U.S. Identifies Iran as Responsible for Two Tanker Ship Attacks in Gulf of Oman Today…

In the early hours of this morning, two vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz towards the Indian Ocean were attacked by unknown entities causing hull breach explosions that rendered the vessels inoperable. The sailors were evacuated.
The Norwegian owned “Front Altair” (cargo: 75,000 tonnes of naphtha), and the Japanese owned “Kokuka Courageous” (cargo: 25,000 tonnes of methanol) were struck in the Gulf of Oman; the same strategic sea lane where four oil vessels were sabotaged last month.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has identified Iran as the government responsible for the attacks. [Press Conference Video]
No doubt Iran feels empowered to attack Western interests partly due to the support expressed by former Secretary of State Kerry and former President Obama. Both have created an open window for Iran by undermining President Trump.
(Via Daily Mail) […] The Altair had been loaded at a port in the Gulf with a petroleum product known as naphtha, and was on its way to the Far East.
The Altair’s cargo was worth more than $30million, according to estimates from trade sources.
Meanwhile, a shipping broker said the Kokuka, which flies under Panama’s flag, had suffered an explosion after an ‘outside attack’ which may have involved a magnetic mine.
The company operating the ship, which was heading to Singapore, said the attack had caused ‘damage to the ship’s hull starboard side.’
The Kokuka’s 21 crew were picked up by the nearby Vessel Coastal Ace, leaving the tanker adrift and empty after an engine room fire.
One of the crew members was slightly injured in the incident and received first aid on board the Coastal Ace, while the Kokuka’s methanol cargo is said to be intact. (read more)
The oil tanker attacks came as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) met Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran today
In 1988 Iran was operating against commercial shipping and President Reagan had the US Navy sink half of the Iranian fleet:
https://www.navalhistory.org/2013/04/18/operation-praying-mantis-18-april-1988
On the Daily Mail story about this linked from Drudge https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7136333/Oil-tankers-targeted-explosions-Gulf-Oman.html#comments the best rated comment (by > 5:1) is this:
“No evidence Iran is responsible for the earlier attacks. Most likely someone who’s (sic) intent is give an excuse to attack Iran and start another war.”
Daily Mail (and Drudge readers) lean right. Pompeo will have his work ahead of his to convince people that Iran was behind this.
Smells like Gulf of Tonkin to me.
Naval History magazine, Feb 2008, volume 22, number 1, by Lieutenant Commander Pat Paterson, U.S. Navy
“Questions about the Gulf of Tonkin incidents have persisted for more than 40 years. But once-classified documents and tapes released in the past several years, combined with previously uncovered facts, make clear that high government officials distorted facts and deceived the American public about events that led to full U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.
… These new documents and tapes reveal what historians could not prove: There was not a second attack on U.S. Navy ships in the Tonkin Gulf in early August 1964 {and some say there wasn’t even a first attack] . Furthermore, the evidence suggests a disturbing and deliberate attempt by Secretary of Defense McNamara to distort the evidence and mislead Congress.
… We may never know the whole truth behind the Tonkin events and the motivations of those involved. However, it is important to put what we do know into context. The administration’s zeal for aggressive action, motivated by President Johnson’s election worries, created an atmosphere of recklessness and overenthusiasm in which it became easy to draw conclusions based on scanty evidence and to overlook normally prudent precautionary measures. Without the full picture, Congress could not offer the checks and balances it was designed to provide. Subsequently, the White House carried the nation into the longest and one of the most costly conflicts in our nation’s history.”
JOHN BOLTON jumps out as somehow involved, probably with maddog Mattis.Those two have been biting at the bit for the longest to start something. Sad for them Trump has enough sense to conduct any retaliatory measures by proxy. After all Saudi Arabia and the other Arab countries have their own beef with Iran. Let the muslims take each other out. None of our business, we just sell them the weapons to flatten Iran. Why it made so much sense for Trump to go ahead and sell those 8 billion dollars in weapons to SA.
Headline : IRAN bombs Japanese ship!
Appropriate Reply – Who said so? Provide proof before pitting thousands of our youth into a 15 year slaughter war on behalf of ‘special interests’.
Looking at the damage,
The “torpedo” could have been an old rusty semi-failing Japanese WWII model.
NOT a modern torpedo.
As much as it’s got high “BS” factor–wasn’t Senator Feinstein talking with Iranian FM recently? Did she, kerry and Obama not get there full cuts from the “Iran Deal” yet?
If the tankers looked anything like the USS Liberty, I have no doubt who shot at the vessels.
Seriously?
Is Ron Paul now participating in Fake News? Seems so. Pompeo was talking specifically of the CIA, not America. Everyone knows the CIA lies. The CIA are spies. Lying is what the CIA does. Which is why the CIA is to operate overseas outside the U.S. ONLY.
Did not listen to the rest – I’ve a strong aversion to those pushing Fake News.
IMO Iran wants an attack by US to try to rally the people behind the Ayatollahs.
Almost every day I come here I wind up wondering what happened to the all the real Trump supporters that used to hang out at the Treehouse?
…I mean, “liking” President Trump and hating 3/4 (at best) of his Administration is not the kind of “support” he deserves.
Mostly lurking I suspect.
I may take up lurking, but it’s hard for me to keep my mouth shut. 😉
I lurk more often these days bc most of the threads are just bashing one administration member or another without facts. when I find a thread where actual ideas are discussed then I chime in. I’m also generally fed up with all forms of being glued to a screen and am trying to limit screen time.
Limiting screen time? ME TOO, but it to be as habitual as morning coffee.
We get new people as some wander off for reasons I can’t really fathom, but troll activity has definitely been augmented, though some might be contrarians that simply enjoy upsetting folks, that’s actually pretty troll like I suppose.
I think CTH is on the enemy’s radar.
A lot of them I don’t consider new.
I am unfamiliar with the suspected capacities of the Iraians’ subs, but they have had a close relayionship with North Korea who happens to have the world’s largest submarine fleet, most designed to insert commandos. Such capability would be consistent with “anonymous” sources claiming to have seen a mine.
Interesting theory. That would imply that China is now using Iran as a proxy, which would further imply that they’ve factually lost control of DPRK. OR that they are desperately firing all weapons in their attempts to save themselves from POTUS’ trade war. Just thinking out loud.
A lot of “hair on fire” about this amongst the media and intelligentsia. Ristvan makes the case that only Iran has the local capability to conduct such an operation. If, indeed, it was really a torpedo attack (with all the complexities associated), it takes a sophisticated adversary. I still wonder if the command and control is so strong in Iran that some rogue operation is not impossible.
But bottom line – who cares?? The BEAUTY of the oil and gas (shale) revolution in the US is we don’t have to care. You know who has to care (pick any or all that you like) – China, India, Germany, etc.,etc. They are the new consumers of Middle East crude – not us…
We don’t need that oil anymore. We don’t need to risk our sons and daughters to make sure plentiful oil is available to countries that typically either hate us or barely tolerate us. PDJT doesn’t need to do a thing other than say – See, I told you they are bad guys – maybe you should join me in some sanctions (or otherwise I won’t have US destroyers escort your needed oil supplies through the Straits of Hormuz).
As long as Iran doesn’t directly attack a US warship, all the high cards are in PDJT’s hand…
I don’t know that it’s all that complex. The basic technology has been used effectively for over 100 years. However I agree that considering modern ASW tech it would be VERY complicated it someone was indeed watching.
ristvan, I share your thoughts on the, P8 Orion ASW.
The Straight is not very wide (militarily/strategically), though fairly deep. It becomes gradually shallower (less maneuverability for a “Submarine”) as you continue toward any land mass.
The Orion could patrol the “shallows” and do what, P8 Orion ASW’s, do…
Long-range maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare, anti-shipping, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
