G20 Leaders Pose for Family Photo Dinner Event…

The G20 summit in Osaka was filled with smiles, kisses, and handshakes between world leaders on their first day of meetings as they came together to discuss global issues such as trade and the digital economy.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gathers the G20 world leaders to pose for a family photograph in front of Osaka Castle before being treated to dinner and a gala performance. It’s always interesting to watch the interactions between the G20 leaders.
Some recap video snippets of Day One:
You know, I’m beginning to be bothered by the fact that I could name everyone of those world leaders by name. I think this website is giving me information overload…. 😉 And I used to be such a carefree girl not bothered at all by all the worldly goings on and blithely ignorant. Lol!
LOL I know what you mean.
POTUS a boss! Then he goes in for a double kiss on the hot woman in the black dress at 0:45. Yes, folks we have an unabashed heterosexual man in the White House!!! You fly on Air Force 1, you ride in a limo, you wear a Patek Phillipe, and you are kissing the ladies and making them cry. Walk that aisle champ!
LOL!
She is María Juliana Awada Baker, the wife of the Argentine president, Mauricio Marci.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7192201/Trump-reunited-glamorous-Argentinian-lady-G-20.html
Looks like she could be the offspring of Melania!
Wow, 17Cats, I was sitting here thinking the same…great education at The U of Sundance! 😉
The bliss of ignorance. I too used to abide there.
Where’s Teresa May? Did I miss her in the picture??
She is there with her husband. She is standing between Erdogan and his wife and behind them, in a black dress.
OK, that’s the best comment EVER.
We ain’t called The Last Refuge for nothing.
This is where we talk about the strings on the marionettes.
It’s awesome you can ID the world leaders. It’s awesome you can see the dynamics at play. It’s the biggest compliment to this website. THANK YOU.
Imagine an America where everyone was this engaged, and could appreciate what President Trump is actually accomplishing? Stunning when you think about it. That quest is why CTH exists.
Wow! THANKS! Truly, I have learned SO much following your research, things I sensed or innately suspected, but never had the knowledge to back it up.
You are gifted and I am very appreciative of the time, talent and writing skills it takes to convey complex issues in every man’s (and woman’s) language. Thank YOU, sir (I think… 😉 .
THANK YOU!
Not just Americans Sundance…
What is more amazing than knowing the names of the world leaders is seeing how many irons Trump has in the fire at any given time. All of those irons are interconnected and entwined with each other.
Trump has built an international nerve center. He is the brainstem of the world. Everybody is going to march to his tune and his tune is MAGA. Trump is the master conductor with the leaders of the world seeking his favor.
This level of power has never existed in the world before. Trump works on power every day. He has the highest title power in the world, President of the USA. The rest of the facets of power he works on daily.
He can crush with a single tweet. He can reward with just a kind word. He is a formidable expert in many areas. Above all that, he has that all important quality of likeability.
Folks, this is superhero stuff and he is working for us without a paycheck.
“What is more amazing than knowing the names of the world leaders is seeing how many irons Trump has in the fire at any given time. ”
Sooooo true.
Thank You Sundance, I enjoy your teaching.
Don’t make me cry. I feel bad about how ignorant I was before. I’ve gotten a super education on this web site. Priceless. I appreciate Sundance and his web site so much it makes me teary. I didn’t even come here for politics, originally. I came here after Trayvon got himself shot. Within days I felt something wasn’t right about the story and looked for info and found amazing discussion here already going on. That was just a taste, a precursor maybe, of the fraud committed against us starting in late 2015 re the Presidential election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Treehouse is one of the very, very few places on the web where you get thoroughly researched, accurate information with touches of well reasoned predictive analysis. It goes so far beyond what passes for journalism, opinion and research articles these days.
I’ve known for decades that our MSM were complete frauds and propagandists, but it still occasionally takes my breath away how blessed we are living on our branches because we get TRUTH here. That is such a rare commodity in our country now.
If I read just one article a day here, I’d still know more than 99% of our population. It’s that bad out there. Even those conservative sites that do try, still are so uninformed and mostly opinion pieces rather than factual analysis that, more often than not, miss bedrock reality. It’s so sad.
Here, here’s a Kleenex I just happen to keep on my desk for such a time as this…. 🙂
It is all due to President Trump. I haven’t paid too much attention to politics until POTUS rode down the Trump Tower escalator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, in my case, I’ve been paying attention most of my life. Other than Reagan, I’ve never had a President who did so much for me personally as an American and P45 is my 12th.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was happy to see the President of Egypt el-Sisi there–the good people of Egypt restored my faith during the Obama Arab Spring coup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, you’re right.
I want to know what President Trump said during the photo op to the guy behind him that made everyone laugh. He seems in very good spirits.
LikeLiked by 10 people
A few of POTUS’ better one-liners:
“No collusion, No obstruction, Comey is a leaker!”- everyone laughs
“Well folks, after last night it looks like it’s me versus Heels Up Harris!”- everyone laughs
“If I could only show you guys the sh@t I am going to declass!”- everyone laughs
“Yes, Bill Barr can play Ride of the Valkyries on the bag pipes!” everyone laughs
“You should see the pictures Mike Pompeo has of Andrew Weismann!” everyone laughs
“Maybe I will send Hillary a case of White Zinfandel for the 4th of July” – everyone laughs
“Modi, can you give Justin from Canada a turban and make him dance!”- everyone laughs
“Can you believe Bergdorf-Goodman’s dressing room when I was just across the street from Trump Tower”…..everyone laughs.
Same here MostlyRight. It sure was a hit!
I desperately wonder what his joke was. Xi looked a bit … annoyed by not being a part of it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chicom’s don’t belong…
POTUS: On three “LOCK HER UP”…… LOL
He (Xi) does look a bit lost there! Trump does that to a lot of people, not just pols!
Did Erdowan walk up to Trump and Trump look around him and over his head like he wasn’t there?
Yes in many of the pics I saw, POTUS was avoiding direct contact with President Erdoğan.
President Trump and his team being there make this a real world event rather than a circus clown show like it was at the beginning of President Trumps Administration.
I remember, particularly since the media-rats continue to bombard me with Obozo and the Wookie, how embarrassing it was whenever Oboze attended these meetings. It was like an I Love Lucy catastrophe scene every time.
Thank God for President Trump. A man who works for free, is losing money every day he is President and didn’t need to take the job in the first place. Only President Trump’s love of America and We the People caused him to give up an amazing lifestyle for a job which has turned out to make life for him and his family, a living hell. Yet he continues to Make America Great.
“It was like an I Love Lucy catastrophe scene every time.” Oh FL_GUY I just had to clean my keyboard….. the price of true wit. LOL.
I second that!! Too funny FLguy.
He had his fun, when he was young.
Now he fights, for our rights.
The country has been good to him, so he wants to return it to good again.
He fights everyone, as the economy hums.
Everyone who attacks, is exposed as a hack.
And all the while, everyone who came before looks SOFA KING stupid.
Interesting times….
I still wish Melania was there. I love the G20 where she was seated next to Putin for dinner 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
Why isn’t she there?
LikeLike
POTUS: Ok everyone smile and say HILLARY!!! LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
President Erdoğan’s wife.
Does anybody know who the blonde-haired lady in the red dress is? She is an attractive woman.
Bolsanaro’s wife? The right side of the group?.
Yes, she is on the right hand side, standing behind PM Modi of India.
… or maybe on the left-hand side, depending on how you look at it. (laughter)
Isn’t she the same one who wore that Tin Man outfit the other time?
I feel sorry for her.
What an ugly, ugly outfit.
I met my wife in ’73, her grandmother had the same pattern on her kitchen windows. I understood those curtains had been hanging since WWll… 30 yrs.
Yep, same pattern
This is hilarious.. PDJT saying that he’s hearing that the Democrats are going to change the name of their party to the Socialist party. What an epic troll job.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-can-you-not-love-this-president/
So when they (Bernie, AOC, etc) say “Democrat Socialist” they are half way there already.
“Can you ask Russia to not meddle in 2020 elections?” These morons from the US media. The worst kind of media.
Sure, can you ask O’bama to stop meddling and countering US foreign policy?
But his response was hilarious!!! Points at Putin and says,” Don’t meddle in the election!” And Putin grins.😂🤣😂😂 Bold, fearless, and funny!!! That’s my President!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
No big deals announced by us?
No deal with Japan a month ago; or today; and it seems they don’t want an ag deal separate from an auto deal (fear of tariffs). Japan papers saying a possible deal after their July elections. I don’t know the numbers, but I believe our farmers need some large purchases (pork, soybeans, wheat).
It seems priority #1 should be finalizing USMCA.
Then India / Vietnam possible tariffs? EU?
PC, the USMCA might be an improvement over NAFTA, but it shreds the Constitution!!
I will not lose any sleep if Congress does not ratify it. They may not and we will go back to pre-NAFTA.
Well, Nanzi doesn’t even know the name, USMCA.
PC, We hold the cards now. We can stall and wait everyone out, while their economies go in the shitter. Mexico, Canada, and China are desperate for a deal. The sanctions are killing Iran and NOKO/China. I believe that POTUS does not want any deals yet. He is not coming out and saying it because he wants to keep the stock market chugging along. So he always says “everything is great and we are going to do a deal”. In reality, he does not really want a deal. At least not yet. The status quo with tariffs and sanctions actually benefits us. China is in bad shape and will have to devalue their currency soon. This actually has the unintended consequence of keeping our inflation and our interest in check, making us stronger. Our farmers will still get their purchases. The world has to eat and they cant go on a diet. They buy from us, because they have to. All is well….
Christine Lagarde looks like a praying mantis back there.
I had that Exact Same Thought Yesterday 😂
Bigly Thanks to Sundance for the Awesome Education Here ! 😍
They can’t help themselves…they flock toward Trump like a young child moves towards his father in large gatherings. They admire him and wish they could be what he is.
Has Merkel done any dancing to Jerry Lee Lewis today does anyone know?
At least some part of me wants to see Vladimir pick up Justine and break his neck ….
Merkel….looks like after she eat canary..
Disappointed not to see Melania there! While all other’s wives were there!
She may not have wanted to be there. It must be tiring to be in the diplomatic lime light all the time and she’s just been through a couple of strenuous weeks of it already. And then there is Barron – she probable wants to be a mother as well as a wife sometimes.
Barron is home from school, for vacation, so Melania needs to be Mother more than Wife right now.
