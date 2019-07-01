Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claims Border Migrants Forced to Drink From Toilets…

It would appear that congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a thirst for media exposure, has officially decided to remove any remaining semblance of credibility.

After a series of political stunts intended to generate a far-left narrative for open borders, the loon from New York has officially gone bananas:

In addition to migrants having to drink from toilets, Ms. Cortez claims she was threatened to be raped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials conducting a tour for a congressional delegation. However, according to Homeland Security journalist Anna Giaritelli none of this happened.

Factually, as reported, AOC began screaming during a U.S. Customs and Border Protection briefing and refused to tour the facilities. Even AOC’s most staunch supporters are having a difficult time defending their moonbat lightbringer on this one.

(WASHINGTON) New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez screamed at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, and refused to tour the facility, according to two people who witnessed the incident. A group of 14 House Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, and their aides kicked off their visit to the region around 11 a.m. MT Monday at the El Paso Station on Hondo Pass Drive. The group was standing inside the station near an area where migrants are held when Ocasio-Cortez left them to sit inside a nearby holding area with a family as the other lawmakers and aides were briefed on station operations. “She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour] … Crying and screaming and yelling,” said one witness who said he was stunned by the outburst in front of approximately 40 people. (more)

13 other House Democrats as well as their aides were in the room. I'm told only Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reacted in this manner. https://t.co/XdH5Fpru0z — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) July 1, 2019

