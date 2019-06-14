Watch the Money – Billionaires Exit Hong Kong as China Fist Looms….

More indications of the growing financial exit to avoid the predictable response from totalitarian moves by Beijing. [Backstory – Backstory] Now we see reports growing of mass financial moves out of Hong Kong, as billionaires see the looming shadow of Red Dragon closing in…
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Some Hong Kong tycoons have started moving personal wealth offshore as concern deepens over a local government plan to allow extraditions of suspects to face trial in China for the first time, according to financial advisers, bankers and lawyers familiar with such transactions.
One tycoon, who considers himself potentially politically exposed, has started shifting more than $100 million from a local Citibank account to a Citibank account in Singapore, according to an adviser involved in the transactions.
“It’s started. We’re hearing others are doing it, too, but no-one is going to go on parade that they are leaving,” the adviser said. “The fear is that the bar is coming right down on Beijing’s ability to get your assets in Hong Kong. Singapore is the favoured destination.”
Hong Kong and Singapore compete fiercely to be considered Asia’s premier financial centre. The riches held by Hong Kong’s tycoons have until now made the city the larger base for private wealth, boasting 853 individuals worth more than $100 million – just over double the number in Singapore – according to a 2018 report from Credit Suisse.
The extradition bill, which will cover Hong Kong residents and foreign and Chinese nationals living or travelling through the city, has sparked unusually broad concern it may threaten the rule of law that underpins Hong Kong’s international financial status.
Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, has stood by the bill, saying it is necessary to plug loopholes that allow criminals wanted on the mainland to use the city as a haven. She has said the courts would safeguard human rights. (read more)
As predicted Singapore and Tokyo will be the primary benefactors of large scale shifts in financial wealth. The investing class always leads the way. You don’t have to be a geopolitical expert to see what is coming over the horizon. The trick is to make the exit quietly and re-position assets ahead of the rush for the exits.
The best days of Hong Kong are in the rear view mirror. The combination of President Trump’s geopolitical trade pressure upon Beijing, and the natural tendency of China to respond with over-the-top totalitarian tactics (subtlety cast asunder), will mean a crushing and oppressive Red Dragon will soon step in to block the escape doors.
The Red Dragon is going to do what the Red Dragon does.
Thus begins the phase when corporate interests, particularly multinationals, recognize at its core China is a communist state-run, controlled-market, system.
The reaction from China is immensely predictable; and creates a downward spiral. If any corporation is perceived as working against the interests of the state; the state will take control of the corporate interest. What western business interest would want to do business within China when that reality is the landscape of every economic decision?
The willingness of China to self-immolate is the golden arrow in President Trump’s economic quiver. The inability of China to modify itself based on downstream economic outcomes is the inherent weakness… Overlay that weakness with the zero-sum outlook and you get this quote from Chinese State-Run broadcast:
…“If the US wants to negotiate, our door is open. If you want to fight, we will fight to the end.”…
Think about the logical reality of this statement as expressed. Put another way: ‘if you agree to our terms we will work with you; however, if you don’t agree to our terms, we will self destruct.’ That’s the economic reality of the zero-sum dragon mindset. This inevitable position is what CTH has been outlining for several years.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
Chinese engagement stems from a belief that opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. However, it must benefit China.
Trump is applying Chairman Xi’s own “us -vs them approach” toward confronting China. The supply chain investment Beijing needs to sustain itself is now being controlled by elements outside China. Beijing responds by attacking those in the international community who control the investment.
This will not end well for China.
Keep watching,… as time goes along and more companies, and nations, slowly walk toward the exits with China. There is just too much inherent financial risk. The first loss is the best loss.
#Bitcoin!
AaW –
haha
#waytovolitable
Why do you say that? Please explain. I’m in the process of converting mine to physical gold. China through bitmain can theoretically get to 51% and blow it up. Do you have a different view?
The oldest story: aristocrats and anybody with means – and with enough brains – abandoned France in 1789, escaped Russia in 1917, Nazi Germany in 1932, all of Eastern Europe in 1945, China in 1948, Korea in 1949, etc.
Whenever Socialism/Communism arises, it is time to say good-bye! Somebody should tell that to Boyny Sanduhs andhis minons.
It’s not the socialism/communism that gets you, it’s the corruption.
It’s difficult to sympathize with people or companies that have engaged China economically. In the back of their minds, they had to know this would eventually happen. But they have made a lot of money over the years , at the expense of free economies. As you said, the first loss is the best loss.
I remember when Britain gave up Hong Kong barely 20+ years ago. Everything seemed so promising for them back then.
Promising?
This totalitarian move – and others to come – were 20 years ago – and are now – completely predictable: it was simply a matter of time.
Keep in mind that logic, even economic logic as here, where it makes no sense for China to kill its golden goose, does not always apply to Leftists. They HATE prosperity, especially capitalist prosperity, because it disproves their Socialist/Communist/Totalitarian theories about control.
ONLY the people at the top in the Communist Party are allowed to have decent lives.
Speaking as a purely patriotic fair-trade American, the slow unraveling of Red China’s economic system should quiet down our own budding socialists.
Watch and learn, young communists, watch your future occur before your eyes, should you continue down this path.
China is a house of cards- they will come crashing down. It won’t be pretty…
It will end well for those who hold power, however. They will gain control of assets on the cheap before they agree to Trump’s terms (and they surely will). That giant sloshing sound will surely attract the globalists looking for a big play, but they will certainly insure themselves before taking the plunge.
A dictatorship is only as successful as the dictator running it. Unfortunately, smart people tend to NOT be dictators whereas stupid people……. Hence, the constant failure of “socialism” and “communism”, two terms that are simply bogus names for a tyrannical dictatorship or monarchy controlled by a small group of stupid people who control people by torture, imprisonment and death.
President Trump has pulled the curtain back on the Panda Wiz and now everyone can see the monster that is really behind the curtain. Businesses and countries need to flee like Godzilla was after them, because in terms of destruction, Godzilla IS after them.
It would be poetic if the CCP collapsed under President Trumps’ Administration like the USSR did under President Reagan’s.
Well, Hong Kong has a beautiful airport. It was a nice hub.
But, if the Chicoms are going to arrest “foreign and Chinese nationals living or travelling through the city”… you’d be nuts to use HK as a transit to Singapore. Use Japan or Korea for that from now on.
Or, this will be a good thing for the Boeing 787 which can make the trip from the West Coast to Singapore non stop.
Also, I suppose Singapore will win biggly. Nice place and much lower population density that HK -if you can imagine! I wonder though if the HK Chinese will learn to keep it clean, otherwise they’ll find that Singapore has its own “dragon” and he doesn’t like trash.
