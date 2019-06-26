Bongino and Rivera React to News of Mueller Agreement to Testify…

Posted on June 26, 2019 by

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino and Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera respond to the latest news that Robert Mueller has agreed to testify to the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees on Wednesday, July 17th.

[Toward the end of the panel segment Mr. Bongino has some additional insight into the Michael Flynn situation]

9 Responses to Bongino and Rivera React to News of Mueller Agreement to Testify…

  2. Derangement Syndrome says:
    June 26, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Bob’s going to come down with a case of the “brown bottle flu” on July 17th, consider it a “medical emergency” and never show up to testify ever.

  3. Ready Steady Go says:
    June 26, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Hannity is clueless

  4. JohnCarlson says:
    June 26, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Contrary to what some of Robert Mueller’s very few deplorable detractors say, he drinks only in moderation. He never has more than one drink at a time. Well sometimes one for each hand, but that’s it, never two glasses in each hand, except on special occasions like the arrival of 4PM.

  5. Tiffthis says:
    June 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

    I hope every republican asks the same 2 questions: when Mueller know the investigation was over? and does his report conclude that Trump didn’t collude with Russians? Make him repeat those answers over and over on TV.

  6. Reloader says:
    June 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    And I’m sure this event will not cause the principles to also come down with that illness … oh, what’s it called again? The one from … uh, Arkankas, Yeah Arkansas, that’s it. What is it that they call that malady? Seems that when contracted it’s usually quite serious, too. Difficult to recover from …

