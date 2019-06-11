“China Joe” Biden Will Reverse and Call China Geopolitical Threat…

According to two media reports democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to completely reverse his position on China, and outline the Asian nation as a global geopolitical threat in an Iowa speech today. That’s not a reversal or a flip-flop, that would be a triple-lindy.

Since the first day he announced his candidacy Joe Biden has been saying China does not pose a threat to the U.S. or our global allies. He has consistently down-played any talk of China as an economic or geopolitical threat to the U.S.

The Biden family has also made millions from their financial relationships with China, assisted by the family patriarch selling policy influence.

Biden has been so far out-front while advocating his friendly position toward China that he’s even been nick-named “China Joe” by those paying close attention…. And now he’s going to reverse that completely? Reminder:

Either those media reports are wrong, or Biden’s internal campaign pollster finally got through to him how ridiculously stupid he looks defending China.

