President Trump Signs Executive Order – With Mini Press Conference in Oval Office….

Earlier today President Trump signed an Executive order establishing a White House council on eliminating regulatory barriers to affordable housing [Details Here]. After explaining the XO President Trump answered questions from the pool:
[Video, transcript will follow]
[Details on the Executive Order Here] – [Background Call Here]
God Bless PDJT he’s doing all he can to help the American people..
He truly cares!
I’m sick of watching people demonize this President…
Racist. Only minorities need affordable housing and providing it will make them feel bad.
“Racist. Only minorities need affordable housing and providing it will make them feel bad.”
Is that sarcasm? If so, LOL! That executive order Trump was signing was about reducing regulations that have needlessly driven up the price of homes. Also the work being done is to increase home ownership **Responsibly** unlike the way it has been done before by approving loans even if the buyers could not afford the loans.
This is so cool!
Congress passes laws and leaves the implementation of them, through agency regulations, to the different agencies of the government – which are under the Executive Branch.
There was just a Supreme Court case where the Justices had to decide whether or not regulations written and implemented by these Executive Branch agencies are crossing a line, implementing powers that only Congress can say how they should be implemented – that’s my non-lawyer understanding of the gist of the matter so am open to clarification on this layman’s understanding.
One way or another the deep state gets smaller, either Congress starts taking responsibility for implementation of the laws they pass (keeping them too busy for foreign junkets) or the President can continue to just get rid of one regulation after another, until one day, there will be no need for huge employee base in the different agencies, because they will have nothing to do!
Very Stage Genius strikes again 🙂
typo: Very Stable Genius strikes again 🙂
Bureaucratic enforcement of law. Hallmark in particular of communist or marxisant states.
Looks like the President is clearing his desk before he goes to Japan.
👍👍👍
Yes, someone has been saying it means one agency makes the law and picks out who to enforce it on and collects and keeps the fines, which is exactly what checks and balances is not supposed to do. I never ever thought of that. Was in a column linked somewhere lately.
The Forgotten Man is no longer forgotten
The American Dream, home ownership is just a piece of that Dream
Thank You President Trump
I like when he said, I don’t do exit strategies….made me laugh.
I’m hoping this Executive Order has it goals in Storm Ravaged areas, or Similar areas, Where Affordable Housing is nearly Obtainable..
Rents here in SENC, have Doubled & Tripled in a few short Months, since last Sept..
Yes, I sincerely hope this EO helps ME in the very near future. Though I doubt it..
I’ve partly not been posting because, of Our impending Eviction..
Our home being demolished for a parking lot..
(The Big Yellow Bus)
I hope it works, I hope it helps. Let us know, crossthread.
crossthread42,
Prayers in your hours of need… God bless
Can someone give me an example of a regulation that might be eliminated bc of this executive order or this council? I have bought 2 homes in my lifetime. I just don’t remember a lot of regulatory expenses but this order claims that regulations can add up to 25-40% of a purchase price for a home. I remember having to get termite inspections and appraisals for the bank to approve the loans but both of these seem necessary.
Underneath the caption to the above photograph you should be able to click on the link that says “Details on the Executive Order here” which should take you to that information.
HUD Secretary Ben Carson was here in Minneapolis on Tuesday and praised the City’s effort to “up-zone” most of the city. That means loosening the zooming requirements to allow higher density. The plan would allow a structure of up to 3 units (a tri-plex) to be build on any (formerly) single family-zoned lot. It would also allow (on arterial streets and adjacent-to-arterial streets) the building of up to 4 story multifamily structures (whether apartments or condos) in areas that had previously been single family homes. It’s caused a bit of a ruckus in the nicer single family areas around the lakes (like where idiot officer Mohammed Noor shot Justine Damond in her pajamas https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_of_Justine_Damond). I’m not sure that such “up-zooming” is what the president has in mind. It’s all the rage in places like Seattle where the idea is to get more people into the central cities so they can be herded onto trains.
I don’t mean to bash “up-zoning” too much. The other extreme is cities like Portland, OR that have been notorious in prohibiting construction.
I *think* that most of the regulations that this EO will address are factors in new-home construction. A quick web search turned up this link, which seems to be from the UK,but has a list which seems applicable to construction of houses, apartments and condos here in the States as well:
https://www.haspod.com/blog/construction/construction-health-safety-regulations
And the article doesn’t even mention rainwater runoff, wetlands preservation or other eco concerns of the modern day.
INCOHERENT Alcoholic Mule-liar will testify under subpoena 7-17
from Jerry is kaNADELaaaaa….And SHIFTY shiftless .
Will they refer him for perjury.?
Who is going to hold back the questions of Biggs, Gaitz, Gomert Nadler & Radcliffe.
Will they entrap the entrapment artist extraordinaire@?
Sic. Remove Nadler, add: Jordan
Just with his accomplishments thus far, Donald J. Trump is, IMO, one of the
best, and most accomplished Presidents in the history of America.
Can you imagine what he might accomplish in the next 6 years?!?
I love America, I love our freedom, our Constitution, our Bill of Rights,
and that We are one nation, under GOD, indivisible, with liberty
and justice for all.
Keep America Great!
I love that he is president for all, including those who did not vote for him. The criminal justice reform, and this, and the hostages brought home.
This wouldn’t help “affordability” per se, but I hope Dr. Carson & HUD will consider incenting homebuyers utilizing FHA loans to take out slightly shorter duration loans. A reduction in the cost of mortgage insurance for a 25 year loan versus a 30 year could be an incentive. The increase in payment is not great, but the more rapid principal reduction would: reduce HUD’s overall risk pool and help homeowners build up equity faster.
I have never seen anything like what this president is doing for this country. He is hitting every aspect that he can with renewal. I’ve never seen a civil servant so dedicated and hard working. And so successful. He is good at what he does and he is getting better. Thank God for him, for such a time as this.
Housing Market ( etf: IYR ) peaked June 20 2019. Anticipating June 2021 Housing Price bottom (2 years of home prices softening)
