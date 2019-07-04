Happy Independence Day America – A Roughnecks View of “Independence”….

Back in 2015 I explained why CTH would support Donald J Trump, and what the statement: “Make America Great Again”, really meant from my perspective. Not only has Donald Trump been a President true to his word, he has far exceeded our expectations.
America, our America, is greatest -most blessed- nation on the face of the earth; and every person within her borders is lucky. I make no apologies for my patriotism and neither does United States President, Donald J Trump. American independence is a swagger:
.
President Trump proudly says: “We will Make America Great Again”, and when I hear that, I hear someone who gives a damn about America. Actually, physically, purposefully and intently ‘gives-a-damn’ without the hint of apology for it. And that is buckets more valuable to me than a perfected highly-rehearsed set of 30 second sound bites and think-tank policy.
You see, from my perspective any average hard-working American could eat every one of DC’s political elites’ lunches, all of them; and if they want to go down the intellectual superiority path… well, where it really matters, intellectualism is useless.
- Florida Power and Light won the prestigious International W. Edwards Deming award for excellence in multi-platform engineering quality and efficiency superiority. They didn’t blow every PhD intellectual out of the water with slide rules, CAD programs and engineering acumen. Nope, they did it with hard hats and dirty fingernails.
Because they lost the award, the Japanese team spent six months studying FPL and later published a 1,000 page dissertation essentially saying FPL “wasn’t really good, they were just lucky”….. FPL field leadership laughed, took out markers and wrote on the back of their hard hats: “WE’RE NOT GOOD, WE’RE RUCKY”….
- When every Kuwaiti oil field was blown up by Saddam Hussein, they said it would take five to ten years to cap them all off and restart their oil pumping industry. The Kuwaiti’s and Saudi’s called Texans; we had them all capped and back in working order in ten months.
We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.
- When the Northern Chile mine workers were trapped two miles underground, they said no-one could save them. Who did they call for help? A bunch of hick miners from USA coal country who went down there, worked on the fly, engineered the rescue equipment on site, and saved every one of them….
That’s our America.
- When a half-breed Islamic whack job, armed with an AK-47 and a goal to meet his imaginary virgins began opening fire on a train in France, the Americans on board didn’t run to the nearest safe room and hide themselves amid baguettes and brie. They said “let’s go”, and beat the stuffing out of that little nut with a death wish.
Legion d’Honneur or not, that’s us. That’s just how we roll.
Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past decade a group of intellectual something-or-others have been teaching an insufferable narrative that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.
Enough.
When I hear Donald Trump say “Let’s Make America Great Again”, I also hear the familiar echo “cowboy up” people.
It’s high time we stop being embarrassed about our exceptional nature, and start being proud of it again. Because when it matters most, when it really counts, when it’s really needed, there’s a whole bunch of people all around this world of ours that are mighty happy when swagger walks in to solve their problems.
Yeah, “let’s make America great again”. Swagger on !
Happy Independence Day !!
Too bad, Toby Keith is at Mohegan Sun Casino tonight.
Here’s a sample:
Am thankful on this Independence Dat for two wonderful blessings: almost 900 days with a nephew of our Uncle Sam as the POTUS. Donald J. Trump, loyal to the nation rather than beholden to special interests and money and power. A great blessing from God and for that we should all thank Him constantly. Oh, the second blessing, Hillary ain’t.
My maternal grandfather returned from WWI to take a job at a major Oklahoma oil & gas company where he eventually became chief geologist. Along the way he married my grandmother, who was from a Texas ranching family. Both saw more red dirt traveling around those parts by horse and jeep that most. He met Red Adair, the oil well handler, early on as well as Howard Hughes’ father, who invented s bit that transformed the drilling industry. The company kept him on a few years after the typical retirement age, but finally had to let him go due to protocols. One month later they hired him back for another ten years or so as a consultant when he made “more money than I ever made while I was on their dadgum payroll!”
Both grandparents hated FDR and LBJ, feeling they were politicians who didn’t have the foggiest about hard work and how true Americans approached a job. My grandmother was an election judge at every single election and took me with her so, when she went to the ladies’ room, I could bite the hands of the Democrat judges should they misbehave with the record keeping or hand out ballots without her signature.
They loved Reagan for restoring America’s patriotism after Vietnam; my only regret is they passed away before they could see the rise of Donald Trump and actually cast a vote for him. Both grandparents would conclude that it’s all about “attitude” — which either runs in every cell of your body or doesn’t — and PDJT oozes attitude.
Rashomon, what a chronicle to post, for us to enjoy.
proud Grandson!
Miley Cyrus: “Party in the USA”
Eww. Hillary supporter. Cried when Hillary lost. Sorry, but she’s a complete and total twit.
That she, it, is. Now supposedly 26 yrs. old going on 55. Between 26-55? Twenty-nine years of hard core abuse on the the co@k carousel.
Your post reminded me of the many 4th of July days in my youth, when people were proud to display their patriotism and their love for the USA. I wonder, would it be too much to hope that at some appropriate point in the future, say, right after our VSGPDJT wins re-election in 2020, that he awards Sundance the Medal of Freedom.
Just sayin’
I have been hoping to see that.
Right after the hangings.
My great grandfather was a roughneck in Venezuela in the 1920’s. He knew how to get shit done. My grandfather was a Navy EOD tech in WW2. He knew how to get shit done. When the Saudis crashed oil prices in 1986, my grandfather’s net worth went from a couple million to nothing. He went right back to work and pulled himself out of the hole.
My other grandfather fought in both WW1 and WW2. He knew how to get shit done.
My father fought communists in the streets of the south in the 1960’s and stopped a communist coup of a New Mexico county in the 1970’s.
I was a platoon sergeant in 2003, and dodged scud missiles every 30 minutes for two months straight in Kuwait and Iraq, and brought every one of my Marines home. I work in Oil and Gas, and when the Saudis tried to drown us again, we stopped them.
Pardon my French, but I am proud to come from a line of get down mother *******s. Their blood runs through my veins.
Sundance, you can edit this if you need to, by my blood runs hot when people run down my country or my people.
(Edited by Admin…)
Trace Adkins ( celebrity apprentice) ARLINGTON
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched an old movie today (F- Fox for not showing the parade). The movie was The Story of GI Joe (as told from the perspective of a real WWII reporter). I found comfort in the depiction of a version of the America I grew up in. The snowflakes of today would crawl in their cocoons rather than save the world like our GIs did. After the movie, the liberal host had to make a stupid statement about “a free press is not the enemy of the people.” The current crew of propaganda-pushers are as dangerous to society as the one’s that worked for the Germans or the Russians.
1972: Don McClean: American Pie
Nicely done Mr. Sundance! As usual. Although I wrote a check to Florida Power for many years with gratitude, my favorite mention was the guys on the train in France. I was so proud of them when it happened!
Happy 4th of July everyone. Continues to bless America!
Me, too. I wish I were still writing checks to FPL. 😦
This post. Best fireworks I’ll ever “SEE”. Thank you Mr. SD and CTH community.
John Mellencamp: Pink Houses
Unfortunately only in middle America at this point.
The left progressive D’s have no use for that America.
Happy Independence Day America
Hell yeah!
SPRINGSTEEN: Born in the USA!
This nut job is worse than Miley Cyrus. He’s actually lived.
Take the content of some of his songs he should be the biggest Trump fan.
Liberalism is social disease and really Trump is the cure if they are willing to see it.
Kudos. Agree 100%. I recall in grade school being taught we were successful because we were blessed with natural resources. Ugh. As if Africa, South America and North Korea aren’t blessed.
Re – “The Kuwaiti’s and Saudi’s called Texans” – one clarification.
Dr. Bill Wattenberg (RIP) of Lawrence Livermore Laboratories, the Apollo Mission, inventor, talk show host, nuclear power / weapons researcher and bulldozer operator had a significant hand in this remarkable success.
As he recounted numerous times on his Open Line to the West Coast on KGO Radio, the managers and bureaucrats were getting ready to roll out 4-, 5-, 6-year contracts for putting out the oil well fires!
The strapping Wattenberg would have none of it. He strongly advocated for an incentive-based performance system (capitalism).
He said the structure was similar to, “We give you 5 oil well fires to put out. Every fire put out gains you a $1 Million fee. Complete 5, we give you 5 more. Produce, and you get more work. No guarantees.”
He often fought the bureaucrats with his common-sense approaches. He fought fires in the late summer in Northern California, in his late 60s driving a bulldozer on hillsides.
Sundance is right, the train, Chile, who always seems to step up?
Thank you, Sundance, for posting that again. I could read it often and never tire of it. It always swells me with pride for my fellow rednecks and roughnecks and their ingenuity and ability to get things done.
You, sir, have been awesome for the five years I’ve been here and you just keep getting better and better. Thank you for the education. We never get too old to learn.
Excellent post, Sundance. “American independence is a swagger.” You definitely have swagger! Thank you for all you do.
I have no doubt that those self-proclaimed intellectuals would have a had time surviving without the hard-working Americans that made this country what it is.
Happy Independence Day to all the great patriots here at the CTH. I rest better knowing that you are here, fighting the good fight.
God bless you all!
Toby Keith: Soldier
1986: Peter Paul & Mary: This Land is Your (Our) Land
The so called “intellectuals” today believe…
Flooding America with needy third world peasants makes us stronger
Diversity of skin color is true diversity
Murdering unborn (and born) babies is a civil right
Socialism / communism is a viable system that works for all
Open borders and a welfare state is the way to go
Fifty million unskilled foreign workers makes American wages go up
Spilling American blood and wasting untold amounts of tax dollars in endless wars makes us all safer
Now, unless the definition of intellect is “stupidity”, “immoral”, “corrupt” and “idiotic”, there’s nothing intellectual about today’s intellectuals
Chuck Berry: Back in the USA!
For at least the past 20 years, we watch Yankee Doodle Dandy on Independence Day. George M. Cohen was an old fashioned Democrat that the party would disown today. He was so proud to be an American and had the same type of swagger that our wonderful President has.
Lee Greenwood
Ray Charles
Thank you Sundance. May the wind be always at your patriotic back!
Mother Country – – John Stewart
1991: WHITNEY
Dearest patriot Sundance,
Thank you for reminding many of us how this came to be the best pro-Trump site…and why. We may be a rag-tag bunch, but you have never wavered in your reasoning, dedication, or faith. You’ve guided us through seemingly insurmountable battles which no one else was willing to face.
And we keep winning, in the face of all odds.
In every way, the spirit at The Conservative Treehouse is analogous to that of our founders who battled for INDEPENDENCE so many generations ago. We have so many enemies – many more organized – but we have a just purpose. We have righteousness on our side.
We will win. Thank you for this post, and the many others, and the opportunity you’ve provided to connect with you and other patriots. Let’s pray for understanding of the nuances of war, so that we may all stay strong.
❤
Ditto that PJ!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Happy Independence Day everyone;
I posted this once previously….but just for our President and our country today….some of my insights on our President.
He’s a builder at heart. He speaks to people so that they understand. You can’t speak to construction workers like you are in a tea room / meeting room, with platitudes and statements where they are left with a blank look saying and thinking…..Huh….?
And not just construction workers. His business required him to speak to the truck drivers, the cooks, the designers, the maids, taxi cab drivers, golfers…the entire gamut of individuals who were involved in building his empire. He had to understand their problems and their needs in order to “build” quality hotels and golf courses. And he had to talk to them in the way they understood…talk like us…Americans..
And, he was from Queens….where there is a language all it’s own…
Queens…and even where I’m from…where you gave everyone a name…everyone…you wore glasses you were “four eyes”, you were overweight, you were “Wimpy”, you were smart you were Professor” if you were Polish you were Ski….and if you lied your were Lyin, or Crooked, or Lazy, you were Lazy, or whatever….it comes natural to our President….it is were he’s from.
And he did not only learn from speaking with other people but by doing himself. His father taught him to get down with them, get down with the workers, and do it himself. As he has stated. His father had him counting nails, driving fork lifts, cooking meals.
And then as he grew to be a billionaire, he was in the meetings, the parties, the society of the high minded and powerful. He heard their conversations…their plans for the world…in the back rooms…he heard the names of the powerful who controlled everything. all he had to do was listen…
And he did not like what he heard…
So here we are …with a President who is one of us…did you see any of the video of him speaking with the Olympians who won medals? Just touched your heart…he gave almost everyone one of them a chance to speak and say whatever they wanted. Joked with them like one of the guys and made them all feel special…from Bronze to Gold.
You can truly say he is one of us. The left hates him because he is just one of us…and…
He saved us…..he saved us all…….We should thank God every moment….
And to be quite honest, he is now also saving the world one country at a time….
God Bless our President and his family.
Amen Sundance.
