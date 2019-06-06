To Avoid Tariffs Mexico Pledges Troops to Border, Trump Response: ‘Results First’ – Tariffs Will Commence…

In an effort to avoid the tariffs scheduled to begin next Monday; and not admitting they have no ability to influence the U.S-Mexico border region controlled by drug cartels; the conniving Mexican government is pledging to send troops to their southern border.
However, President Trump isn’t in the mood for more empty promises. In essence, the U.S. position led by Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is: do it, and let’s see… in the meantime, tariffs will commence until Mexican priorities are improved.
WASHINGTON – Faced with Trump’s threat to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican goods beginning Monday, Mexican officials have pledged to deploy up to 6,000 National Guard troops to the country’s border region with Guatemala, a show of force they say will make immediate reductions in the number of Central Americans heading north toward the U.S. border.
The Mexican official and the U.S. official said the countries are negotiating a sweeping plan to overhaul asylum rules across the region, a move that would require Central Americans to seek refuge in the first foreign country they set foot upon after fleeing their homeland.
Under such a plan, the United States would swiftly deport Guatemalan asylum seekers who set foot on U.S. soil to Mexico. And the United States would send Honduran and Salvadoran asylum applicants to Guatemala, whose government held talks with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan last week. Central American migrants who express a fear of death or torture if sent back to their home countries would be interviewed by a U.S. asylum officer to determine if the chances of such harm were more likely than not — a higher screening standard with a greater likelihood of rejection than current procedures.
Mexico has repeatedly said it will not accept the kind of “Safe Third Country” agreement that the U.S. has with Canada, a pact that requires asylum seekers to apply for refuge in whichever country they arrive in first, as each are considered safe havens. But the Mexican official said the government is willing to make asylum changes for the sake of a coordinated regional approach.
Mexican negotiators also have made clear that they will pull their offers from the table if Trump imposes the tariffs, telling the U.S. that the economic damage would undermine Mexico’s ability to afford tougher enforcement. (read more)
Speaking to reporters after a Pennsylvania speech, Vice-President Mike Pence said while the U.S. appreciates the position of the Mexican government, unless the administration sees measurable results, the tariffs will go into effect as scheduled.
Yes! This is EXACTLY what I hoped our position would be!
Absolutely!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Just Perfect!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
There are no ‘political’ wins for POTUS Trump to get. Nobody outside of us deplorables will credit him with anything. So, let’s just go ahead and get the real victories. Praise or not. Fight the battles that have needed to be fought for decades and WIN!! The country is a better place and continues to get better now that MAGA is hitting on all cylinders.
I think we have just the man to “fight the battles that have needed to be fought for decades and WIN.”
that is such an important remark, gawntrail, and stated so clearly – there are no political wins for POTUS, so let’s get the real wins.
Us, too..YES!
Stand Our Ground
We are ready to Stand Our Ground and Stand With You, President Trump.
Their 6,000 Nat’l Guards (Nat’l Guard? Not Army?) will not be able to control their southern borders, just like last time they tried it. Mexico leadership is a joke. They are all dealer dealers as well, since they aid and abet the drug cartels.
As we all suspected, AmLo has been playing The Stalling Game.
Your Gig is Up, AmLo, Buh Bye!
‘dealer dealers’?…oops, I meant ‘drug dealers’…duh..
What a badass president we have!
Let’s hope they are armed. Sad to say, but a few Mexican standoffs will solve this issue overnight.
A purely voluntary contribution of 5% by Mexico towards building the wall is welcome. Toll booths at every border crossing would be good too.
Of course we could let the People’s Republic of China’s Colony of Chexico do both……..
Jimminy Cricket it looks like after all is said and done Mexico is in fact stepping up to pay for the wall …. in spite of all the ugly talk before about not wanting to do their fair share. Shows everybody Mexico has a heart after all. Cooperation from Mexico ….imagine that. I know, I know it is probably piling on the praise too thick. But for Mexico to be volunteering to pay for the wall just to make President Trump look good, well it is mighty white of them.
Another Promise Made. Promise Kept—-Check!
Trump admin should have simply responded with a pledge – using as similar wording as possible – something to the effect of “and we pledge to end the tariffs as soon as the pledged troops arrive and are able to staunch the flow/crisis”.
But good on him for not falling for empty promises/gestures!
MEXICAN MEDDLING IN OUR ELECTIONS
Trump’s tariffs are necessary, but too nice for Mexico’s colonial regime.
June 6, 2019 – Lloyd Billingsley
AMLO, as the Mexican president is known, blasted Trump for “turning the United States, overnight, from a country of brotherly love for immigrants from around the world, to a bolted space, where there’s stigmatizing, mistreatment, abuse, persecution, and a denial of the right to justice to those who seek — with sacrifice and hard work — to live free from misery.”
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273922/mexican-meddling-our-elections-lloyd-billingsley
“…to live free from misery”
Blunt, but apt, description of Mexico. From their President, no less!
They have to know our MI has eyes on every square inch of Meh-ico. There’s no shell game to be played. Pay the tariff until you stop the flow, period. Meh-ico is and has been so corrupt for centuries that this upsets their normal business model, which is taking bribes to getting anything done.
Trump should start at 25% I’ll just stop eating at Chipotle for awhile.
I heard on OANN that chipotle said they would only have to raise the prices of the burritos and nothing else with the trump tariff. The burritos would go up 5 cents 😇
I was hoping there was some ‘incentive’ for Mexico to continue. If memory serves, they were given an ultimatum once before and they stepped up to hold the Caravan in Tijuana but once the carrot was delivered they stepped all the way back on the southern end of things. I believe there was even video of police officers assisting the next caravan.
AMLO was quite clear in his belief that there should be no limits on immigration into the US when he was campaigning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is a lot like Mexican illegal aliens doing the jobs ‘American workers won’t do’. Mexican troops doing the job (don’t ask me how much and for how long, because I don’t know) American troops won’t do (or the Pentagon highly resists letting them do).
In any case, if our military is all but utterly useless, for whatever reason(s), for the defense of our own nation being invaded by millions across our southern border, I really don’t think we should be giving the Pentagon anything like $715 billion a year.
Our military doesn’t have the right to go into Mexico and stop the illegals from flowing through. Only Mexico can do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Close the border until Mexico stops every person trying to enter at their southern border. Also, they need to send every one of them back south that already got into Mexico and are hanging out, waiting for Republicans to have their way and let them into America.
Close the border AND impose tariffs. We are in no hurry, Mexico. Are you?
Go straight for the 25% Why wait? Come to think of it we should slap a fidy dollar fee on every western union money order from the US to mexico. Time to starve this parasite pretending to be a good neighbor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am with you!
Here’s an idea: Everybody remain in their own s**hole countries. If you want to move to another country, apply to that country. If accepted, then you can move to that country. Anything else is just illegal aliens playing the system and receiving amnesty by degrees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
About this…Keep your ass in your own country and if it sucks there, reform it yourselves! You are responsible for your own government…don’t like your government, then do something about it and stay there where your home and family are!!!!
Enough of this asylum crap!!!
“Trust but verify” comes to mind.
Art, in this case we should have “verify, trust, verify, tariffs, verify, trust……
This will be a good test for VP Mike Pence, to see if he has the true grit to follow in our favorite President’s footsteps.
Trust, but verify won’t work with the Mexicans, the moment they get to break their word, they will.
Excellent. Have to start treating these countries like the children they’ve become and demand results.
…and put up with the childish Dems/Media screaming how unfair it is, how much of a meanie Trump is, to first expect results from Mexico before lifting tariffs.
“Mexican officials have pledged to deploy up to 6,000 National Guard troops to the country’s border region with Guatemala”
They should have 5 times that many there. And we should have at least 10 times that number on our southern border.
Hat tip to ristvan, Fox Business about 15 min ago noted an agreement from 1951! Aka 8USC§1158. Love CTH, thank you Sundance & ristvan, cutting edge always….
“a pact that requires asylum seekers to apply for refuge in whichever country they arrive in first, as each are considered safe havens.”
That isn’t some special agreement , it’s a standard UN “refugee”, “asylum seeker”, illegal alien Treaty provision.
For instance none of the above can legally transit Indonesia and then claim anything of Australia, Indonesia is the first suitable country. Australia sends every one of them back if they arrive illegally. Seems the US has a lot to learn.
I gotta believe at this point that the cartels are in control and not AMLO. Has AMLO sided with the cartels or Trump? He must choose. Trump probably gives him the safest route out of this.
Hard Truth. He has sided with the Cartels. He has to live with them.
No offense to anyone, but, think about having to live under the threat of those savages. NOBODY is safe unless 2 or 3 Cartels agree that YOU are safe. Of course he is with them. 99% of sane people would be too. Simple pragmatism rules the day. It will take a third party to clean out the Cartels. Mexico has no hope to do it itself. The Cartels have more bullets and bombs than Mexico has Patriots. Simple math.
That is a no-win situation in Mexico
I’ve recommended to VSGPOTUS that he use a expanded Sicario method.
He never got back to me.
Just me? I glanced at the pic of AMLO at the beginning of the article and thought I was looking at Jeff Sessions!
Love our VSGDJT more and more every day! God bless you sir!
I hope they do not forget to add in the MPF (merchandise processing fee), which should make the actual rate about 5.33 per cent, although it is capped at about $500 per entry. It adds up.
Glad to hear the troops will be deployed on Mexico’s southern border. Northern boarder is too late and pisses off the Mexican Citizens.
Glad to hear the troops will be deployed on Mexico’s southern border. Northern boarder is too late and pisses off the Mexican Citizens.
SO many empty promises over the years from SO many different entities. IF the US will just do this ONE THING, we promise to pay our full share into NATO, we promise to trade fairly with other countries, we promise to clean up our own civil rights violations, we promise to respect trade secrets, we promise to respect America’s border….and time and time and time again, we uphold our part of the bargain and the other side doesn’t uphold theirs. It is WELL past time to start saying, “Nope, you go first and actually do what you say you will do and THEN, we’ll think about doing our part!”
Mr. & Mrs. Cleaver: Beaver, we won’t take your allowance away as long as you start mowing the back yard.
Beaver: Sounds good to me, give me my allowance!
Mr. & Mrs. Cleaver: No, Beaver. First you mow the lawn, then you get you your allowance!
(And who are the adults in the room?)
My view is the cartels are engaged in criminal human trafficking. They disrupt people out of their villages, send them north, provide guides, transportation, food, entry assistance, legal advice, then require fees paid of ~$10,000 per head, paid over time, debtors “encouraged” to pay up by local gangs in on the take. It’s a billion dollar enterprise. Their many crimes should be reported widely. Those cartels and everyone working with them should be designated as international criminal organizations, the US should enter into a cooperative agreement with Mexico to eliminate them, and send our own forces in to help make that happen. Declare war on the cartels, if necessary. Arrest them at them Guatemalan border, and along the way, and then put the refugees in holding camps, or allow them to return to their own homes.
Also, if there are contacts between Americans and these cartel people, they should be indicted as co-conspirators in their human trafficking crimes.
I Signed the Presidents Birthday Card today and after looking at his birthday I realized why the dems cant figure him out No one can and shouldn’t try He is a nation with in himself and will always be one thing one day and one thing the next He will always be a great man and no one can own him but himself He is two sides of the same coin and will always strive for taking care of us God bless Him and his family
What about the weather.
Summer is just about here so won’t there be a slow down of illegals at the border due to the hot weather and land travel anyway. The high temperature may be what stops the large numbers of illegals, at least temporarily, not Mexico. Leave the tariffs on for a good long while if only to punish Mexico for all the they have done to allow, assist, and encourage illegals.
Time to pay the piper Mexico. Our POTUS is a genius at exposing sunlight where it’s needed. If AMLO could connect dots, he would have seen what ole “Sparkle socks” went through and would learn. Sometimes though, those little chihuahuas turn out to be just ankle biters!
As my wise father used to say, “talk is cheap, don’t tell me, show me”.
Hey, Mexico: Build a wall on your border with Guatemala and stop the people, drugs, and cartel explosives there. That would go a very long way to showing you mean business. Heck, invite our army to come help.
