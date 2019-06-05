President Trump and First Lady Melania Commemorate D-Day 75th Anniversary – Portsmouth, U.K…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined with H.M Queen Elizabeth and H.R.H Prince Charles to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England.

.

.

.

.

  1. Some old guy says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Just leaving this tweet here. 😉

    The Royal Family
    @RoyalFamily
    · 8h
    The Queen was introduced to leaders by the Prime Minister @10DowningStreet – each representing the allied nations that took part in D-Day. #DDay75

    Left un-copied because I don’t know how, is a video of a receiving line including Frau Merkel. Seems a tad awkward to me.

  2. Francis Moran says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Your site has been corrupted with a pop up ad scam

    • booger71 says:
      June 5, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      It is your device not the CTH. I had the same problem, found out I had malware on my phone and tablet that was redirecting to pop up giveaways when ever I visited the CTH. Had to run anti spam/malware software to fix it.

  3. bertdilbert says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Looks like from the pics that Trump is doing a great job entertaining the Queen. She has a sparkle in her eye.

  4. cheryl says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Cute story about British veteran flirting with First Lady and joking with the President
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-7108179/D-Day-veteran-93-makes-flirtatious-remark-Melania-Trump.html ‘If only I was 20 years younger!’

  5. Dennis Leonard says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Did a hole,Moran

  6. Mike Robinson says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    It is well worth remembering that Her Majesty the Queen was THERE – the very young equestrienne daughter of the King who initially nobody thought would ever ascend the throne, who ENDURED the bombing during the War. (Her family refused to send her and her sister away to safety in Canada, because the Queen would leave the King and the King would never leave the country.)

    Today, Her Majesty is the longest-reigning monarch in European history. And, she looks great! Long Live the Queen.

  7. Maquis says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    He said Crusade! 💥

  8. sundance says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:45 pm

  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Thank You, Sundance, for finding more photos….they are treasures.

  10. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    I have to say it appears from the pics the HRH QEII really enjoys our POTUS and FLOTUS. She smiles a lot in their company and it’s the kind of smile that reveals genuine mirth, joy.

  11. sundance says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:53 pm

  12. Elric VIII says:
    June 5, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    It’s too bad they didn’t have a review of the Royal Navy at Spithead. But then again, considering what little is left of the Royal Navy, it would have been embarrassing.

