President Trump and First Lady Melania Commemorate D-Day 75th Anniversary – Portsmouth, U.K…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined with H.M Queen Elizabeth and H.R.H Prince Charles to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England.
.
.
.
.
Advertisements
Earlier today President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined with H.M Queen Elizabeth and H.R.H Prince Charles to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England.
.
.
.
.
Just leaving this tweet here. 😉
The Royal Family
@RoyalFamily
· 8h
The Queen was introduced to leaders by the Prime Minister @10DowningStreet – each representing the allied nations that took part in D-Day. #DDay75
Left un-copied because I don’t know how, is a video of a receiving line including Frau Merkel. Seems a tad awkward to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you open the tweet in a new tab or window and then copy and paste its internet address in here.
Wonder if the full ceremony will be available for viewing somewhere?
Oh and evidently since the Mirror has chopped Piers full interview with President Trump (chopped it up for Propaganda Use?????) you can read the full transcript of that interview here.
You can even VOTE UP President Trumps remarks during the interview, and please do!
https://factba.se/transcript/donald-trump-interview-piers-morgan-itv-january-28-2018
LikeLike
Oh sorry, that’s not the one. Darn.
LikeLike
Hope it works:
LikeLike
Your site has been corrupted with a pop up ad scam
LikeLike
It is your device not the CTH. I had the same problem, found out I had malware on my phone and tablet that was redirecting to pop up giveaways when ever I visited the CTH. Had to run anti spam/malware software to fix it.
LikeLike
Looks like from the pics that Trump is doing a great job entertaining the Queen. She has a sparkle in her eye.
LikeLike
Cute story about British veteran flirting with First Lady and joking with the President
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-7108179/D-Day-veteran-93-makes-flirtatious-remark-Melania-Trump.html ‘If only I was 20 years younger!’
LikeLiked by 1 person
😍
LikeLike
Did a hole,Moran
LikeLike
It is well worth remembering that Her Majesty the Queen was THERE – the very young equestrienne daughter of the King who initially nobody thought would ever ascend the throne, who ENDURED the bombing during the War. (Her family refused to send her and her sister away to safety in Canada, because the Queen would leave the King and the King would never leave the country.)
Today, Her Majesty is the longest-reigning monarch in European history. And, she looks great! Long Live the Queen.
LikeLike
(correction: “the Queen would never leave the King …”)
Yes, those photos of that pretty young mechanic, working on an engine? That was her.
LikeLike
He said Crusade! 💥
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank You, Sundance, for finding more photos….they are treasures.
LikeLike
I have to say it appears from the pics the HRH QEII really enjoys our POTUS and FLOTUS. She smiles a lot in their company and it’s the kind of smile that reveals genuine mirth, joy.
LikeLike
LikeLike
It’s too bad they didn’t have a review of the Royal Navy at Spithead. But then again, considering what little is left of the Royal Navy, it would have been embarrassing.
LikeLike