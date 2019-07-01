North Korea Propaganda Broadcast Highlights Optimism for Joint Korea…

President Trump has completely reset the pre-existing hostile dynamic that existed between the U.S. and North Korea. By focusing on the root cause of the issue, Beijing China, Trump has been able to reach a position with Kim Jong-un that seemed impossible two years ago.

All over southeast Asia the media reports are optimistic, positive and upbeat with the possibility of a generational crisis finally coming to an end. President Trump is being called a hero bringing peace to Korea.

(Tweet Link)

The North Korean state-run media has broadcast the video below.

I have no idea what the narrator is saying, but it’s obvious the primary message is one of optimism and hope. Yes, it’s propaganda, but propaganda with a message of optimism and peace is the best kind of propaganda.

Watch the cinematography of the video and it’s obvious the DPRK message is positive. The emphasis on Moon Jae-in also indicates a hopefulness of a unified Korea. WATCH:

.

Happiness and optimism is the message, and it’s clear Kim Jong-un is comfortable and joyful around U.S. President Trump.

The more this message is broadcast the greater likelihood President Trump will achieve a peace agreement. In essence this is the type of propaganda where Kim Jong-un is putting pressure on himself by elevating the optimistic expectations of his country.

In my humble opinion this approach is a coordinated feature (aided by DJT), not a happenstance. President Trump indicated the value of this messaging when he delivered the first video to Kim Jong-un in Singapore highlighting what is possible.

Both Trump and Kim are creating a scenario where momentum to peace is unstoppable. Moon Jae-in appears to have seen the brilliance of this approach now; and is positioning himself to facilitate not impede. This Trump-Kim strategy weakens the illicit influence of Beijing’s dragon masters and strengthens Kim amid his own people.

Also worth noting in this regional dynamic, the Asian community loves Ivanka Trump and anywhere she goes they report on her with great regard and expressions of affection.

China, Japan, Korea and Asia writ large treat Ivanka Trump as an imperial princess delivering hope with a joyful spirit. They friggin’ love her, and President Trump knows how to leverage that influence.

Advertisements