Outrage for Profit – NIKE Pulls “Betsy Ross” Sneaker…

Is it possible to manufacture outrage as a profit strategy? Yes. Brand imagery is part of the overall business model for any business. Begin with an ideological executive office; consider a manufacturing model dependent on a China/Asia supply chain; add a dose of political calculations into the mix; turn loose the actuaries and a unified CFO and CEO could easily find a way to turn market grievance into profit.
I’m not saying that NIKE is manipulating their market price. However, I am saying if they were to consider their brand scale to enhance financial results, and buying back shares of their own stock to be timed with coordinated media events, you could see a benefit behind the controversy.
It just strikes as too coincidental the latest NIKE “issue” happens at the beginning of a new financial quarter. Nah, probably nothing.
(Via CNBC) Nike is pulling sneakers featuring an early American flag after former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn’t sell a shoe that he and others consider offensive, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday evening, citing people familiar with the matter.
Nike shares were falling less than 1% in premarket trading Tuesday following the news. Shares had closed Monday up nearly 2% and have rallied 15% this year, bringing the retailer’s market cap to about $134.2 billion.
Kaepernick reportedly contacted Nike officials saying he and others felt the “Betsy Ross” flag — featuring 13 stars in a circle — featured on the shoes was linked to a period of slavery. The Betsy Ross flag is one type that was flown during the American Revolution. And the shoes were set to be released in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. (read more)
“And Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said that he will now order the state’s commerce authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars for Nike to locate in the state because of the shoes being pulled. The move was expected to bring about 500 jobs to the area.”
Well, that makes a convenient reason for NIKE to keep manufacturing in Asia, and avoid any issues with those who might take exception. I mean if U.S. states are opposed to the brand ideology and refuse to work with the company for U.S. jobs, well, NIKE Inc has few options right?
Having followed politics, economic and multinational corporate interests related to politics and U.S. policy, something about these NIKE moves just doesn’t pass the proverbial sniff test.
The purpose of hiring Colin Kaepernick as the multi-million face of the brand was not accidental. The entire executive suite would be involved in the original decision and launch of the “face of Nike”. The social justice executives made a purposeful decision to leverage political controversy as part of their brand image and business model.
Therefore wouldn’t the ever-concerned marketing department have already gone through the process of social justice evaluation for the design? Weird.
It’s almost as if Nike would purchase hundreds of millions worth of their own shares (they did), then inject a purposeful product (they did), then wait for Q3 (they did), and time/trigger the face of their social justice brand, Kaepernick, to stand and shout (he did)… then sit back and reap financial rewards.
A bonus for Kaepernick?
Suspicious cat is suspicious.
A little more research might help…. stay tuned.
Who the hell can afford to buy $2000.00 sneakers online? Oh yeah crack dealers and ebt recipients
Oh and all the Nike managers pulling some insider trading on that internal knowledge?
Bet so……..
Everybody always tries it…some get caught, some don’t.
Kaepernick can.
“Cause he mixes it with love,
To make the WORLD taste good!”
Couldn’t resist!
and they may star voting.
This smells like a full cat box.
And there’s not enough chlorophyll in the kitty litter to mask the stench rising off the multinational NIKE brand
Haven’t bought Nike for 30+ years. Read sports writer Phil Mushnick in the NY Post for just how evil and corrupt Nike is. FOR decades. Nike = Corruption and evil
Same here. And intentionally avoid even considering them since they hired that ungrateful pr*ck from the sportsball team.
an empire built on the backs of child slave labor
nonameisme, Thank You for the tip on Phil Mushnick. Here’s a 2015 article about Nike and our team colors.
FtA: “But Nike has a special way of calling the shots, claims Mushnick: “Nike shoves it in everyone’s face: ‘Look! We can make the Blue Devils and Scarlet Knights wear black. We can mess with nations’ colors, force national teams to wear colors we’re selling. Red, white and blue? Don’t be a sap!’“
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/nike-removes-red-white-and-blue-from-u-s-womens-2015-world-cup-champions-uniforms/
NK factories?
It didn’t make sense that Nike would just eat the cost of recalling the shoes because one radical leftist said it is offensive. This explanation seems much more plausible.
The left wants people to see the flag as a symbol of, slavery, white supremacy and racism. Don’t let them.
That is the same flag we flew when we defeated tyranny, slavery, and fascism.
Don’t get into political debates over this. That’s what they want. It’s a distraction, a way to change the subject.
Stop politicizing the flag. The flag unites all Americans. That’s all that needs to be said.
But it doesn’t – half the country either hates it or is completely apathetic about it – possibly more than half…
If they were living under the flag of the broken cross, their alternative choices and dissent wouldn’t even be a fart in a windstorm. Talk about biting the hand.
Thank you. Hammer meet nail, directly.
THEY are the segregationists!
Damn Sundance! I thought I was cynical. And you are probably right. Why NOT make a buck off of the Kaper/flag controversy? Then the question is: was Kaper in on the con, or was he played too?
Nike needs to pay reparations.
LikeLiked by 8 people
To North Koreans.
Kaps an activist so he just scored some points there. Nike is a business venture who overshot their confidence here. As we all know, most people are not all that involved with politics every day like we are. It’s the Fourth of July in the Year of Trump, life is pretty good except for the deranged. To me, Nike comes out looking as bad as every one of the Democrat candidates, lacking. The crowd that has turned off the NFL has just heard Nike say the American Flag is offensive.
If Betsy Ross were LGBTQ this would never happen. The LGBTQ status would place her higher on the grievance totem pole. So to speak.
Who says Betsy wasn’t? As long as we’re rewriting history, can’t we make it a little more colorful?
Remember “Jesus was a vegetarian?”
sic
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/was-jesus-a-vegetarian_b_276141
Just think how much higher she could have risen if she were a follower of Mohamed..
Wether Betsy Rose was guy, black, prayed to Mohommed and drives a Subaru, if she was a conservative, they would hate her even more.
Pledge: I will not knowingly buy another Nike product. Let them drive their price up via stock buyback because sales will be going down.
Neil, I threw out everything nike when they hired that Crapercrap guy, (also when I totally gave up anything football or football related). This just goes to show people that the crapercrap guy doesn’t even know who Betsy Ross was, he is just going to hate every American flag. He refuses to comment because he is too stupid to argue his point; he only knows how to kneel. Doesn’t kneeling mean someone is subservient to whomever you are kneeling to?
They want way too much money for their communist product.
I liked Governor Ducey’s pulling their financial incentives for their location they were planning here. Screw Nike.
I agree.
I am as suspicious of my Governor’s uncharacteristic show of cajones as of NIKE.
As an Arizonian, I AGREE with you listingstarboard!!
Thats the second time in a month or two that I sent Ducey an ‘attaboy’email, but can’t remember what the other was.
Something ‘Trumpian’,…action or words, can’t recall, sorry.
TDS insanity. Nike pulls the first flag of the newly created United States of America. Right before the big 4th of July celebration planned by President Trump.
Gillette, another TDS insanity; attacking masculinity when their primary money was on shaving products. President Trump is the epitome of Alpha Male; a man’s man.
Personally, I don’t believe these TDS driven companies are going to fare well. Pulling the Betsy Ross Flag is spitting on the USA. I’m tired of it and so are millions of Americans.
Nike, Gillette, Target, Macys, Dick’s, Field and Stream can join the Little Red Hen tomaine palace in the garbage dump of history.
Venus too, they’re owned by Gillette and pander to the trans crowd.
What did Field and Stream do?
Oh geez! Now I have that vision of some hairy legged trans clogging up the blades on a Venus razor….in the tub, in a bubble bath. EWWWWW!
People gullible enough to buy the extremely low quality, overpriced, third world child labor sweatshop garbage wearing the vainglorious “Nike” logo deserve to be soaked by these unpatriotic crooks.
I wonder when KaperNike is going to figure out that there are 13 stripes on the modern USA flag.
He’ll need to grow three more fingers first.
Since when does an NFL flunky who won’t stand for our national anthem, dictate patriotic policy to a business? Yeah Sundance, something sure does smell rotten here! Hard to connect these dots!
Just wait until this man-chic soccer player (currently spewing the feminist favorite vulgarity) gets she/her/him’s first multi-million $$$ contract for I don’t care what. This seems the only people are being awarded contracts.
If Nike really meant that statement they wouldn;t have
made the sneakers in the first place. If they were so
worried about offending people.
Ah, isn’t Nike admitting that their design team, marketing dept. and leadership are so ,….WHITE that they have NO ONE, in house to recognise this alleged ‘racial insensitivity’ of the,design, and have to go to “outside council” of kapernick, to TELL them because THEY DON’T KNOW, being what, all white?
Seems to me if kap were,truly concerned,about the plite of his black half brothers, he,would be,drawing attention to THAT, and protesting NIKE for more diversity, instead of being the token black, getting his own.
I prefer New Balance, actually. Eff nike.
Even Ah-Dee-Dah is preferable.
That is a very, very interesting theory, Sundance. You might be on to something.
Meanwhile, Arizona governor reacts.
“Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he will block state incentives for a new 500-employee Nike factory in his state because the company is withdrawing a sneaker that featured an early version of the American flag.”
However, the Arizona city offering local incentives said it will honor its agreement with Nike. The Oregon company said it plans to go ahead with the factory, but did not specify whether it will still build in Arizona.
https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2019/07/arizona-governor-blocks-incentives-for-nike-factory-over-flag-controversy.html
The only sneakers where at least some of them are made in the USA is New Balance.
Any wonder that Barron Trump has been spotted wearing New Balance a number of times?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, and New Balance offered extra wide widths long before anyone else.
As to Nike buying back it’s stock like a bunch, that’s what I thought they did in the initial kneeling controversy.
Dumped Nike years ago. Not a fan of anything or anybody that’s leftist.
Well stated!
It was wordpress, not me! I only hit the button ONCE.
Sometimes if you back click after posting it’ll send or post again.
I dont have a computer. If i back click on my phone I’ll exit out of Treehouse.
Then, don’t. Ever. Click back.
Hmmm, so basically these companies, Nike in particular, use and profit from the SJW’s, but risk turning off *forever* what I call “Middle America”? How can this be a profitable long term strategy for any American company?? Are they that delusional? Whatever happened to “market studies”?? Nike will go bankrupt if they piss off Americans. They simply forget who the real economic engine is or their arrogance is irredeemable. Unbelievable.
They’re not an American company…they’re a global company that happens to have headquarters near that bastion of patriotism ..Portland .
The leaders are mostly arrogant a-holes full of hypocracy and self-admiration. So far they’ve gotten away with their insults to traditional USA. Their eyes are on China … it’s all about where they can sell the most shoes.
If I was Kapernick I would demand to be on the Nike’s board.
Yes. Absolutely.
In my younger days I would start an online grassroots push for that.
The way Nike acts when he speaks, I thought he was already named the CEO
I reached the “outrage as marketing” conclusion some time ago.
My advice to those upset with this company, and others which pull these stunts: don’t give the stunt fuel by reading online “news reports” about it or by venting on social media. That is what the company wants. It wants you to talk about it, even if what you are saying about it is bad. It wants to monetize your outrage by turning that outrage into free marketing. Don’t fall for the trap.
React, but do not rant…. cold, and quiet, anger is what these companies do not want.
A comment on Twitter:
Republicans are all upset about a shoe with a flag on it being pulled, but couldn’t care less about kids being kept in cages.
Um, who do you think makes Nikes?
I immediately tho’t the same thing (stock pricing manipulation, create a cheap buzz, etc.) and once demand was established, and they knew it would be immediate, that they would sell whatever they had already produced at Limited Editon pricing.
The perfect ploy to drive up pricing and stock prices.
Or drive prices downand buy low. NIke fell all day.
WINNING!
BUT, they can still sell them Limited Edition. Imagine that. I would do it at auction and it might be the most expensive shoe ev-uh. They could even go underground with it. There are so many plays to this it is unreal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They could even go underground with it.
waaaaay underground………..
Raise Tariffs on them big time
75% on shoes.
Yes! I miss when Shoes were made here. No auality since. Anyone else remember Wolverine and Rockport USA quality?
“Gosh darn it!” Our lawyers assured us that no one would find us out!! We’d just stir a little tempest in a teapot, pocket a few hundred million dollars, and all would just be okay . . .
I think Sundance is right on the money. Below is a May 29th article posted at armstrongeconomics.com. The related stats substantiate SD’s sentiments regarding Nike, imo. Many such articles have been posted over the years on ArmstrongEconomics blog.
Article, “Corporate Buy Backs”
FTA: Many people are confused as to why corporations have been buying back their shares in mass. The latest figures for 2018 are in and they demonstrate that the S&P 500 listed companies spent more on dividends and buybacks in 2018 than they actually made in total reported earnings ($1.26 trillion vs $1.1 trillion). What is really fascinating is that of the 500 listed companies, 444 have bought back their own shares. Buybacks alone have actually come in at 66% of reported earnings over the last five years. Since 2014, buybacks and dividends combined have exceeded the total increase in S&P 500 market capitalization by $1.3 trillion. In other words, buybacks alone represent 87% of the increase in S&P 500 market capitalization during that period.
Buying back shares at this stage has been massive, but companies have been taking advantage of the cheap interest rates. When interest rates collapsed to artificially low levels, it became economically more efficient to buy back the shares at such a low cost, and this, in turn, will increase the dividend yields. This mix of low interest rates has had a reverse impact on equities. There is no question that companies are keenly aware of just how important their buyback programs are to their share prices. As long as interest rates are cheap, then it’s hard to see them stopping unless the cost of borrowing forces them to do so. This is also setting the stage for a shortage in equities when capital begins to realize that there is a huge problem brewing on the public debt side of the balance sheet.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/stock-indicies/sp-500/corporate-buy-backs/
Young people buy Nike. If Nike believes disrespecting the American flag will lift sales, conservatives need to lift our game, and stop turning education over to Marxists. Leaders who feel compelled to wear their personal politics on their corporate sleeves may be violating their fiduciary duties to shareholders if sales or market cap are harmed.
There are many college athletic programs that contract with Nike for uniforms, etc., and for awhile their new styles even paid off in recruiting. But I would hope that athletic departments will reconsider when to wear that uniform means to disrespect the flag, Betsy Ross, etc. Same with owning Nike stock in your portfolio.
Keep betting on Colin Kapernaeck and we’ll see how that works out in the long run.
Colleen Kapernick controls Nike. Favors sweatshops that abuse children in order to pad his bank account. No time for anyone who claims to be an American (or at least uses the country for her own gain) only to take a knee. Guess prayer is good for the soul. Gotta love a person who can’t play football, claims to be discriminated against after making millions for having fuzzy hair and rough knees with no sense.
I don’t see how this company’s stock went up. No one in my family buys their crap anymore and we buy a lot of athletic wear and I know we are no alone
Hmmmm, but everyone told me it wasn’t about the flag. That kneeling during our Nation Anthem had absolutely nothing to do with disrespecting the flag.
Funny that.
The left is an interesting bunch. The flag is bad, but slave labor is good. Logic and ethics do not go well with leftism.
Nike understands their buying base and that is the inner city crowd. They made their decision more than a year ago. You will need to make yours.
If you are going to have to buy back your stock, it is smart to drive down stock prices so you don’t lose your shirt trying to stay afloat. Then you reshore your factories, proudly claim made in America, fire cappernick and stocks soar. Diabolical.
I never understood why people would buy anything that includes in their price millions of dollars paid to athletes for their sponsorship. One example is Kellogg’s corn flakes. The Kellogg Company pays zillions to a bunch of sports people whose photo appear on boxes. So, buyers spend $5 to $6 on an 18 oz. box, which costs under $2 if marketed by supermarkets under their own name. The same applies to tennis balls, shirts, sports apparel, etc., and stupidly expensive shoes that are not even as good, durable or comfortable as less advertised brands.
Just a few months ago, a star college basketball player was injured because one of his Nike shows fell apart while he was running towards the hoop to score.
https://canoe.com/sports/basketball/ncaa-basketball-player-injured-after-nike-shoe-fell-apart
I suppose that because Betsy Ross was a Quaker and Quaker’s were always abolitionists makes no difference in the narrative that prior to 1865 (or 2019) we should have no history because all
white people are racist. Or something like that.
Correct. There were absolutely no problems in the world before the USA. Every nation, tribe, area lived in perfect harmony. That’s why you see the outflow of population from the US.
Inconvenient fact that some Indian tribes owned slaves.
Make the Indian casinos pay reparations.
No kidding on this encounter yesterday when shopping.
A friendly Black lady and I (I am white and friendly, too) started talking in front of the July 4th displays about celebrating it. I said, “This the most important holiday for Americans. For you and me, Americans. My ancestors paid with their lives for yours in 1776 and fought for a hundred years after to get rid of slavery, some again paying with their lives. Then your and my parents’ finished the fight to to Unite in the sixties. Amen!”
She was unsure but blessed me when I left the store.
Nike’s proud American heritage? 😂 Stop it already, I’m gonna break a rib laughing too hard!
Sadly, my USA Hockey Jersey has that stupid swoosh on it. Made in Canada at least. Think I’ll cover it up.
Buy New Balance sneakers (many are made here). And I found a great little company in Huntington Beach, CA that makes some really nice workout clothes for men called Leorever. Bit pricey, but so is the sweatshop junk Nike sells.
Take a seam ripper and remove the embroidery. Works great!
Or sew the American flag over the swoosh shit.
I’ll just repeat what I said 10 months ago (here: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/04/nike-and-levis-strauss-political-business-strategy-the-much-bigger-geopolitical-and-trade-picture/comment-page-3/#comment-5908682):
I’ve been boycotting Nike for decades; and New Balance has been my athletic shoe choice for decades. Will continue.
Nike Over priced and over rated
New Balance better sneaker
MAJOR BOYCOTT time to crash their market
The irony here is that Betsy Ross was a Quaker. The Quakers opposed slavery long before the creation of the flag.
Spot on correct.
But few people under the age of 50 know the true stories about the history of America’s founding and all of the famous characters who were leaders or involved in significant ways. There has been too much disinformation and outright fabrications taught in schools for over 40 years.
Maybe I’m reading Nike’s marketing strategy incorrectly, but it reminds me of the direction Hollywood has gone: their movies now intentionally alienate American audiences and are mostly unwatchable to American viewers over the age of 18 because their movies are increasingly geared toward foreign audiences.
The long-term problem for Hollywood is that they become creatively directionless and hallowed out – chasing short-term profits via formulaic methods that are not sustainable unless the parent companies ultimately move their HQs, studios, production facilities, and their supposed “talent” and management overseas where they can better understand their new audiences.
Which is fine. Let Hollywood and Nike stop pretending to be American companies. Contrary to Baby Boomer pop wisdom, American prosperity and power was never built on Easy Rider showings or purchase of trendy consumer goods like Levis, Coca Cola, Air Jordans.
I find it odd that they would even produce such a sneaker in the first place. I agree with Sundance, this is totally manufactured. Bleah. Bye Nike.
