
LikeLike
Businesses think long term, and move to safety. Even IF Mexico perfectly satisfies all of PDJT’s demands on humans, if they don’t stop the drugs, he will target their auto sector, and those companies will be “Back in the USA” so fast.
LikeLike
This South China Morning Post artice was interesting. It states that a lot of companies are moving to Mexico. Vier Nam and Indonesia are also benefiting. I’m surprised at how quickly companies are able to move an operation out of China.
LikeLike
Exactly without even considering what would happen under a rule change or a change in attitude of Mexico leadership. Why take the gamble, get-r-done, come home and grow with us the USA.
LikeLike
Thats how I read it too.
LikeLike
With Gordon, it’s personal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We see Chang on FBN very frequently. For some time now he has been “my way or the highway”. Dismissive of anything or anyone who disagrees with his opinion.
LikeLike
He has been a regular on John Batchelor’s radio show for as long as I can remember. He’s worth listening to, although it seems he’s missed a few fine points.
Heck, if it weren’t for CTH, I’d have probably never understood the hostage situation with Kim. A lot has evolved since the Presidency of DJT, and all is not what it seems. Complicated business, folks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How rascist. We must have an oriental, as our “China expert”, to comment on all things China.
I suspect several treepers are far more knowledgeable on China, than Gordon Chang.
“Expert”; former spurt (aren’t we ALL?).
USED to be “someone more than 50 miles from home”, now its someone accomplished in the 2R’s; Reading and regurgitating their Professors views.
LikeLike
Starting with A2.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Second time this guy has demonstrated complete ignorance of Huawei recent break in on low end chips.
This guy spends time reading every SD article last 2 years re: China and NOKO and he would be perceived a game changing genius. Nope.
LikeLike
I didn’t expect Trump to make a deal with China,he has always desired the US to be producing our goods.
LikeLike
I didn’t expect President Trump to make a deal with China,he has always desired the US to be producing our goods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s a lost cause at this point, Dennis. 😦 Besides, it’s a branded name – and most posters here probably use it with affection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, but I still appreciate posts that remind us of the _respect_ that’s due the office of *POTUS*. I pipe up only when a troll throws plain old “Trump” around in a post.
I agree that it’s mostly affectionate around here.
I like the simple “PT” or “PT-45”. More capital letters strain my attention span.
LikeLike
China really has no option for ag trade now that Brazil and Argentina inked a big deal with the EU. No other country can produce year in and year out what thier domestic needs are. Swine flu marching rampant across thier pork production. And you know eating cat and dog, or being forced into the countryside twice a year to plant and harvest rice won’t sit well with thier new middle class.
LikeLike
Gordon Chang “The people in the streets are fighting for their home. Maybe the protestors can outlast the People’s Republic.”
My prayers go out to the people of Hong Kong. Maybe they can indeed, outlast the CCP.
Maybe the people of the mainland will rise up against the communists.
Hope is free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m an “economic neophyte” at the very most and even I can see what Trump is doing with his apparently “mixed” position. The Dhims and the RINOs love to assert that Trump should take a more extreme position. But this position would harm US business supplying non-sensitive equipment, parts and technologies to Hwawei. That’s not what Trump is interested in doing here. It has been pointed out that if we can’t compete with non-sensitive tech, then we are losing on non-sensitive tech because China will get it elsewhere anyway.
Trump needs to stay his course. He’s doing great. The “beg-otiations” have already started. China will soon come with their hats in their hands and Qi will be replaced.
LikeLike
From Taiwan Strait to beetle-browed debt-peonage in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, ChiComs’ New Imperium has worked its wicked will since Wild Willie’s accession in 1993 through January 2017.
In Trump, the Iceman cometh… and nearing the historically fateful 72nd year since Mao’s takeover in 1949, Hsi’s minions face a “sea of troubles” reinforcing negatives towards end-2021.
Of course, the Zeitgeist issues forth infrequently. But when it does, all bets are off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
over verbose but well said. Great way to see the bigger picture.
LikeLike
But the verbosity is delicious!
Pyrthroes’ phrases curl, roll, trill.
(And there’s always a sensible observation in a delightful package.)
LikeLike
Fun twist, thanks!
LikeLike
Nothing new in this softish interview and a few factual mistakes, but then I don’t expect Mr Payne to be knowledgable about the details. Not in his wheelhouse. The most jarring mistake was saying that Hong Kong’s ‘handover’ was in the future tense. But minor matter.
As for decoupling, China made this strategic policy official in 2015 with the 中国制造2025 (Made in China 2025). All there in black and white and Red all over. And before President Trump was elected.
Some decoupling is farther advanced, I.e. the Internet. Other areas, Huawei being a case in point, is in an evidentiary way happening now. Mr Chang just fudged it a bit, because he must be aware of the new research.
The PRC is following several tracks, or as some say, buying time, but the strategic goals are there and will be implemented as they are a signature policy of Chairman Xi Mao2.0.
I have not a smidgeon 🤣 of doubt that the Trump administration is onto the ‘big picture’ and that in itself is a powerful deterrent.
LikeLike