“China Joe” Biden Will Reverse and Call China Geopolitical Threat…

June 11, 2019

According to two media reports democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to completely reverse his position on China, and outline the Asian nation as a global geopolitical threat in an Iowa speech today. That’s not a reversal or a flip-flop, that would be a triple-lindy.

Since the first day he announced his candidacy Joe Biden has been saying China does not pose a threat to the U.S. or our global allies.  He has consistently down-played any talk of China as an economic or geopolitical threat to the U.S.

The Biden family has also made millions from their financial relationships with China, assisted by the family patriarch selling policy influence.

Biden has been so far out-front while advocating his friendly position toward China that he’s even been nick-named “China Joe” by those paying close attention….  And now he’s going to reverse that completely? Reminder:

Either those media reports are wrong, or Biden’s internal campaign pollster finally got through to him how ridiculously stupid he looks defending China.

134 Responses to “China Joe” Biden Will Reverse and Call China Geopolitical Threat…

  1. fanbeav says:
    June 11, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    I want to see the crowd size there at the Biden snooze fest but the lying media won’t show it! Lots of people lined the streets to see President Trump drive through and many at the airport!

  2. jmclever says:
    June 11, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    These old politicians go on autopilot when running campaigns and interfacing with the public, but their old scripts don’t allow for the internet! In the old days, it would have been a standard “reverse position and I never said that” move. But the internet never forgets.

  3. Graham Pink says:
    June 11, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    If he did say any of those things it has been completely ignored by the media.

  4. sarasotosfan says:
    June 11, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    It is hilarious he is going to riff on China in the corn belt. Imagine how exciting that will be to listen to. zzzzzzzzzzzzz

  5. bkrg2 says:
    June 11, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Worst thing is this is the leading Demonrat candidate
    And the only one of the 84 candidates that has a chance of beating Trump

    I think China Joe intentionally flip flops on every issue so the MSM will have both sound bites available for all the idiotic sheeple

    Either that or he is going to succeed in doing a Quadruple Lindey and disrespect the legacy of Rodney Dangerfield

  6. Bigly says:
    June 11, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    I watched the video and the entire time was thinking –

    Fred Thompson.

    Remember how the media told us he was the man…all the way up until the moment he wasn’t.

    That’s Biden.

    • redthunder238 says:
      June 11, 2019 at 6:25 pm

      It will interesting to see who the media goes with if it’s not Biden. The sane one’s know he’s their only hope but the LOONS have taken over.

