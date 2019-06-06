To Avoid Tariffs Mexico Pledges Troops to Border, Trump Response: ‘Results First’ – Tariffs Will Commence…

In an effort to avoid the tariffs scheduled to begin next Monday; and not admitting they have no ability to influence the U.S-Mexico border region controlled by drug cartels; the conniving Mexican government is pledging to send troops to their southern border.

However, President Trump isn’t in the mood for more empty promises. In essence, the U.S. position led by Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is: do it, and let’s see… in the meantime, tariffs will commence until Mexican priorities are improved.

WASHINGTON – Faced with Trump’s threat to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican goods beginning Monday, Mexican officials have pledged to deploy up to 6,000 National Guard troops to the country’s border region with Guatemala, a show of force they say will make immediate reductions in the number of Central Americans heading north toward the U.S. border. The Mexican official and the U.S. official said the countries are negotiating a sweeping plan to overhaul asylum rules across the region, a move that would require Central Americans to seek refuge in the first foreign country they set foot upon after fleeing their homeland.

Under such a plan, the United States would swiftly deport Guatemalan asylum seekers who set foot on U.S. soil to Mexico. And the United States would send Honduran and Salvadoran asylum applicants to Guatemala, whose government held talks with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan last week. Central American migrants who express a fear of death or torture if sent back to their home countries would be interviewed by a U.S. asylum officer to determine if the chances of such harm were more likely than not — a higher screening standard with a greater likelihood of rejection than current procedures. Mexico has repeatedly said it will not accept the kind of “Safe Third Country” agreement that the U.S. has with Canada, a pact that requires asylum seekers to apply for refuge in whichever country they arrive in first, as each are considered safe havens. But the Mexican official said the government is willing to make asylum changes for the sake of a coordinated regional approach. Mexican negotiators also have made clear that they will pull their offers from the table if Trump imposes the tariffs, telling the U.S. that the economic damage would undermine Mexico’s ability to afford tougher enforcement. (read more)

Speaking to reporters after a Pennsylvania speech, Vice-President Mike Pence said while the U.S. appreciates the position of the Mexican government, unless the administration sees measurable results, the tariffs will go into effect as scheduled.

We have an undeniable crisis at the Southern Border that Mexico needs to help solve. Democrats need to recognize this is REAL!@mike_pence pic.twitter.com/VpGEQYAXdn — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) June 6, 2019

Advertisements