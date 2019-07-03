Translated North Korean Broadcast Even More Optimistic and Respectful Than Initial Review…

Jumping Ju-Ju bones. Wow. The North Korean broadcast of the meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un has now been fully translated to English.
Initially, even without the translation, we could see the optimistic message and a mutual strategy that would align the interests of Chairman Kim and President Trump. However, the translation is even better than anticipated. The message to the North Korean people is not just optimism and propaganda, the message directly and purposefully conveys an incredibly strong message of respect for U.S. President Trump. WATCH:
.
Traditional propaganda messaging would convey great power and respect for Dear Leader Kim Jong-Un and a message of moderate diminishment toward the U.S. President. This type of propaganda narrative is also what the U.S. Main Street Media had stated Kim Jong-un would use. But they’re wrong… all of them.
The actual message conveyed to the citizens of North Korea is one of united celebration and magnanimous respect for Chairman Kim and President Trump. The broadcast specifically cites “wisdom”, “respect” and praise for the “incredible courage” of President Donald J Trump. Exactly the opposite message predicted by the DC naysayers.
All over southeast Asia the media reports are optimistic, positive and upbeat with the possibility of a generational crisis finally coming to an end. President Trump is being called a hero throughout Southeast Asia for bringing peace to Korea.
Yes the DPRK broadcast is “propaganda”, but this type of propaganda with a message of optimism and peace that proclaims the dignity and respect of both leaders is the best kind of propaganda. This is not anti-American, this is specifically pro-American.
What an incredible shift in the dynamic.
Watch the cinematography of the video and it’s obvious the DPRK message is strategically positive. The emphasis on Moon Jae-in also indicates a hopefulness of a unified Korea. Both leaders united; both nations at peace. Incredible.
Happiness and optimism for the future of North Korea is the message. The video and accompanying storyline makes it clear how Kim Jong-un is comfortable, joyful and mutually respectful around U.S. President Trump.
The more this message is broadcast the greater likelihood President Trump and Kim Jong-Un will achieve a peace agreement and break free from the captivity of Chinese manipulation.
In essence this is the type of propaganda where Kim Jong-un is intentionally putting pressure on himself by elevating the optimistic expectations of his country. His country will want success, this empowers Kim to break free from Chairman Xi.
In my humble opinion this approach is a coordinated feature (aided by Donal Trump), not a happenstance outcome of fortunate events. President Trump indicated the value of this internal messaging when he delivered the first video of optimism for the people of North Korea to Kim Jong-un in Singapore highlighting what is possible.
Both President Trump and Chairman Kim are creating a scenario where momentum to peace is unstoppable.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in appears to have seen the brilliance of this approach now; and is positioning himself to facilitate not impede. Under this unified Trump-Kim strategy to weaken the illicit influence of Beijing’s dragon masters, the people of North Korea need to regard President Trump as an ally; this strengthens the position of Chairman Kim amid his own people.
With the people of North Korea genuinely supporting Kim, over time the Beijing elements within the Kim government can be isolated and removed. The goal is peace, diminishment of Beijing authoritarian influence/control, and with eventual release – freedom for the entire Korean peninsular.
It’s like President Trump is trying to mentor Kim.
But seriously, we need to give Dennis Rodman a nod too!
You, I truly agree. Dennis Rodman’s early involvement looked weird at the time, but now it shows how important it may have been. I also appreciated Dennis tweeting his congratulations to the events. I actually believe he would be a very good first ambassador, if and when that might happen.
Dennis may have “accidentally” paved the way for the future. He may have shown PDJT what showing respect and going the extra mile might mean. Kudus to all!!
Yes, I totally agree. My dyslexia again.
Do not worry about the dyslexia. 10 out of 4 people have to deal with it.
Now this…”In essence this is the type of propaganda where Kim Jong-un is intentionally putting pressure on himself”
is interesting because P. Trump has situated China in this position as well. In China’s attempt to take credit, they will find it more difficult to move against a successful peace plan.
I do not know if P Trump planned out the timing of this perfectly, or if he is just blessed to have drawn a royal flush.
He’s certainly been ‘lucky’ a lot.
At the time he visited NK it felt like we were living in an episode of The Men in Black! But now….
It warms my heart to watch this video, especially with the translation. How sad that it is the DPRK media presents the truth and an optimistic perspective, not the US media.
I just thought the same thing after watching the video. Our own media can’t even be bothered.
It is truly extraordinary, especially knowing that it was entirely vetted by North Korea. As sundance states, there was much propaganda, but even the MSM cannot ignore the bold representation that the discussions involve denuclearization of the peninsula. And also the specific statement about returning to the Singapore discussions.
Absolutely stunning. The MSM are blowing into paper bags trying to figure all this out.
I would say (re: Rodman) this was a full court three pointer!!
It’s like reverse Eisenhower. Korea will be at peace and Iran will have been pressured towards ‘choice’ leadership changes vs the CIA to meddling via coup because Russia would have taken their oil fields if we didn’t.
Brilliant.
I believe PDJT does not think that CIA covert operations to overthrow everyone they (deep state??) don’t like is the way of the future. His way to the future is the “Art of the Deal”.
Yes. His policy is clearly to let the world decide what they want to contribute and be the best at. Enough room for all if everyone works toward being great…world wide. Those poor Baltic states that would have been left to dust once HRC put who she wanted in as President of Ukraine in full alignment with Brennan. Not to mention what she would have let happen to Poland. Yikes.
Best President ever! Think I have dust in my eyes!
I am going to miss the original auto CC with crab, clavicle and urine!
It probably is allergies. I have the same problem.
I wrote this in another thread, but it fits here. I could be wrong of course, but this is how I’m seeing this…
“Trump isn’t a politician. He’s a real person
He doesn’t spew platitudes and political rhetoric. He’s honest, gracious and gets his points across as a concerned human being rather than a conniving politician
Most world leaders are surprised by that, and are also drawn to his power, which is tempered with a common man aura
Kim is young, impressionable, and he see’s a world outside his hermit kingdom and he likes it. He also knows his country is in trouble, and where Xi offers the same old commie strong arm rhetoric, President Trump counters that with opening up a brand new world to him and his country
Trump seems to be a father figure to Kim, schooling him in the way the real world works, and convincing him he’ll like morphing into the modern world, one in which Kim will be hailed as a hero to his people
This is the Trump magic at work. Kim is under his spell
Trump reads him like a book, and works the angles perfectly. He seems to be convincing Kim with nothing more than a quiet strength, the realities of the world, honesty and common sense
No political bulls*** needed. Just Trump being Trump”
Notice a # of details; including the car Kim got in, to leave. Very,…impressive, as the car of a head of State should be.
The U.S. still has sanctions on Nork, but you would never guess it from the video; not one mention, or even intimation. Building a high expectation for Nork people, who must be gobsmacked.
I wonder if Nork TV, has been gradually aclimatising Nork people, preparing them for this. Otherwise, they must be stunned, pinching themselves dreaming.
I think Moons 180, as much as anything refutes mainstream lies; for Moon, this was NOT “just a photo op”; while they didn’t sign a formal end to the Korean war, (ALL RIGHT, I WAS WRONG ON THAT), I would argue that the EFFECT was the same.
Kim, Moon and PDJT didn’t look like leaders of countries at war.
Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they are children of God.
What are the chances, that Kim thinks he will be taken out and is trying to protect his people by positioning them towards Presidents Trump and Moon – so even if he’s gone, they will not turn to China but to the US and SK?
There is a multi generation of Kim’s. We are at 75 years past the Korean war start. I don’t think that is the issue at all. And IMO once he denuclearizes and sanctions are lifted, he will still be a strongman. The MSM will be trolling that PDJT did not address human rights issues. They would treat the rest as an insignificant side story. Sad. Recall the Shah of Iran. He was “removed by the US” because of his human rights “violations”. Then the Eye-a-tolla’s came in. So much for CIA decision making.
Kim will not be taken out and he will not relinquish his power, but if the relationship holds, he will become softer and more stable.
This video made me cry tears of joy because I prayed for many years for North Korea. It just dawned on me that God was answering decades of prayers. What a difference in how excited and happy the tone of the video was in contrast with the presstitutes on our home soil who constantly badmouth our president. The world respects and loves our president while the idiotic media here are worse than.commies.
Amen~
They are commies. We must stop pretending otherwise. The America we love depends on it,
It would also seem to me, that a well orchestrated broadcast such as this would take a fair amount of time to be composed. Interesting that it would be released so soon after the event, perhaps it was developed in advance.
“Excellent content.”
An impressive change in messaging from DPRK. I wonder if this message was also approved by Xi Jinping, or at least by elements in the DPRK Command leadership who are deferential to Xi.
If so, the message may be Panda Mask on steroids, but Kim appears to genuinely want to improve relations with the US – he can see the huge benefits thanks to PDJT’s careful illustrations…..
This should be required viewing for every kid. It will be for mine. This is what complete control of the media looks like.
Oh, and SD… I agree.
HORYSHEET
I recently thought I must have been carried away with emotional optimism about what this special day on the border could lead to. It wasn’t the evil criticism and pessimism of the U.S. MSM that mostly discouraged me but the overall mockery, pessimism or disinterest that seemed to predominate in North America.
However, I was certain that the people of Asia must be thrilled and sundance’s quote backs it up. “All over southeast Asia the media reports are optimistic, positive and upbeat with the possibility of a generational crisis finally coming to an end.”
My optimism saw a genuine thaw in hostile relations, a signed Peace Agreement to officially end the Korean War, a verifiable Denuclearization agreement and its process coming to fruition and the planning of economic initiatives in N. Korea.
There is no doubt Kim will be walking a tightrope. Right now he could and probably can get everything he feels he needs from China. So why the charade. The sanctions are not lifted for either China or North Korea. Talks are going to start up again for both.PDJT did not back off of his position with China except to delay any more sanctions for 6 months. So it is hard to understand from that point of view. On the other hand, Kim could be playing China, Russia, and the US for his own seld interests. Time will tell. I prefer to think it is genuine. It feels real to me.
I am sure MSM will show this video and praise Trump for his efforts at peace with Kim… wait!
Will never happen. But this vid is historic, I have never seen anything so positive come out of NK since before the Korean war, maybe never!
They are preparing their people for peace, and no one can stop it, not MSM not anyone. This video silences all the critics that are open minded about their concerns that “nothing has happened”. What has happened is that the NK people are doing a 360 on the USA and what it means to be our partner. And Trump should get all the credit for that yet he never will. The partisan hacks will continue and their ratings will fall even more as we continue to tune them out… Again great job SD.
Just possibly Kim Jong-un should be given some credit for having at least some intelligence, he’s managed to stay in power for quite a while, so maybe he’s not quite the impressionable lil dummy everyone seems to think he is.
There is no doubt whatsoever that Trump has pulled off something amazing, the likes of which previous Presidents could only dream of, the ones that actually may have wanted something like this to happen, anyway. Having North Korea as an enemy has been very good for the war machine.
I think one of the reasons for the tepid reception on the part of the MSM, is because it may now come out that they’ve been lying about NK for a very long time…..just like they lie about damn near every country and everything…….Iraq, Syria, Iran, Venezuela, Libya, and of course, Russia.
The U.S. media is giving no exposure of this that I have seen. I’m not surprised, and I continue to smile when I see the newspapers, including the nyt, at my grocery store stacked high at 10:00 PM and each having the thickness of a comic book.
Watching this video, along with the translation, enables one to see what Trump is doing through the eyes of the North Koreans. He’s keeping his message extremely simple and using all the right body language and expressions. Now I get it, he and Kim are trying to ease the entire country of North Korea into accepting peace, prosperity and denuclearization. This visit was for their benefit.
Yes, I know it’s a dictatorship, but there are other forces besides Kim at work in NK.
Umm, please excuse my ignorance, but the language sounds forceful, kind of violent… Not excited. Is this enthusiastic? (I can’t read most of the captions).
North Korea Press:
South Korea Press:
United States Press:
“one could almost hear diplomatic experts on the region sighing in unison“
Ah yes. The “diplomatic experts”. They’ve done so much over the years to advance the cause of Peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The guy who wrote that is a tool. Everybody who’s been paying attention knows why those three were there.
