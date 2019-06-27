G20 Osaka, Japan – Day One Schedule and Interesting Geopolitics…

The G20 begins in Osaka, Japan, against the MASSIVE backdrop of the U.S-China geopolitical and economic confrontation. As the barking spiders jump stupid in Miami, the real center of world focus is on Osaka, Japan and President Trump -vs- Chairman Xi Jinping. There are tens-of-trillions at stake. – G20 Website –

The schedule for President Trump reflects a history of some serious background work that has led to this moment in time. Two years after the original ‘golden ticket’ tour of Asia, President Trump is reaffirming with strategic partners (PM Abe) and delivering key messages to those who yet have a role to play (PM Modi).

It is worth paying close attention to the economic nationalist coalition that President Trump has carefully assembled. [Watch Abe, Modi and Bolsonaro.] Remember, Osaka is 11 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time Zone.

8:25am Friday JDT / 7:25pm Thursday EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at INTEX Osaka, Osaka, Japan

♦8:30am Friday JDT / 7:30pm Thursday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. Osaka, Japan

♦ 9:15am Friday JDT / 8:15pm Thursday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a rare trilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Shinzo abe of Japan and Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India, Osaka, Japan. This is the second trilateral with Modi and Abe.

♦9:35am Friday JDT / 8:35pm Thursday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India, Osaka, Japan.

I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

10:30am Friday JDT / 9:30pm Thursday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel, Osaka, Japan

11:15am Friday JDT / 10:15pm Thursday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in an official welcome and family photo, Osaka, Japan

12:00pm Friday JDT / 11:00pm Thursday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in the G20 leaders’ special event on the Digital Economy, Osaka, Japan

12:20pm Friday JDT / 11:20pm Thursday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G20 working lunch on the Global Economy, Trade, and Investment, Osaka, Japan

2:00pm Friday JDT / 1:00am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, Osaka, Japan

♦3:30pm Friday JDT / 2:30am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Javier Bolsonaro, Osaka, Japan

4:05pm Friday JDT / 3:05am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs INTEX Osaka en route to the hotel in Osaka, Japan

4:25pm Friday JDT / 3:25am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Hotel, Osaka, Japan

6:15pm Friday JDT / 5:15am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the RON en route to Osaka Geihinkan, Osaka, Japan

6:30pm Friday JDT / 5:30am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Osaka Geihinkan cultural theater, Osaka, Japan

6:35pm Friday JDT / 5:35am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in the G20 cultural program, Osaka, Japan

9:05pm Friday JDT / 8:05am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Osaka Geihinkan en route to the Hotel, Osaka, Japan

9:20pm Friday JDT / 8:20am Friday EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Hotel, Osaka, Japan

~ G-20 Day One Concludes ~

