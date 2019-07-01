Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claims Border Migrants Forced to Drink From Toilets…

It would appear that congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a thirst for media exposure, has officially decided to remove any remaining semblance of credibility.
After a series of political stunts intended to generate a far-left narrative for open borders, the loon from New York has officially gone bananas:
In addition to migrants having to drink from toilets, Ms. Cortez claims she was threatened to be raped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials conducting a tour for a congressional delegation. However, according to Homeland Security journalist Anna Giaritelli none of this happened.
Factually, as reported, AOC began screaming during a U.S. Customs and Border Protection briefing and refused to tour the facilities. Even AOC’s most staunch supporters are having a difficult time defending their moonbat lightbringer on this one.
(WASHINGTON) New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez screamed at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed the incident.
A group of 14 House Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, and their aides kicked off their visit to the region around 11 a.m. MT Monday at the El Paso Station on Hondo Pass Drive. The group was standing inside the station near an area where migrants are held when Ocasio-Cortez left them to sit inside a nearby holding area with a family as the other lawmakers and aides were briefed on station operations.
“She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour] … Crying and screaming and yelling,” said one witness who said he was stunned by the outburst in front of approximately 40 people. (more)
Well she WAS auditioned for her role, now she is just playing prima dona
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not quite ready for prime time.
Practice, practice, practice…
LikeLike
Well, we saw her staged show at a border fence dressed in all white crying to the cameras and wringing her hands in agony at the plight of the poor immigrants held behind a wire fence. Then we saw a larger shot where the other side of the fence was just a parking lot. Candice Owens did a spoof on that. So we know she is staging these events.
She purposely left the delegation to go to her Central American constituents and then come back with a completely made up story in order to do more hand wringing and put on a show. To make false rape claims should be completely unacceptable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It IS completely unacceptable and she should be prosecuted for the crime of false rape allegations and REMOVED from “office”.
RIght now we just have to make sure we do all we can to keep President Trump in office, then all hell must break loose in 2020 in order to restore the Rule of Law, Justice and our Republic. ALL HELL. It’s a century past time for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just looking at a pic of AOC on Gateway Pundit, and I swear, if she were green, she’d look like Pepe the frog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dude, you got something against Pepe? C’mon now! She looks moar like Mr. Ed than Pepe for sure! L 😀 L
LikeLike
Ok. Time for these crazies to go. She is nothing but an attention seeking brat. Come on NY. I’m sure there is someone in her district that could annihilate her!
LikeLike
I dont think there are any people in her district who can speak or read English. She was recruited and paid for by the Nazi loving Justice Democrats, and every word she utters is provided by them. She has no brain…She is a puppet chosen from about 10000 applicants screened by the JDs as the one the press would love. They got it right. She is an enemy of America ….NEVER doubt that for a split second.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the sake of your own dignity, PLEASE do not honor AOC with a single word of your recognition. She is a Justice Democrat Fascist/Nazi…as has been responsibly reported elsewhere. I doubt there is a person who comes here to look at her repugnant, stupid, bought and scripted face, and nothing she says or does is in any manner even remotely significant.
LikeLike
So this woman blatantly lied about the facilities she goes one step further and make a false accusation against the. Order agents and nothing, not a da$&&& repercussion for her. This is an absolute disgrace.
America!!!!!! Please wake up….
LikeLiked by 1 person
There should be repercussions on this type of false accusations for Her
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just wonder how long before the rest of you understand we can no longer exist as one nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Consider this completely normal report from YAHOO: nothing weird here, everything is to be accepted and believed!
An excerpt:
“…Other members of the delegation concurred with Ocasio-Cortez’s description of the conditions in the detention camps.
“We can’t just focus on the children anymore,” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. “I met grandmothers, mothers and fathers who are suffering. This is devastating. The look in one father’s eyes broke me. I can’t look away.”
“‘If you want water, just drink from a toilet,’” wrote Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif. “That’s what border patrol told one thirsty woman we met on today’s #DemsAtTheBorder trip. These are the same CBP personnel who threatened to throw burritos at members of Congress. Changes must be made.”
“Just left the first CBP facility,” tweeted Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. “The conditions are far worse than we ever could have imagined. 15 women in their 50s- 60s sleeping in a small concrete cell, no running water. Weeks without showers. All of them separated from their families. This is a human rights crisis. We were met with hostility from the guards, but this is nothing compared to their treatment of the people being held. The detainees are constantly abused and verbally harassed with no cause. Deprived physically and dehumanized mentally – everyday. This is a human rights issue.” “
(My emphasis)
See:
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-border-patrol-violent-culture-171703682.html?.tsrc=jtc_news_article
LikeLike
For their own safety, anyone meeting with this wack-a-doodle needs to have a camera on them and video the whole thing.
LikeLike
She’s playing for pole position in the Democratic 2024 Presidential Primaries. After the last 2 years watching the evolution of the Democratic party, I’ll take a contrarian viewpoint here and announce her the Democrat to beat in 2024, because Trump will win in 2020.
LikeLike