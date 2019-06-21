Jim Jordan Discusses Embarrassing Spectacle of Hope Hicks Testimony…

Posted on June 21, 2019 by

Jim Jordan appears on Fox News to explain how House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is attempting to weave a tenuous impeachment plan through the politicization of ongoing congressional hearings.  The latest evidence is within in the testimony of former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks. [Full pdf below]

.

The transcript of Hope Hicks testimony is below:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses Embarrassing Spectacle of Hope Hicks Testimony…

  1. KnowSERENoFear says:
    June 21, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    IMHO – Hope redeems Millennials. I applaud her courage, loyalty, and patriotism…admirable for someone her age.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. cheering4america says:
    June 21, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Reading daily about how free and easy (and sometimes vulgar, threatening, and illegal) this ongoing fishing expedition into our President’s life/history/campaign/finances/taxes/business/family/friends is infuriating.

    Either I need to stop reading or they need to STOP FISHING. It is so un-American.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Pa Hermit says:
    June 21, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    No wonder they’re for open borders. This is the best they can do? They purged the Conservative Democrats (Blue dogs) and now they are chasing their base away. The GOPe is slowly getting the message, but the Dems are rock solid on going against America! Now going on 2 years of nothing but Orange Man Bad and it’s getting pretty near disgusting that this is their only drive!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. MIKE says:
    June 21, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    I’d heard that fat little blob of protoplasm repeatedly addressed Ms. Hicks as, “mrs. Lewandowsky”.
    Why didn’t anyone make a motion to dismiss all testimony and point out lil’ nadless’s blatant attempt at character assassination?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    June 21, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    I read Hope’s transcript last night. She’s one smart cookie. Polite, articulate, concise and shove-it-down-your-throat when warranted.

    Dems had their entire rude tribe in attendance, along with their “staff press” (do these camera whores need their own press?). I thought MSM was assigned to them?

    Ted Lieu live tweeting. Rude, crude Jackson-Lee, Biotch Dean (Pa), and Norm Eisen, who seemed to recognize early on, Hicks was not the typical cowardly apologetic target normally put forth by the Republican Party.

    Like

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      June 21, 2019 at 3:25 pm

      That’s because Trump always surrounds himself with exceptional people. He’s not the typical Republican and so none of his people are either.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s