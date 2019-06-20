Iran Shoots Down $123 Million U.S. Unmanned Aircraft – President Trump: “Iran Made A Very Big Mistake”…

Iran didn’t just shoot down a simple ‘drone’, Iran used a surface-to-air missile to shot down one of the most technologically advance U.S. aircraft costing $123 million; more than the price of an F-35 stealth fighter jet.
The targeted aircraft was a US Navy Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (BAMS-D); a RQ-4A Global Hawk high-altitude long endurance (HALE) drone, flying in international airspace over the Gulf of Oman.
“The RQ-4 flies at upwards of 65,000 feet,” Tyler Rogoway, the editor of The War Zone, wrote. “So this would have been a sophisticated radar-guided surface-to-air missile that shot the aircraft down, not a shoulder-fired, heat-seeking missile.”
(Business Insider)The US military called the incident “an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace” over the Strait of Hormuz, the entrance to the Persian Gulf. The Iranians have accused the US drone of entering Iranian airspace, an allegation Central Command characterized as completely false.
President Trump responds below:
Just checked. The War Powers Act of 1973, 50USC1541-1548 enables PDJT to respond with military force if US or its armed forces are attacked. The Navy was attacked. Congress must be notified with 48 hours, and the action can last no longer than 60 days unless congress passes an ongoing ‘authority to use military force’ or AUMF. Congress is being briefed this afternoon.
It is likely there will be a limited military response. PDJT as much as said so. It is unacceptable to have two tankers attacked by Iran in international waters last week, and then shoot down a Navy surveillance drone (on watch to prevent a repeat) this week. Some proportionate military response to IRNG needs to be made to have them stop. Bully needs its nose bloodied, but not more.
Great comment, but the U.S. response does need to be about five times stronger than the initial acts of Iranian terrorism. Somewhere between a bloody nose and a full-scale hospitalization. I am thinking more like a seriously busted knee cap.
because iran wants to make it easier for the u.s. to attack them, they made tiny attacks on little oil tankers. that’s just common sense.
Hit the oil! My gold is already up $50 an ounce today. My bitcoin is 9400 per up $200 per unit. Even my silver is up 50 cents an ounce. Stocks are BOOM as well. I made a lot of money today while I was sleeping. I don’t want war but the media hysteria is good for business.
Fyi, the Federal Reserve commonly sells naked shorts on Gold in order to keep the US Dollar stable. I wouldn’t get too hopeful of Gold prices increasing dramatically anytime soon.
They never do. Almost as if on purpose.
This situation is not a simple analogy of a bully.
Iran is a terrorist, maniacal regime that seemingly wants to draw us into war in the Middle East.
I have total faith in our VSGPDJT that he is strong enough to defend this country, but not foolish to take anyone’s “bait” to draw us unnecessarily into war.
EVERYONE:
Why was Japan meeting with Iran when tankers were attacked??? Being intermediary for Trump?
I smell a rat! Either:
1. Iran’s leadership doesn’t have control over their Revolutionary Guard, who doesn’t want a new deal, or;
2. OUR military/”intelligence” bueracracy doesn’t want peace, and just happened to be filming the Iranians recovering their mines.
REMEMBER: If we go to war, it will NOT be limited to Iran, it will NOT be quick, “clean” and easy, and all efforts at justice here in America for the Spygate conspirators will fade away, barely a slap on the wrist administered. Mark my words.
Someone is trying to stir up trouble as the counter-investigation closes in….
>”Someone is trying to stir up trouble as the counter-investigation closes in….”<
Makes sense to me.
War Powers Act unconstitutionally transfers powers from the Legislature to the Executive. Therefore the Act is unconstitutional…and therefore unlawful. “Limited military response” is arbitrary…arbitrary has no place in war…arbitrary got us Vietnam, war on drugs, Iraq, 18+ years in Afghanistan with no end in sight.
Agree that Iran attacked US. So let Congress do it’s job and declare war. I, for one am tired of POTUS doing the work of Congress…and then if there is positive public opinion, Congress supports….if not, they dissent. A bunch of bull. We the People decide war though our Representatives – realtime.
We may “like” that the current POTUS can respond militarily…but we won’t “like” it when Biden can do it. See the problem? How will we like it when Congress passes the “We Are A Socialist Country Act of 2019?” Would we expect President Trump to dutifully follow such a law?
Our Founders often said (based on considerable prior experience) that taxes, war, and debt always lead to the corruption and death of a country. IMHO – they were very wise.
Pay attention to any changes in shipping traffic, especially the oil tankers… when nations begin recalling their merchant marines, something big is in the works.
A significant draw-down in, or detouring of commercial traffic away from, the Hormuz routes would be a strong indicator of the severity of any potential responses.
Also bear in mind that such a draw-down or detour may take several weeks.
We can block Iranian oil and let Saudi make some money so they can buy more US military equipment and create US jobs.
Looks kinna busy there ATM:
https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/centerx:54.7/centery:25.3/zoom:7
As it would be in the interests of all the nations in that region, since it is their oil that is being shipped out, is it possible that members of the Gulf Cooperative Council (the GCC), in coordination with support, perhaps logistics, from the United States mount an appropriate response to what the Iranians are now proudly boasting they (and not some rogue military person within the Iranian military as President Trump generously offered them to use as an out) were responsible for, thus limiting our own nation’s involvement (removing an easy propaganda target for the Iranian regime, us being the devil and all) while simultaneously working to strengthen the ability of this GCC to make their mark for defense of their region?
wonder how long a chinese or russian drone in the “international waters” half way between cuba and the u.s. would last. yeah. let’s go to war. it’s worked so well the last half dozen times. wait dozen times.
My thoughts exactly! There was good reason to start off his Presidency with a visit to the GCC. He was letting them know this bad actor is on their turf and is their problem. I would expect a joint operation with the GCC.
This makes the arms sale even more necessary and might have something to do with the Iranian behavior.
IMHO, Iran could be trying to provoke a conflict in order to turn public opinion against the current administration and help get their preferred party, the Democrats, back in the White House so they can have their way with them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. This is the advice they’re getting from Kerry and Precious.
I think you are right.
Not only is it right, their advice is also meant to give Europe reason to defy sanctions.
Clarifying. Kerry and Obama are traitorous, not right. Joeknuckles and thegipperlives are right.
First American casualty, hang Kerry and Precious.
And create a new big shiny thing like war to detract from the Barr investigation. Wasn’t kidding when I suggested as much several months ago.
I’d like to see us turn the place into glass, but I am …uncertain…about the scenario. Clearly a provocation, but the response needs to be measured the way only PDJT can respond. I did notice that there is very little conversation about the border today. By design?
I trust PT will do the right thing….Maybe a hybrid approach taking out a mil instillation and turning up the sanctions. Either case, he’s got this.
My thoughts exactly joeknuckles! I just sent a message to President Trump along those same lines. Makes perfect sense to me.
https://townhall.com/columnists/victordavishanson/2019/06/20/us-holds-all-the-cards-in-showdown-with-iran-n2548574
I’m old enough to remember Gulf of Tonkin and much later hearing C-Span play the WH tapes Oval Office discussion during the “event’, so I have a jaded perspective. However, despite some comments that I have read, the US is not Petroleum independent; IIRC, we now produce about 1/2 of our needs and import about 10 million barrels of oil per DAY, so I don’t think PDJT can let the straits be closed and let other countries deal with the problem.
We have enough capacity to be completely energy independent. Many thousands of wells are capped and idle right now because they are not profitable right now. If the price of oil goes up, they become profitable, and can be tapped very quickly. It’s all there for us, just waiting.
Uncompleted wells that deplete pretty fast. WAG, we might average 1-2 million bopd extra for 6 months.
Read that the bottle neck of pipe line capacity out of the Permian Basin is going to improve over the next few months/year and as you say may increase production by 1-2 million bpd. Perhaps the biggest payoff is to get the damn pipe line infra-structure from Western Canada built. We now get 99% of Canada’s petroleum exports ~3.4 million bpd. We are the only market for that tar sand stuff and I suspect that Canada would be happy to produce all that we want. It’s just transporting and refining it.
The best picture of what Iran wants is in the movie, “The Life of Brian.” One of the revolutionaries is thrown into the colosseum with a huge, heavily armored gladiator. He’s got no chance, just this skinny, unprotected guy. So he starts running. The heavily armored gladiator runs after him. They run and run until the gladiator has a heart attack. Our scrawny hero takes the gladiator’s sword and kills him. He starts jumping around with the sword, “I won, I won!”
Osama bin Laden had the same idea. Attack the US and provoke a massively expensive response, then let us bleed ourselves dry.
I don’t think things turned out exactly the way Osama expected. Nor is POTUS silly putty in the hands of any ‘neocons’. There won’t be a land war, anyone who’s been in the Zagros or the high plateaus knows that they’re a guerrilla soldier’s dream. Like Afghanistan only lower. IMO expect considerable erosion of the Iranian navy, including destruction of the infrastructure needed to keep it supplied and afloat. Also total financial warfare including hacking, malware, also a total boycott of any institution still foolish enough to help out the mullahs. It won’t be fire off a few missiles and declare victory.
If you just watch Iran and see what they are doing they run from being in denial to We are ready for War and We are sending a message to the US Well what is the message from them, They shot down a Drone and it was a very expensive on and they managed to put big holes in two tankers and so far all I see is OBAMA’S FINGERS ALL OVER THIS MESS WITH IRAN AND
Obama and Karry needs to be arrested and put in Gitmo until this mess is all over
Biden and the dems can say that all the Dems are ahead of Our President and that’s ok
they said the same thing in 2016 and in the end we won and we will win again
President Trump is number ONE and none of these other people can hold a candle to him
I just pray that they don’t get away with cheating again.. please lord blow all the dems away with a gentle breeze and send them all where they belong
It’s crazy how so many are judging President Trump as if he is GW Bush. Have faith in the man. He is not going to get us into some protracted war.
I am with you. The war hawks, here on the Treehouse and elsewhere, seem to be forgetting who we are dealing with. President Trump is not GlobalWar Bush or the Bombin’ Obamin’. President Trump is a strategic businessman, not a war hawk. He has proven that time and time again. And everyone should keep focused: Iran shot down a drone… and expensive drone, but a drone. There will absolutely be a response, but will it be a crushing military engagement with Iran? Why would you expect that from President Trump when he has never once acted in that manner? Bluff, sanction, punish, threaton… yes absolutely! But bombs away? Hardly.
We have to keep in mind there are those inside the government, and also in these comments, who are determined to take President Trump down. They are out to separate him from his base. I’m with him no matter what decision he makes.
Those who are here to sow seeds of dissension and cause President Trump’s supporters to turn on him can go tell their handlers it is not going to work. We are not going to vote for one of those batshit crazy Democrats no matter what.
Question: Why would Iran take down a US drone in international airspace? What is their goal? To be annihilated? Assuming this was Iran who shot the drone down, there are only two goals I can think of: 1) They want to prove to the world that the USA is not invincible by provoking us and defeating us in war or 2) They want to die.
Per point 1, they really don’t need to prove we are invincible (we are not… see 9/11), so why bother?
Per point 2, I get that the Islamic Republic of Iran is suicidal to a large degree, but that cannot be the goal can it?
I am no expert on strategic military action, but what am I missing? Why would Iran take down our drone in international airspace?
Best comment so far IMO.
That’s why PTrump said it must have been a mistake. Only an idiot would have done it.
IMO they’re trying to rally the people around the flag. A la Gaultieri with the Falklands. And if Michael Foote had been PM it might have worked. Unfortunately for the Argentinian generals it wasn’t. Within the year they were out, and Thatcher, who had seemed destined for a single term in office, would go on to be one of the longest-serving PM’s in British history.
You forgot the quest for 72 virgins option.
They believe, I suspect, that Trump might be politically vulnerable due to his rescission of the Iran Deal, that this event will lead to political pressure to reconsider sanctions. They have also been probably been hearing from Obama’s people, who may think that they can provoke Trump into some flat-footed response that will hurt him. Gross misreadings of Trump, but that should not be surprising.
There is certainly no “political vulnerability” concerning that stupid “deal,” and as Iran’s stupid and reckless comments about this subject continue to mount, perhaps the naive Europeans will finally realize what DT knew implicitly: that this was “appeasement” all along.
If you simply want “a peaceful civilian nuclear power generation program,” you can buy ready-to-use nuclear fuel for whatever reactor system you have installed. You have no reason whatsoever to want “centrifuges” and to refine the metal yourself. With every passing day, Iran makes it more and more clear that this “deal” was an obvious feint.
As the country becomes more and more belligerent – “and now this!” – it’s not entirely obvious (to me) what is the best thing to do next. Perverse as it may seem, Iran might want something military to happen, if only to take attention off the crushing economic sanctions. It’s obvious that they are attempting to be provocateurs. So the question becomes what to give them – how to respond.
Trump has shown the ability to get his point across economically. No doubt he has more and very significant sanctions that can be initiated unless Iran makes reparations, either official or unofficial.
Iran’s rhetoric also needs to be changed. As Trump said, we will see…
The mistake Iran made is that these aggressive actions will enable Trump to do more extreme sanctions that Europe fought against. This is the same ‘quick sand’ strategy. The more these idiots fight and struggle, the more they get sucked down. We are about to see Iran’s nose go under the water line.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Perhaps not the leverage is once was, PDJT has already squeezed Iranian oil exports down to 500-700,000 bpd, mostly to India and China; China’s share is a drop in the bucket compared to their needs.
If we’re not up for a fight, then our time on this earth as a sovereign nation is written. But if Trump thinks Iran can be made to behave, then I can go along.
Right now, I don’t know who to believe. That’s how weak the word of our intel community and top brass is these days. Has Japan confirmed yet that it was Iran that attacked their ship?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, back at the slot machine..
Gold is up $30, Silver is up .30..
It is in Europe that Iran can be hurt further.
Iran is acting tough because of increased confidence derived from China and Russia.
Dems- “Iran is being provocative because President Trump ended Obama’s deal”…….Didn’t a group of our sailors get taken before the “ Death to America” Regime made a deal with Obama? Who were the Dems blaming back then?
What kind of idiot(s) would deal with Iran who is intentionally being provocative?
Let’s ask Kerry.
He seems “loose and stupid”
