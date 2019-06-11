Secretary Pompeo Press Conference – U.S-Mexico Migration and Border Agreement…

Yesterday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a press conference to answer questions about the U.S-Mexicos migration and border security agreement. After reviewing some info from today, I’m inserting a graphic into Pompeo’s transcribed responses to better understand the “45 days” aspect. [Video and Transcript]
[Transcript – (emphasis mine)] SECRETARY POMPEO: A couple things this afternoon. First, I’ll give some remarks later this week that are consistent with what we’ve been working on for my entire time here in the Indo-Pacific.
I’ll be speaking to a group of Indian business leaders in preparation for the trip that I’ll take in a couple weeks where I’ll be visiting India, an important part of President Trump’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific. And I’m looking forward to the opportunity both to give the set of remarks about how it is our relationship is so closely tied economically, but also importantly the things that the United States and India can continue to do to build out what is an incredibly important relationship for both countries.
I thought too I’d spend just a minute here talking about the agreement that was reached with the United States and Mexico on Friday of last week. Frankly, it reflects diplomacy at its finest. It shows the enduring strength, too, of the relationship between our two countries, and it’s a significant win for the American people.
The deal continues the Trump administration’s commitment – the strongest by any administration in history – to confront the tide of illegal immigration and many other problems along our southern border, including the drug trafficking issues that transit there. The President is doing precisely what he said he would do.
We agreed to a number of things, including the placement of 6,000 Mexican National Guard along the Mexican southern border. It’s the biggest effort to date that the Mexicans have committed. It’s something that we pressed for with them throughout the time of the negotiations. We will work closely with them to make sure that that is a successful effort.
Those crossing the U.S. southern border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await their adjudication of their asylum claims. We’ve seen this before; we were able to do this to the tune of a couple of hundred people per day. We now have the capacity to do this full throttle and engage this in a way that will make a fundamental difference in the calculus for those deciding to transit Mexico to try to get into the United States. This full-blown effort under the migration protocols is a big deal and was something that we worked on very, very diligently with our Mexican counterparts over two days.
And we’ll pursue other cooperative efforts, too.
For much of last week, Foreign Secretary Ebrard and his team were excellent partners in all of this. We worked alongside them with our team here at the State Department.
I’ve seen some reporting that says that these countless hours were nothing, that they amounted to a waste of time. I can tell you that the team here at the State Department believes full-throatedly that this an important set of agreements, important set of understandings, one that we’ll continue to work on, because in the end we’ll be measured by the outcomes that we deliver with respect to stemming the flow of illegal immigration into our country.
I want to, on that note, repeat my personal gratitude to Foreign Secretary Ebrard and his team. They worked hard; they were diligent; they defended the Mexican people. I think we made both of our countries proud with this agreement. I spoke to President Trump not too long ago about this. He is grateful to everyone who made this happen, and he had a chance to speak with President Obrador about this as well.
As I mentioned, this isn’t the end of the road. We’ve got a lot of work to do to implement what we’ve agreed to, not just in the joint declaration but the approach to the region, for Central America, that we agreed to last December. And we have full confidence, as the President tweeted yesterday, that Mexico will fulfill its shared commitments.
We’ll continue to work with Mexico to discuss migration asylum issues, and if necessary, we’ll take additional measures that the Mexican government agreed to during these conversations as well.
I look forward to great cooperation between our two countries. And with that, I’m happy to take a couple of questions.
MS ORTAGUS: Christina.
QUESTION: Thank you. Hi, Mr. Secretary.
SECRETARY POMPEO: Hi.
QUESTION: Can you explain what in this agreement was different than what was discussed between Secretary Nielsen and the Mexican governments in December, the agreement that people have been talking about? And have – in addition, is there a separate agreement with the Mexican government than what was announced Friday, as the President has suggested on Twitter? And both sides have said if there’s not enough progress we’re going to come back to the table and re-evaluate. How are you measuring that? What kind of metric are you going to use? Is there a specific number or target you need them to hit?
SECRETARY POMPEO: Sure. So I was part of those conversations in Houston in December when the original migrant protocols were put in place. The scale, the effort, the commitment here is very different from what we were able to achieve back in December and frankly wouldn’t have happened.
The entire team from the Mexican government that came up, they came up because the President had raised the specter of 5 percent tariffs on their products. It’s what prompted this series of conversations that took on a level of seriousness and a timed commitment that we were committed to getting done before the weekend. And so it’s a fundamentally different commitment about doing this across the entire border at scale.
You see the numbers in the several thousand per day. Those are the folks that will now be subject to the migrant protocols and will be, when appropriately adjudicated, returned to Mexico to await their asylum hearings inside of Mexico.
As for other agreements, there were a number of commitments made. I can’t go into them in detail here, but each side was committed to a set of outcomes.
The United States retained its ability to use its own determination of whether there was success along the border. You saw that the announcement was that the President would indefinitely suspend the tariffs.
That means if it’s the case that we’re not making sufficient progress that there’s risk that those tariffs will go back in place. And as we had these conversations with my foreign secretary – my counterpart Marcelo, we both understood that.
It means that we’re got hard work to do over the coming days and weeks to deliver on those actual outcomes on the ground along our southern border. I know the Mexican government is committed to it, and I know that not only the State Department but DHS and all the others who have real responsibility that will deliver this. I’m confident that this hard work will go to get – go – we will go hand-in-hand to make this deliverable something that we can all say yeah, this resulted from what we did last week.
QUESTION: And is there a metric that you’re going to use to judge that? Like, how will you decide how much progress or if enough progress has been made?
SECRETARY POMPEO: We will evaluate this literally daily.
MS ORTAGUS: Lesley.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, good afternoon. What do you think about other countries such as Brazil and Panama helping with this? Are you talking to them about perhaps backing up Mexico in its efforts to stem this migration, given that it’s – and again, coming to my colleague’s question, how much time are you prepared to give this to ensure – to make sure that it’s actually working?
SECRETARY POMPEO: Yeah. So I can’t answer the second question. Some amount of time. This won’t be instantaneous. It won’t happen today, but the work has already begun. So I don’t know. The agreement – we talked about 90 days, but I imagine that we’ll know the effectiveness, the ability of us to work together to deliver this, much more quickly than that. Perhaps a month, perhaps 45 days, we’ll have a good sense of whether we’re able to achieve these outcomes in the way we’re hoping that we can.
Graphic of Text in POTUS Hand Today – Note: “45 days“
As for other countries, yes, we’re going to work with the Central American countries too. A good deal of the folks who are transiting through – or into our country are coming through Mexico and are not originally from Mexico, and we have high expectations they’ll deliver as well. We have teams that will be working there this week to get agreements with those countries to put the onus where it is for them to make sure that their citizens are not the ones transiting through Mexico into the United States.
I can take one more.
MS ORTAGUS: Okay. BBC.
QUESTION: Just to follow up on that, in the agreement it says the United States and Mexico will lead in working with regional and international partners to build a more prosperous and secure Central America, but there have been steps to cut aid to Central America, so I’m wondering how that fits and whether you’re committing resources, not just sort of negotiations to this. Are you going to put money into it or expertise?
SECRETARY POMPEO: Yeah, I think you’ve conflated economic prosperity with U.S. dollars going down to those places. I don’t think about them that way remotely. Those economies need to grow. They need to develop rule of law. They need to develop systems and to grow their economies.
The United States is prepared to do the things we need to do, but we’ve made no incremental resource commitments associated with this deal. We didn’t offer any resource assistance to the Mexican government to deliver these outcomes. We’ve not done so in Central America as well. Where we find it in our interest in the Northern Triangle or in Mexico to provide resources that make sense to protect the American people, we’ll do that. But in the first instance, these nations have the responsibility to take care of these immigration problems in their home country.
Thank you all.
KILLER Bottom Line from future POTUS:
Resources. That word has lots of uses.
I think that was a veiled threat to Mexico. Cooperation or cartels might become terrorist listed and our military will handle it from there.
” They need to develop rule of law.”
Hopefully they won’t take lessons on that from America’s FBI, DOJ, CIA and DNC or they will be as bad, or worse, off than they are now.
I believe he's future-POTUS-In-training also.
Absolutely! I'm almost as excited about voting for Pompeo in 2024 as I am about voting for VVSGPDJT in 2020.

Woot! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Woot! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Despite his very Swamp-associated background, Mike Pompeo has been fully on board to date with MAGA policies in his SOS role. But I want to wait to see who PDJT endorses in 2023.
Pompeo/Nunes 2024
Pompeo/Nunes 2024
Glad you like.
Glad you like.
Pompeo knows how to answer Gotcha questions and he is deadly with silence.
I hope he stays on, and our President sees Pompeo’s value in this way.
Pompeo is Alpha, and USA cannot endure a Beta such as Pence, in a position to ensure MAGA policies and commitment.
I am not a Pence-hater, but he is Not a Leader…I think he is a good VP, he does what is asked of him, but he has no ability to inspire.
Pompeo at the very least has moxie and authority, and, imo, most definitely is emerging as a most viable Candidate for 2024.
Pompeo knows how to answer Gotcha questions and he is deadly with silence.
Like J-Hawk basketball, Pompeo is from Kansas….and a winner like POTUS Trump!
When those arrive at parity with the USA, that nation will be of equal caliber, equal cost of living, and equal quality of life; there won’t be a arbitrage available to cut costs as is the case in going to 3rd world countries. Therein is the root of it all. Keen interaction with 3rd world nations sends our labors to them and brings their woes to us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like J-Hawk basketball, Pompeo is from Kansas….and a winner like POTUS Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
More importantly, he was top of his class at the greatest leadership development academy in the world: USMA at West Point.
HUA
That is the money quote, isn't it, BKR?
LikeLiked by 7 people
😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
😉
Sorry Mr Secretary but you are dealing with the wrong people. Mexico is a cartel controlled narco state. This may slow down the flood for a bit but it’s in the economic interests of the cartels to continue both the drug and human trafficking.
We must face the reality that the “country” immediately to our south is an enemy. There are already untold 1,000s of cartel members right here in this country with a massive drug distribution & crime network. They are worse then the mafia ever was, will commit unspeakable violence on anyone that dares to interfere with them.
It’s going to take no less then the military invading and wiping them out. They’re right on our doorstep and mean us harm.
Sadly as long as the dems see these illegals as their only means to holding onto power, they will frustrate any efforts by the sane people to defend ourselves.
And you don't think that the Mexican citizens are sick and tired of opening their local newspapers and seeing who got "eliminated" the night before?

Not every Mexican is a "border rat" or a cartel member!

And remember…..for the most part…we took out the Mafia. And Italy basically took control of their Mafia.

Mexico does not have law. They live by —Shoot, Shovel and Shut up. Or, assassinate to give a message. Just sit back ….keep an eye out on the Mexican newspapers, especially local ones, and see what happens.

Forty five days. And with the temps reaching in the 100's-going to be a lot of "dehydrated" folks! Just wait and see what happens—either way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you don’t think that the Mexican citizens are sick and tired of opening their local newspapers and seeing who got “eliminated” the night before?
Not every Mexican is a “border rat” or a cartel member!
And remember…..for the most part…we took out the Mafia. And Italy basically took control of their Mafia.
Mexico does not have law. They live by —Shoot, Shovel and Shut up. Or, assassinate to give a message. Just sit back ….keep an eye out on the Mexican newspapers, especially local ones, and see what happens.
Forty five days. And with the temps reaching in the 100’s-going to be a lot of “dehydrated” folks! Just wait and see what happens—either way.
I would like to throw a little smoke here not to cover your post, you are correct in your thoughts and ideas. But, our own government is literally standing holding the gates open for invaders with EBT cards for all. Basically instant citizenship for all takers who wish to actually take up residence.
Our country is a giant company with different companies beneath the one USA logo and in order to increase production, GDP, we have to have huge increases on employment as we see companies expand. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2018/10/16/america-has-record-million-job-openings-making-it-an-especially-advantageous-time-ask-raise/?utm_term=.36592650e389
https://www.bls.gov/news.release/jolts.nr0.htm
All that to say, maybe democrats want votes but they are not the only problem. They want the power being built.
Wrong! Once they set foot in Mexico it becomes the first country of asylum so if they show up here we can send them back without a court battle.
These companies are cashing in on cheap labor while we pay for all the costs. Something parallel to venture capitalists.
Awesome answer by Pompeo!

Finally, assigning the proper responsibility where it belongs. FINALLY!
Awesome answer by Pompeo!
Finally, assigning the proper responsibility where it belongs. FINALLY!
So you're saying there's a chance?
So you’re saying there’s a chance?
VSGPOTUSDJT ON LIVE Now W. DES MOINES GOP
https://www.c-span.org/video/?461623-1/president-trump-delivers-remarks-iowa-republican-dinner
"Don't the Congressmen who are still … in spite of it all … Fixated On The Goddamn MUELLER REPORT™ … GET IT by now?"

So sorry, but sometimes a human lifespan runs just a little bit too long …
MR –

And the gene pool just not quite deep enough …
So sorry, but sometimes a human lifespan runs just a little bit too long …
MR –
And the gene pool just not quite deep enough …
The entire thing calls to mind something about a circle jerk er joke.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The entire thing calls to mind something about a circle jerk er joke.
They get it. They are going to run their marxist-alinsky play out as long and as far as they can. These are not Americans; they are our enemies. They must be soundly defeated. Once they no longer have Mexican criminal funding and Chinese “one road” massive funding, we will see a different future – for us and for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
” They need to develop rule of law”
The Secretary wins the innerwebs for the day with that statement. When I see all the protesters, / resisters screaming bla bla bla America & Trump stinks, I really want to whip out my credit card, buy them a ticket, and let them immigrate to all these countries where graft is the norm, politicians take dirt to a new level and how they are no different to Russia before or after the Iron Curtain. So much of the world is UnCrapistan. And as bad as they think we are, we are miles ahead of anyone else with our rule of law, its historical hap tips to English common law, the Magna Carta, the Judo/Christian ethos, and frankly English Culture that the late Justice Scalia noted was not that bad at all. Our friends to the South really need an enema, I don’t know where they start….
LikeLiked by 6 people
You know the Fake News was hoping it was some junk mail he was holding up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted on open thread earlier and got attacked by lurkeralbert
If they took the time to READ, they would have found this.
Funny how that works.
Brian J. Karem seems to be TDS-infected. Moreover, it is amplified by his sense of superiority based in his stupidity.
I left out the best . This in the same replies.
Brian J. Karem seems to be TDS-infected. Moreover, it is amplified by his sense of superiority based in his stupidity.
People like you?

Who do you think is the target?

He has to resort to ringmaster theatrics to get coverage from the media. It's tiresome, but that's the reality we live in.
Cause right now all I kinda am getting is “an agreement to make an agreement within 45 days”. Which I guess is really progress since this has been going on for decades. But who is the target wih this note trick?
People like you?
Who do you think is the target?
He has to resort to ringmaster theatrics to get coverage from the media. It’s tiresome, but that’s the reality we live in.
People like me? That was bizarrely uninformed and disposable of a comment. I’m here on the Treehouse and other places often. If you read ANY of the shares or tweets of the majority who found/deciphered the text, they can’t make heads or tails of it since they lack all the context as many (which I do not lack of context). As well as the fact that they hate him. So to them it’s just an “Agreement about an agreement”. I don’t think that’s the audience.
So I’m trying to understand the nuanced purpose of fluttering the note about to get cryptic messages out there. 45 days, I get it. But Pompeo stated nearly the same thing in his presser.
I’m looking for nuance, Deb. You could too! But I do love you, whomever you are
The text in the paragraphs states:
“If the United States determines, at its discretion and after consultation with Mexico, after 45 calendar days from the date of the issuance of the Joint Declaration, that the measures adopted by the Government of Mexico pursuant to the Joint Declaration have not sufficiently achieved results in addressing the flow of migrants to the souther border of the United States, the Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement will come into force within 45 days.”
We've seen this before; we were able to do this to the tune of a couple of hundred people per day.

We now have the capacity to do this full throttle and engage this in a way that will make a fundamental difference in the calculus for those deciding to transit Mexico to try to get into the United States.

This full-blown effort under the migration protocols is a big deal and was something that we worked on very, very diligently with our Mexican counterparts over two days.
IMO, no conclusions can yet be drawn as to effectiveness since we (the public) aren’t yet privy to the rest of the Joint Declaration and agreement details. SOS Pompeo also refrained from releasing or announcing details. Sundance( in his article) has given as complete and accurate a report and analysis as can be done at this point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right so it seems like a nuanced way of re-supporting what Pompeo announced without actually saying it publicly ? More likely he’s just trying to drive the media more and more nuts.
The most consequential President Of The United States since FDR, a wartime President.
We now have the capacity to do this full throttle and engage this in a way that will make a fundamental difference in the calculus for those deciding to transit Mexico to try to get into the United States.
Remember this?, It was tweeted less than a month ago!
The most consequential President Of The United States since FDR, a wartime President.
Remember this?, It was tweeted less than a month ago!
Its been published that US organizations are funding the migrants crossing the border illegally. It seems to me that RICO laws are being broken and if the FBI follows the money trail, we could probably shut it down faster than Mexico. An additional (lawfare) approach to solving this crisis is in order.
Dirty CoC.
Quote: SECRETARY POMPEO: “Yeah, I think you’ve conflated economic prosperity with U.S. dollars going down to those places.”
Enmedia CoC Economic Interpretation ….”US must be “piggy bank” for the poor Sh#tholes of the world.” …make them helpless and hopeless so they can come and get their $1000 EBT card from New Mexico as they pass through the IWBC “open gate” in Sunland, NM
Thanks to Sundance – the transcripts really help with nuances of what speakers say.
For instance Pompeo says that illegal border-crossers
“will be, when appropriately adjudicated, returned to Mexico to await their asylum hearings inside of Mexico.”
What does that really mean? Seems to me the corruption and congestion on this side has an avenue to continue, because ‘appropriate adjudication” can be used as a roadblock.
Mexico will do nothing until they feel real pain. Without lessening what Trump has achieved in forcing Mexico to the table, there is a certainty that just like China did, Mexico will call Trump’s bluff. These people are so embolden by the disloyalty to Trump by our elected officials in congress that they figure they can waffalate and procrastinate till the 2020 election.
Frankly, I want Mexico to fail like they always do, because those tariffs will be slapped on and the anti-American Mexicans will feel some pain. It would give our welfare farmers a chance to grow real food for their own country. Florida grows avocados and should really start building that industry. (noticed I did not mention California though they could easily work on increasing agricultural supply to this country, but won’t). There is no reason that America should be importing so much agricultural produce while supplementing farmers for keeping fields idle. At least we will get food that is not irradiated when we get back to growing our own food. The excuse for irradiating agricultural products is that they are grown outside the USA and could be carrying harmful organisms.
It means they’ll have to stay in Mexico until their asylum request is denied, after which they’ll have to go home to Central America.
I suspect this also incentivizes Mexico’s interception of these “asylum” seekers at their own southern border also. If they turn them away, even after a brief asylum process, they will be rid of them much quicker than they will if they let them reach us and our pathetic corrupted overwhelmed system begins a much more lengthy process, during which Mexico has to care for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/good-friends-modi-and-xi-will-meet-at-bishkek-says-china/articleshow/69732579.cms
https://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/xi-modi-may-discuss-us-trade-protectionism-in-bishkek-china-119061000166_1.html
http://www.jammulinksnews.com/newsdetail/194161/Jammu-Links-News-India-China_trade_to_cross_USD_100_billion_this_y
Sometimes, while the Uniparty keeps most of the US distracted on imaginary issues, secondary issues and social/cultural topics and dramas, there are big things happening in the rest of the world. Wouldn’t know this from watching our media or listening to the jr high level questions of US “reporters”.
With Pompeo at State, Mnuchin at Treasury and Ross at Commerce, now Barr at DOJ, pending Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan (a networked Boeing engineer/executive), seems a low-key technocratic replacement for USMC Gen. “Mad Dog” Mattis– probably just the military-industrial complex type the Pentagon sorely needs in Pres. Trump’s era of combined-arms/economic confrontations.
In this team, as most emphatically in Trump himself, we sense a can-do aspirational spirit (“esprit d’escalier”) mixed with Yankee Trader wiles sadly lacking since 1988. For this country’s sake, as for the world’s, let’s hope Hsi’s bellicose commissars, Brussels’ EU kleptarchs, Putin’s soft-Soviets, meet their hubristic nemesis over the next decades.
I think I might agree with what you just tried to say.
I believe you were reaching for “esprit de corps,” perhaps?
“Esprit de l’escalier” signifies that sense one gets upon recognizing all too late what one wishes they had thought to say in the moment, as in after leaving the party and descending the apartment stairs when the woulda been witty riposte finally dawns on oneself. “Escalier” = stairs.
I experience this regularly at CTH.
Here on the “front line”. And my two cents.
The rule when dealing with Mexico and the Cartels….there are NO RULES!
Ever seen a Mexican local newspaper? Filled with all the murders–and the most horrific manner of death for some. The people hanging from overpasses. College kids that they found in mass graves. Heads being delivered. Pretty barbaric.
AMLO was elected with the promise he would clean up the corruption. Not every Mexican citizen is a “border rat” – and not all Mexican people are cartel. People have jobs and are enjoying a pretty nice life. Think they like the violence and cartels–nope.. And talk about a corrupt media…they make CNN look like non fiction. Their disgust/fear of cartel violence….and now with the “justification” of impending tariffs which will/could affect their standard of living…loss of jobs, etc.
People say stop the remittances…yeah…think about it.
That is a direct link to who is sending and who is receiving (think location)
You don’t think that the U.S. hasn’t kicked up their intelligence operations,and have, for some time?
National Security. Share the info with Mexico and AMLO.
I am thinking (hoping) the clean up (Mexico) is going to begin, with the help of the U.S.A! And like I said….NO RULES in Mexico We (U.S.) are all about rules and law. Mexico…..nope—-law doesn’t exist.
People disappear there ALL the time. And if there is no record of a person since they “didn’t exist” in Mexico………………………..!
Just going to sit back…….and prop my feet up and waiting to see what happens.
