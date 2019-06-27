Ridiculous – Supreme Court Punts on Census Citizenship Question – Sending Issue Back to Commerce Dept….

The legacy of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is a legacy of abject shame. Today the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to send the issue of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census back to the Commerce Department. The justices did not decide the question was unconstitutional, quite the opposite, they indicated the question was entirely up to the Dept. of Commerce, but disputed the motive behind the Commerce dept. position.
The court holds that addition of question about citizenship to 2020 census does not violate Constitution’s enumerations clause or the Census Act, but that district court was warranted in remanding case to Department of Commerce to provide a non-pretextual explanation for adding the question.
The majority of the Court, with Roberts concurring, punted the issue back to Commerce by noting esoteric concerns about the motives behind the administrative procedure for adding the question. In essence, Secretary Wilbur Ross can add the question, but his current motive for adding the question was rebuked. Yes, this is ridiculous. Hence, the punt.
Here’s the SCOTUS Ruling:
.
Amy Howe has a good summation – FULL HERE:
“The evidence showed,” Roberts wrote, that Ross “was determined to reinstate a citizenship question from the time he entered office; instructed his staff to make it happen; waited while Commerce officials explored whether another agency would request census-based citizenship data; subsequently contacted the Attorney General himself to ask if DOJ would make the request; and adopted the Voting Rights Act rationale late in the process.”
Roberts acknowledged that courts should be “deferential” when reviewing an agency’s action, but he countered – citing Judge Henry Friendly, for whom he clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit – that “we are not required to exhibit a naiveté from which ordinary citizens are free.” And here, when “the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the Secretary gave for his decision,” judicial review calls for “something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case.” “In these unusual circumstances,” Roberts concluded, the district court was therefore correct to send the case back to the Department of Commerce for it to provide a better explanation. (read more)
President Trump responded with a few tweets, noting how ridiculous the ruling was – And Trump is entirely correct:
Common sense would tell you, if there’s no constitutional issue with adding the citizenship question to the 2020 Census, then the issue of the Commerce Department motive behind the question is moot. It is constitutionally permissible to ask the question, meaning it is legal, and therefore FULL STOP.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross can have any motive for adding the question, the court only disagreed with the context of the current motive saying there was a disconnect in the commerce department reasoning.
To me it looks like Chief Justice Roberts wanted to split the baby: yes, the question is constitutional and therefore legally permissible; however, the court will block the actual implementation by running out the clock based on a repudiation of irrelevant motive.
As to why Justice Roberts is a manipulative political weasel within the High Court, consider this:
In the Obamacare decision Roberts dismissed the motive issue where the government claimed the originating legislation for the healthcare mandate was a “Fee” not a tax; and Roberts manufactured the mandate argument into a “Tax” to support the mandate. In essence Roberts completely ignored the motive of the government lying about the architecture of the Obamacare payment mechanism in order for the court to support the unconstitutional mandate.
In Obamacare, the government motive was irrelevant to Roberts, so long as his court could re-write the architecture (an unconstitutional ‘fee’ became a constitutional ‘tax’) to grant constitutionality for the unconstitutional foundation of Obamacare.
However, in the Census citizenship question… government motives are now, apparently, everything that matters. In a reverse of his prior Obamacare logic, Roberts is using the motive of the government to thwart a completely constitutional administrative procedure.
See the weasel?
In the previous case Roberts ignored motive so that the court could turn an unconstitutional law into a constitutional court decision. In this case Roberts demands motive to turn a constitutional regulation into a court decision to block implementation.
I’ll bet this jerk is a member of Lawfare.
Id like to see the court add a staff of psychologists to help them evaluate legislative/executive motivation ….. perfect …..
Thank you Harvard and Yale …. for your excellent work product ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Matthew 13:24-30
Another parable put he forth unto them, saying, The kingdom of heaven is likened unto a man which sowed good seed in his field: But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way. But when the blade was sprung up, and brought forth fruit, then appeared the tares also. So the servants of the householder came and said unto him, Sir, didst not thou sow good seed in thy field? from whence then hath it tares? He said unto them, An enemy hath done this. The servants said unto him, Wilt thou then that we go and gather them up? But he said, Nay; lest while ye gather up the tares, ye root up also the wheat with them. Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How did we get to the point at which the executive branch has to go hat in hand to the court for permission on how to conduct a census, before they have even conducted it?
If President Trump is the change agent he claims to be, he will ignore the court and proceed as desired.
For you constitutionalists out there (I’m one too!) there is not one constitutional thing about what the court is doing here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
>>”If President Trump is the change agent he claims to be, he will ignore the court and proceed as desired.”
Unfortunately that would provide the Republicans in the Senate with the excuse they’ve been searching for to vote to convict Trump after the Dems in the House impeach him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A few deep breaths time for you, IMO.
LikeLike
“Are you an American Citizen?” ans: No, in fact my clothes are still wet from swimming across the Rio Grande River to get into the USA. I’m hiding from the Border Patrol by sleeping under this I-10 overpass. Sure ! I’ll fill out that Census Thingy. //S//
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read somewhere that Roberts is one of those who was swept up in NSA surveillance (Hammer?) and has since been controlled / blackmailed. Could be disinfo, of course, but he looks uncomfortable and shifty-eyed, not forthright, so I tend to believe it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have no evidence of that, but I believe it. Because I know the Evil of the Obamanation is boundless, and because it’s obvious that somehow Obama OWNS Chief Justice Roberts. When terrible people do terrible things, one of the things that shelters them is that people don’t want to believe it. You don’t want to think someone could do that and then look you in they eye and Lie about it. You don’t want to believe that your last hope, the Supreme Court, is corrupt beyond belief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lurking Lawyer here.
I thought (and still do) that Robert’s four part Obamacare decision was masterful, especially parts two and four. Didn’t like the result of part 3, but unquestionably correct after 17A and oral argument.
Today’s Census opinion I think is in part wrongly reasoned. That the citizenship question IS constitutional is correctly decided. See Alito’s partial concurrence, partial dissent.
The remand for further court scrutiny of purpose is just wrong for two separate reasons, IMO.
1.The dispute briefed was over whether the Administrative Procedures Act of 1946 applies. Per the Census Act of 1976, 13USC§141(a) “ [Sec Commerce] shall in 1980 and every 10 years thereafter take a decennial census…IN SUCH FORM and CONTENT as he may determine.” Period.
13USC§141(f)(2) only requires Sec Commerce to provide in writing to Congress “not later than two years before, a report containing the Secretary’s determination of questions proposed. “ This provision enables timely Congressional review (and possible legislative change to Ross proposals) of what might otherwise be overly broad delegation. Ross did so. Congress did nothing. Ross intent does not enter in at all into the census law as written.
2. APA 1946, 5USC§551 et seq, (1) agencies definition does include the Census Bureau,
BUT (4) specifies procedures for applicable for rulemaking “designed to implement, interpret, or prescribe law or policy”. The decennial census required by A1§2.3 is plainly none of those 5USC§551(4) enumerated things.
See Thomas concurrence in part and dissent in part for a more strongly reasoned same opinion as expressed here. CJ Roberts opened a Lawfare can of worms here today. Very disappointing.
LikeLiked by 9 people
So glad you put this here.
Still unclear: can Sec Ross put the question on the census???
LikeLike
And, Ristvan, how is this a concern to be addressed when they upheld the gerrymandering thing?
(Alito opinion)
LikeLike
Member of Lawfare and/or the deep state has such damaging dirt on Roberts that he will do their bidding even when it’s embarrassingly ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does everyone think he is being blackmailed? That’s ridiculous. He’s making these decisions because he is a Democrat and he agrees with them so he finds weird ways to justify his vote. He will go down in history as the worst Chief Justices ever. A complete self centered immature nut case.
LikeLike
Another Souter. Thanks to a Bush in both cases.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a suitable substitute for the legal/illegal status question which should provide follow-up investigation leads for any pols who actually want to do something about the problem of illegal immigration.
Police use electrical bill info to find where illegal marijuana grows are located (BTW, note the names of the people typically arrested). Not that I agree with that, but since they do that, why not use census data to find “US citizen grows” run by illegal aliens?
From the US census page:
Why We Ask Questions About…
Language Spoken at Home
https://www.census.gov/acs/www/about/why-we-ask-each-question/language/
Their map of hot spots of limited English language households which alone has a message:
LikeLike
That Navajo Nation area (extending to “four corners”) of AZ is interesting.
For a lot of reasons.
LikeLike
I question John Roberts motives and intent in making this bizarre ruling.
And if the Republicans in Congress were even a fraction as faithful to the Constitution as they like to pretend to be, they’d have drawn up articles of impeachment against Roberts long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe the SC makes a decision based on motives? That’s nuts and not what SC is supposed to be doing.
On the other hand, do you really think the illegals would honestly answer that question?
LikeLike
Illegals won’t be able to READ the questions, they certainly won’t be able to answer them! Most of these people can’t read or write in their native languages – definitely not in English. These census forms will go in the trash, regardless if they have a citizenship question or not.
LikeLike
I’d love to see the president either grin and still put the question on the form in total defiance of this cuck Robert’s ruling or just delay sending it out until the hack is exposed for his cuckary, then send it out with the citizenship question.
LikeLike
Maybe the president should tweet out Roberts’ cell phone #.
LikeLike
So now we can have Congressional districts drawn up of mostly people who can’t legally vote. All thanks to Supreme idiot John Roberts.
LikeLike
California will have 80 electoral votes and Mexico will have 120.
LikeLike
Sp much for Geo W’s choice of a Chief Jutice.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed his AG recommendation serves us better.
LikeLike
I will bet Roberts has been compromised through spygate and desperately wants Trump to lose 2020 so that his compromise is never discovered. A Democrat President, Senate and House will ensure that spygate is never exposed and is resumed at pace.
This combined with mass illegal immigration and Tech Tyranny will turn America into a nascent third world, one party failed state with massive income inequality like LA and Sa Francisco – beggars living in the streets and slums amongst uncollected rubbish, a hollowed our middle class and an Uber wealthy elite living behind massive security. You will become the very picture of the failed South American countries the Left raised against during the 70s and 80s.
You Americans staved off disaster voting in Trump, now you have to do it again and in massive numbers. The world is depending on you.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Who even cares what someones motives are, and who is such a mind reader to think they know? If someone saves your two kids from a house fire, and even the dog and 2 cats too, why even care if their motive was doing the right thing or just a selfish desire to be lauded on TV as a hero? Are we to now have the mind reading “Motive Police”?
It would seem the democrat Presidential candidate field is not the only group filled with mental cases.
LikeLike
It’s like if you got arrested for mowing your lawn. You go to court and say mowing my lawn is totally legal! And the judge says yeah but WHY were you mowing your lawn, mmmmmm?
LikeLike
Don’t forget the Chief Justice Roberts appointed the FISA courts judges Very Carefully, to get the correct outcome for the spying scandal, and rewrote the obama-scam health bill to get a Very Careful result for obama’s key legacy cred.
Roberts is the perfect example of a crony corrupt justice, twisting the Law and Constitution to get the result his donors or blackmailers prefer or ELSE.
LikeLike
I hope that Roberts has a close personal encounter with one of the many MS-13 members in the DC area. It’s easy for him to facilitate the third world invasion as he has full-time security paid for by the overburdened low-wage taxpayers who lost their jobs and wages to the invaders.
LikeLike
I wonder what the NSA database searches turned up on Roberts. Photos with farm animals?
LikeLike