Devin Nunes and Mark Meadows Discuss Corruption Within FBI/DOJ and “New Whistle-blowers” Coming Forward……

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears with judiciary committee member Mark Meadows to discuss today’s HPSCI hearing, corruption within the DOJ/FBI, and the current NYT story about AG Bill Barr questioning the CIA construct of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment.
Notice in Mr. Nunes statements: “corrupt rank and file“? {CURIOUS}; also Fusion GPS and the FBI operating on “parallel tracks“? {CURIOUS x 2} Additionally, from Rep. Mark Meadows we hear this:
“We are now getting a lot of whistle-blowers” … “people who knew this was wrong are coming forward now” …
.
Also from Nunes, confirmation that Rosenstein’s original scope memo was based on empowering/authorizing Weissmann and Mueller to investigate (ie. ‘utilize’) the dossier manufactured by Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele.
Rep Adam Schiff is a lying skunk. He knew the truth but knows a lie was better for his side.
I do believe that Stefanik is on our side. A white hat.
I watched the interview of Comey by Stefanik live. Unusual for me – I think that I was home sick that day. I wondered why nobody was calling out Comey for not following procedures because of “the sensitivity of the matter”.
What a bunch of BS. Comey is psychopath.
Let’s not give skunks a bad name.
Maybe Schiff-for-brains is unwittingly conflating when he personally learned about it versus when the Go8 was officially briefed.
Ooopsie.
Go back and look at ALL questions from Elise during the process over the last two years. You’ll find that she was a subdued/quiet questioner who hit the bulls eye every time.
No questions that resulted in ‘I would have to take that to closed door’. ‘that’s classified’. ‘that’s not my understanding.
Instead No it was not on that DATE. Yes it was on that DATE.
She was as a good as a Reverse Simpson laying the case for any honest investigator who would eventually square each testimony with the dates/facts.
It’s too bad Stefanik doesn’t have a better voting record.
I wish I lived in her district, she is a formidable person. But sadly, I live in Illinois where my rep, is Quigley… a bonafide Trump hater.
I think maybe there’s some misunderstanding about what a whistleblower is. It’s not someone who, once discovered, agrees to turn over others. It’s someone who rings the bell and sounds the alarm on wrongdoing they are not involved/complicit in.
At this point in time, there are no known FBI whistleblowers on the 10+ years of unlawful spying which has occurred against U.S. citizens.
Really? See my list below, specifically #4. He claims Mueller set up a secret spying program starting in 2004!
I haven’t heard of him or the site, so am not sure if the veracity.
Exactly! After you get caught is not when you become a whistleblower.
For the sake of accuracy, you’ve raised an important distinction. I do believe there have been a few whistleblowers; however, it would appear that any new names coming forward are merely people who are finally comfortable revealing the abuses they’ve seen.
Then, we must also distinguish between those (above) and the people who rat or turn when caught. Totally different scenario there.
No known FBI whistleblowers? 10+ years of unlawful spying against U.S. citizens?
More like unlawful spying since J. Edgar Hoover…
First, you need to read about Mark Felt (aka Deep Throat).
He’s only the most widely-known FBI whistleblower in the history of the FBI.
Second, there are indeed FBI whistleblowers coming forward.
Why are whistleblowers now coming forward? Barr and Durham perhaps?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Better late than never
No such thing as “this late” coming forward as a whistleblower.
Seeing the writing on the wall and trying to save your hide is not whistleblowing, that is called plea bargaining. After the ship is sunk it is too late to start bailing.
The Johnny Come Lately’s need to have the book thrown at them “twice” for failing to come forward two years ago when their testimony might have made a difference.
We’ve had 5 recent ones (see below) who seem to not get the best treatment. One was fired, and had his house searched for 6 hours!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe this is why we see no whistleblowers coming forward. You think??
LikeLiked by 5 people
Distinguishing between someone who throws caution three sheets to the wind to speak out and someone who’s concerned about his child making it to adulthood is not making too fine a point.
They likely felt they couldn’t trust their own chain of command.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s precisely what Meadows implied.
LikeLiked by 5 people
…well that part was left out of the quote……
The whistleblowers are coming forward now because they must believe that the white hats either are going to win or at least have a good chance to win. Many of the whistleblowers have been sitting on the sidelines waiting to see how things were going to shake out (that is, would they face reprisals if they spoke out) before they would act.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/05/28/sources-fbi-agents-afraid-to-testify-say-congress-likely-wont-protect-them/
This is a great signal, that these people apparently feel willing to come forward now. That means the tide seems to be turning. At least in the minds of the whistleblowers.
Hopefully they are correct.
In other words, the new whistle blowers are not principled at all, but simply opportunists like Joe Biden.
But who would you turn your information over to? I cannot think of a one person, prior to Barr coming into office. Not one Senator, no one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judaical Watch for one. Sydney Powell, Joe DiG, Victoria, Nunes, Soloman, Jordan, etc. And DJT!
Prior whistle blowers got nowhere regardless.
Far better late then never. Nest to hear their tales before we do anything other than support them now.
I thought an official ‘Whistleblower’ in governmental affairs had to turn to a legal agency or Senator or Congressman?
Not sure the sharks in the White House would have handled anything well, and Nunes was side-lined for months.
Tough, in my mind.
Because they know Congress is complicit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully, there’s some big time signs that it’s safe.
Things won’t occur until that occurs sometimes. The
15 year old black kid that cut my mother in law’s grass
was teased at his all black school. For “acting white”.
Which meant getting good grades. He finally had it with
all the teasing, and made arrangements to buy a gun.
The guy selling the gun took his 75 dollars, started to
hand the gun to him, changed his mind, and shot him
dead on the street.
Everyone in the neighborhood knew exactly who had
did it. Everyone was also terrified to say anything about
it. Three years went by, and predictably the shooter wound
up in jail on another crime. People swarmed out of the
woodwork after he was safely behind bars. Tons of phone
calls to the DA’s office. He’s currently serving life.
Maybe there’s been some big time reassurances, and
people are talking now. Hopefully, they’ll stay safe.
When talking about whistleblowers, and calling them “cowards” for not immedietly stepping forward,…I think its important to TRY to look at it from THEIR point of view. Its not only the negative consequences to them, its also the likelyhood that they will put themselves at substantial risk for,…..
WHAT?
If the answer is a firm conviction that it will do ABSOLUTELY no good, than logically it makes sense to NOT come forward, keep your head down, and hope for a change in that dynamic, SO THAT at least the risk will have a chance of yielding some tangible benefit.
While I never would have worked at FBI/DOJ. IF I did, no way I would have come forward while Rosie was running things! It would be pointless!
Just my two cents,…
I am sufficiently skeptical of anyone associated with the FBI to think that persons coming forward now, after the criminal, seditious charade has been exposed, are motivated primarily by self-interest; be it to mitigate their own culpability or to disingenuously associate themselves with justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They didn’t want to be Arkanicided.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And then there are those who tried. Snowden comes to mind being chased around the world. He saw it all as a contractor.
It is totally obvious! Have you never worked at in an organization with a corrupt or evil manager at a high level?
Any company/organization always claims that you can report wrongdoing without retribution, the complaint is anonymous, etc, but people aren’t stupid. The first time a whistleblower is fired/prosecuted/demoted/punished/ostracised/etc, nobody ever reports anything again.
HR departments like it that way in big organizations. They want whistleblowers silenced. It makes their lives less stressful. They can gossip all day, leave early to go to the gym, and push cultural marxist initiatives, like they do at companies that I have worked at.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are 100% correct about the corrupt and lazy HR departments.
Explains why Thousands of firms have outsourced HR.
Actually, a number of whistleblowers tried to go to Congress since 2017, but Congress referred them to DOJ, and there was no one at DOJ following up (or trusted – it was still full of swamp monsters).
But yes, now with Barr and Durham there, the whistleblowers have someone who will both listen and act, and who won’t destroy the whistleblowers lives.
Better late than never
Thanks for linking this SD. These were some very substantive new comments from Meadows and Nunes, even though Hannity did his best to talk over them.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Urgh!!! He also steals their thunder- Sara Carter, John Solomon. Ridiculous!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hannity asks a question. Before his guest can even finish their answer, he is interrupting with his own blather-which usually adds nothing and distracts from the points his guest were explaining to the audience. The only thing in Hannity’s favor is that he gives air time to people who are usually anathema to the Leftist media.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Laura Ingraham is as bad as Hannity is on talking over their guests.. They just must love their own narrative more than what others might say. They are both barely watchable
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s deeper than that. Hannity doesn’t want all the “juicy” stuff to come out all at once. He cuts them off so he can bring them back at a later date-keeps the ratings stretched out
I take meds for hypertension; thus, I can’t listen to very much of Hannity or my BP launches like Wiley Coyote in his Acme catapult.
I thought he did a good job with this interview. He did give them time to answer. Credit is due with this one IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
You need to stop with the criticism of Hannity – so you have a talk show? No. Of course you do not…He has been on the air for over 16 years pressing conservative values…Is he perfect? No. But he is in the fight night after night. Actually he is the only man left standing. He has taken the bullets while guys like O’Reilly have fallen…Laura is good… but she is new. Tucker is great.. but he is 5 minutes ago. Stop fracking our side. Not helpful. Sean is a patriot. More than you can imagine. Focus on the enemy – not friendly fire.
Absolutely true what you say. He is a patriot and he’s still unwatchable if you don’t enjoy being beaten repeatedly over the head with the same blunt instrument. I’ll take a break, then give Hannity another try only to rediscover anew the same old same old. Why give Fox my time when I can give it to SD with donations from time to time? Anything worth watch SD will link.God bless him.
What are people supposed to watch? Not everyone is on the internet –
Hannity is Number 1 for a reason – you will not get the info he puts out anywhere else on TV – period —–
I just do not understand why so many want to trash the best people on Fox News who get the conservative view out night after night when NOT ONE OTHER does!
If you confine yourself to one resource, doesn’t matter who it is, you are bound to miss a lot of good information.
What? Do you mean there was more to it than FBI-BAD?
Is the little dog (Toto) about to pull the curtain back?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great! I show 5 Whistleblowers in the recent past, some not treated so well. #4 is a new one to me; very interesting that he claims MUELLER LAUNCHED AN ILLEGAL SPYING program in 2004?!
1. Nov 2018, Daily Caller, Dennis Cain. “The FBI raided the home of a whistleblower who was in possession of documents regarding the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One, according to the whistleblower’s lawyer, Michael Socarras.”
“The whistleblower, Dennis Nathan Cain…” He was a government-approved Whistleblower and they searched his house for 6 hours! Unemployed now, tough times.
2. Uranium One Whistleblower William Douglas Campbell. Characterized by the Democrats as having nothing of substance in 2017. Long-term insider who wore a wire for our government when dealing with Russians;, kept notes; and received a payment from the FBI for his courageous work.
His attorney is Victoria Toesing, who says the Democrats made misleading statements and twisted his words. Ms. Toesing claimed several months ago Huber never even interviewed him!
3. Clinton Foundation IRS Whistleblowers John Moynihan and Larry Doyle. December 2018. The pair believe they have proof of pay-to-play and tens of Millions in unpaid CF taxes. They have turned over their information to the FBI and IRS.
4. I just ran into this one. Very interesting. Not familiar with the site or track record.
Former CIA/NSA/DIA subcontractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis Montgomery and his attorney Larry Klayman, claim the FBI (under Mueller) provided “computers to a secret CIA/NSA surveillance program that was launched in 2004. That program morphed into a domestic surveillance program that spied on Donald Trump and his associates.”
https://www.commdiginews.com/politics-2/cia-whistleblower-muellers-fbi-computers-spied-on-trump-and-scotus-91264/
5. There is a fifth Whistleblower who hasn’t been identified. I believe he was a long-term government employee. He compiled irregular data, it may have been about Hillary Clinton, and sent a huge packet to the FBI. He never heard back from them.
Disturbed at no response, he personally went to the FBI with the same packet of information and CDs, and spoke to the specific supervisor in charge of such. (Sorry for being vague, this was maybe 2 years ago.)
Look up FBI and Whistleblower. There appears to be a pattern of burying people, igniring fheir rights, etc.
Unless I’m misunderstanding something, replying to your comment above replying to my comment – none of these were FBI agents.
That was the point I was trying to highlight. I did not mean to imply nobody had accused the FBI of wrongdoing – I was saying there have been no known whistleblowers from within the FBI on any of the issues I highlighted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Being an agent makes it even more difficult and dangerous.
OK, gotcha. Probably like the Thin Blue Line phenomena?
Re: Dennis Montgomery…listen to this!!! Lays out how and why he became a whistleblower…VERY INTERESTING…long, but worth it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
#4. Do you mean you’ve never heard of Dennis Montgomery, or the website. If you do mean that you’ve never heard of Dennis Montgomery, I hope that is not the norm for most people hear. But if that’s the case, there is so much more for people to learn about what’s really been going on. The rabbit hole goes very deep…. Sorry, not trying to be an ass****.
Isn’t Montgomery the one they thought they could wait out, he had progressed cancer?
Here’s what they did to Nathan Cain, very scary, and there isn’t any follow up information:
https://pjmedia.com/trending/clinton-appointed-judge-refuses-to-unseal-documents-pertaining-to-raid-on-alleged-clinton-foundation-whistleblower/
I read a decent amount, a decent amount of CTH (hard to read it all when there are multiple threads and a lot going on), and no, I don’t recall his name.
There are a dozen or so people I also try to keep up with … Joe diGenova, Victoria Toesing, Robert Barnes (twitter), Paul Sperry (ditto), Kimberely Strassel, POTUS, Markets that Work, Sara Carter, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan … and the name doesn’t ring a bell.
So much going on. I made my own list on some of the alleged ongoing investigations … like Cody Hiland in Arkansas who was reported to have a Grand Jury 16 months ago … do Grand Jury’s take 16 months? Interesting that Barr said the Clinton Foundation and server investigations were close to “fruition”. Barr is careful with his words. If there was nothing there, he wouldn’t say anything, right?
And I really hate that we’re not seeing pictures of dirty cops like Strzok, Page, Brennan, Clapper out in public … DC and burbs really Democrat land.
Re point 4, this interview with Bill Binney is interesting.
I think your #4 is referring to a computer program called “The Hammer” devised and used by/for Clapper… what I’ve read about it is that it could collect pretty much any electronic information on anyone in the U.S. (texts, emails, social media, voice mails, phone calls), and was used at length by Clapper the the Obama administration to spy on anyone they didn’t like.
Why do we need more whistle blowers?
Don’t we have enough already? Isn’t there already mountains of evidence?
More delay!
@Streak264
Agreed-the IG referred Peter Strozk to the DOJ (criminal referral) for leaking CLASSIFIED INFORMATION, bu the DOJ (that means AG Barr) refused to prosecute.
Nothing new on the Hannity interview. More “I believe” and/or “people should” be prosecuted. No kidding.
I believe that was previous to Barr.
Has it been confirmed it was Strozk?
Yes, Streak. So many self-evident crimes, high crimes, and high treason that you could empanel grand juries for a decade and still not get to it all.
Well, imagine that!
They are feeling the heat now.
Great developments
I believe it is safe to say that the reason that people did not come forward is the corrupt people were their bosses. Now that there is a new AG, they feel safe to come forward.
I’ve watched over the years what happens to people who blow the whistle on corrupt politicians. They are the ones that get in trouble while the corrupt politicians remain unaffected.
Just a case in point, when Waco Reno was a FL state attorney in Miami-Dade, two whistle blowers came forward with evidence of vote fraud by the supervisor of elections and their staff. Reno immediately had them arrested and eventually scheduled for prosecution, essentially ruining them. Right before they were to have their day in court and get on the record, Reno dropped the charges and court was cancelled. No one has reported voter fraud by election officials since.
And of course, we know where Reno ended up, AG for HilLIARy’s first two terms. Bubba was too much of a doper and womanizer to really act as the President.
So, I can understand why, even when they have smoking gun evidence, like those two people in Miami-Dade, if the people enforcing the law are corrupt, which has become the case, the whistle blower is the victim and the perp(s) walk.
So, if people are coming forward, it’s because they believe in AG Barr who will prosecute the actual criminals and not the people reporting the crime.
There already is a mountain of evidence of FBI/DOJ crimes, yet no indictments. Don’t count on seeing any.
Now this comment here by ezgoer just shows how people forget where we were 2+ years ago when all this was considered just a conspiracy theory. Look at where we are now!!! Even MSM has to address it out in the open. Amazing. Thank you, God!!
\
BTW, I just booked my flght to DC for the 4th
This govt might work better if we erected a gallows on Capitol Hill.
“Also from Nunes, confirmation that Rosenstein’s original scope memo was based on empowering/authorizing Weissmann and Mueller to investigate (ie. ‘utilize’) the dossier manufactured by Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele.”
Does anyone have any thoughts on why people like Jeff Carlson (The Markets Work) and Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) think Rosenstein deserves a medal and is the hero in all of this? I mean I have always found it interesting how fond of Rosenstein Trump always seemed to be…. But with all we know, was Rosenstein really the knight in shining armor some make him out to be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No idea on Rosenstein.
Meuller and Co. spent 2 years trying to verify a set of allegations which multiple high ranking DOJ/FBI officials already swore was verified. Think about that for a minute. The instructions admit perjury.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That comment slapped me up side the head. Excellent point. The instructions admit (or accuse) perjury. I haven’t heard it pointed out that way. Nice!
My opinion is that he fessed up with Barr and agreed to put the Mueller operation to bed. In return, Barr said he would do what he could do keep Rosey from going STRAIGHT TO JAIL! Trump played along.
I agree. You could see the body language written all over Rosey’s face when Barr gave his first briefing on the 4-page summarized results of the Mueller report.
There is no evidence that sis currently available to demonstrate the Rod Rosenstein is a good guy . All of the publicly available indicates that RR was a self-serving career bureaucrat playing both ends against the middle for his own benefit . He may be credited with forcing people to play by the rules , after a weak start , but he did not insist upon the Special Counsel team being unbiased . He unleashed Mueller and Weissman to do their worst . I would need some convincing proof that RR was anything more than a political weathervane .
Wire, 25th amendment, Mueller coup—How many chances does rotten Rod get at the coup apple before people call him what he is–a high treason co-conspirator.
This is what citizens want to know:
ARE THE PERPETRATORS GOING TO PRISON?
There are a group of people in this country that have literally been getting away with murder
for quite some time, and the people of America live with a two tiered justice system.
ARE THE PERPETRATORS GOING TO PRISON?
@335blues-No, they are not going to jail. Been saying same for 2 years.
It’s the old Potomac two-step.
Gitmo supposedly near empty, with new facilities.
Compare the FBI to a tooth with decay –
If the decay wasn’t that much, the dentist would drill and fill in a place or two and leave the tooth in. But what if the decay was extensive? What should the dentist do then? I think that’s obvious – pull the damn tooth as it would be malpractice to try to save it!
I think I’m being more than fair to the FBI as I could have made a comparison using gangreene or cancer (although Joe Biden has promised to cure cancer).
Notice in Mr. Nunes statements: “corrupt rank and file“?
Please join me in prayer that Sean Hannity didn’t just have a stroke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone who doesn’t think there’s corruption in the FBI rank and file hasn’t spent much time around them in a professional capacity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Likewise anyone who has spent time in and around them know they aren’t all corrupt top to bottom and the most are not.
IMO, Nunes’ comment is a sweeping and unequivocal indictment of the entire organization. He has seen the documentation and not been free to reveal the gory details. He knows the facts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. Hannity just keeps repeating his idiot talking points about rank and file. He doesn’t seem to get the fact that our whole corrupt stasi state is in open rebellion to President Trump, the Constitution and the American people. The radical left are in firm control and it doesn’t look like they want to relinquish any of their ill gotten power.
I give us about a 1 percent chance of getting through this peacefully.
It’s almost like Hannity wants to stay on the good side of the rank and file in case his house gets raided-either that or he has a relative working at the FBI
The Mueller operation was a complete fraud and there should be some accountability for him and Weissman. Pardon everyone and start indicting the real crooks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we pardon 50-100 FBI employees – probably mostly Democrats – for leaking and taking bribes, we will encourage more of the same.
But I guess that’s the pattern with illegal employee behavior like Strzok – what, 20% indicted, others fired or let off with a slap on the wrist. It will continue to be Open Season on Republicans.
They could just ride the wave and give FBI employees bonuses for the best unauthorized leaks. s/
Senior FBI employees have been leaking since the days of J. Edgar Hoover, who used controlled leaks, and Mark Felt, aka Deep Throat, during Watergate.
It’s a part of the culture at the FBI.
Nunes gets it right – Fusion GPS and the FBI were on two parallel tracks that later merged.
This is what everyone gets wrong: thinking that the Steele dossier was part of the original FBI/CIA plan. The Steele dossier was a DNC creation for media consumption. It was never meant to be used as evidence for a FISA warrant, and Carter Page was never meant to be used as the target of said warrant. The FBI using the dossier was an act of shear desperation in a time of shrieking panic.
The FBI are being mendacious when they claim Steele broke the rules by shopping the dossier to the media. As the state department notes/email show, he’d already been contacting the media before the FBI tried to use the dossier when all their other operations had failed.
Using Papadopoulos to get the Trump team to chase Hillary’s emails – fail.
Getting the Italians to plant the emails on the US server of a Trump supporting Italian business man for the FBI to “discover” – fail.
Letting banned Russians into the US to entrap the Trump team into multiple suspicions meetings at Trump Tower – fail.
Failure after failure, all the while knowing that if they don’t bring down Trump, what Admiral Rogers has discovered will destroy them. This leads to mad panic and the crazed gamble of judge shopping and using a political smear document to get a FISA warrant against one of their own trusted paid informants. They were able to hold back the truth Admiral Rogers knew for a time, but in buying more time, they ultimately bought more rope.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The desperation demands an explanation. This seems to be the most plausible explanation for the desperation, for the “all-out-war” mentality. Trump said the other day that exposing the depth of the corruption would be remembered as one of his administration’s greatest achievements. It can’t count as a “great” achievement unless the corruption is very significant in the first place.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the decay wasn’t that much, the dentist would drill and fill in a place or two and leave the tooth in. But what if the decay was extensive? What should the dentist do then? I think that’s obvious – pull the damn tooth as it would be malpractice to try to save it!
I think I’m being more than fair to the FBI as I could have made a comparison using gangrene or cancer (although Joe Biden has promised to cure cancer).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow…that’s exactly the same, word for word, as Carson’s post……….
Maybe the whistleblowers are coming forward now because who doesn’t want to be a part of history being made. Especially when you get to be on the right side of history.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be immortalized as a true American Patriot.
Wouldn’t you want to be part of that?
In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.
– Mark Twain
When Pierre Laval was arrested many of his bodyguards claimed to secretlyhaving been long-standing members of the French Resistance.
As long as the topic of FBI corruption and malfeasance has come up, there is a piece I always find interesting. In I think 1957 dozens of organized crime bosses met in upstate New York. Of course, Hoover had told Congress at the Kefauver hearings that there was no such thing as Itslian organized crime. At the same hearing, the head of Treasury insisted there was, and in fact Treasury had put members in prison, primarily for nsrcotics. The mob worried about Treasury Agents, not FBI. An observant NY State Trooper noticed the expensive cars, did some checking, snd realizedwhat he had. Did he notify FBI? No, he knew about them. He got some Treasury Agrnts set up roadblocks, and caught about 60 or so. Huge blow to Itslian organized crime. And Hoover finally had to admit there was a problrm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t Elliot Ness (and his “Untouchables”) Treasury Agents?
The two pronged attack: Prohibition and tax evasion. Plus Capone’s syphillus was affecting his judgement. And he kept a high profile , unlike his mentor Torrio. I do not think FBI had gotten arrest authority quite yet. In retrospect might have been better had they remained only investigative.
Reposting this article by Victor David Hansen because it goes to the core of FBI’s culture in a logical format.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/06/fbi-tragedy-elites-above-law/
FISA Judge Collier stated in her ruling that the FBI had “an institutional lack of candor.”
AG Barr statement from CBS Interview
“In my mind, they are, sure. I mean, republics have fallen because of Praetorian Guard mentality where government officials get very arrogant, they identify the national interest with their own political preferences and they feel that anyone who has a different opinion, you know, is somehow an enemy of the state. And you know, there is that tendency that they know better and that, you know, they’re there to protect as guardians of the people. That can easily translate into essentially supervening the will of the majority and getting your own way as a government official.”
The FBI developed a cult mentality and sunlight is just beginning to show it I hope.
See the FBI’s star fall from the sky
Every dream about it was a lie
Here’s the one bitter lesson of the FBI’s history
It’s soul should no longer remain a mystery
So many stories to rearrange
What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange
And it has so many false faces
Any truth left in it erases
With the avalanche of all those lies
Dancing in its snake like eyes!
Hannity said Nunes made a great speech today, presumably at a hearing. Does anyone have a link?
