Jim Jordan Discusses Embarrassing Spectacle of Hope Hicks Testimony…

Jim Jordan appears on Fox News to explain how House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is attempting to weave a tenuous impeachment plan through the politicization of ongoing congressional hearings. The latest evidence is within in the testimony of former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks. [Full pdf below]
.
The transcript of Hope Hicks testimony is below:
.
Advertisements
IMHO – Hope redeems Millennials. I applaud her courage, loyalty, and patriotism…admirable for someone her age.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reading daily about how free and easy (and sometimes vulgar, threatening, and illegal) this ongoing fishing expedition into our President’s life/history/campaign/finances/taxes/business/family/friends is infuriating.
Either I need to stop reading or they need to STOP FISHING. It is so un-American.
LikeLike
No wonder they’re for open borders. This is the best they can do? They purged the Conservative Democrats (Blue dogs) and now they are chasing their base away. The GOPe is slowly getting the message, but the Dems are rock solid on going against America! Now going on 2 years of nothing but Orange Man Bad and it’s getting pretty near disgusting that this is their only drive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d heard that fat little blob of protoplasm repeatedly addressed Ms. Hicks as, “mrs. Lewandowsky”.
Why didn’t anyone make a motion to dismiss all testimony and point out lil’ nadless’s blatant attempt at character assassination?
LikeLike
I read Hope’s transcript last night. She’s one smart cookie. Polite, articulate, concise and shove-it-down-your-throat when warranted.
Dems had their entire rude tribe in attendance, along with their “staff press” (do these camera whores need their own press?). I thought MSM was assigned to them?
Ted Lieu live tweeting. Rude, crude Jackson-Lee, Biotch Dean (Pa), and Norm Eisen, who seemed to recognize early on, Hicks was not the typical cowardly apologetic target normally put forth by the Republican Party.
LikeLike
That’s because Trump always surrounds himself with exceptional people. He’s not the typical Republican and so none of his people are either.
LikeLiked by 1 person