Ode to Kim…

And now…. for something completely different.
Considering the recent back-and-forth hostage negotiations between Chairman Xi and President Trump with rocket-man Chairman Kim stuck in the middle… tonight, we lighten up the DPRK:
SD, your humor gets better and better. Thank you for that!!
SD, your humor gets better and better. Thank you for that!!
Too funny! (Great cardio workout btw…)
He’s a rery rucky guy.
Wow, I never would have thought of the Bee Gees; it works perfectly…haha
OMG! Thank you Sundance, I really needed that! Teehee!
That score is a perfect match for the video, it’s hilarious; it’s even better than the Nazi goose-stepping to Wagner or any of those Euro composers of 17th-18th centuries.
Well done… 🙂
You have to admit, that type of marching is physically and anatomically impressive and really shows a level of (forced?) discipline and commitment. Don’t think you’d like to be down to bayonets against this bunch, provided they haven’t starved to death before that.
I just wonder what happens to any one of them who misses a step.
johneb18,
Thats o.k, they are getting a McDonalds, didn’t ya see?
6 months of supersize that, and “flies with that”, and they will all be the size of blimps, LOL!
That was great.
I looked at how long the vid was and figured I’d be out in 5-10 secs – but seriously that was pretty funny.
It strikes me that the most repressive and evil regimes and their military have so similar displays. I do not think that you can look at the US military in the same light at all.
I loved that. Thanks.
I laugh everytime I see those goofy Nork soldiers covered in medals and ribbons. They have NEVER seen a single minute of conflict and are decorated like war heroes.
