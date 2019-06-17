State Dept. Suspends $200 Million Enhanced Aid for El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras Pending Illegal Migration Enforcement…

While previously pledged support for the Northern Triangle region related to Homeland Security and combating organized crime will continue, the State Department suspends any further financial assistance ($200 million) until the migration crisis is resolved.
.
[Transcript at 01:28] “Next, I have a quick update for you on U.S. foreign assistance to the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. As you know, in March, the President concluded these countries have not effectively prevented illegal migrants from coming to the United States.”
“At the Secretary’s instruction, we continue to implement the President’s direction regarding foreign assistance for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. We completed a review, and previously awarded grants and contracts will continue with current funding. State Department assistance in support of priorities of the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security priorities to help the Northern Triangle governments take actions that will protect the U.S. border and counter transnational organized crime will also continue.
We will not provide new funds for programs in those countries until we are satisfied the Northern Triangle governments are taking concrete actions to reduce the number of illegal migrants coming to the U.S. border.
Working with Congress, we will reprogram those funds to other priorities as appropriate. This is consistent with the President’s direction and with the recognition that it is critical that there be sufficient political will in these countries to address the problem at its source. As Secretary Pompeo has said, these nations have the responsibility to take care of the immigration problems in their home country.” (continue reading transcript)
Democrats are encouraging this behavior, funding it, and making it lucrative for the criminals smuggling them here.
If it is SO BAD there, how do they save up the thousands of dollars they pay the coyotes to smuggle them here, lol?
I smell liberal funding.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I have read that they owe the money to the cartels. The cartels essentially hold the remaining family members hostage until they are paid for smuggling the person into the USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remissions
LikeLike
Remittances
LikeLike
“Honduras received $4.3 billion in remittances in 2017, according to World Bank data, a sum equivalent to nearly 19 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. In El Salvador remittances were worth over 20 percent of GDP last year and more than 11 percent of total economic output in Guatemala.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the more reason to start dropping smart bombs into cartel living rooms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My my my….First it’s Heather Nuart and then it’s Morgan Ortegas. I love you Mike Pompeo!!! Any chance we can get Shannon Bream as a guest host on occasion????
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want some actual deplorables with relevant experience to go along with it in the State Dept. Pompeo is amassing more right leaning neocons in the agency instead of truly disrupting the status quo. I honestly don’t see some like Pompeo or even Mulvaney around after Trump’s reelection.
LikeLike
The cartels don’t live in the homes they buy. They live in luxury hotels and buy plus furnish the houses as decoys. The houses get shot up a lot
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
True enough, but the fact that Ruth Bader Ginsburg presided over her wedding gives me pause.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! That does speak volumes.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
As terrible as this might be but if the Dems don’t want to do anything regarding the border, Ebola surely will.
How fast do you think all the doors to the border close if this is what is driving the illness?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Until the ruling class is at risk, I doubt they will care.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How right you are. The “crisis” will only begin when some producer at HBO’s daughter starts bleeding from her eye sockets…
LikeLike
Send them ALL right back to where ever they all came from. Ridiculous as it is getting lately, nothing makes any sense! Send them ALL back! President Trump, we loved you then and trusted you and voted for you because of this huge unsolved PROBLEM!! Do IT!!!!
LikeLike
This is all I’d like to hear…”Deportee”
LikeLike
I just heard, via Alfred Newman (Buttigeig), c/o clip shown on Tucker… PDJT is actually behind the Border Invasion! Why? Well, it’s simple according to Butthead– PDJT helped manufacture it, so then he could utilize it to win the upcoming election.🙄
I won’t bother destroying his brilliant theory with counter Facts, or even how this genius plan would only prove counter-productive for PDJT. Leftism is truly a mental-disorder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good!
LikeLike
Let’s get some pending on accepting the return of those in the US illegally, be it days or years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Gawd, he really plays all of his cards. I love this man.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We have been giving “untold” amounts of money to about every country on the planet for decades…..
All that has morphed into “only the crooks” get the cash.
All the screaming is heard from the ones that have been ripping us off for decades.
What a beautiful thing…..”The Piggy Bank is now Closed”
“The Trump Doctrine”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Gunny,
I will agree with you on one thing for sure, she, Morgan Ortagus, is most definitely a beautiful thing. Woman, that is.
As far as “previous awarded grants and contracts will continue with current funding”($400 Million +), I don’t consider that to be closing the piggy bank.
They’re just not getting the additional $200 million in “enhanced aid” just YET. It’ll be held in escrow until they start complying a little better.
I gotta hand it to the Govt on this one. If you’re going to piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining, send a beautiful woman to do it.
I’m in the Tampa area right now, and just so happens I was born on MacDill AFB…. Wonder if she’s…. Dang it, she’s married.
Peace.
LikeLike
Oh yeah.
And he hasn’t even gotten to his ‘Trump’ cards yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mncpo, as millions of us do. In any case why have we become donors of any money to these countries when nothing chances and we can use those funds for our needs here. This is our tax money and we should have some say of NAY sending money to any country no matter what. They are not our children and the money just enriches the rich and nothing to their citizens. These countries have been in battles for years and mostly run by military. Could never understand why they didn’t get together and overthrow their countries. Lived in Mexico for years and absolutely nothing has changed so why waste our money on these countries?
LikeLike
We have Taxation with no Representation.
LikeLike
Welcome to California, where Governor Douchebag has just announce that the Republican Party (and by extension all conservatives) are headed for the “dustbin of history.”
LikeLike
We have Taxation with no Representation.
LikeLike
Amen!!!
LikeLike
take that 200 mil and put it towards the wall.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That would be 25 miles if the We Build the Wall folks do it.
Never understood why PT has not given these guys a contract to build much more of the wall.
LikeLike
Congress must rescind asylum laws. 🙂
Can the President do a work around by executive order?
Better be quick, the 3rd world will be the determining vote in Texas before you can say “it’s all over, they won”.
LikeLike
Nothing disgusts me more than having liberals in New York or Massachusetts dictate how we live in Texas. I’m all for secession.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Call it what it is..Invasion…not immagtation…just because the invaders have women and children instead of guns and tanks does not lessen the end result…THE TAKE OVER OF OUR CIVILIZATION…Yes, we Americans have/had a wonderful civilization…not perfect…but stable and free.. We have far too much tax money tied up with an immagration problem, that should not exist..
LikeLike
Sorry (not!) to all the “humanitarian NGOs” who have been robbing the USA Treasury for decades, with the willing assistance of the US Congress who have never met a 3rd world funding bill they don’t absolutely love!! Gravy Train has officially been stopped!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Time to put some Nooses around Democrat and RINO Necks in Public Hangings if you ask me.
LikeLike
I needed some red meat, but this is like two year old stale.
LikeLike
We are 20 trillion in hole and it’s getting worse every year, but somehow we find hundreds of millions to throw at the third world, which hates us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
go checkout the usaid.gov website….but have a stiff drink at the ready to numb the intense anger you will no doubt feel once you see the actual amounts of money we GIVE AWAY each and every single year to numerous countries that currently are, and have been, 3rd world s-holes for decades. i can’t even look at my pay stubs anymore knowing that even minute fractions of my federal taxes that are being TAKEN FROM ME are being GIVEN THE F*** AWAY
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a smaller, easier read: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-budget-requests-money-for-central-american-countries-despite-threat-to-pull-aid PT has been trimming it down every year, though Congress has tacked on more than what was requested. The article blames congress. It also says “military training and education”, whereas the .Gov site says we provide them with weapons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy hell! 18 BILLION DOLLARS IN 2017 ALONE! This has me steaming beyond any measure. We have millions upon millions of homeless people -many veterans- living on the streets of our squalid cities and yet we give away billions upon billions of dollars to countries that hate us? WTF!? https://results.usaid.gov/results?fiscalYear=2017
LikeLike
Can remittances be taxed?? Asap.
LikeLike
Remittances should be stopped, PERIOD! We would save some 7+ millions leaving our country. What about the $113 billion to care for illegals while ignoring our vets and us?
We need our money for our country and needs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed
LikeLike
Only Congress can tax. Trump cannot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN and Thank God for PDJT!!!!!
LikeLike
Quit believing we have a two party system , This is proof of a one party rule . This goes on , No Body says a word about our debt . Nothing gets done , Nothing fixed , They are all crooks
We still have the same problems from 40 years ago , PDJT is fighting a battle royal practically by himself .
LikeLike
we were under a 1 party system in 1776 too. then our ancestors started blowing peoples heads off.
LikeLike
Good! We owe these shithole countries nothing! In point of fact, we should sum up all of the money we have given them over the last few decades and simply tell them, if you EVER want to trade with or have people be able to migrate legally into the USA again, you will pay us the sum owed and halt all illegal immigration.
LikeLike
“We’re not going to be the stupid people any more!” PDJT
👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is about 8-10 months late, as previously promised.
Another directive ignored?
And why won’t ICE deport anyone???? All hat, no cattle.
LikeLike
Wow, that is great. I can watch Morgan Ortegas anytime. Make her the Sanders replacement and watch heads explode. Talk about classic style in message delivery. We need more of this.
LikeLike