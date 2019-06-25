Excellent Choice – Stephanie Grisham Selected to Replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House Press Secretary…

Stephanie Grisham has served as spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump since March 2017. She’s sharp as a tack, fierce as a wolverine and intensely loyal to the first family. [Twitter Here]

Today First lady Melania Trump announces Stephanie Grisham will replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House press secretary.

[Tweet Link]

Ms. Grisham will also serve as White House communications director, a position that has been vacant since Bill Shine stepped down in March to advise President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. “I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country,” Melania Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Great choice! @StephGrisham45 is a good friend and was a crucial part of our 2016 victory! https://t.co/W3J4DhkLr0 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 25, 2019

