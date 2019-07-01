North Korea Propaganda Broadcast Highlights Optimism for Joint Korea…

President Trump has completely reset the pre-existing hostile dynamic that existed between the U.S. and North Korea. By focusing on the root cause of the issue, Beijing China, Trump has been able to reach a position with Kim Jong-un that seemed impossible two years ago.
All over southeast Asia the media reports are optimistic, positive and upbeat with the possibility of a generational crisis finally coming to an end. President Trump is being called a hero bringing peace to Korea.
The North Korean state-run media has broadcast the video below.
I have no idea what the narrator is saying, but it’s obvious the primary message is one of optimism and hope. Yes, it’s propaganda, but propaganda with a message of optimism and peace is the best kind of propaganda.
Watch the cinematography of the video and it’s obvious the DPRK message is positive. The emphasis on Moon Jae-in also indicates a hopefulness of a unified Korea. WATCH:
.
Happiness and optimism is the message, and it’s clear Kim Jong-un is comfortable and joyful around U.S. President Trump.
The more this message is broadcast the greater likelihood President Trump will achieve a peace agreement. In essence this is the type of propaganda where Kim Jong-un is putting pressure on himself by elevating the optimistic expectations of his country.
In my humble opinion this approach is a coordinated feature (aided by DJT), not a happenstance. President Trump indicated the value of this messaging when he delivered the first video to Kim Jong-un in Singapore highlighting what is possible.
Both Trump and Kim are creating a scenario where momentum to peace is unstoppable. Moon Jae-in appears to have seen the brilliance of this approach now; and is positioning himself to facilitate not impede. This Trump-Kim strategy weakens the illicit influence of Beijing’s dragon masters and strengthens Kim amid his own people.
Also worth noting in this regional dynamic, the Asian community loves Ivanka Trump and anywhere she goes they report on her with great regard and expressions of affection.
China, Japan, Korea and Asia writ large treat Ivanka Trump as an imperial princess delivering hope with a joyful spirit. They friggin’ love her, and President Trump knows how to leverage that influence.
So glad to see Ivanka get the credit for helping MAGA that she and Jared so richly deserve!
They must consider her a fashion icon as well as leader.
Been decades and decades since any American woman was that.
TDS is very hard on Ivanka and has run the gamut from infantile to perversions. If Trump didn’t think Ivanka was a benefit to Trump’s aims she wouldn’t be around.
Amen!
I just looked at a CNN report where they talked about how inappropriate was her participation. I just don’t get it!
The inappropriate weekend for Ivanka and Don jr article? Yeah, I skipped that suggestion from google.
Why Ivanka Trump is a role model — and fashion icon — in Japan
https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/why-ivanka-trump-is-a-role-model-and-fashion-icon-in-japan
Swamp, when she was a private citizen, she had her own fashion line, including accessories, i.e., shoes, purses and jewelry which closed in 2018. I don’t know how successful it was but I recall viewing her site online and the merchandise was fashionable. She was heavily criticized for having it manufactured in China… but who didn’t? TBH, I believe the backlash was due to who her father was.
The Lie-stream Media has been busy scrubbing any thing positive about Ivanka’s clothing line and company that was “founded in 2007 to provide affordable business attire for women in professional fields.”
“…..Abigail Klem, president of the Trump fashion company, praised the business for its unmatched success in sales during the months following the U.S. presidential election.”
“The Trump line may have been in the process of expanding internationally to countries such as China…”
But you can read between the lines that it was a success and was expanding until 2016 and 2016 took Ivanka’s attention elsewhere – to DC.
https://studybreaks.com/thoughts/ivanka-trump-company-closure/
Her designs were easy for a woman with a less than stellar body to wear and were affordably priced to boot. I hope she restarts her line after the next six years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sales of Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Soared Last Year
By Phil Wahba
April 10, 2017
Ivanka Trump’s clothing collection had a banner year in 2016 even as efforts to boycott her wares gained prominence.
Ivanka Trump’s apparel saw wholesale revenue rise 61% to $47.3 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, according to the recently released annual report of G-III Apparel Group, which makes clothes for the first daughter and current presidential advisor’s company and other brands including Calvin Klein, Dockers, DKNY, Vince Camuto and Tommy Hilfiger. G-III also listed the Ivanka Trump merchandise among brands helping it increase its gross merchandise profit. The dollar figures do not reflect what her merchandise commanded at the retail level.
https://fortune.com/2017/04/10/ivanka-trump-clothing/
I’ll bet her sales increased – I deliberately sought out her line after I found the shenanigans that the left was pulling. I made a protest purchase but was so happy with the product I would have bought other things had it stayed in business.
T.Y. for that info. She apparently was very successful. Pity you will always have those “baying hounds” attempting to destroy your life if you have any affiliation with President Trump (TDS).
I own some Ivanka fashions ~ It will be in my wardrobe for several years because it has classic lines, flattering fit and is timeless ~
Yup, pluffmudgirl, that is what I noticed when I visited the site a few years ago. I tend to prefer conservative clothing and back in my working days, would buy suits, etc., I knew I could wear forever, depending on weight fluctuations. 😉
Ivanka, and Melania as well.
How interesting that it’s now conservative women being the fashion icons, rather than the…you know, “artistic” side of the aisle.
I promise I was reading and paying attention then I got to the picture of Ivanka. What an amazing woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a pleasure it is to read here the recognition and praise that Ivanka has earned.
Yea, I was wondering how tall Jared is too! LOL
Had to scroll back up, was sceptical that jared was in the picture, but yeah there he is.
truly a great president Trump.
Almost as tho the President had a magic stick or something.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wand…the Magic Wand that eluded Hussein…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Intelligence, economic theory backed up by a lifetime of practical application, hard work vision and creativity none of which Ozero possessed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump facilitating the end of the Korean War after 70 years would be him cleaning up another D-Rat mess that has cost millions of lives. Wherever and whenever the D-Rats preside, death and destruction follow.
Thank God for President Trump, a real World Peace Ambassador.
World Peace, something the left always whines about but makes sure never happens. President Trump is going to MAKE IT SO!
FL_GUY, my father (God rest his soul) served in the Army and fought in that war. I recall discussing it briefly with him in the mid-70’s when I was in my 20’s. The only thing he commented on was how “damn cold” it was.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was stationed there from 2012-2015. The DMZ was cold then too and I’m from Minnesota…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jake, I am a former WM (70′-72′) and he was attempting to give me a hard time about the war in VN. 🙄 I’d say it was a bit of interservice rivalry on his part.
LikeLike
P.S. In the late 70’s or 80’s I worked with a woman who formally resided with her husband in MN. Noticed her car had something like the end of an extension cord, sticking out from her car hood. She explained they had to plug in their car (heating pad?) to keep the engine block from freezing. I was truly surprised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its not uncommon, many commercial trucks have them, and you can buy them as an aftermarket accesory.
Called a “block heater” it actually plumbs in to the bottom radiator hose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My uncle was a brand new LT in the Korean War. His platoon was pinned down by machine gun fire from a bunker. He told his platoon to stay put and to cover him as he along with one other soldier attacked the bunker. He took out the bunker although he was severely wounded. He recovered and went on to become a 4 star. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us and won’t get to see the end of the war.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sorry, Inspector 71. Perhaps he and my father are discussing this in their new “home” and smiling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My father (or the man who reared me) told me of some guys wanting to go home so bad that they would put gasoline on their feet and then sleep with their toes/feet exposed to the cold. This was to get frost bite so they would be returned home. My real father died in Korea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m very sorry for your loss, woodstuff. Uhhh, wouldn’t that stunt ultimately cause permanent neurological damage to their feet? That’s terrible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So did my wife’s uncle (R.I.P.) In fact he and some of his Rangers unit were surrounded and captured by the enemy and he was a POW of the North/Red Chinese for a short while. However he managed to escape while in transit and helped two other men to escape along with him, and they made it back to friendly lines, after which he continued to fight (he was full time Army) until the end of that conflict in July of ’53. His escape was later noted in our local newspaper. His daughters (wife’s cousins) still have a copy of that paper. He later became a Colonel as a Green Beret and served with honor in Vietnam along with his son. But the uncle was exposed to agent orange and he passed away from virulent cancer in the late 80’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Irony, he managed to escape his captors only to be felled by his own government. Agent orange the scourge of the VN war. If I am remembering correctly, wasn’t there was also another herbicide being used that had a very long shelf life, would leech into the ground and last for many years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that is the gospel truth FL GUY.
Pres Trump is more than amazing in that he seems to be able to clean up the unipartys great big messes and then go on to make an amazing success where there was once nothing but chaos and hopelessness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
North Korea is relatively easy, compared to more intractable problems and inbred hatred.
Reconciling Democrats with America … that will be statesmanship for the history books.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No worries.
The Democrats are killing themselves….literally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just think, that could have been Chelsea, I just made myself sick.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. the optics on this are fantastic! The hand wave that the President gave him prior to getting to the “mark’, signal like a dad, Jong’s smile, like “whew, I’m glad you’re here”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I didn’t understand a word in the video but the voice sounded very excited.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The closed captioning works great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
why thank you California Joe! I asked below and voila, you solved the mystery.
The CC English translation is a hoot! WTF?
I know. The last line “The urine comes up again!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m laughing so hard at the English translation captions that I can barely breathe! hahaha.
LikeLike
LikeLike
It’s easy to love Ivanka.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally get the Ivanka thing.
Remember that time Hillary Clinton said Trump’s tweets and strategy would never work with North Korea?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Perfect. Saving. I love how it highlights that she thinks China is an ‘ally’ as well. Perfect backdrop to the opposite approach PT takes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like she had her whole foreign policy team there – or is that the usual staff of the view?
She was just upset because donations to her “foundation” dried up. What a loser. THANK GOD SHE DID NOT BECOME THE PRESIDENT.
Wow. Thanks for posting SD! Whatever they were saying indeed sounded optimistic and powerful. Also of note, the North Korean press seemed more open than the American press on the issue… I didn’t see then talking about the press secretary getting rigged up once. They seemed to be discussing pertinent issues commensurate with the gravity of the moment in context with history. Also interesting… Trump tweeted Chairman Kim looked healthy and good… maybe he’s saying that for a reason! Don’t mess with Kim!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That could have never been Chelsie. Hillary never could have brought us to this point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hillary never would have WANTED to bring us to this point!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Much as Ivanka Kushner, nee Trump, functions in these rarified milieus, we remain a greater fan of her elusive in-law. Wherefore art thou, Melania? (Yes, we know that Juliette’s location in 4-D space/time was not Romeo’s concern.)
No “rose by any name could smell as sweet.”
Didn’t we answer this question with you already under a previous post?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The voice on the video sounds exactly like the guy on the Pink Floyd song on Ummagumma, several species of small furry animals gathered in a cave and grooving with a pict
Can anyone here translate? Beyond Ivanka Trump and Mike Pompeo, I haven’t a clue what was said.
It’s notable they’re capable of editing out the sound of our rude press, plus seeing footage inside the atrium and 1on1 meeting our press wouldn’t show is a bonus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As far as I can tell, the first part of the negotiations are complete. The US media will take over telling the world the US needs to embrace communism while the North Korean media will start reporting the truth.
LikeLiked by 6 people
At that particular place and at that particular time, the DMZ was probably the safest place for the President to be.
1st time a US President visited the area in a suit, instead of bomber jacket
That’s profound.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OhNoYouDont, NK News appears to be throwing shade on ozero’s jacket and approval of the President’s choice of wardrobe. 😆
LikeLike
Click CC then Settings icon >auto translate> engrish.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Engrish…
President Trump: “He (Kim) looked really well and healthy”.
I think that’s his response to Tucker Carlson.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tucker had a segment about Kim’s health this evening. He’s worked up about Kim’s weight and potential asthma, sleep apnea, diabetes, you name it. F*ckin hypochondriac
We would find it difficult to accept, IF, Kim Jong-un, woke up…. dead.
In his jammies, with a pillow over his face.
That was my take.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on cue here’s PT’s rebuttal.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is fantastic, and the vid sounded happy and very optimistic. Would be nice to find one with subtitles/translation. Praying it all succeeds.
Totally astounding! History has been made in an epic manner on the side of peace. Thank God. Only one man on this earth could have pulled this off and that is President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I loved it! Even though I couldn’t understand a word of it! You can tell it is a very positive video. I’m so proud of our VSGPDJT, his team and his family. You could tell Ivanka was very thrilled to meet Kim, too.
Thank you again, SD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am amazed by the lasting impression I just watched a 1950s Disney travelogue. Truly upbeat in any language
““Kim Jong Un said that it was the good personal relations with President Trump that made such a dramatic meeting possible at just a one day’s notice, noting that the relations would continue to produce good results unpredictable by others and work as a mysterious force overcoming manifold difficulties and obstacles in the future, too.”
Some other great quotes from North Korean press in this article:
https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2019/07/01/north-korean-media-kim-trump-ended-inglorious-relations-between-the-two-countries/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Might the entire Korean War have been avoidable, if we had had – at that time – a Head of State who possessed “a billionaire’s level of experience in business(!) negotiation?”
In those days, “Communism” was an Evil Thing™ – not (heh…) a wonderfully-cheap way to manufacture damn near everything. It was all so damned black-and-white. Uncle Walter said, “and that’s the way it is …” and there was nothing else to be said.
Until Donald Trump™ … that continued to be “the way it is.” Missile launches were simply presumed to be hostile acts from Korea, versus the country that today fills our Wal-Marts. They were acts to be responded-to by even more missiles, and by ever-sweeter arms sales to the South Koreans, by which our ever-obliging Presidents and Members of Congress somehow always seemed to [“secretly … heh”] profit.
Ruefully, we finally realize our national error. Until now, we paid enormous attention to the “CEO” position of this-or-that corporation, but we cared not the slightest as to the actual [business and negotiation] qualifications of “the greatest CEO of them all.”
Until … now.
The Korean war started the same way Desert Storm did, a reaction to a careless remark hinting that the US wouldn’t defend an ally. However IMO that was simply the excuse used by Stalin to signal Kim Il Sung to launch the attack, the huge assault force poised on the parallel had been gathering there for some time awaiting orders. A build-up that began shortly after Russia exploded its first nuke.
LikeLike
Trump is a greater President than any America has had. He would have found different solutions to all previous wars.
He would not have attacked Saddam Hussein, he would have solved the WMD issue.
He would not have ignored the 1993 WTC bombing, and so would have avoided 9/11.
Trump would not have fallen for the Tonkin Gulf ruse.
Trump would not have let Chamberlain go so far in appeasement.
Trump would not have allowed the U.S. North to exploit the South in 1855-1860.
Trump would have found a way for the South to flourish without slavery.
Trump would have had King George pay for American conversion to Independence.
… and there would still have been countless people world-wide, influenced by the devil –the god of this world– still yearning for war.
I like Trump too but let’s not forget that 47% of the public is on welfare and wants the freebies to keep coming. These kinds of people don’t give a rat’s booty about Kim Jong Un.
Sadly true. I can’t ‘like’ that comment even though I agree with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CB – not necessarily true. They don’t want less than what they have. It there were a pathway to good work, friends, and respect, I believe many would welcome the opportunity.
Sure, some are satisfied in the wallow, but others just need some hope and inspiration to grab onto. Our VSG is the hope of many!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m mystified why this was the comment you chose to deposit here. ????
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try to focus on the topic at hand – which isn’t welfare.
Looked like the security forces from three countries were protecting, Kim, Moon and Trump from the media. ‘Press’ is a good descriptor of how they behaved.
If the Trumpster is able to pull off a Peace Treaty and reunification follows (expect a gradual transformation in the North) in Korea, then America can truly play ball on business in Asia. No more Carte Blanche on exports to the USA because of our bases in NE Asia. Tokyo is trembling over the thought! China too, because Koreans are not blood brothers with China. Korea has always been the “shrimp among whales” until it becomes reunified by America. Trump is a genius of the likes we haven’t seen in ages! The old Post-WWII era will be over and it will be a paradigm shift for US national interest in the region–a long overdue return to business first for Fortress America! That is the way our Founding Fathers wanted it.
And with fewer overseas bases, the US can truly build a new military force structure not dependent on overseas parasites. Call it the 21st Century military…call it the “Space Force!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“He looked really well and very healthy”
Good to hear!!
The historic reference that Kim Jong Un should be paying attention to would not be Muammar Khadafi. It would be Emperor Hirohito of Japan. At the end of the Second World War, we did not kill the Emperor. We did not imprison the Emperor. Allowing him to remain went a long way towards rebuilding confidence in American intentions in Japan. If we can come up with a scenario where Kim Jong Un and his dynastic family remain as icons and heroes to the people of North Korea, irregardless of the politics and economics moving forward, that may give Kim the confidence to allow structural change to happen. The MSM can be damned. This is really impressive stuff by our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching that, I was so proud of our VSG POTUS. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those unfamiliar, North Kore is rich in rare earth minerals.
Wkipedia: “North Korea is naturally abundant in metals such as magnesite, zinc, tungsten, and iron; with magnesite resources of 6 billion tonnes (second largest in the world).”
I’d love to see us trade directly with them some day! Cut out the overlord.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully those rare earth minerals aren’t radioactive with half-life of 5,000 years…..
Per suggestion of commenters above I turned on the closed captioning and set the language to English. After laughing uproariously for a few minutes I finally settled down to try to figure out what was being said. It appears to me that the narration is KJU’s personal message to Trump about the historic meeting and it’s a very good message full of optimism. I highly recommend reading the captions, work the laughter out of your system first, they’re pretty funny but you can actually read through the mistranslated words and get a good feeling what is being said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CGTN America has initial greeting, part of meeting transcribed in video.
PDJT – “My friend”
PDJT – “It is good to see you again”
KJU – “I’ve never expected to me you at this place.”
PDJT – That’s good. It is my honor.”
PDJT – “Would you like for me to step across?”
KJU – “If your excellency will step forward, you will be the first U.S. president to cross this line.”
PDJT – “I’d be very proud to do that.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s amazing! Thank you!
I knew someday I would regret not learning NK Korean. But who knew?
No idea what he’s saying, but his enthusiasm tells me enough for now.
Is it a different language than South Korean?
Translation being prepared
From Youtube comments.
“푸옹 Phuong DPRK Channel
34 minutes ago
I’m currently working on English and German subtitles. Upload tomorrow on my channel”
Well that was truly awesome! 🙂
To think this is what your average North Korean will be watching, talk about projecting the majesty of the moment.
Positive visuals with sufficiently rousing music, just remarkable.
Even without understanding a word of the narration the message is clear, peace and prosperity is the end game.
I actually thought highlighting Ivanka in that was in itself amazing and encouraging.
We are blessed to be living in this moment, to witness something wonderful unfolding.
Contrast everything you see in that video with the main stream media in the USA… and how they covered it, quite jaw dropping if you think about it. According to the left it is all just a photo op. Utterly shameful, mind boggling how bad these people are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Yes, it’s propaganda, but propaganda with a message of optimism and peace is the best kind of propaganda.” Well, Sundance… CNN, NBC, ABC, NYT, WP and all rest of the MSM are LIKEWISE propaganda, but without the lovely music and with only a negative, pessimistic message.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Things I notice. It opens with the sun rising on a new day. Kim looks more seasoned and confident. Kim is wearing his Mao suit rather than business. Kim gets a photo op with a leggy gorgeous blonde beauty…..lol. Trump goes to great effort to practice a neutrality in his body language. Narrator does not have that aggressive tone you usually hear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me, this says that Kim, rather than CCP or ‘hard liners’ have control of the narrative of the State controlled media, and THAT is a very positive confirmation.
Now, if only PDJT can similarly wrest control of the US media away from the CCP, like Kim has done, we’ll be home free.
Kim “The CCP controls my country; the media, the education of my people (propoganda and indoctrination) and they have seeded their people throughout my government!”
PDJT; “ME, too. We have a common enemy. But perhaps if we work together, we can defeat our common enemy,….want to try?”
Kim “Sure, what have I got to lose. What do you need me to do?”
LikeLike
Interesting podcast by NK News 31 minutes in. https://www.nknews.org/2019/07/making-sense-of-a-surprise-dmz-summit-nknews-podcast-ep-81/
I wonder how all of this is playing in Tehran especially after POTUS decided not to bomb 150 Iranians into oblivion recently.
Relationship between the DMZ visit and the reelection success of previous presidents.
POTUS – DMZ visit – reelection success
(39) Carter – no DMZ visit – NO
(40) Reagan – 11.14.1983 – YES
(41) Bush – no DMZ visit – NO
(42) Clinton – 7.11.1993 – YES
(43) Bush – 2.20.2002 – YES
(44) Obama – 3.25.2012 – YES
(45) Trump – 6.30.2019
PDJT, Congratulations on your reelection in advance!
I’m having ZERO luck trying to find the video on YouTube.
What parameters do i use to find it? I want to use the CC English translation because it isnt an option with the video while it’s in this thread. I get more options when i view vids directly in YouTube.
Thanks in advance!
Here’s the link trish: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZ2QQ4O4GUc
